|Account: 9252642
|Name: nodama_2pairs
|Currency: USD
|2012 December 7, 19:38
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1332386124
|2012.11.29 10:49
|balance
|Deposit
|500.00
|1332658063
|2012.12.05 00:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|107.301
|106.439
|0.000
|2012.12.05 02:16
|107.315
|-0.52
|0.00
|0.00
|1.71
|1332658084
|2012.12.05 00:15
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.92683
|0.92099
|0.00000
|2012.12.05 01:38
|0.92696
|-0.40
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|1332659049
|2012.12.05 00:15
|buy
|0.30
|usdchf
|0.92683
|0.92099
|0.00000
|2012.12.05 01:43
|0.92692
|-1.20
|0.00
|0.00
|2.91
|1332660117
|2012.12.05 00:15
|buy
|0.30
|eurjpy
|107.301
|106.439
|0.000
|2012.12.05 02:16
|107.304
|-1.57
|0.00
|0.00
|1.10
|1332729604
|2012.12.05 23:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|107.737
|108.731
|0.000
|2012.12.05 23:04
|107.717
|-0.52
|0.00
|0.00
|2.43
|1332729935
|2012.12.05 23:00
|sell
|0.30
|eurjpy
|107.737
|108.731
|0.000
|2012.12.05 23:09
|107.728
|-1.57
|0.00
|0.00
|3.27
|1332730124
|2012.12.05 23:09
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|107.714
|108.701
|0.000
|2012.12.06 02:19
|107.699
|-0.52
|0.00
|-0.07
|1.82
|1332731875
|2012.12.06 00:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.92659
|0.92134
|0.00000
|2012.12.06 01:54
|0.92668
|-0.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.97
|1332735563
|2012.12.06 00:00
|buy
|0.30
|usdchf
|0.92659
|0.92134
|0.00000
|2012.12.06 01:58
|0.92663
|-1.20
|0.00
|0.00
|1.30
|1332736247
|2012.12.05 23:09
|sell
|0.30
|eurjpy
|107.714
|108.701
|0.000
|2012.12.06 02:20
|107.708
|-1.57
|0.00
|-0.22
|2.18
|-9.47
|0.00
|-0.29
|19.09
|Closed P/L:
|9.33
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|9.33
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|509.33
|Equity:
|509.33
|Free Margin:
|509.33
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|9.80
|Gross Loss:
|0.47
|Total Net Profit:
|9.33
|Profit Factor:
|20.85
|Expected Payoff:
|0.93
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.47 (0.09%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.09% (0.47)
|Total Trades:
|10
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (83.33%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|9 (90.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (10.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1.91
|loss trade:
|-0.47
|Average
|profit trade:
|1.09
|loss trade:
|-0.47
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (5.90)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-0.47)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|5.90 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-0.47 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|1