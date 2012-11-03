|Account: 3831805
|Name: New blau
|Currency: USD
|2012 December 7, 19:33
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|159908741
|2012.11.03 21:09
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|160224447
|2012.11.12 13:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.27289
|1.27702
|1.30086
|2012.11.20 00:38
|1.27702
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|4.13
|160224491
|2012.11.12 13:15
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.94692
|0.94187
|0.91692
|2012.11.20 00:10
|0.94187
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|5.36
|160227004
|2012.11.12 14:00
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.27086
|1.27703
|1.30086
|2012.11.20 00:38
|1.27703
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.42
|12.34
|160638339
|2012.11.20 02:45
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|81.378
|87.378
|79.381
|2012.11.28 09:53
|81.865
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|-5.95
|160639156
|2012.11.20 03:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.27886
|1.21886
|1.30481
|2012.11.28 09:53
|1.29215
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.23
|13.29
|160639249
|2012.11.20 03:15
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.94166
|0.93808
|0.91571
|2012.11.22 04:25
|0.93808
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|3.82
|160640080
|2012.11.20 03:45
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.59028
|1.59859
|1.62028
|2012.11.28 09:54
|1.60057
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|10.29
|160684911
|2012.11.20 15:47
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|81.578
|87.378
|79.381
|2012.11.28 09:53
|81.868
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.32
|-7.08
|160719543
|2012.11.21 02:11
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|81.778
|87.378
|79.381
|2012.11.28 09:53
|81.877
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.41
|-3.63
|160728856
|2012.11.21 05:53
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.27686
|1.21886
|1.30481
|2012.11.28 09:53
|1.29216
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.38
|30.60
|160729260
|2012.11.21 05:55
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|0.94370
|0.93808
|0.91571
|2012.11.22 04:25
|0.93808
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|11.98
|160732303
|2012.11.21 06:15
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.27481
|1.21886
|1.30481
|2012.11.28 09:53
|1.29216
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.58
|52.05
|160732669
|2012.11.21 06:15
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|0.94571
|0.93803
|0.91571
|2012.11.22 04:23
|0.93803
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|24.56
|160748159
|2012.11.21 09:43
|sell
|0.05
|usdjpy
|81.980
|87.378
|79.381
|2012.11.28 09:54
|81.871
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.69
|6.66
|160756586
|2012.11.21 11:09
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpy
|82.181
|81.928
|79.381
|2012.11.28 09:54
|81.872
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.10
|30.19
|160774228
|2012.11.21 14:53
|sell
|0.12
|usdjpy
|82.381
|82.138
|79.381
|2012.11.26 13:29
|82.138
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.09
|35.50
|160879697
|2012.11.22 20:30
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|131.283
|131.032
|128.489
|2012.11.23 11:02
|131.032
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|3.05
|160888027
|2012.11.22 23:56
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|131.489
|131.030
|128.489
|2012.11.23 11:02
|131.030
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|11.18
|161092673
|2012.11.26 19:15
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|131.489
|131.220
|128.894
|2012.11.28 04:10
|131.220
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|3.28
|161147771
|2012.11.27 06:55
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|131.692
|131.224
|128.894
|2012.11.28 04:10
|131.224
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|11.43
|161148621
|2012.11.27 07:15
|sell
|0.03
|gbpjpy
|131.894
|131.610
|128.894
|2012.11.27 14:05
|131.610
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.38
|161259647
|2012.11.28 11:30
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|130.804
|136.804
|129.273
|2012.12.03 09:30
|132.009
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|-14.63
|161259764
|2012.11.28 11:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|81.707
|87.707
|79.711
|2012.12.03 09:31
|82.326
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|-7.52
|161260865
|2012.11.28 11:43
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|131.007
|130.693
|128.007
|2012.11.28 17:23
|130.693
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.68
|161267855
|2012.11.28 13:22
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|81.909
|87.707
|79.711
|2012.12.03 09:31
|82.324
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.28
|-10.08
|161326767
|2012.11.28 22:50
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|131.209
|136.804
|129.273
|2012.12.03 09:30
|132.006
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.26
|-19.36
|161330053
|2012.11.28 23:50
|sell
|0.03
|gbpjpy
|131.410
|136.804
|129.273
|2012.12.03 09:30
|132.008
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|-21.79
|161337528
|2012.11.29 01:24
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|82.110
|87.707
|79.711
|2012.12.03 09:31
|82.324
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|-7.80
|161340182
|2012.11.29 02:10
|sell
|0.05
|gbpjpy
|131.610
|136.804
|129.273
|2012.12.03 09:30
|132.017
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.26
|-24.71
|161398682
|2012.11.29 15:20
|sell
|0.08
|gbpjpy
|131.812
|131.612
|128.812
|2012.11.29 17:03
|131.612
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.51
|161459879
|2012.11.30 03:44
|sell
|0.05
|usdjpy
|82.310
|87.707
|79.711
|2012.12.03 09:31
|82.324
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|-0.85
|161459892
|2012.11.30 03:44
|sell
|0.08
|gbpjpy
|132.072
|136.804
|129.273
|2012.12.03 09:30
|132.016
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.21
|5.44
|161460690
|2012.11.30 03:54
|sell
|0.12
|gbpjpy
|132.273
|136.804
|129.273
|2012.12.03 09:30
|132.015
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.32
|37.61
|161461868
|2012.11.30 04:09
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpy
|82.511
|87.707
|79.711
|2012.12.03 09:31
|82.327
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|17.88
|161481645
|2012.11.30 11:15
|sell
|0.12
|usdjpy
|82.711
|82.475
|79.711
|2012.12.03 09:31
|82.327
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.33
|55.97
|161537032
|2012.12.01 00:00
|balance
|IR
|0.00
|161822144
|2012.12.06 00:30
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.30676
|1.29712
|1.27676
|2012.12.06 22:54
|1.29712
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.64
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.30
|310.42
|Closed P/L:
|301.12
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|301.12
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|3 301.12
|Equity:
|3 301.12
|Free Margin:
|3 301.12
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|427.17
|Gross Loss:
|126.05
|Total Net Profit:
|301.12
|Profit Factor:
|3.39
|Expected Payoff:
|8.36
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|81.55 (2.48%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.48% (81.55)
|Total Trades:
|36
|Short Positions (won %):
|30 (63.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|25 (69.44%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|11 (30.56%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|55.64
|loss trade:
|-24.97
|Average
|profit trade:
|17.09
|loss trade:
|-11.46
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|15 (229.18)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-81.55)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|229.18 (15)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-81.55 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|4