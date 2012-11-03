|Account: 3831805
|Name: New blau
|Currency: USD
|2012 November 23, 17:28
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|159908741
|2012.11.03 21:09
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|160224447
|2012.11.12 13:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.27289
|1.27702
|1.30086
|2012.11.20 00:38
|1.27702
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|4.13
|160224491
|2012.11.12 13:15
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.94692
|0.94187
|0.91692
|2012.11.20 00:10
|0.94187
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|5.36
|160227004
|2012.11.12 14:00
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.27086
|1.27703
|1.30086
|2012.11.20 00:38
|1.27703
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.42
|12.34
|160639249
|2012.11.20 03:15
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.94166
|0.93808
|0.91571
|2012.11.22 04:25
|0.93808
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|3.82
|160729260
|2012.11.21 05:55
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|0.94370
|0.93808
|0.91571
|2012.11.22 04:25
|0.93808
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|11.98
|160732669
|2012.11.21 06:15
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|0.94571
|0.93803
|0.91571
|2012.11.22 04:23
|0.93803
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|24.56
|160879697
|2012.11.22 20:30
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|131.283
|131.032
|128.489
|2012.11.23 11:02
|131.032
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|3.05
|160888027
|2012.11.22 23:56
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|131.489
|131.030
|128.489
|2012.11.23 11:02
|131.030
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|11.18
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.37
|76.42
|Closed P/L:
|75.05
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|160639156
|2012.11.20 03:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.27886
|1.21886
|1.30481
|1.29667
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|17.81
|160728856
|2012.11.21 05:53
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.27686
|1.21886
|1.30481
|1.29667
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|39.62
|160732303
|2012.11.21 06:15
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.27481
|1.21886
|1.30481
|1.29667
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.28
|65.58
|160640080
|2012.11.20 03:45
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.59028
|1.53028
|1.62028
|1.59995
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.67
|160638339
|2012.11.20 02:45
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|81.378
|87.378
|79.381
|82.363
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|-11.96
|160684911
|2012.11.20 15:47
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|81.578
|87.378
|79.381
|82.363
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|-19.06
|160719543
|2012.11.21 02:11
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|81.778
|87.378
|79.381
|82.363
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|-21.31
|160748159
|2012.11.21 09:43
|sell
|0.05
|usdjpy
|81.980
|87.378
|79.381
|82.363
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.37
|-23.25
|160756586
|2012.11.21 11:09
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpy
|82.181
|87.378
|79.381
|82.363
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|-17.68
|160774228
|2012.11.21 14:53
|sell
|0.12
|usdjpy
|82.381
|87.378
|79.381
|82.363
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.90
|2.62
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.96
|42.04
|Floating P/L:
|39.08
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|75.05
|Floating P/L:
|39.08
|Margin:
|80.49
|Balance:
|3 075.05
|Equity:
|3 114.13
|Free Margin:
|3 033.64
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|75.05
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|75.05
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|9.38
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|8
|Short Positions (won %):
|6 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|24.36
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|9.38
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (75.05)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|75.05 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|8
|consecutive losses:
|0