|Account: 6308881
|Name: nodama_tf_newone_alpari
|Currency: USD
|2012 November 9, 18:56
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|20082323
|2012.10.17 12:02
|balance
|Deposit
|500.00
|20165416
|2012.10.18 00:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.81263
|0.80875
|0.00000
|2012.10.18 03:06
|0.81271
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.30
|20165948
|2012.10.18 00:15
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03850
|1.03175
|0.00000
|2012.10.18 05:00
|1.03866
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|20168349
|2012.10.18 01:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|103.702
|102.821
|0.000
|2012.10.18 01:09
|103.720
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.27
|20169117
|2012.10.18 01:00
|buy
|0.30
|eurjpy
|103.702
|102.821
|0.000
|2012.10.18 01:09
|103.711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.41
|20175074
|2012.10.18 00:05
|buy
|0.30
|eurgbp
|0.81263
|0.80875
|0.00000
|2012.10.18 03:06
|0.81267
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.93
|20180902
|2012.10.18 00:15
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03850
|1.03175
|0.00000
|2012.10.18 05:00
|1.03878
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.80
|20180932
|2012.10.18 00:15
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03850
|1.03175
|0.00000
|2012.10.18 05:00
|1.03898
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.80
|20180961
|2012.10.18 00:15
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03850
|1.03175
|0.00000
|2012.10.18 05:01
|1.03876
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.60
|20302050
|2012.10.18 23:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.81474
|0.81031
|0.00000
|2012.10.22 13:41
|0.81482
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|1.28
|20305956
|2012.10.19 00:35
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03618
|1.04387
|0.00000
|2012.10.19 06:10
|1.03603
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|20317965
|2012.10.19 00:35
|sell
|0.30
|audusd
|1.03618
|1.04387
|0.00000
|2012.10.19 06:11
|1.03611
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.10
|20402449
|2012.10.19 23:00
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03198
|1.03787
|0.00000
|2012.10.22 00:02
|1.03183
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.01
|1.50
|20403587
|2012.10.19 23:20
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.92826
|0.93336
|0.00000
|2012.10.19 23:53
|0.92815
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.19
|20404655
|2012.10.19 23:20
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.92826
|0.93336
|0.00000
|2012.10.19 23:53
|0.92804
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.37
|20404672
|2012.10.19 23:20
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|0.92826
|0.93336
|0.00000
|2012.10.19 23:54
|0.92816
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.15
|20405790
|2012.10.22 00:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|103.254
|102.371
|0.000
|2012.10.22 00:58
|103.276
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.78
|20406572
|2012.10.19 23:00
|sell
|0.30
|audusd
|1.03198
|1.03787
|0.00000
|2012.10.22 00:02
|1.03198
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.03
|0.00
|20406590
|2012.10.22 00:02
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.92809
|0.93329
|0.00000
|2012.10.22 01:59
|0.92797
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.29
|20407951
|2012.10.22 00:22
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.30226
|1.31000
|0.00000
|2012.10.22 01:08
|1.30211
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|20409325
|2012.10.22 00:00
|buy
|0.30
|eurjpy
|103.254
|102.371
|0.000
|2012.10.22 00:59
|103.258
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.52
|20409367
|2012.10.22 00:59
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03239
|1.02631
|0.00000
|2012.10.22 07:31
|1.03254
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|20409895
|2012.10.22 00:22
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.30226
|1.31000
|0.00000
|2012.10.22 01:09
|1.30219
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.10
|20411895
|2012.10.22 00:02
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|0.92809
|0.93329
|0.00000
|2012.10.22 02:02
|0.92804
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.62
|20425349
|2012.10.22 00:59
|buy
|0.30
|audusd
|1.03239
|1.02631
|0.00000
|2012.10.22 07:32
|1.03246
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.10
|20460592
|2012.10.18 23:00
|buy
|0.30
|eurgbp
|0.81474
|0.81031
|0.00000
|2012.10.22 13:41
|0.81477
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.44
|1.44
|20509882
|2012.10.23 00:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.92649
|0.93170
|0.00000
|2012.10.23 02:46
|0.92639
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.08
|20509889
|2012.10.23 00:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.81586
|0.81181
|0.00000
|2012.10.23 01:22
|0.81594
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.28
|20512119
|2012.10.23 00:15
|buy
|0.30
|eurgbp
|0.81586
|0.81181
|0.00000
|2012.10.23 01:23
|0.81588
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.96
|20514466
|2012.10.23 00:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.92649
|0.93170
|0.00000
|2012.10.23 02:49
|0.92629
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.16
|20514747
