Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 3831805 Name: New blau Currency: USD 2012 December 7, 19:33
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1599087412012.11.03 21:09balanceDeposit3 000.00
1602244472012.11.12 13:15buy0.01eurusd1.272891.277021.300862012.11.20 00:381.277020.000.00-0.224.13
1602244912012.11.12 13:15sell0.01usdchf0.946920.941870.916922012.11.20 00:100.941870.000.00-0.225.36
1602270042012.11.12 14:00buy0.02eurusd1.270861.277031.300862012.11.20 00:381.277030.000.00-0.4212.34
1606383392012.11.20 02:45sell0.01usdjpy81.37887.37879.3812012.11.28 09:5381.8650.000.00-0.16-5.95
1606391562012.11.20 03:15buy0.01eurusd1.278861.218861.304812012.11.28 09:531.292150.000.00-0.2313.29
1606392492012.11.20 03:15sell0.01usdchf0.941660.938080.915712012.11.22 04:250.938080.000.00-0.103.82
1606400802012.11.20 03:45buy0.01gbpusd1.590281.598591.620282012.11.28 09:541.600570.000.00-0.0110.29
1606849112012.11.20 15:47sell0.02usdjpy81.57887.37879.3812012.11.28 09:5381.8680.000.00-0.32-7.08
1607195432012.11.21 02:11sell0.03usdjpy81.77887.37879.3812012.11.28 09:5381.8770.000.00-0.41-3.63
1607288562012.11.21 05:53buy0.02eurusd1.276861.218861.304812012.11.28 09:531.292160.000.00-0.3830.60
1607292602012.11.21 05:55sell0.02usdchf0.943700.938080.915712012.11.22 04:250.938080.000.00-0.1311.98
1607323032012.11.21 06:15buy0.03eurusd1.274811.218861.304812012.11.28 09:531.292160.000.00-0.5852.05
1607326692012.11.21 06:15sell0.03usdchf0.945710.938030.915712012.11.22 04:230.938030.000.00-0.2024.56
1607481592012.11.21 09:43sell0.05usdjpy81.98087.37879.3812012.11.28 09:5481.8710.000.00-0.696.66
1607565862012.11.21 11:09sell0.08usdjpy82.18181.92879.3812012.11.28 09:5481.8720.000.00-1.1030.19
1607742282012.11.21 14:53sell0.12usdjpy82.38182.13879.3812012.11.26 13:2982.1380.000.00-1.0935.50
1608796972012.11.22 20:30sell0.01gbpjpy131.283131.032128.4892012.11.23 11:02131.0320.000.00-0.033.05
1608880272012.11.22 23:56sell0.02gbpjpy131.489131.030128.4892012.11.23 11:02131.0300.000.00-0.0511.18
1610926732012.11.26 19:15sell0.01gbpjpy131.489131.220128.8942012.11.28 04:10131.2200.000.00-0.063.28
1611477712012.11.27 06:55sell0.02gbpjpy131.692131.224128.8942012.11.28 04:10131.2240.000.00-0.0611.43
1611486212012.11.27 07:15sell0.03gbpjpy131.894131.610128.8942012.11.27 14:05131.6100.000.000.0010.38
1612596472012.11.28 11:30sell0.01gbpjpy130.804136.804129.2732012.12.03 09:30132.0090.000.00-0.14-14.63
1612597642012.11.28 11:30sell0.01usdjpy81.70787.70779.7112012.12.03 09:3182.3260.000.00-0.13-7.52
1612608652012.11.28 11:43sell0.02gbpjpy131.007130.693128.0072012.11.28 17:23130.6930.000.000.007.68
1612678552012.11.28 13:22sell0.02usdjpy81.90987.70779.7112012.12.03 09:3182.3240.000.00-0.28-10.08
1613267672012.11.28 22:50sell0.02gbpjpy131.209136.804129.2732012.12.03 09:30132.0060.000.00-0.26-19.36
1613300532012.11.28 23:50sell0.03gbpjpy131.410136.804129.2732012.12.03 09:30132.0080.000.00-0.40-21.79
1613375282012.11.29 01:24sell0.03usdjpy82.11087.70779.7112012.12.03 09:3182.3240.000.00-0.15-7.80
1613401822012.11.29 02:10sell0.05gbpjpy131.610136.804129.2732012.12.03 09:30132.0170.000.00-0.26-24.71
1613986822012.11.29 15:20sell0.08gbpjpy131.812131.612128.8122012.11.29 17:03131.6120.000.000.0019.51
1614598792012.11.30 03:44sell0.05usdjpy82.31087.70779.7112012.12.03 09:3182.3240.000.00-0.14-0.85
1614598922012.11.30 03:44sell0.08gbpjpy132.072136.804129.2732012.12.03 09:30132.0160.000.00-0.215.44
1614606902012.11.30 03:54sell0.12gbpjpy132.273136.804129.2732012.12.03 09:30132.0150.000.00-0.3237.61
1614618682012.11.30 04:09sell0.08usdjpy82.51187.70779.7112012.12.03 09:3182.3270.000.00-0.2217.88
1614816452012.11.30 11:15sell0.12usdjpy82.71182.47579.7112012.12.03 09:3182.3270.000.00-0.3355.97
1615370322012.12.01 00:00balanceIR0.00
1618221442012.12.06 00:30sell0.01eurusd1.306761.297121.276762012.12.06 22:541.297120.000.000.009.64
  0.00 0.00 -9.30 310.42
Closed P/L: 301.12
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 301.12 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 3 301.12 Equity: 3 301.12 Free Margin: 3 301.12
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 427.17 Gross Loss: 126.05 Total Net Profit: 301.12
Profit Factor: 3.39 Expected Payoff: 8.36  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 81.55 (2.48%) Relative Drawdown: 2.48% (81.55)
 
Total Trades: 36 Short Positions (won %): 30 (63.33%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 25 (69.44%) Loss trades (% of total): 11 (30.56%)
Largest profit trade: 55.64 loss trade: -24.97
Average profit trade: 17.09 loss trade: -11.46
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 15 (229.18) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-81.55)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 229.18 (15) consecutive loss (count): -81.55 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 4