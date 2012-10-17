Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 6308881 Name: nodama_tf_newone_alpari Currency: USD 2012 October 26, 19:38
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
200823232012.10.17 12:02balanceDeposit500.00
201654162012.10.18 00:05buy0.10eurgbp0.812630.808750.000002012.10.18 03:060.812710.000.000.001.30
201659482012.10.18 00:15buy0.10audusd1.038501.031750.000002012.10.18 05:001.038660.000.000.001.60
201683492012.10.18 01:00buy0.10eurjpy103.702102.8210.0002012.10.18 01:09103.7200.000.000.002.27
201691172012.10.18 01:00buy0.30eurjpy103.702102.8210.0002012.10.18 01:09103.7110.000.000.003.41
201750742012.10.18 00:05buy0.30eurgbp0.812630.808750.000002012.10.18 03:060.812670.000.000.001.93
201809022012.10.18 00:15buy0.10audusd1.038501.031750.000002012.10.18 05:001.038780.000.000.002.80
201809322012.10.18 00:15buy0.10audusd1.038501.031750.000002012.10.18 05:001.038980.000.000.004.80
201809612012.10.18 00:15buy0.10audusd1.038501.031750.000002012.10.18 05:011.038760.000.000.002.60
203020502012.10.18 23:00buy0.10eurgbp0.814740.810310.000002012.10.22 13:410.814820.000.00-0.481.28
203059562012.10.19 00:35sell0.10audusd1.036181.043870.000002012.10.19 06:101.036030.000.000.001.50
203179652012.10.19 00:35sell0.30audusd1.036181.043870.000002012.10.19 06:111.036110.000.000.002.10
204024492012.10.19 23:00sell0.10audusd1.031981.037870.000002012.10.22 00:021.031830.000.00-1.011.50
204035872012.10.19 23:20sell0.10usdchf0.928260.933360.000002012.10.19 23:530.928150.000.000.001.19
204046552012.10.19 23:20sell0.10usdchf0.928260.933360.000002012.10.19 23:530.928040.000.000.002.37
204046722012.10.19 23:20sell0.20usdchf0.928260.933360.000002012.10.19 23:540.928160.000.000.002.15
204057902012.10.22 00:00buy0.10eurjpy103.254102.3710.0002012.10.22 00:58103.2760.000.000.002.78
204065722012.10.19 23:00sell0.30audusd1.031981.037870.000002012.10.22 00:021.031980.000.00-3.030.00
204065902012.10.22 00:02sell0.10usdchf0.928090.933290.000002012.10.22 01:590.927970.000.000.001.29
204079512012.10.22 00:22sell0.10eurusd1.302261.310000.000002012.10.22 01:081.302110.000.000.001.50
204093252012.10.22 00:00buy0.30eurjpy103.254102.3710.0002012.10.22 00:59103.2580.000.000.001.52
204093672012.10.22 00:59buy0.10audusd1.032391.026310.000002012.10.22 07:311.032540.000.000.001.50
204098952012.10.22 00:22sell0.30eurusd1.302261.310000.000002012.10.22 01:091.302190.000.000.002.10
204118952012.10.22 00:02sell0.30usdchf0.928090.933290.000002012.10.22 02:020.928040.000.000.001.62
204253492012.10.22 00:59buy0.30audusd1.032391.026310.000002012.10.22 07:321.032460.000.000.002.10
204605922012.10.18 23:00buy0.30eurgbp0.814740.810310.000002012.10.22 13:410.814770.000.00-1.441.44
205098822012.10.23 00:15sell0.10usdchf0.926490.931700.000002012.10.23 02:460.926390.000.000.001.08
205098892012.10.23 00:15buy0.10eurgbp0.815860.811810.000002012.10.23 01:220.815940.000.000.001.28
205121192012.10.23 00:15buy0.30eurgbp0.815860.811810.000002012.10.23 01:230.815880.000.000.000.96
205144662012.10.23 00:15sell0.10usdchf0.926490.931700.000002012.10.23 02:490.926290.000.000.002.16
205147472012.10.23 00:15sell0.10usdchf0.926490.931700.000002012.10.23 02:490.926190.000.000.003.24
205148802012.10.23 00:15sell0.10usdchf0.926490.931700.000002012.10.23 02:520.926300.000.000.002.05
206102572012.10.23 23:25sell0.10eurgbp0.813730.817130.000002012.10.24 02:550.813660.000.00-0.021.12
206193682012.10.23 23:25sell0.30eurgbp0.813730.817130.000002012.10.24 03:000.813700.000.00-0.041.44
207165102012.10.24 23:15buy0.10eurgbp0.808810.804380.000002012.10.25 02:310.808900.000.00-0.671.44
207165222012.10.24 23:15buy0.10eurusd1.296941.287420.000002012.10.24 23:161.297150.000.000.002.10
207165282012.10.24 23:15sell0.10usdchf0.932690.939110.000002012.10.24 23:310.932560.000.000.001.39
207166282012.10.24 23:15buy0.30eurusd1.296941.287420.000002012.10.24 23:171.297020.000.000.002.40
207167062012.10.24 23:17buy0.10eurusd1.297151.287630.000002012.10.24 23:261.297360.000.000.002.10
207168262012.10.24 23:20buy0.10audusd1.035201.027180.000002012.10.24 23:471.035360.000.000.001.60
207170472012.10.24 23:17buy0.30eurusd1.297151.287630.000002012.10.24 23:281.297240.000.000.002.70
207171282012.10.24 23:28buy0.10eurusd1.297391.287870.000002012.10.25 03:441.297590.000.00-0.932.00
207172772012.10.24 23:15sell0.30usdchf0.932690.939110.000002012.10.24 23:320.932630.000.000.001.93
207175772012.10.24 23:20buy0.10audusd1.035201.027180.000002012.10.24 23:491.035530.000.000.003.30