|2012.10.23 00:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.92649
|0.93170
|0.00000
|2012.10.23 02:49
|0.92619
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.24
|20514880
|2012.10.23 00:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.92649
|0.93170
|0.00000
|2012.10.23 02:52
|0.92630
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.05
|20610257
|2012.10.23 23:25
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.81373
|0.81713
|0.00000
|2012.10.24 02:55
|0.81366
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|1.12
|20619368
|2012.10.23 23:25
|sell
|0.30
|eurgbp
|0.81373
|0.81713
|0.00000
|2012.10.24 03:00
|0.81370
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|1.44
|20716510
|2012.10.24 23:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.80881
|0.80438
|0.00000
|2012.10.25 02:31
|0.80890
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.67
|1.44
|20716522
|2012.10.24 23:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29694
|1.28742
|0.00000
|2012.10.24 23:16
|1.29715
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.10
|20716528
|2012.10.24 23:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.93269
|0.93911
|0.00000
|2012.10.24 23:31
|0.93256
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.39
|20716628
|2012.10.24 23:15
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.29694
|1.28742
|0.00000
|2012.10.24 23:17
|1.29702
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|20716706
|2012.10.24 23:17
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29715
|1.28763
|0.00000
|2012.10.24 23:26
|1.29736
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.10
|20716826
|2012.10.24 23:20
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03520
|1.02718
|0.00000
|2012.10.24 23:47
|1.03536
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|20717047
|2012.10.24 23:17
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.29715
|1.28763
|0.00000
|2012.10.24 23:28
|1.29724
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|20717128
|2012.10.24 23:28
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29739
|1.28787
|0.00000
|2012.10.25 03:44
|1.29759
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.93
|2.00
|20717277
|2012.10.24 23:15
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|0.93269
|0.93911
|0.00000
|2012.10.24 23:32
|0.93263
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.93
|20717577
|2012.10.24 23:20
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03520
|1.02718
|0.00000
|2012.10.24 23:49
|1.03553
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.30
|20717589
|2012.10.24 23:20
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03520
|1.02718
|0.00000
|2012.10.24 23:50
|1.03570
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|20717613
|2012.10.24 23:20
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03520
|1.02718
|0.00000
|2012.10.24 23:54
|1.03552
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.20
|20719015
|2012.10.25 00:30
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03489
|1.04252
|0.00000
|2012.10.25 01:20
|1.03472
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.70
|20719600
|2012.10.25 00:50
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.93272
|0.93926
|0.00000
|2012.10.25 02:32
|0.93259
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.39
|20720564
|2012.10.25 00:30
|sell
|0.30
|audusd
|1.03489
|1.04252
|0.00000
|2012.10.25 01:23
|1.03483
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|20722240
|2012.10.24 23:15
|buy
|0.30
|eurgbp
|0.80881
|0.80438
|0.00000
|2012.10.25 02:32
|0.80885
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.02
|1.93
|20722256
|2012.10.25 00:50
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|0.93272
|0.93926
|0.00000
|2012.10.25 02:32
|0.93267
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.61
|20724572
|2012.10.24 23:28
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.29739
|1.28787
|0.00000
|2012.10.25 03:44
|1.29748
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.79
|2.70
|20816536
|2012.10.25 23:10
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03494
|1.04197
|0.00000
|2012.10.25 23:30
|1.03471
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.30
|20816731
|2012.10.25 23:15
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.93485
|0.92897
|0.00000
|2012.10.25 23:18
|0.93503
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.93
|20816747
|2012.10.25 23:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29394
|1.30227
|0.00000
|2012.10.25 23:17
|1.29373
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.10
|20816874
|2012.10.25 23:15
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.29394
|1.30227
|0.00000
|2012.10.25 23:19
|1.29389
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|20816969
|2012.10.25 23:15
|buy
|0.30
|usdchf
|0.93485
|0.92897
|0.00000
|2012.10.25 23:20
|0.93490
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|20816991
|2012.10.25 23:20
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29372
|1.30205
|0.00000
|2012.10.25 23:31
|1.29352
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|20817020
|2012.10.25 23:20
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.93509
|0.92921
|0.00000
|2012.10.25 23:32
|0.93524
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|20817284
|2012.10.25 23:10
|sell
|0.15
|audusd
|1.03494
|1.04197
|0.00000
|2012.10.25 23:30
|1.03451
