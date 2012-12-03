|Account: 144891
|Name: Andrew vu
|Currency: USD
|Leverage: 1:200
|2012 December 7, 23:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|20015167
|2012.12.03 01:48
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|20059867
|2012.12.04 01:59
|sell
|0.50
|gbpjpy
|132.236
|0.000
|0.000
|2012.12.05 01:52
|131.781
|-3.50
|0.00
|-2.27
|277.95
|20059869
|2012.12.04 01:59
|sell
|0.30
|gbpjpy
|132.236
|0.000
|0.000
|2012.12.05 01:52
|131.777
|-2.10
|0.00
|-1.36
|168.24
|20061440
|2012.12.04 04:00
|sell
|0.30
|gbpjpy
|132.183
|0.000
|0.000
|2012.12.05 01:52
|131.773
|-2.10
|0.00
|-1.36
|150.29
|20061659
|2012.12.04 04:34
|sell
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|132.078
|0.000
|0.000
|2012.12.05 01:53
|131.781
|-1.40
|0.00
|-0.91
|72.57
|20090497
|2012.12.05 04:00
|buy
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|131.916
|131.666
|0.000
|2012.12.05 05:18
|132.535
|-1.40
|0.00
|0.00
|150.43
|20090498
|2012.12.05 04:00
|buy
|0.30
|gbpjpy
|131.908
|131.666
|0.000
|2012.12.05 04:30
|132.013
|-2.10
|0.00
|0.00
|38.43
|20092672
|2012.12.05 05:28
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.61092
|1.60695
|0.00000
|2012.12.05 07:31
|1.61148
|-2.10
|0.00
|0.00
|16.80
|20092680
|2012.12.05 05:28
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.61095
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.12.05 07:30
|1.61152
|-2.10
|0.00
|0.00
|17.10
|20094393
|2012.12.05 07:40
|buy
|0.30
|gbpjpy
|132.539
|132.254
|132.610
|2012.12.05 08:49
|132.610
|-2.10
|0.00
|0.00
|25.88
|20094394
|2012.12.05 07:40
|buy
|0.30
|gbpjpy
|132.539
|132.254
|132.650
|2012.12.05 08:49
|132.650
|-2.10
|0.00
|0.00
|40.45
|20117877
|2012.12.06 02:53
|sell
|0.30
|eurjpy
|107.596
|107.795
|0.000
|2012.12.06 04:55
|107.795
|-2.10
|0.00
|0.00
|-72.33
|20117878
|2012.12.06 02:53
|sell
|0.30
|eurjpy
|107.596
|107.795
|0.000
|2012.12.06 04:55
|107.795
|-2.10
|0.00
|0.00
|-72.33
|20120177
|2012.12.06 05:35
|sell
|0.30
|xauusd
|1691.20
|0.00
|0.00
|2012.12.06 07:53
|1688.60
|-2.10
|0.00
|0.00
|78.00
|20120179
|2012.12.06 05:35
|sell
|0.30
|xauusd
|1691.20
|0.00
|0.00
|2012.12.06 07:54
|1688.55
|-2.10
|0.00
|0.00
|79.50
|20120180
|2012.12.06 05:35
|sell
|0.30
|xauusd
|1691.15
|0.00
|0.00
|2012.12.06 07:54
|1688.30
|-2.10
|0.00
|0.00
|85.50
|20120182
|2012.12.06 05:36
|sell
|0.30
|xauusd
|1691.05
|0.00
|0.00
|2012.12.06 07:59
|1689.10
|-2.10
|0.00
|0.00
|58.50
|-33.60
|0.00
|-5.90
|1 114.98
|Closed P/L:
|1 075.48
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|20121230
|2012.12.06 08:02
|buy
|0.30
|xauusd
|1689.95
|0.00
|0.00
|1704.35
|-2.10
|0.00
|0.00
|432.00
|20121234
|2012.12.06 08:02
|buy
|0.30
|xauusd
|1689.95
|0.00
|0.00
|1704.35
|-2.10
|0.00
|0.00
|432.00
|20147591
|2012.12.07 02:12
|buy
|0.30
|xauusd
|1701.85
|0.00
|0.00
|1704.35
|-2.10
|0.00
|0.00
|75.00
|20147593
|2012.12.07 02:12
|buy
|0.30
|xauusd
|1701.90
|0.00
|0.00
|1704.35
|-2.10
|0.00
|0.00
|73.50
|-8.40
|0.00
|0.00
|1 012.50
|Floating P/L:
|1 004.10
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 075.48
|Floating P/L:
|1 004.10
|Margin:
|1 017.55
|Balance:
|6 075.48
|Equity:
|7 079.58
|Free Margin:
|6 062.03
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 224.34
|Gross Loss:
|148.86
|Total Net Profit:
|1 075.48
|Profit Factor:
|8.22
|Expected Payoff:
|67.22
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|148.86 (2.51%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.51% (148.86)
|Total Trades:
|16
|Short Positions (won %):
|10 (80.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|14 (87.50%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (12.50%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|272.18
|loss trade:
|-74.43
|Average
|profit trade:
|87.45
|loss trade:
|-74.43
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|10 (931.24)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-148.86)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|931.24 (10)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-148.86 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|7
|consecutive losses:
|2