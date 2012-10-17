|Account: 6308881
|Name: nodama_tf_newone_alpari
|Currency: USD
|2012 October 26, 19:38
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|20082323
|2012.10.17 12:02
|balance
|Deposit
|500.00
|20165416
|2012.10.18 00:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.81263
|0.80875
|0.00000
|2012.10.18 03:06
|0.81271
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.30
|20165948
|2012.10.18 00:15
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03850
|1.03175
|0.00000
|2012.10.18 05:00
|1.03866
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|20168349
|2012.10.18 01:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|103.702
|102.821
|0.000
|2012.10.18 01:09
|103.720
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.27
|20169117
|2012.10.18 01:00
|buy
|0.30
|eurjpy
|103.702
|102.821
|0.000
|2012.10.18 01:09
|103.711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.41
|20175074
|2012.10.18 00:05
|buy
|0.30
|eurgbp
|0.81263
|0.80875
|0.00000
|2012.10.18 03:06
|0.81267
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.93
|20180902
|2012.10.18 00:15
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03850
|1.03175
|0.00000
|2012.10.18 05:00
|1.03878
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.80
|20180932
|2012.10.18 00:15
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03850
|1.03175
|0.00000
|2012.10.18 05:00
|1.03898
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.80
|20180961
|2012.10.18 00:15
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03850
|1.03175
|0.00000
|2012.10.18 05:01
|1.03876
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.60
|20302050
|2012.10.18 23:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.81474
|0.81031
|0.00000
|2012.10.22 13:41
|0.81482
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|1.28
|20305956
|2012.10.19 00:35
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03618
|1.04387
|0.00000
|2012.10.19 06:10
|1.03603
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|20317965
|2012.10.19 00:35
|sell
|0.30
|audusd
|1.03618
|1.04387
|0.00000
|2012.10.19 06:11
|1.03611
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.10
|20402449
|2012.10.19 23:00
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03198
|1.03787
|0.00000
|2012.10.22 00:02
|1.03183
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.01
|1.50
|20403587
|2012.10.19 23:20
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.92826
|0.93336
|0.00000
|2012.10.19 23:53
|0.92815
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.19
|20404655
|2012.10.19 23:20
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.92826
|0.93336
|0.00000
|2012.10.19 23:53
|0.92804
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.37
|20404672
|2012.10.19 23:20
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|0.92826
|0.93336
|0.00000
|2012.10.19 23:54
|0.92816
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.15
|20405790
|2012.10.22 00:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|103.254
|102.371
|0.000
|2012.10.22 00:58
|103.276
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.78
|20406572
|2012.10.19 23:00
|sell
|0.30
|audusd
|1.03198
|1.03787
|0.00000
|2012.10.22 00:02
|1.03198
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.03
|0.00
|20406590
|2012.10.22 00:02
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.92809
|0.93329
|0.00000
|2012.10.22 01:59
|0.92797
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.29
|20407951
|2012.10.22 00:22
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.30226
|1.31000
|0.00000
|2012.10.22 01:08
|1.30211
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|20409325
|2012.10.22 00:00
|buy
|0.30
|eurjpy
|103.254
|102.371
|0.000
|2012.10.22 00:59
|103.258
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.52
|20409367
|2012.10.22 00:59
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03239
|1.02631
|0.00000
|2012.10.22 07:31
|1.03254
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|20409895
|2012.10.22 00:22
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.30226
|1.31000
|0.00000
|2012.10.22 01:09
|1.30219
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.10
|20411895
|2012.10.22 00:02
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|0.92809
|0.93329
|0.00000
|2012.10.22 02:02
|0.92804
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.62
|20425349
|2012.10.22 00:59
|buy
|0.30
|audusd
|1.03239
|1.02631
|0.00000
|2012.10.22 07:32
|1.03246
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.10
|20460592
|2012.10.18 23:00
|buy
|0.30
|eurgbp
|0.81474
|0.81031
|0.00000
|2012.10.22 13:41
|0.81477
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.44
|1.44
|20509882
|2012.10.23 00:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.92649
|0.93170
|0.00000
|2012.10.23 02:46
|0.92639
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.08
|20509889
|2012.10.23 00:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.81586
|0.81181
|0.00000
|2012.10.23 01:22
|0.81594
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.28
|20512119
|2012.10.23 00:15
|buy
|0.30
|eurgbp
|0.81586
|0.81181
|0.00000
|2012.10.23 01:23
