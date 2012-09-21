|Account: 6274616
|Name: digital_martingale
|Currency: USD
|2012 November 30, 17:46
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|17080574
|2012.09.21 10:28
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|18061634
|2012.10.01 14:12
|buy
|0.01
|audjpy
|80.778
|81.023
|81.878
|2012.10.01 17:42
|81.023
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.14
|18140039
|2012.10.02 07:30
|buy
|0.01
|audjpy
|80.594
|74.587
|80.892
|2012.10.03 18:14
|80.275
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|-4.06
|18150786
|2012.10.02 09:02
|buy
|0.02
|audjpy
|80.393
|74.587
|80.892
|2012.10.03 18:14
|80.281
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|-2.85
|18245095
|2012.10.02 20:55
|buy
|0.03
|audjpy
|80.193
|74.587
|80.892
|2012.10.03 18:14
|80.281
|0.00
|0.00
|0.23
|3.37
|18288846
|2012.10.03 04:41
|buy
|0.05
|audjpy
|79.993
|74.587
|80.892
|2012.10.03 18:14
|80.281
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.33
|18345022
|2012.10.03 11:38
|buy
|0.09
|audjpy
|79.792
|74.587
|80.892
|2012.10.03 15:15
|80.076
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.62
|18567380
|2012.10.04 20:00
|sell
|0.01
|audjpy
|80.308
|80.107
|79.810
|2012.10.08 03:54
|80.107
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|2.56
|18597461
|2012.10.05 03:47
|sell
|0.02
|audjpy
|80.509
|80.117
|79.810
|2012.10.05 23:51
|80.117
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.96
|18658778
|2012.10.05 15:30
|sell
|0.03
|audjpy
|80.709
|86.308
|79.810
|2012.10.05 17:44
|80.618
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.47
|18669267
|2012.10.05 15:57
|sell
|0.05
|audjpy
|80.910
|86.308
|79.810
|2012.10.05 17:44
|80.618
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.56
|20575048
|2012.10.23 16:27
|sell
|0.01
|cadjpy
|80.611
|80.366
|79.511
|2012.10.25 00:01
|80.366
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|3.07
|21362601
|2012.11.06 10:00
|buy
|0.01
|cadjpy
|80.442
|80.909
|81.542
|2012.11.07 01:31
|80.909
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|5.81
|21367382
|2012.11.06 11:03
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|80.184
|74.184
|81.083
|2012.11.07 09:54
|80.256
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|21411174
|2012.11.07 04:45
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|79.983
|74.184
|81.083
|2012.11.07 09:54
|80.258
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.85
|21990814
|2012.11.21 03:10
|sell
|0.02
|audjpy
|84.994
|84.768
|83.894
|2012.11.21 06:23
|84.768
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.52
|22016291
|2012.11.21 12:48
|sell
|0.09
|cadjpy
|82.509
|87.712
|81.812
|2012.11.28 08:10
|82.219
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.17
|31.92
|22025585
|2012.11.21 15:52
|sell
|0.15
|cadjpy
|82.707
|87.712
|81.998
|2012.11.23 05:39
|82.426
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.11
|51.27
|22049753
|2012.11.22 09:15
|sell
|0.25
|cadjpy
|82.898
|87.712
|81.998
|2012.11.22 16:17
|82.619
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.63
|22052054
|2012.11.22 10:29
|sell
|0.09
|audjpy
|85.793
|90.793
|84.696
|2012.11.22 16:20
|85.505
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.49
|22054237
|2012.11.22 11:02
|sell
|0.42
|cadjpy
|83.094
|87.712
|81.998
|2012.11.22 16:00
|82.817
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|140.85
|22064163
|2012.11.22 15:22
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|82.579
|82.272
|81.479
|2012.11.23 11:27
|82.272
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|3.73
|22156842
|2012.11.26 18:52
|sell
|0.09
|audjpy
|85.794
|90.793
|85.094
|2012.11.28 03:51
|85.480
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.69
|34.53
|22174762
|2012.11.27 02:38
|sell
|0.15
|audjpy
|85.994
|90.793
|85.094
|2012.11.28 03:18
|85.696
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.57
|54.46
|22182024
|2012.11.27 06:55
|sell
|0.15
|cadjpy
|82.712
|87.712
|81.812
|2012.11.28 03:34
|82.425
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.53
|52.56
|22182253
|2012.11.27 07:02
|sell
|0.25
|audjpy
|86.194
|90.793
|85.094
|2012.11.27 17:20
|85.909
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|86.67
|22189716
|2012.11.27 09:09
|sell
|0.25
|cadjpy
|82.912
|87.712
|81.812
|2012.11.27 21:46
|82.628
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|86.43
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.95
|765.79
|Closed P/L:
|757.84
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|21986609
|2012.11.20 22:04
|sell
|0.01
|audjpy
|84.793
|90.793
|85.094
|86.016
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.19
|-14.82
|22011405
|2012.11.21 11:01
|sell
|0.02
|audjpy
|85.195
|90.793
|85.094
|86.016
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.18
|-19.89
|22025731
|2012.11.21 15:52
|sell
|0.03
|audjpy
|85.396
|90.793
|85.094
|86.016
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.27
|-22.52
|22038836
|2012.11.22 01:09
|sell
|0.05
|audjpy
|85.596
|90.793
|85.094
|86.016
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.01
|-25.44
|21967011
|2012.11.20 13:51
|sell
|0.01
|cadjpy
|81.712
|87.712
|81.812
|83.060
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.45
|-16.33
|21972530
|2012.11.20 15:48
|sell
|0.02
|cadjpy
|81.913
|87.712
|81.812
|83.060
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.83
|-27.79
|21990451
|2012.11.21 02:37
|sell
|0.03
|cadjpy
|82.115
|87.712
|81.812
|83.060
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.17
|-34.34
|22010985
|2012.11.21 10:57
|sell
|0.05
|cadjpy
|82.311
|87.712
|81.812
|83.060
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.92
|-45.36
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.02
|-206.49
|Floating P/L:
|-221.51
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|757.84
|Floating P/L:
|-221.51
|Margin:
|44.89
|Balance:
|1 757.84
|Equity:
|1 536.33
|Free Margin:
|1 491.44
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|764.51
|Gross Loss:
|6.67
|Total Net Profit:
|757.84
|Profit Factor:
|114.62
|Expected Payoff:
|29.15
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|6.67 (0.63%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.63% (6.67)
|Total Trades:
|26
|Short Positions (won %):
|17 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|9 (77.78%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|24 (92.31%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (7.69%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|140.85
|loss trade:
|-3.98
|Average
|profit trade:
|31.85
|loss trade:
|-3.34
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|20 (706.82)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-6.67)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|706.82 (20)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-6.67 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|12
|consecutive losses:
|2