Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 6308881 Name: nodama_tf_newone_alpari Currency: USD 2012 November 9, 18:56
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
200823232012.10.17 12:02balanceDeposit500.00
201654162012.10.18 00:05buy0.10eurgbp0.812630.808750.000002012.10.18 03:060.812710.000.000.001.30
201659482012.10.18 00:15buy0.10audusd1.038501.031750.000002012.10.18 05:001.038660.000.000.001.60
201683492012.10.18 01:00buy0.10eurjpy103.702102.8210.0002012.10.18 01:09103.7200.000.000.002.27
201691172012.10.18 01:00buy0.30eurjpy103.702102.8210.0002012.10.18 01:09103.7110.000.000.003.41
201750742012.10.18 00:05buy0.30eurgbp0.812630.808750.000002012.10.18 03:060.812670.000.000.001.93
201809022012.10.18 00:15buy0.10audusd1.038501.031750.000002012.10.18 05:001.038780.000.000.002.80
201809322012.10.18 00:15buy0.10audusd1.038501.031750.000002012.10.18 05:001.038980.000.000.004.80
201809612012.10.18 00:15buy0.10audusd1.038501.031750.000002012.10.18 05:011.038760.000.000.002.60
203020502012.10.18 23:00buy0.10eurgbp0.814740.810310.000002012.10.22 13:410.814820.000.00-0.481.28
203059562012.10.19 00:35sell0.10audusd1.036181.043870.000002012.10.19 06:101.036030.000.000.001.50
203179652012.10.19 00:35sell0.30audusd1.036181.043870.000002012.10.19 06:111.036110.000.000.002.10
204024492012.10.19 23:00sell0.10audusd1.031981.037870.000002012.10.22 00:021.031830.000.00-1.011.50
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204057902012.10.22 00:00buy0.10eurjpy103.254102.3710.0002012.10.22 00:58103.2760.000.000.002.78
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204253492012.10.22 00:59buy0.30audusd1.032391.026310.000002012.10.22 07:321.032460.000.000.002.10
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205121192012.10.23 00:15buy0.30eurgbp0.815860.811810.000002012.10.23 01:230.815880.000.000.000.96
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206102572012.10.23 23:25sell0.10eurgbp0.813730.817130.000002012.10.24 02:550.813660.000.00-0.021.12
206193682012.10.23 23:25sell0.30eurgbp0.813730.817130.000002012.10.24 03:000.813700.000.00-0.041.44
207165102012.10.24 23:15buy0.10eurgbp0.808810.804380.000002012.10.25 02:310.808900.000.00-0.671.44
207165222012.10.24 23:15buy0.10eurusd1.296941.287420.000002012.10.24 23:161.297150.000.000.002.10
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207168262012.10.24 23:20buy0.10audusd1.035201.027180.000002012.10.24 23:471.035360.000.000.001.60
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207222402012.10.24 23:15buy0.30eurgbp0.808810.804380.000002012.10.25 02:320.808850.000.00-2.021.93
207222562012.10.25 00:50sell0.30usdchf0.932720.939260.000002012.10.25 02:320.932670.000.000.001.61
207245722012.10.24 23:28buy0.30eurusd1.297391.287870.000002012.10.25 03:441.297480.000.00-2.792.70
208165362012.10.25 23:10sell0.10audusd1.034941.041970.000002012.10.25 23:301.034710.000.000.002.30
208167312012.10.25 23:15buy0.10usdchf0.934850.928970.000002012.10.25 23:180.935030.000.000.001.93
208167472012.10.25 23:15sell0.10eurusd1.293941.302270.000002012.10.25 23:171.293730.000.000.002.10
208168742012.10.25 23:15sell0.30eurusd1.293941.302270.000002012.10.25 23:191.293890.000.000.001.50
208169692012.10.25 23:15buy0.30usdchf0.934850.928970.000002012.10.25 23:200.934900.000.000.001.60
208169912012.10.25 23:20sell0.10eurusd1.293721.302050.000002012.10.25 23:311.293520.000.000.002.00
208170202012.10.25 23:20buy0.10usdchf0.935090.929210.000002012.10.25 23:320.935240.000.000.001.60
