|Account: 9229258
|Name: nrtr_ichi
|Currency: USD
|2012 October 26, 11:37
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1330604824
|2012.10.24 17:16
|balance
|Deposit
|500.00
|1330604885
|2012.10.24 17:17
|buy
|0.05
|gbpjpy
|127.978
|126.940
|128.041
|2012.10.25 03:41
|128.041
|-0.29
|0.00
|0.02
|3.94
|1330604897
|2012.10.24 17:17
|sell
|0.05
|xauusd
|1707.08
|1717.05
|1706.05
|2012.10.24 17:28
|1706.05
|-0.34
|0.00
|0.00
|5.15
|1330604910
|2012.10.24 17:18
|sell
|0.05
|xagusd
|31.85
|41.87
|30.87
|2012.10.24 19:19
|31.73
|-0.32
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|1330605052
|2012.10.24 17:20
|sell
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.60268
|1.61287
|1.60187
|2012.10.24 18:41
|1.60187
|-0.29
|0.00
|0.00
|4.05
|1330606296
|2012.10.24 17:47
|sell
|0.30
|xauusd
|1706.37
|1716.85
|1705.85
|2012.10.24 17:53
|1705.85
|-2.05
|0.00
|0.00
|15.60
|1330607138
|2012.10.24 18:06
|sell
|0.30
|xauusd
|1705.25
|1715.52
|1704.52
|2012.10.24 18:11
|1704.52
|-2.05
|0.00
|0.00
|21.90
|1330610549
|2012.10.24 19:20
|sell
|0.20
|xauusd
|1703.88
|1714.25
|1703.25
|2012.10.24 19:25
|1703.25
|-1.36
|0.00
|0.00
|12.60
|1330610564
|2012.10.24 19:20
|sell
|0.10
|xagusd
|31.69
|41.73
|31.60
|2012.10.26 10:51
|31.73
|-0.63
|0.00
|-0.60
|-20.00
|1330639620
|2012.10.25 09:59
|sell
|0.10
|xagusd
|32.06
|41.73
|31.43
|2012.10.26 10:51
|31.74
|-0.64
|0.00
|-0.15
|160.00
|-7.97
|0.00
|-0.73
|233.24
|Closed P/L:
|224.54
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|224.54
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|724.54
|Equity:
|724.54
|Free Margin:
|724.54
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|245.77
|Gross Loss:
|21.23
|Total Net Profit:
|224.54
|Profit Factor:
|11.57
|Expected Payoff:
|24.95
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|21.23 (2.85%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.85% (21.23)
|Total Trades:
|9
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (87.50%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (88.89%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (11.11%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|159.21
|loss trade:
|-21.23
|Average
|profit trade:
|30.72
|loss trade:
|-21.23
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (245.77)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-21.23)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|245.77 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-21.23 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|8
|consecutive losses:
|1