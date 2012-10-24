|Account: 9229258
|Name: nrtr_ichi
|Currency: USD
|2012 October 31, 15:33
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1330604824
|2012.10.24 17:16
|balance
|Deposit
|500.00
|1330604885
|2012.10.24 17:17
|buy
|0.05
|gbpjpy
|127.978
|126.940
|128.041
|2012.10.25 03:41
|128.041
|-0.29
|0.00
|0.02
|3.94
|1330604897
|2012.10.24 17:17
|sell
|0.05
|xauusd
|1707.08
|1717.05
|1706.05
|2012.10.24 17:28
|1706.05
|-0.34
|0.00
|0.00
|5.15
|1330604910
|2012.10.24 17:18
|sell
|0.05
|xagusd
|31.85
|41.87
|30.87
|2012.10.24 19:19
|31.73
|-0.32
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|1330605052
|2012.10.24 17:20
|sell
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.60268
|1.61287
|1.60187
|2012.10.24 18:41
|1.60187
|-0.29
|0.00
|0.00
|4.05
|1330606296
|2012.10.24 17:47
|sell
|0.30
|xauusd
|1706.37
|1716.85
|1705.85
|2012.10.24 17:53
|1705.85
|-2.05
|0.00
|0.00
|15.60
|1330607138
|2012.10.24 18:06
|sell
|0.30
|xauusd
|1705.25
|1715.52
|1704.52
|2012.10.24 18:11
|1704.52
|-2.05
|0.00
|0.00
|21.90
|1330610549
|2012.10.24 19:20
|sell
|0.20
|xauusd
|1703.88
|1714.25
|1703.25
|2012.10.24 19:25
|1703.25
|-1.36
|0.00
|0.00
|12.60
|1330610564
|2012.10.24 19:20
|sell
|0.10
|xagusd
|31.69
|41.73
|31.60
|2012.10.26 10:51
|31.73
|-0.63
|0.00
|-0.60
|-20.00
|1330639620
|2012.10.25 09:59
|sell
|0.10
|xagusd
|32.06
|41.73
|31.43
|2012.10.26 10:51
|31.74
|-0.64
|0.00
|-0.15
|160.00
|1330760198
|2012.10.29 09:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29159
|1.30163
|1.29045
|2012.10.29 09:57
|1.29045
|-0.52
|0.00
|0.00
|11.40
|1330760203
|2012.10.29 09:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.93629
|0.92616
|0.93736
|2012.10.29 10:03
|0.93713
|-0.40
|0.00
|0.00
|8.96
|1330760281
|2012.10.29 09:47
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|127.981
|128.997
|127.877
|2012.10.29 10:02
|127.877
|-0.58
|0.00
|0.00
|13.07
|1330760298
|2012.10.29 09:48
|sell
|0.10
|xauusd
|1712.70
|1723.15
|1712.36
|2012.10.29 09:56
|1712.36
|-0.69
|0.00
|0.00
|3.40
|1330825273
|2012.10.30 09:34
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.93439
|0.94452
|0.93382
|2012.10.30 10:05
|0.93382
|-0.40
|0.00
|0.00
|6.10
|1330825332
|2012.10.30 09:35
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29307
|1.28297
|1.29397
|2012.10.30 10:00
|1.29397
|-0.52
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|1330826370
|2012.10.30 09:52
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.60495
|1.59467
|1.60568
|2012.10.30 10:05
|1.60568
|-0.58
|0.00
|0.00
|7.30
|1330837324
|2012.10.30 12:15
|buy
|0.10
|xauusd
|1714.51
|1704.16
|1714.97
|2012.10.30 13:07
|1714.97
|-0.69
|0.00
|0.00
|4.60
|1330837383
|2012.10.30 12:16
|buy
|0.10
|xagusd
|32.04
|22.01
|32.06
|2012.10.30 12:50
|32.06
|-0.64
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|1330839565
|2012.10.30 12:57
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.60657
|1.59639
|1.60702
|2012.10.30 12:59
|1.60702
|-0.58
|0.00
|0.00
|4.50
|1330854343
|2012.10.30 16:52
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.93249
|0.94260
|0.93160
|2012.10.30 17:05
|0.93160
|-0.40
|0.00
|0.00
|9.55
|1330854350
|2012.10.30 16:52
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29609
|1.28604
|1.29704
|2012.10.30 17:11
|1.29704
|-0.52
|0.00
|0.00
|9.50
|1330854364
|2012.10.30 16:53
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.60734
|1.59721
|1.60821
|2012.10.30 17:12
|1.60821
|-0.58
|0.00
|0.00
|8.70
|1330882770
|2012.10.31 09:42
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.93196
|0.94205
|0.93105
|2012.10.31 10:01
|0.93132
|-0.40
|0.00
|0.00
|6.87
|1330882776
|2012.10.31 09:42
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29640
|1.28634
|1.29734
|2012.10.31 09:56
|1.29734
|-0.52
|0.00
|0.00
|9.40
|1330882792
|2012.10.31 09:43
|buy
|0.10
|xagusd
|32.02
|21.99
|32.04
|2012.10.31 09:52
|32.04
|-0.64
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|1330882845
|2012.10.31 09:44
|buy
|0.10
|xauusd
|1714.90
|1704.45
|1715.19
|2012.10.31 09:52
|1715.19
|-0.69
|0.00
|0.00
|2.90
|1330884422
|2012.10.31 10:00
|buy
|0.10
|xauusd
|1715.40
|0.00
|0.00
|2012.10.31 10:11
|1717.35
|-0.69
|0.00
|0.00
|19.50
|1330884444
|2012.10.31 10:01
|buy
|0.10
|xagusd
|32.10
|22.11
|32.14
|2012.10.31 11:19
|32.14
|-0.64
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|1330884502
|2012.10.31 10:01
|buy
|0.10
|xagusd
|32.09
|22.11
|32.14
|2012.10.31 11:19
|32.14
|-0.64
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|-19.26
|0.00
|-0.73
|432.99
|Closed P/L:
|413.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|413.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|912.97
|Equity:
|912.97
|Free Margin:
|912.97
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|434.23
|Gross Loss:
|21.23
|Total Net Profit:
|413.00
|Profit Factor:
|20.45
|Expected Payoff:
|14.24
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|21.23 (2.85%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.85% (21.23)
|Total Trades:
|29
|Short Positions (won %):
|14 (92.86%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|15 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|28 (96.55%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (3.45%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|159.21
|loss trade:
|-21.23
|Average
|profit trade:
|15.51
|loss trade:
|-21.23
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|20 (188.46)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-21.23)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|245.77 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-21.23 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|14
|consecutive losses:
|1