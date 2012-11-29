Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 9252642 Name: nodama_2pairs Currency: USD 2012 December 7, 19:38
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
13323861242012.11.29 10:49balanceDeposit500.00
13326580632012.12.05 00:15buy0.10eurjpy107.301106.4390.0002012.12.05 02:16107.315-0.520.000.001.71
13326580842012.12.05 00:15buy0.10usdchf0.926830.920990.000002012.12.05 01:380.92696-0.400.000.001.40
13326590492012.12.05 00:15buy0.30usdchf0.926830.920990.000002012.12.05 01:430.92692-1.200.000.002.91
13326601172012.12.05 00:15buy0.30eurjpy107.301106.4390.0002012.12.05 02:16107.304-1.570.000.001.10
13327296042012.12.05 23:00sell0.10eurjpy107.737108.7310.0002012.12.05 23:04107.717-0.520.000.002.43
13327299352012.12.05 23:00sell0.30eurjpy107.737108.7310.0002012.12.05 23:09107.728-1.570.000.003.27
13327301242012.12.05 23:09sell0.10eurjpy107.714108.7010.0002012.12.06 02:19107.699-0.520.00-0.071.82
13327318752012.12.06 00:00buy0.10usdchf0.926590.921340.000002012.12.06 01:540.92668-0.400.000.000.97
13327355632012.12.06 00:00buy0.30usdchf0.926590.921340.000002012.12.06 01:580.92663-1.200.000.001.30
13327362472012.12.05 23:09sell0.30eurjpy107.714108.7010.0002012.12.06 02:20107.708-1.570.00-0.222.18
  -9.47 0.00 -0.29 19.09
Closed P/L: 9.33
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 9.33 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 509.33 Equity: 509.33 Free Margin: 509.33
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 9.80 Gross Loss: 0.47 Total Net Profit: 9.33
Profit Factor: 20.85 Expected Payoff: 0.93  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.47 (0.09%) Relative Drawdown: 0.09% (0.47)
 
Total Trades: 10 Short Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (83.33%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 9 (90.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (10.00%)
Largest profit trade: 1.91 loss trade: -0.47
Average profit trade: 1.09 loss trade: -0.47
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (5.90) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-0.47)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 5.90 (6) consecutive loss (count): -0.47 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 1