Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 6274616 Name: digital_martingale Currency: USD 2012 November 9, 18:50
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
170805742012.09.21 10:28balanceDeposit1 000.00
180616342012.10.01 14:12buy0.01audjpy80.77881.02381.8782012.10.01 17:4281.0230.000.000.003.14
181400392012.10.02 07:30buy0.01audjpy80.59474.58780.8922012.10.03 18:1480.2750.000.000.08-4.06
181507862012.10.02 09:02buy0.02audjpy80.39374.58780.8922012.10.03 18:1480.2810.000.000.16-2.85
182450952012.10.02 20:55buy0.03audjpy80.19374.58780.8922012.10.03 18:1480.2810.000.000.233.37
182888462012.10.03 04:41buy0.05audjpy79.99374.58780.8922012.10.03 18:1480.2810.000.000.0018.33
183450222012.10.03 11:38buy0.09audjpy79.79274.58780.8922012.10.03 15:1580.0760.000.000.0032.62
185673802012.10.04 20:00sell0.01audjpy80.30880.10779.8102012.10.08 03:5480.1070.000.00-0.202.56
185974612012.10.05 03:47sell0.02audjpy80.50980.11779.8102012.10.05 23:5180.1170.000.000.009.96
186587782012.10.05 15:30sell0.03audjpy80.70986.30879.8102012.10.05 17:4480.6180.000.000.003.47
186692672012.10.05 15:57sell0.05audjpy80.91086.30879.8102012.10.05 17:4480.6180.000.000.0018.56
205750482012.10.23 16:27sell0.01cadjpy80.61180.36679.5112012.10.25 00:0180.3660.000.00-0.143.07
213626012012.11.06 10:00buy0.01cadjpy80.44280.90981.5422012.11.07 01:3180.9090.000.000.015.81
213673822012.11.06 11:03buy0.01usdjpy80.18474.18481.0832012.11.07 09:5480.2560.000.000.000.90
214111742012.11.07 04:45buy0.02usdjpy79.98374.18481.0832012.11.07 09:5480.2580.000.000.006.85
  0.00 0.00 0.14 101.73
Closed P/L: 101.87
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 101.87 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 1 101.87 Equity: 1 101.87 Free Margin: 1 101.87
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 108.54 Gross Loss: 6.67 Total Net Profit: 101.87
Profit Factor: 16.27 Expected Payoff: 7.28  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 3.98 (0.38%) Relative Drawdown: 0.38% (3.98)
 
Total Trades: 14 Short Positions (won %): 5 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 9 (77.78%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 12 (85.71%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (14.29%)
Largest profit trade: 32.62 loss trade: -3.98
Average profit trade: 9.05 loss trade: -3.34
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (50.85) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-3.98)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 54.09 (3) consecutive loss (count): -3.98 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 1