|Account: 6274616
|Name: digital_martingale
|Currency: USD
|2012 November 9, 18:50
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|17080574
|2012.09.21 10:28
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|18061634
|2012.10.01 14:12
|buy
|0.01
|audjpy
|80.778
|81.023
|81.878
|2012.10.01 17:42
|81.023
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.14
|18140039
|2012.10.02 07:30
|buy
|0.01
|audjpy
|80.594
|74.587
|80.892
|2012.10.03 18:14
|80.275
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|-4.06
|18150786
|2012.10.02 09:02
|buy
|0.02
|audjpy
|80.393
|74.587
|80.892
|2012.10.03 18:14
|80.281
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|-2.85
|18245095
|2012.10.02 20:55
|buy
|0.03
|audjpy
|80.193
|74.587
|80.892
|2012.10.03 18:14
|80.281
|0.00
|0.00
|0.23
|3.37
|18288846
|2012.10.03 04:41
|buy
|0.05
|audjpy
|79.993
|74.587
|80.892
|2012.10.03 18:14
|80.281
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.33
|18345022
|2012.10.03 11:38
|buy
|0.09
|audjpy
|79.792
|74.587
|80.892
|2012.10.03 15:15
|80.076
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.62
|18567380
|2012.10.04 20:00
|sell
|0.01
|audjpy
|80.308
|80.107
|79.810
|2012.10.08 03:54
|80.107
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|2.56
|18597461
|2012.10.05 03:47
|sell
|0.02
|audjpy
|80.509
|80.117
|79.810
|2012.10.05 23:51
|80.117
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.96
|18658778
|2012.10.05 15:30
|sell
|0.03
|audjpy
|80.709
|86.308
|79.810
|2012.10.05 17:44
|80.618
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.47
|18669267
|2012.10.05 15:57
|sell
|0.05
|audjpy
|80.910
|86.308
|79.810
|2012.10.05 17:44
|80.618
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.56
|20575048
|2012.10.23 16:27
|sell
|0.01
|cadjpy
|80.611
|80.366
|79.511
|2012.10.25 00:01
|80.366
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|3.07
|21362601
|2012.11.06 10:00
|buy
|0.01
|cadjpy
|80.442
|80.909
|81.542
|2012.11.07 01:31
|80.909
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|5.81
|21367382
|2012.11.06 11:03
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|80.184
|74.184
|81.083
|2012.11.07 09:54
|80.256
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|21411174
|2012.11.07 04:45
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|79.983
|74.184
|81.083
|2012.11.07 09:54
|80.258
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|101.73
|Closed P/L:
|101.87
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|101.87
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 101.87
|Equity:
|1 101.87
|Free Margin:
|1 101.87
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|108.54
|Gross Loss:
|6.67
|Total Net Profit:
|101.87
|Profit Factor:
|16.27
|Expected Payoff:
|7.28
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|3.98 (0.38%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.38% (3.98)
|Total Trades:
|14
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|9 (77.78%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|12 (85.71%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (14.29%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|32.62
|loss trade:
|-3.98
|Average
|profit trade:
|9.05
|loss trade:
|-3.34
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (50.85)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-3.98)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|54.09 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-3.98 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|1