207175892012.10.24 23:20buy0.10audusd1.035201.027180.000002012.10.24 23:501.035700.000.000.005.00
207176132012.10.24 23:20buy0.10audusd1.035201.027180.000002012.10.24 23:541.035520.000.000.003.20
207190152012.10.25 00:30sell0.10audusd1.034891.042520.000002012.10.25 01:201.034720.000.000.001.70
207196002012.10.25 00:50sell0.10usdchf0.932720.939260.000002012.10.25 02:320.932590.000.000.001.39
207205642012.10.25 00:30sell0.30audusd1.034891.042520.000002012.10.25 01:231.034830.000.000.001.80
207222402012.10.24 23:15buy0.30eurgbp0.808810.804380.000002012.10.25 02:320.808850.000.00-2.021.93
207222562012.10.25 00:50sell0.30usdchf0.932720.939260.000002012.10.25 02:320.932670.000.000.001.61
207245722012.10.24 23:28buy0.30eurusd1.297391.287870.000002012.10.25 03:441.297480.000.00-2.792.70
208165362012.10.25 23:10sell0.10audusd1.034941.041970.000002012.10.25 23:301.034710.000.000.002.30
208167312012.10.25 23:15buy0.10usdchf0.934850.928970.000002012.10.25 23:180.935030.000.000.001.93
208167472012.10.25 23:15sell0.10eurusd1.293941.302270.000002012.10.25 23:171.293730.000.000.002.10
208168742012.10.25 23:15sell0.30eurusd1.293941.302270.000002012.10.25 23:191.293890.000.000.001.50
208169692012.10.25 23:15buy0.30usdchf0.934850.928970.000002012.10.25 23:200.934900.000.000.001.60
208169912012.10.25 23:20sell0.10eurusd1.293721.302050.000002012.10.25 23:311.293520.000.000.002.00
208170202012.10.25 23:20buy0.10usdchf0.935090.929210.000002012.10.25 23:320.935240.000.000.001.60
208172842012.10.25 23:10sell0.15audusd1.034941.041970.000002012.10.25 23:301.034510.000.000.006.45
208172852012.10.25 23:10sell0.15audusd1.034941.041970.000002012.10.25 23:311.034660.000.000.004.20
208173552012.10.25 23:20sell0.10eurusd1.293721.302050.000002012.10.25 23:311.293370.000.000.003.50
208173962012.10.25 23:20sell0.10eurusd1.293721.302050.000002012.10.25 23:321.293190.000.000.005.30
208174562012.10.25 23:20buy0.10usdchf0.935090.929210.000002012.10.25 23:340.935340.000.000.002.67
208174672012.10.25 23:20sell0.10eurusd1.293721.302050.000002012.10.25 23:581.293390.000.000.003.30
208176732012.10.25 23:20buy0.10usdchf0.935090.929210.000002012.10.25 23:350.935480.000.000.004.17
208178492012.10.25 23:20buy0.10usdchf0.935090.929210.000002012.10.25 23:380.935320.000.000.002.46
208181122012.10.25 23:38buy0.10usdchf0.935550.929670.000002012.10.26 09:010.935660.000.00-0.031.18
208183192012.10.25 23:45sell0.10eurgbp0.801960.806680.000002012.10.26 13:080.801880.000.00-0.021.29
208204602012.10.26 00:30buy0.10eurusd1.293761.285230.000002012.10.26 00:381.293950.000.000.001.90
208207872012.10.26 00:30buy0.30eurusd1.293761.285230.000002012.10.26 00:381.293840.000.000.002.40
208208012012.10.26 00:39buy0.10eurusd1.294011.285480.000002012.10.26 00:411.294280.000.000.002.70
208209382012.10.26 00:39buy0.10eurusd1.294011.285480.000002012.10.26 00:411.294350.000.000.003.40
208209522012.10.26 00:39buy0.20eurusd1.294011.285480.000002012.10.26 00:471.294150.000.000.002.80
208445902012.10.25 23:38buy0.10usdchf0.935550.929670.000002012.10.26 09:020.935760.000.00-0.032.24
208447492012.10.25 23:38buy0.20usdchf0.935550.929670.000002012.10.26 09:020.935640.000.00-0.071.92
208635802012.10.25 23:45sell0.10eurgbp0.801960.806680.000002012.10.26 13:080.801820.000.00-0.012.26
208636052012.10.25 23:45sell0.10eurgbp0.801960.806680.000002012.10.26 13:080.801710.000.00-0.024.03
208636462012.10.25 23:45sell0.10eurgbp0.801960.806680.000002012.10.26 13:170.801880.000.00-0.011.29
  0.00 0.00 -12.62 174.76
Closed P/L: 162.14
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 162.14 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 662.14 Equity: 662.14 Free Margin: 662.14
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 165.35 Gross Loss: 3.21 Total Net Profit: 162.14
Profit Factor: 51.51 Expected Payoff: 2.08  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 3.03 (0.57%) Relative Drawdown: 0.57% (3.03)
 
Total Trades: 78 Short Positions (won %): 36 (97.22%) Long Positions (won %): 42 (95.24%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 75 (96.15%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (3.85%)
Largest profit trade: 6.45 loss trade: -3.03
Average profit trade: 2.20 loss trade: -1.07
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 32 (59.86) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-3.03)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 72.30 (27) consecutive loss (count): -3.03 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 19 consecutive losses: 1