|0.81588
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.96
|20514466
|2012.10.23 00:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.92649
|0.93170
|0.00000
|2012.10.23 02:49
|0.92629
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.16
|20514747
|2012.10.23 00:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.92649
|0.93170
|0.00000
|2012.10.23 02:49
|0.92619
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.24
|20514880
|2012.10.23 00:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.92649
|0.93170
|0.00000
|2012.10.23 02:52
|0.92630
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.05
|20610257
|2012.10.23 23:25
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.81373
|0.81713
|0.00000
|2012.10.24 02:55
|0.81366
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|1.12
|20619368
|2012.10.23 23:25
|sell
|0.30
|eurgbp
|0.81373
|0.81713
|0.00000
|2012.10.24 03:00
|0.81370
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|1.44
|20716510
|2012.10.24 23:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.80881
|0.80438
|0.00000
|2012.10.25 02:31
|0.80890
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.67
|1.44
|20716522
|2012.10.24 23:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29694
|1.28742
|0.00000
|2012.10.24 23:16
|1.29715
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.10
|20716528
|2012.10.24 23:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.93269
|0.93911
|0.00000
|2012.10.24 23:31
|0.93256
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.39
|20716628
|2012.10.24 23:15
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.29694
|1.28742
|0.00000
|2012.10.24 23:17
|1.29702
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|20716706
|2012.10.24 23:17
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29715
|1.28763
|0.00000
|2012.10.24 23:26
|1.29736
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.10
|20716826
|2012.10.24 23:20
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03520
|1.02718
|0.00000
|2012.10.24 23:47
|1.03536
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|20717047
|2012.10.24 23:17
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.29715
|1.28763
|0.00000
|2012.10.24 23:28
|1.29724
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|20717128
|2012.10.24 23:28
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29739
|1.28787
|0.00000
|2012.10.25 03:44
|1.29759
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.93
|2.00
|20717277
|2012.10.24 23:15
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|0.93269
|0.93911
|0.00000
|2012.10.24 23:32
|0.93263
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.93
|20717577
|2012.10.24 23:20
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03520
|1.02718
|0.00000
|2012.10.24 23:49
|1.03553
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.30
|20717589
|2012.10.24 23:20
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03520
|1.02718
|0.00000
|2012.10.24 23:50
|1.03570
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|20717613
|2012.10.24 23:20
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03520
|1.02718
|0.00000
|2012.10.24 23:54
|1.03552
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.20
|20719015
|2012.10.25 00:30
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03489
|1.04252
|0.00000
|2012.10.25 01:20
|1.03472
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.70
|20719600
|2012.10.25 00:50
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.93272
|0.93926
|0.00000
|2012.10.25 02:32
|0.93259
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.39
|20720564
|2012.10.25 00:30
|sell
|0.30
|audusd
|1.03489
|1.04252
|0.00000
|2012.10.25 01:23
|1.03483
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|20722240
|2012.10.24 23:15
|buy
|0.30
|eurgbp
|0.80881
|0.80438
|0.00000
|2012.10.25 02:32
|0.80885
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.02
|1.93
|20722256
|2012.10.25 00:50
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|0.93272
|0.93926
|0.00000
|2012.10.25 02:32
|0.93267
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.61
|20724572
|2012.10.24 23:28
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.29739
|1.28787
|0.00000
|2012.10.25 03:44
|1.29748
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.79
|2.70
|20816536
|2012.10.25 23:10
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03494
|1.04197
|0.00000
|2012.10.25 23:30
|1.03471
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.30
|20816731
|2012.10.25 23:15
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.93485
|0.92897
|0.00000
|2012.10.25 23:18
|0.93503
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.93
|20816747
|2012.10.25 23:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29394
|1.30227
|0.00000
|2012.10.25 23:17
|1.29373
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.10
|20816874
|2012.10.25 23:15
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.29394
|1.30227
|0.00000
|2012.10.25 23:19
|1.29389
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|20816969
|2012.10.25 23:15
|buy
|0.30
|usdchf
|0.93485
|0.92897
|0.00000
|2012.10.25 23:20
|0.93490
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|20816991
|2012.10.25 23:20
