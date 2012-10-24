Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 9229258 Name: nrtr_ichi Currency: USD 2012 October 30, 10:09
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
13306048242012.10.24 17:16balanceDeposit500.00
13306048852012.10.24 17:17buy0.05gbpjpy127.978126.940128.0412012.10.25 03:41128.041-0.290.000.023.94
13306048972012.10.24 17:17sell0.05xauusd1707.081717.051706.052012.10.24 17:281706.05-0.340.000.005.15
13306049102012.10.24 17:18sell0.05xagusd31.8541.8730.872012.10.24 19:1931.73-0.320.000.0030.00
13306050522012.10.24 17:20sell0.05gbpusd1.602681.612871.601872012.10.24 18:411.60187-0.290.000.004.05
13306062962012.10.24 17:47sell0.30xauusd1706.371716.851705.852012.10.24 17:531705.85-2.050.000.0015.60
13306071382012.10.24 18:06sell0.30xauusd1705.251715.521704.522012.10.24 18:111704.52-2.050.000.0021.90
13306105492012.10.24 19:20sell0.20xauusd1703.881714.251703.252012.10.24 19:251703.25-1.360.000.0012.60
13306105642012.10.24 19:20sell0.10xagusd31.6941.7331.602012.10.26 10:5131.73-0.630.00-0.60-20.00
13306396202012.10.25 09:59sell0.10xagusd32.0641.7331.432012.10.26 10:5131.74-0.640.00-0.15160.00
13307601982012.10.29 09:45sell0.10eurusd1.291591.301631.290452012.10.29 09:571.29045-0.520.000.0011.40
13307602032012.10.29 09:45buy0.10usdchf0.936290.926160.937362012.10.29 10:030.93713-0.400.000.008.96
13307602812012.10.29 09:47sell0.10gbpjpy127.981128.997127.8772012.10.29 10:02127.877-0.580.000.0013.07
13307602982012.10.29 09:48sell0.10xauusd1712.701723.151712.362012.10.29 09:561712.36-0.690.000.003.40
13308252732012.10.30 09:34sell0.10usdchf0.934390.944520.933822012.10.30 10:050.93382-0.400.000.006.10
13308253322012.10.30 09:35buy0.10eurusd1.293071.282971.293972012.10.30 10:001.29397-0.520.000.009.00
13308263702012.10.30 09:52buy0.10gbpusd1.604951.594671.605682012.10.30 10:051.60568-0.580.000.007.30
  -11.64 0.00 -0.73 292.47
Closed P/L: 280.10
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 280.10 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 780.08 Equity: 780.08 Free Margin: 780.08
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 301.33 Gross Loss: 21.23 Total Net Profit: 280.10
Profit Factor: 14.19 Expected Payoff: 17.51  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 21.23 (2.85%) Relative Drawdown: 2.85% (21.23)
 
Total Trades: 16 Short Positions (won %): 12 (91.67%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 15 (93.75%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (6.25%)
Largest profit trade: 159.21 loss trade: -21.23
Average profit trade: 20.09 loss trade: -21.23
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (245.77) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-21.23)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 245.77 (8) consecutive loss (count): -21.23 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 8 consecutive losses: 1