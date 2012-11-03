Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 3831805 Name: New blau Currency: USD 2012 November 23, 17:28
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1599087412012.11.03 21:09balanceDeposit3 000.00
1602244472012.11.12 13:15buy0.01eurusd1.272891.277021.300862012.11.20 00:381.277020.000.00-0.224.13
1602244912012.11.12 13:15sell0.01usdchf0.946920.941870.916922012.11.20 00:100.941870.000.00-0.225.36
1602270042012.11.12 14:00buy0.02eurusd1.270861.277031.300862012.11.20 00:381.277030.000.00-0.4212.34
1606392492012.11.20 03:15sell0.01usdchf0.941660.938080.915712012.11.22 04:250.938080.000.00-0.103.82
1607292602012.11.21 05:55sell0.02usdchf0.943700.938080.915712012.11.22 04:250.938080.000.00-0.1311.98
1607326692012.11.21 06:15sell0.03usdchf0.945710.938030.915712012.11.22 04:230.938030.000.00-0.2024.56
1608796972012.11.22 20:30sell0.01gbpjpy131.283131.032128.4892012.11.23 11:02131.0320.000.00-0.033.05
1608880272012.11.22 23:56sell0.02gbpjpy131.489131.030128.4892012.11.23 11:02131.0300.000.00-0.0511.18
  0.00 0.00 -1.37 76.42
Closed P/L: 75.05
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1606391562012.11.20 03:15buy0.01eurusd1.278861.218861.30481 1.296670.000.00-0.1317.81
1607288562012.11.21 05:53buy0.02eurusd1.276861.218861.30481 1.296670.000.00-0.1839.62
1607323032012.11.21 06:15buy0.03eurusd1.274811.218861.30481 1.296670.000.00-0.2865.58
1606400802012.11.20 03:45buy0.01gbpusd1.590281.530281.62028 1.599950.000.000.009.67
1606383392012.11.20 02:45sell0.01usdjpy81.37887.37879.381 82.3630.000.00-0.09-11.96
1606849112012.11.20 15:47sell0.02usdjpy81.57887.37879.381 82.3630.000.00-0.19-19.06
1607195432012.11.21 02:11sell0.03usdjpy81.77887.37879.381 82.3630.000.00-0.22-21.31
1607481592012.11.21 09:43sell0.05usdjpy81.98087.37879.381 82.3630.000.00-0.37-23.25
1607565862012.11.21 11:09sell0.08usdjpy82.18187.37879.381 82.3630.000.00-0.60-17.68
1607742282012.11.21 14:53sell0.12usdjpy82.38187.37879.381 82.3630.000.00-0.902.62
  0.00 0.00 -2.96 42.04
 Floating P/L: 39.08
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 75.05 Floating P/L: 39.08 Margin: 80.49
Balance: 3 075.05 Equity: 3 114.13 Free Margin: 3 033.64
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 75.05 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 75.05
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 9.38  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 8 Short Positions (won %): 6 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 24.36 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 9.38 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (75.05) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 75.05 (8) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 8 consecutive losses: 0