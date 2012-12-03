FinFx Trading Oy

Account: 144891 Name: Andrew vu Currency: USD Leverage: 1:200 2012 December 7, 23:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
200151672012.12.03 01:48balanceDeposit5 000.00
200598672012.12.04 01:59sell0.50gbpjpy132.2360.0000.0002012.12.05 01:52131.781-3.500.00-2.27277.95
200598692012.12.04 01:59sell0.30gbpjpy132.2360.0000.0002012.12.05 01:52131.777-2.100.00-1.36168.24
200614402012.12.04 04:00sell0.30gbpjpy132.1830.0000.0002012.12.05 01:52131.773-2.100.00-1.36150.29
200616592012.12.04 04:34sell0.20gbpjpy132.0780.0000.0002012.12.05 01:53131.781-1.400.00-0.9172.57
200904972012.12.05 04:00buy0.20gbpjpy131.916131.6660.0002012.12.05 05:18132.535-1.400.000.00150.43
200904982012.12.05 04:00buy0.30gbpjpy131.908131.6660.0002012.12.05 04:30132.013-2.100.000.0038.43
200926722012.12.05 05:28buy0.30gbpusd1.610921.606950.000002012.12.05 07:311.61148-2.100.000.0016.80
200926802012.12.05 05:28buy0.30gbpusd1.610950.000000.000002012.12.05 07:301.61152-2.100.000.0017.10
200943932012.12.05 07:40buy0.30gbpjpy132.539132.254132.6102012.12.05 08:49132.610-2.100.000.0025.88
200943942012.12.05 07:40buy0.30gbpjpy132.539132.254132.6502012.12.05 08:49132.650-2.100.000.0040.45
201178772012.12.06 02:53sell0.30eurjpy107.596107.7950.0002012.12.06 04:55107.795-2.100.000.00-72.33
201178782012.12.06 02:53sell0.30eurjpy107.596107.7950.0002012.12.06 04:55107.795-2.100.000.00-72.33
201201772012.12.06 05:35sell0.30xauusd1691.200.000.002012.12.06 07:531688.60-2.100.000.0078.00
201201792012.12.06 05:35sell0.30xauusd1691.200.000.002012.12.06 07:541688.55-2.100.000.0079.50
201201802012.12.06 05:35sell0.30xauusd1691.150.000.002012.12.06 07:541688.30-2.100.000.0085.50
201201822012.12.06 05:36sell0.30xauusd1691.050.000.002012.12.06 07:591689.10-2.100.000.0058.50
  -33.60 0.00 -5.90 1 114.98
Closed P/L: 1 075.48
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
201212302012.12.06 08:02buy0.30xauusd1689.950.000.00 1704.35-2.100.000.00432.00
201212342012.12.06 08:02buy0.30xauusd1689.950.000.00 1704.35-2.100.000.00432.00
201475912012.12.07 02:12buy0.30xauusd1701.850.000.00 1704.35-2.100.000.0075.00
201475932012.12.07 02:12buy0.30xauusd1701.900.000.00 1704.35-2.100.000.0073.50
  -8.40 0.00 0.00 1 012.50
 Floating P/L: 1 004.10
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 075.48 Floating P/L: 1 004.10 Margin: 1 017.55
Balance: 6 075.48 Equity: 7 079.58 Free Margin: 6 062.03
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 224.34 Gross Loss: 148.86 Total Net Profit: 1 075.48
Profit Factor: 8.22 Expected Payoff: 67.22  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 148.86 (2.51%) Relative Drawdown: 2.51% (148.86)
 
Total Trades: 16 Short Positions (won %): 10 (80.00%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 14 (87.50%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (12.50%)
Largest profit trade: 272.18 loss trade: -74.43
Average profit trade: 87.45 loss trade: -74.43
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 10 (931.24) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-148.86)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 931.24 (10) consecutive loss (count): -148.86 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 7 consecutive losses: 2