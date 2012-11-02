Straighthold
Investment Group, Inc.
|
Account: xxx
|
Name: xxx
|
Currency: USD
|
Leverage:
|
2012 November 29, 23:47
|
Closed Transactions:
|
Ticket
|
Open Time
|
Type
|
Size
|
Item
|
Price
|
S / L
|
T / P
|
Close Time
|
Price
|
Commission
|
Taxes
|
Swap
|
Profit
|
10533835
|
2012.11.02 02:32
|
sell
|
2.00
|
eurusdx
|
1.29435
|
1.30266
|
1.26948
|
2012.11.02 04:03
|
1.29315
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
24.00
|
10533842
|
2012.11.02 02:36
|
buy
|
2.00
|
cadjpyx
|
80.472
|
78.860
|
83.551
|
2012.11.02 04:03
|
80.474
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.50
|
10570500
|
2012.11.06 07:02
|
buy
|
0.50
|
cadjpyx
|
80.531
|
80.405
|
80.768
|
2012.11.06 07:56
|
80.405
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-7.87
|
10571220
|
2012.11.06 08:43
|
buy
|
0.60
|
cadjpyx
|
80.425
|
80.297
|
80.708
|
2012.11.06 12:44
|
80.708
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
21.16
|
10577057
|
2012.11.06 15:55
|
sell
|
2.00
|
cadjpyx
|
80.630
|
80.814
|
80.355
|
2012.11.06 19:54
|
80.814
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-45.84
|
10581571
|
2012.11.07 02:13
|
sell
|
2.00
|
cadjpyx
|
80.997
|
81.136
|
80.494
|
2012.11.07 04:49
|
80.731
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
66.35
|
10655883
|
2012.11.12 18:10
|
sell
|
5.00
|
audusdx
|
1.04306
|
0.00000
|
0.00000
|
2012.11.13 05:28
|
1.04097
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
104.50
|
10676756
|
2012.11.14 05:38
|
sell
|
3.00
|
audusdx
|
1.04457
|
0.00000
|
0.00000
|
2012.11.14 09:20
|
1.04546
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-26.70
|
10678793
|
2012.11.14 09:31
|
sell
|
5.00
|
audusdx
|
1.04482
|
0.00000
|
0.00000
|
2012.11.14 18:08
|
1.04110
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
186.00
|
10723076
|
2012.11.16 02:17
|
buy
|
10.00
|
audusdx
|
1.03385
|
0.00000
|
0.00000
|
2012.11.19 15:21
|
1.03922
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
537.00
|
10732096
|
2012.11.16 14:50
|
buy
|
2.00
|
audusdx
|
1.03137
|
0.00000
|
0.00000
|
2012.11.19 15:21
|
1.03921
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
156.80
|
10803247
|
2012.11.21 23:13
|
sell
|
20.00
|
audusdx
|
1.03628
|
0.00000
|
0.00000
|
2012.11.22 02:27
|
1.03777
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-298.00
|
10803444
|
2012.11.21 23:56
|
sell stop
|
10.00
|
usdcadx
|
0.99573
|
0.00000
|
0.00000
|
2012.11.22 02:27
|
0.99615
|
cancelled
|
10806094
|
2012.11.22 02:51
|
sell
|
25.00
|
audusdx
|
1.03763
|
0.00000
|
0.00000
|
2012.11.22 02:57
|
1.03831
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-170.00
|
10806425
|
2012.11.22 03:14
|
sell
|
30.00
|
audusdx
|
1.03804
|
0.00000
|
0.00000
|
2012.11.22 04:39
|
1.03848
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-132.00
|
10807238
|
2012.11.22 05:18
|
sell
|
35.00
|
audusdx
|
1.03885
|
0.00000
|
0.00000
|
2012.11.22 06:02
|
1.03971
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-301.00
|
10807374
|
2012.11.22 06:13
|
sell
|
35.00
|
audusdx
|
1.03866
|
0.00000
|
0.00000
|
2012.11.22 16:29
|
1.03813
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
185.50
|
10807923
|
2012.11.22 08:04
|
sell
|
10.00
|
audusdx
|
1.03797
|
0.00000
|
0.00000
|
2012.11.22 16:30
|
1.03806
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-9.00
|
10815544
|
2012.11.22 16:35
|
sell
|
15.00
|
audusdx
|
1.03767
|
0.00000
|
0.00000
|
2012.11.22 17:07
|
1.03820
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-79.50
|
10815553
|
2012.11.22 16:36
|
sell
|
30.00
|
audusdx
|
1.03760
|
0.00000
|
0.00000
|
2012.11.22 17:07
|
1.03808
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-144.00
|
10819546
|
2012.11.23 01:52
|
sell
|
45.00
|
audusdx
|
1.03830
|
0.00000
|
0.00000
|
2012.11.23 02:43
|
1.03878
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-216.00
|
10879289
|
2012.11.29 00:31
|
sell
|
100.00
|
audusdx
|
1.04726
|
0.00000
|
0.00000
|
2012.11.29 14:48
|
1.04656
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
700.00
|
10887796
|
2012.11.29 15:22
|
sell
|
100.00
|
audusdx
|
1.04498
|
0.00000
|
0.00000
|
2012.11.29 21:32
|
1.04334
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
1,640.00
|
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
2,191.90
|
Closed P/L:
|
2,191.90
|
Open Trades:
|
Ticket
|
Open Time
|
Type
|
Size
|
Item
|
Price
|
S / L
|
T / P
|
|
Price
|
Commission
|
Taxes
|
Swap
|
Profit
|
No transactions
|
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
|
Floating P/L:
|
0.00
|
Working Orders:
|
Ticket
|
Open Time
|
Type
|
Size
|
Item
|
Price
|
S / L
|
T / P
|
Market Price
|
|
No transactions
|
|
Summary:
|
Deposit/Withdrawal:
|
0.00
|
Credit Facility:
|
0.00
|
|
Closed Trade P/L:
|
2,191.90
|
Floating P/L:
|
0.00
|
Margin:
|
0.00
|
Balance:
|
24,560.98
|
Equity:
|
24,560.98
|
Free Margin:
|
24,560.98
|
|
Details:
|
|
Gross Profit:
|
3,621.81
|
Gross Loss:
|
1,429.91
|
Total Net Profit:
|
2,191.90
|
Profit Factor:
|
2.53
|
Expected Payoff:
|
99.63
|
|
Absolute Drawdown:
|
148.10
|
Maximal Drawdown:
|
1,164.00 (4.98%)
|
Relative Drawdown:
|
4.98% (1,164.00)
|
|
Total Trades:
|
22
|
Short Positions (won %):
|
17 (41.18%)
|
Long Positions (won %):
|
5 (80.00%)
|
Profit Trades (% of total):
|
11 (50.00%)
|
Loss trades (% of total):
|
11 (50.00%)
|
Largest
|
profit trade:
|
1,640.00
|
loss trade:
|
-301.00
|
Average
|
profit trade:
|
329.26
|
loss trade:
|
-129.99
|
Maximum
|
consecutive wins ($):
|
3 (879.80)
|
consecutive losses ($):
|
4 (-901.00)
|
Maximal
|
consecutive profit (count):
|
2,340.00 (2)
|
consecutive loss (count):
|
-901.00 (4)
|
Average
|
consecutive wins:
|
2
|
consecutive losses:
|
2