Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.

 

Account: xxx

Name: xxx

Currency: USD

Leverage:

2012 November 29, 23:47

Closed Transactions:

Ticket

Open Time

Type

Size

Item

Price

S / L

T / P

Close Time

Price

Commission

Taxes

Swap

Profit

10533835

2012.11.02 02:32

sell

2.00

eurusdx

1.29435

1.30266

1.26948

2012.11.02 04:03

1.29315

0.00

0.00

0.00

24.00

10533842

2012.11.02 02:36

buy

2.00

cadjpyx

80.472

78.860

83.551

2012.11.02 04:03

80.474

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.50

10570500

2012.11.06 07:02

buy

0.50

cadjpyx

80.531

80.405

80.768

2012.11.06 07:56

80.405

0.00

0.00

0.00

-7.87

10571220

2012.11.06 08:43

buy

0.60

cadjpyx

80.425

80.297

80.708

2012.11.06 12:44

80.708

0.00

0.00

0.00

21.16

10577057

2012.11.06 15:55

sell

2.00

cadjpyx

80.630

80.814

80.355

2012.11.06 19:54

80.814

0.00

0.00

0.00

-45.84

10581571

2012.11.07 02:13

sell

2.00

cadjpyx

80.997

81.136

80.494

2012.11.07 04:49

80.731

0.00

0.00

0.00

66.35

10655883

2012.11.12 18:10

sell

5.00

audusdx

1.04306

0.00000

0.00000

2012.11.13 05:28

1.04097

0.00

0.00

0.00

104.50

10676756

2012.11.14 05:38

sell

3.00

audusdx

1.04457

0.00000

0.00000

2012.11.14 09:20

1.04546

0.00

0.00

0.00

-26.70

10678793

2012.11.14 09:31

sell

5.00

audusdx

1.04482

0.00000

0.00000

2012.11.14 18:08

1.04110

0.00

0.00

0.00

186.00

10723076

2012.11.16 02:17

buy

10.00

audusdx

1.03385

0.00000

0.00000

2012.11.19 15:21

1.03922

0.00

0.00

0.00

537.00

10732096

2012.11.16 14:50

buy

2.00

audusdx

1.03137

0.00000

0.00000

2012.11.19 15:21

1.03921

0.00

0.00

0.00

156.80

10803247

2012.11.21 23:13

sell

20.00

audusdx

1.03628

0.00000

0.00000

2012.11.22 02:27

1.03777

0.00

0.00

0.00

-298.00

10803444

2012.11.21 23:56

sell stop

10.00

usdcadx

0.99573

0.00000

0.00000

2012.11.22 02:27

0.99615

cancelled

10806094

2012.11.22 02:51

sell

25.00

audusdx

1.03763

0.00000

0.00000

2012.11.22 02:57

1.03831

0.00

0.00

0.00

-170.00

10806425

2012.11.22 03:14

sell

30.00

audusdx

1.03804

0.00000

0.00000

2012.11.22 04:39

1.03848

0.00

0.00

0.00

-132.00

10807238

2012.11.22 05:18

sell

35.00

audusdx

1.03885

0.00000

0.00000

2012.11.22 06:02

1.03971

0.00

0.00

0.00

-301.00

10807374

2012.11.22 06:13

sell

35.00

audusdx

1.03866

0.00000

0.00000

2012.11.22 16:29

1.03813

0.00

0.00

0.00

185.50

10807923

2012.11.22 08:04

sell

10.00

audusdx

1.03797

0.00000

0.00000

2012.11.22 16:30

1.03806

0.00

0.00

0.00

-9.00

10815544

2012.11.22 16:35

sell

15.00

audusdx

1.03767

0.00000

0.00000

2012.11.22 17:07

1.03820

0.00

0.00

0.00

-79.50

10815553

2012.11.22 16:36

sell

30.00

audusdx

1.03760

0.00000

0.00000

2012.11.22 17:07

1.03808

0.00

0.00

0.00

-144.00

10819546

2012.11.23 01:52

sell

45.00

audusdx

1.03830

0.00000

0.00000

2012.11.23 02:43

1.03878

0.00

0.00

0.00

-216.00

10879289

2012.11.29 00:31

sell

100.00

audusdx

1.04726

0.00000

0.00000

2012.11.29 14:48

1.04656

0.00

0.00

0.00

700.00

10887796

2012.11.29 15:22

sell

100.00

audusdx

1.04498

0.00000

0.00000

2012.11.29 21:32

1.04334

0.00

0.00

0.00

1,640.00

 

0.00

0.00

0.00

2,191.90

Closed P/L:

2,191.90

Open Trades:

Ticket

Open Time

Type

Size

Item

Price

S / L

T / P

 

Price

Commission

Taxes

Swap

Profit

No transactions

 

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

 

Floating P/L:

0.00

Working Orders:

Ticket

Open Time

Type

Size

Item

Price

S / L

T / P

Market Price

 

No transactions

 

Summary:

Deposit/Withdrawal:

0.00

Credit Facility:

0.00

 

Closed Trade P/L:

2,191.90

Floating P/L:

0.00

Margin:

0.00

Balance:

24,560.98

Equity:

24,560.98

Free Margin:

24,560.98

 

Details:

Description: Graph

Gross Profit:

3,621.81

Gross Loss:

1,429.91

Total Net Profit:

2,191.90

Profit Factor:

2.53

Expected Payoff:

99.63

 

Absolute Drawdown:

148.10

Maximal Drawdown:

1,164.00 (4.98%)

Relative Drawdown:

4.98% (1,164.00)

 

Total Trades:

22

Short Positions (won %):

17 (41.18%)

Long Positions (won %):

5 (80.00%)

Profit Trades (% of total):

11 (50.00%)

Loss trades (% of total):

11 (50.00%)

Largest

profit trade:

1,640.00

loss trade:

-301.00

Average

profit trade:

329.26

loss trade:

-129.99

Maximum

consecutive wins ($):

3 (879.80)

consecutive losses ($):

4 (-901.00)

Maximal

consecutive profit (count):

2,340.00 (2)

consecutive loss (count):

-901.00 (4)

Average

consecutive wins:

2

consecutive losses:

2

 