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.45
|20817285
|2012.10.25 23:10
|sell
|0.15
|audusd
|1.03494
|1.04197
|0.00000
|2012.10.25 23:31
|1.03466
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.20
|20817355
|2012.10.25 23:20
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29372
|1.30205
|0.00000
|2012.10.25 23:31
|1.29337
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.50
|20817396
|2012.10.25 23:20
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29372
|1.30205
|0.00000
|2012.10.25 23:32
|1.29319
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.30
|20817456
|2012.10.25 23:20
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.93509
|0.92921
|0.00000
|2012.10.25 23:34
|0.93534
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.67
|20817467
|2012.10.25 23:20
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29372
|1.30205
|0.00000
|2012.10.25 23:58
|1.29339
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.30
|20817673
|2012.10.25 23:20
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.93509
|0.92921
|0.00000
|2012.10.25 23:35
|0.93548
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.17
|20817849
|2012.10.25 23:20
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.93509
|0.92921
|0.00000
|2012.10.25 23:38
|0.93532
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.46
|20818112
|2012.10.25 23:38
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.93555
|0.92967
|0.00000
|2012.10.26 09:01
|0.93566
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|1.18
|20818319
|2012.10.25 23:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.80196
|0.80668
|0.00000
|2012.10.26 13:08
|0.80188
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|1.29
|20820460
|2012.10.26 00:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29376
|1.28523
|0.00000
|2012.10.26 00:38
|1.29395
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.90
|20820787
|2012.10.26 00:30
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.29376
|1.28523
|0.00000
|2012.10.26 00:38
|1.29384
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|20820801
|2012.10.26 00:39
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29401
|1.28548
|0.00000
|2012.10.26 00:41
|1.29428
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|20820938
|2012.10.26 00:39
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29401
|1.28548
|0.00000
|2012.10.26 00:41
|1.29435
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.40
|20820952
|2012.10.26 00:39
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.29401
|1.28548
|0.00000
|2012.10.26 00:47
|1.29415
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.80
|20844590
|2012.10.25 23:38
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.93555
|0.92967
|0.00000
|2012.10.26 09:02
|0.93576
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|2.24
|20844749
|2012.10.25 23:38
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|0.93555
|0.92967
|0.00000
|2012.10.26 09:02
|0.93564
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|1.92
|20863580
|2012.10.25 23:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.80196
|0.80668
|0.00000
|2012.10.26 13:08
|0.80182
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|2.26
|20863605
|2012.10.25 23:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.80196
|0.80668
|0.00000
|2012.10.26 13:08
|0.80171
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|4.03
|20863646
|2012.10.25 23:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.80196
|0.80668
|0.00000
|2012.10.26 13:17
|0.80188
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|1.29
|20905332
|2012.10.26 23:55
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.80359
|0.80762
|0.00000
|2012.10.29 00:30
|0.80350
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|1.45
|20905338
|2012.10.26 23:55
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.93510
|0.92902
|0.00000
|2012.10.29 00:20
|0.93523
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|1.39
|20907199
|2012.10.29 00:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29393
|1.30265
|0.00000
|2012.10.29 00:07
|1.29375
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|20907287
|2012.10.29 00:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29393
|1.30265
|0.00000
|2012.10.29 00:08
|1.29355
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.80
|20907338
|2012.10.29 00:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29393
|1.30265
|0.00000
|2012.10.29 00:09
|1.29336
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.70
|20907404
|2012.10.29 00:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29393
|1.30265
|0.00000
|2012.10.29 04:12
|1.29359
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.40
|20907440
|2012.10.29 00:10
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03638
|1.04430
|0.00000
|2012.10.29 00:15
|1.03618
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|20907915
|2012.10.29 00:10
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03638
|1.04430
|0.00000
|2012.10.29 00:19
|1.03606
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.20
|20908056
|2012.10.29 00:10
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03638
|1.04430
|0.00000
|2012.10.29 00:24
|1.03589
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.90
|20908083
|2012.10.25 23:59
|buy
|0.30
|usdchf
|0.93510
|0.92902
|0.00000
|2012.10.29 00:24
|0.93516
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|1.92
|20908148