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29372
|1.30205
|0.00000
|2012.10.25 23:31
|1.29352
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|20817020
|2012.10.25 23:20
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.93509
|0.92921
|0.00000
|2012.10.25 23:32
|0.93524
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|20817284
|2012.10.25 23:10
|sell
|0.15
|audusd
|1.03494
|1.04197
|0.00000
|2012.10.25 23:30
|1.03451
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.45
|20817285
|2012.10.25 23:10
|sell
|0.15
|audusd
|1.03494
|1.04197
|0.00000
|2012.10.25 23:31
|1.03466
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.20
|20817355
|2012.10.25 23:20
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29372
|1.30205
|0.00000
|2012.10.25 23:31
|1.29337
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.50
|20817396
|2012.10.25 23:20
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29372
|1.30205
|0.00000
|2012.10.25 23:32
|1.29319
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.30
|20817456
|2012.10.25 23:20
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.93509
|0.92921
|0.00000
|2012.10.25 23:34
|0.93534
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.67
|20817467
|2012.10.25 23:20
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29372
|1.30205
|0.00000
|2012.10.25 23:58
|1.29339
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.30
|20817673
|2012.10.25 23:20
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.93509
|0.92921
|0.00000
|2012.10.25 23:35
|0.93548
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.17
|20817849
|2012.10.25 23:20
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.93509
|0.92921
|0.00000
|2012.10.25 23:38
|0.93532
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.46
|20818112
|2012.10.25 23:38
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.93555
|0.92967
|0.00000
|2012.10.26 09:01
|0.93566
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|1.18
|20818319
|2012.10.25 23:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.80196
|0.80668
|0.00000
|2012.10.26 13:08
|0.80188
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|1.29
|20820460
|2012.10.26 00:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29376
|1.28523
|0.00000
|2012.10.26 00:38
|1.29395
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.90
|20820787
|2012.10.26 00:30
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.29376
|1.28523
|0.00000
|2012.10.26 00:38
|1.29384
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|20820801
|2012.10.26 00:39
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29401
|1.28548
|0.00000
|2012.10.26 00:41
|1.29428
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|20820938
|2012.10.26 00:39
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29401
|1.28548
|0.00000
|2012.10.26 00:41
|1.29435
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.40
|20820952
|2012.10.26 00:39
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.29401
|1.28548
|0.00000
|2012.10.26 00:47
|1.29415
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.80
|20844590
|2012.10.25 23:38
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.93555
|0.92967
|0.00000
|2012.10.26 09:02
|0.93576
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|2.24
|20844749
|2012.10.25 23:38
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|0.93555
|0.92967
|0.00000
|2012.10.26 09:02
|0.93564
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|1.92
|20863580
|2012.10.25 23:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.80196
|0.80668
|0.00000
|2012.10.26 13:08
|0.80182
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|2.26
|20863605
|2012.10.25 23:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.80196
|0.80668
|0.00000
|2012.10.26 13:08
|0.80171
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|4.03
|20863646
|2012.10.25 23:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.80196
|0.80668
|0.00000
|2012.10.26 13:17
|0.80188
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|1.29
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.62
|174.76
|Closed P/L:
|162.14
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|162.14
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|662.14
|Equity:
|662.14
|Free Margin:
|662.14
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|165.35
|Gross Loss:
|3.21
|Total Net Profit:
|162.14
|Profit Factor:
|51.51
|Expected Payoff:
|2.08
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|3.03 (0.57%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.57% (3.03)
|
|Total Trades:
|78
|Short Positions (won %):
|36 (97.22%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|42 (95.24%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|75 (96.15%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (3.85%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|6.45
|loss trade:
|-3.03
|Average
|profit trade:
|2.20
|loss trade:
|-1.07
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|32 (59.86)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-3.03)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|72.30 (27)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-3.03 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|19
|consecutive losses:
|1