208172842012.10.25 23:10sell0.15audusd1.034941.041970.000002012.10.25 23:301.034510.000.000.006.45
208172852012.10.25 23:10sell0.15audusd1.034941.041970.000002012.10.25 23:311.034660.000.000.004.20
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208176732012.10.25 23:20buy0.10usdchf0.935090.929210.000002012.10.25 23:350.935480.000.000.004.17
208178492012.10.25 23:20buy0.10usdchf0.935090.929210.000002012.10.25 23:380.935320.000.000.002.46
208181122012.10.25 23:38buy0.10usdchf0.935550.929670.000002012.10.26 09:010.935660.000.00-0.031.18
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208209522012.10.26 00:39buy0.20eurusd1.294011.285480.000002012.10.26 00:471.294150.000.000.002.80
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209053322012.10.26 23:55sell0.10eurgbp0.803590.807620.000002012.10.29 00:300.803500.000.00-0.021.45
209053382012.10.26 23:55buy0.10usdchf0.935100.929020.000002012.10.29 00:200.935230.000.00-0.031.39
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214918122012.11.08 00:20sell0.10eurjpy102.114103.4560.0002012.11.08 01:25102.0360.000.000.009.75
214918862012.11.08 00:20sell0.10eurjpy102.114103.4560.0002012.11.08 01:57102.0630.000.000.006.38
215122082012.11.08 00:20sell0.30usdchf0.944390.952290.000002012.11.08 10:040.944440.000.000.00-1.59
215161002012.11.08 00:15buy0.10eurgbp0.799190.793820.000002012.11.08 10:470.799370.000.000.002.88
215161072012.11.08 00:15buy0.20eurgbp0.799190.793820.000002012.11.08 10:490.799230.000.000.001.28
215614222012.11.08 23:15buy0.10eurjpy101.250100.2090.0002012.11.08 23:45101.2720.000.000.002.77
215619822012.11.08 23:15buy0.10eurjpy101.250100.2090.0002012.11.08 23:47101.2940.000.000.005.53
215620192012.11.08 23:15buy0.20eurjpy101.250100.2090.0002012.11.09 00:00101.2440.000.00-0.30-1.51
215630812012.11.09 00:20buy0.10eurgbp0.797740.792970.000002012.11.09 04:390.797840.000.000.001.60
215633802012.11.09 00:40buy0.10usdchf0.946240.939470.000002012.11.09 02:250.946420.000.000.001.90
215652692012.11.09 00:40buy0.10usdchf0.946240.939470.000002012.11.09 02:250.946540.000.000.003.17
215652962012.11.09 00:40buy0.10usdchf0.946240.939470.000002012.11.09 02:300.946670.000.000.004.54
215654502012.11.09 00:40buy0.10usdchf0.946240.939470.000002012.11.09 02:360.946500.000.000.002.75
215686032012.11.09 00:20buy0.30eurgbp0.797740.792970.000002012.11.09 04:420.797780.000.000.001.92
215705362012.11.08 00:15buy0.30eurusd1.277951.267020.000002012.11.09 05:111.278040.000.00-0.932.70
  0.00 0.00 -18.89 215.76
Closed P/L: 196.87
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 196.87 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 696.87 Equity: 696.87 Free Margin: 696.87
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 429.91 Gross Loss: 233.04 Total Net Profit: 196.87
Profit Factor: 1.84 Expected Payoff: 1.15  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 206.51 (27.82%) Relative Drawdown: 27.82% (206.51)
 
Total Trades: 171 Short Positions (won %): 89 (93.26%) Long Positions (won %): 82 (93.90%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 160 (93.57%) Loss trades (% of total): 11 (6.43%)
Largest profit trade: 50.99 loss trade: -198.00
Average profit trade: 2.69 loss trade: -21.19
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 43 (112.77) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-198.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 125.17 (27) consecutive loss (count): -198.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 13 consecutive losses: 1