|2012.10.29 00:10
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03638
|1.04430
|0.00000
|2012.10.29 00:30
|1.03606
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.20
|20908282
|2012.10.25 23:59
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.80359
|0.80762
|0.00000
|2012.10.29 00:35
|0.80342
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|2.74
|20908394
|2012.10.25 23:59
|sell
|0.20
|eurgbp
|0.80359
|0.80762
|0.00000
|2012.10.29 00:44
|0.80352
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|2.25
|20975385
|2012.10.29 23:10
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.93650
|0.94102
|0.00000
|2012.10.30 01:37
|0.93640
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|1.07
|20977117
|2012.10.30 00:15
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03294
|1.03808
|0.00000
|2012.10.30 00:59
|1.03284
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|20977987
|2012.10.30 00:15
|sell
|0.30
|audusd
|1.03294
|1.03808
|0.00000
|2012.10.30 01:00
|1.03290
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|20979069
|2012.10.29 23:10
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|0.93650
|0.94102
|0.00000
|2012.10.30 01:38
|0.93647
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.09
|0.96
|21046951
|2012.10.30 23:05
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.93217
|0.93798
|0.00000
|2012.10.31 01:05
|0.93204
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.31
|1.39
|21047300
|2012.10.30 23:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.80605
|0.80993
|0.00000
|2012.10.31 05:44
|0.80597
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|1.29
|21047314
|2012.10.30 23:15
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03670
|1.03171
|0.00000
|2012.10.31 00:55
|1.03684
|0.00
|0.00
|0.73
|1.40
|21048068
|2012.10.30 23:50
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|103.156
|104.224
|0.000
|2012.10.31 00:05
|103.135
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|2.64
|21048644
|2012.10.30 23:50
|sell
|0.30
|eurjpy
|103.156
|104.224
|0.000
|2012.10.31 00:05
|103.146
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|3.77
|21048668
|2012.10.31 00:06
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|103.130
|104.177
|0.000
|2012.10.31 03:59
|103.110
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.51
|21048779
|2012.10.31 00:10
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29656
|1.28925
|0.00000
|2012.10.31 01:00
|1.29672
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|21049785
|2012.10.30 23:15
|buy
|0.30
|audusd
|1.03670
|1.03171
|0.00000
|2012.10.31 00:55
|1.03675
|0.00
|0.00
|2.19
|1.50
|21050224
|2012.10.31 00:10
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.29656
|1.28925
|0.00000
|2012.10.31 01:01
|1.29655
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|21050354
|2012.10.30 23:05
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.93217
|0.93798
|0.00000
|2012.10.31 01:05
|0.93190
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.31
|2.90
|21050364
|2012.10.30 23:05
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|0.93217
|0.93798
|0.00000
|2012.10.31 01:07
|0.93210
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.62
|1.50
|21054473
|2012.10.31 00:06
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|103.130
|104.177
|0.000
|2012.10.31 04:02
|103.097
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.15
|21054702
|2012.10.31 00:06
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|103.130
|104.177
|0.000
|2012.10.31 04:11
|103.117
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.27
|21057244
|2012.10.30 23:15
|sell
|0.30
|eurgbp
|0.80605
|0.80993
|0.00000
|2012.10.31 05:44
|0.80603
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|0.96
|21124305
|2012.10.31 23:15
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|0.93122
|0.93646
|0.00000
|2012.11.01 13:32
|0.93171
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.15
|-21.04
|21127141
|2012.11.01 00:30
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03691
|1.04203
|0.00000
|2012.11.01 03:24
|1.03672
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.90
|21134426
|2012.11.01 00:30
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03691
|1.04203
|0.00000
|2012.11.01 03:24
|1.03668
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.30
|21134427
|2012.11.01 00:30
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03691
|1.04203
|0.00000
|2012.11.01 03:24
|1.03656
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.50
|21134433
|2012.11.01 00:30
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03691
|1.04203
|0.00000
|2012.11.01 03:45
|1.03669
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.20
|21207863
|2012.11.01 23:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.80272
|0.79821
|0.00000
|2012.11.02 07:19
|0.80280
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|1.29
|21207868
|2012.11.01 23:15
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|1.04026
|1.03461
|0.00000
|2012.11.02 00:23
|1.04036
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|1.00
|21209565
|2012.11.01 23:15
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|1.04026
|1.03461
|0.00000
|2012.11.02 00:23
|1.04046
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|2.00
|21209567
|2012.11.01 23:15
|buy
|0.20
|audusd
|1.04026
|1.03461
|0.00000
|2012.11.02 00:24
|1.04035
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|1.80
|21209883
|2012.11.02 00:45
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|1.04131
|1.03610
|0.00000
|2012.11.02 00:49
|1.04141
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|21210002
|2012.11.02 00:45
|buy
|0.15
|audusd
|1.04131
|1.03610
|0.00000
|2012.11.02 00:49
|1.04166
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.25
|21210009
|2012.11.02 00:45
|buy
|0.15
|audusd
|1.04131
|1.03610
|0.00000
|2012.11.02 00:49
|1.04148
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.55
|21210034
|2012.11.02 00:49
|buy
|0.40
|audusd
|1.04178
|1.03657
|0.00000
|2012.11.02 11:04
|1.03683
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-198.00
|21220837
|2012.11.01 23:15
|buy
|0.30
|eurgbp
|0.80272
|0.79821
|0.00000
|2012.11.02 07:19
|0.80274
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.73
|0.96
|21277770
|2012.11.05 00:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|103.105
|103.973
|0.000
|2012.11.05 08:44
|103.089
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.99
|21277774
|2012.11.05 00:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.80052
|0.80479
|0.00000
|2012.11.05 01:00
|0.80043
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.44
|21278011
|2012.11.05 00:10
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28239
|1.29077
|0.00000
|2012.11.05 00:49
|1.28221
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|21278019
|2012.11.05 00:10
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.94150
|0.93492
|0.00000
|2012.11.05 09:48
|0.94162
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.27
|21280766
|2012.11.05 00:10
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.28239
|1.29077
|0.00000
|2012.11.05 00:49
|1.28233
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|21281528
|2012.11.05 00:05
|sell
|0.30
|eurgbp
|0.80052
|0.80479
|0.00000
|2012.11.05 01:00
|0.80055
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.44
|21295273
|2012.11.05 00:05
|sell
|0.30
|eurjpy
|103.105
|103.973
|0.000
|2012.11.05 08:45
|103.106
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.37
|21299144
|2012.11.05 00:10
|buy
|0.30
|usdchf
|0.94150
|0.93492
|0.00000
|2012.11.05 09:48
|0.94150
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21343198
|2012.11.06 00:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.94330
|0.94888
|0.00000
|2012.11.06 01:44
|0.94319
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.17
|21343354
|2012.11.06 00:20
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.80052
|0.80463
|0.00000
|2012.11.06 03:32
|0.80043
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.44
|21343395
|2012.11.06 00:25
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|102.702
|103.482
|0.000
|2012.11.06 00:30
|102.681
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.62
|21343480
|2012.11.06 00:25
|sell
|0.30
|eurjpy
|102.702
|103.482
|0.000
|2012.11.06 00:31
|102.695
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.61
|21343495
|2012.11.06 00:31
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|102.671
|103.451
|0.000
|2012.11.06 00:59
|102.654
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.12
|21343581
|2012.11.06 00:35
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27940
|1.28700
|0.00000
|2012.11.06 02:54
|1.27925
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|21344072
|2012.11.06 00:31
|sell
|0.30
|eurjpy
|102.671
|103.451
|0.000
|2012.11.06 00:59
|102.670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.38
|21345059
|2012.11.06 00:15
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|0.94330
|0.94888
|0.00000
|2012.11.06 01:45
|0.94328
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.64
|21346581
|2012.11.06 00:35
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27940
|1.28700
|0.00000
|2012.11.06 02:55
|1.27910
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|21346597
|2012.11.06 00:35
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.27940
|1.28700
|0.00000
|2012.11.06 02:55
|1.27925
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|21347510
|2012.11.06 00:20
|sell
|0.30
|eurgbp
|0.80052
|0.80463
|0.00000
|2012.11.06 03:32
|0.80048
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.91
|21402205
|2012.11.06 23:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28171
|1.27391
|0.00000
|2012.11.07 05:25
|1.28187
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.31
|1.60
|21403827
|2012.11.07 00:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.80116
|0.79710
|0.00000
|2012.11.07 05:09
|0.80124
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.28
|21403910
|2012.11.07 00:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|102.999
|102.179
|0.000
|2012.11.07 06:11
|103.021
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.75
|21412816
|2012.11.07 00:15
|buy
|0.30
|eurgbp
|0.80116
|0.79710
|0.00000
|2012.11.07 05:09
|0.80119
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.44
|21413559
|2012.11.06 23:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28171
|1.27391
|0.00000
|2012.11.07 05:25
|1.28209
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.31
|3.80
|21413571
|2012.11.06 23:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28171
|1.27391
|0.00000
|2012.11.07 05:25
|1.28224
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.31
|5.30
|21413622
|2012.11.06 23:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28171
|1.27391
|0.00000
|2012.11.07 09:43
|1.28684
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.31
|51.30
|21418428
|2012.11.07 00:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|102.999
|102.179
|0.000
|2012.11.07 06:11
|103.044
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.62
|21418440
|2012.11.07 00:20
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|102.999
|102.179
|0.000
|2012.11.07 06:12
|103.016
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.25
|21489659
|2012.11.08 00:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.79919
|0.79382
|0.00000
|2012.11.08 10:47
|0.79930
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.76
|21489745
|2012.11.08 00:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27795
|1.26702
|0.00000
|2012.11.09 05:11
|1.27819
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.31
|2.40
|21490048
|2012.11.08 00:20
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.94439
|0.95229
|0.00000
|2012.11.08 10:04
|0.94427
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.27
|21490075
|2012.11.08 00:20
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|102.114
|103.456
|0.000
|2012.11.08 01:18
|102.087
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.38
|21491633
|2012.11.08 00:20
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|102.114
|103.456
|0.000
|2012.11.08 01:22
|102.061
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.63
|21491812
|2012.11.08 00:20
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|102.114
|103.456
|0.000
|2012.11.08 01:25
|102.036
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.75
|21491886
|2012.11.08 00:20
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|102.114
|103.456
|0.000
|2012.11.08 01:57
|102.063
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.38
|21512208
|2012.11.08 00:20
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|0.94439
|0.95229
|0.00000
|2012.11.08 10:04
|0.94444
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.59
|21516100
|2012.11.08 00:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.79919
|0.79382
|0.00000
|2012.11.08 10:47
|0.79937
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.88
|21516107
|2012.11.08 00:15
|buy
|0.20
|eurgbp
|0.79919
|0.79382
|0.00000
|2012.11.08 10:49
|0.79923
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.28
|21561422
|2012.11.08 23:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|101.250
|100.209
|0.000
|2012.11.08 23:45
|101.272
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.77
|21561982
|2012.11.08 23:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|101.250
|100.209
|0.000
|2012.11.08 23:47
|101.294
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.53
|21562019
|2012.11.08 23:15
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|101.250
|100.209
|0.000
|2012.11.09 00:00
|101.244
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|-1.51
|21563081
|2012.11.09 00:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.79774
|0.79297
|0.00000
|2012.11.09 04:39
|0.79784
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|21563380
|2012.11.09 00:40
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.94624
|0.93947
|0.00000
|2012.11.09 02:25
|0.94642
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.90
|21565269
|2012.11.09 00:40
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.94624
|0.93947
|0.00000
|2012.11.09 02:25
|0.94654
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.17
|21565296
|2012.11.09 00:40
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.94624
|0.93947
|0.00000
|2012.11.09 02:30
|0.94667
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.54
|21565450
|2012.11.09 00:40
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.94624
|0.93947
|0.00000
|2012.11.09 02:36
|0.94650
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.75
|21568603
|2012.11.09 00:20
|buy
|0.30
|eurgbp
|0.79774
|0.79297
|0.00000
|2012.11.09 04:42
|0.79778
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.92
|21570536
|2012.11.08 00:15
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.27795
|1.26702
|0.00000
|2012.11.09 05:11
|1.27804
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.93
|2.70
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.89
|215.76
|Closed P/L:
|196.87
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|196.87
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|696.87
|Equity:
|696.87
|Free Margin:
|696.87
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|429.91
|Gross Loss:
|233.04
|Total Net Profit:
|196.87
|Profit Factor:
|1.84
|Expected Payoff:
|1.15
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|206.51 (27.82%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|27.82% (206.51)
|
|Total Trades:
|171
|Short Positions (won %):
|89 (93.26%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|82 (93.90%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|160 (93.57%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|11 (6.43%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|50.99
|loss trade:
|-198.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|2.69
|loss trade:
|-21.19
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|43 (112.77)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-198.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|125.17 (27)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-198.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|13
|consecutive losses:
|1