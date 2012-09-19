Forex Capital Markets, LLC
|Account: 2089607968
|Name: asasasas
|Currency: USD
|2012 October 26, 15:09
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|69218662
|2012.09.19 07:19
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|69222869
|2012.09.19 22:45
|buy
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.82682
|0.82784
|0.83682
|2012.09.19 22:46
|0.82784
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.20
|69222872
|2012.09.19 22:45
|buy
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.82787
|0.82835
|0.83787
|2012.09.19 22:59
|0.82919
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.20
|69222877
|2012.09.19 22:45
|buy
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.82929
|0.82629
|0.83929
|2012.09.19 22:59
|0.82919
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|69223409
|2012.09.20 02:42
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|1.04401
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.09.20 02:42
|1.04426
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.50
|69233179
|2012.09.21 12:31
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|0.97551
|0.97551
|0.98551
|2012.09.21 12:33
|0.97551
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69248209
|2012.09.24 08:02
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29254
|1.29254
|1.28254
|2012.09.24 08:21
|1.29254
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69263151
|2012.09.25 12:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|0.97806
|0.97806
|0.96806
|2012.09.25 12:30
|0.97806
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69263181
|2012.09.25 12:34
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|0.97711
|0.97711
|0.96711
|2012.09.25 12:38
|0.97711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69278184
|2012.09.28 12:36
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|0.98220
|0.98220
|0.99220
|2012.09.28 13:32
|0.98220
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69286658
|2012.10.01 14:02
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29356
|1.29356
|1.30356
|2012.10.01 14:07
|1.29356
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69286679
|2012.10.01 14:03
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.61629
|1.61629
|1.62629
|2012.10.01 14:04
|1.61629
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69288696
|2012.10.02 04:30
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03390
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.10.02 04:30
|1.03303
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.70
|69288699
|2012.10.02 04:30
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03309
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.10.02 04:30
|1.03267
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.20
|69288710
|2012.10.02 04:30
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03203
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.10.02 04:30
|1.03186
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.70
|69294727
|2012.10.03 01:30
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|1.02292
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.10.03 01:30
|1.02318
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.60
|69298716
|2012.10.04 01:39
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|1.01991
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.10.04 01:39
|1.02008
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.70
|69351471
|2012.10.17 08:33
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.61560
|1.61560
|1.62560
|2012.10.17 09:39
|1.61560
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69355660
|2012.10.18 02:00
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03847
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.10.18 02:00
|1.03850
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|69355670
|2012.10.18 02:00
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03922
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.10.18 02:00
|1.03893
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.90
|69355680
|2012.10.18 02:01
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|0.97710
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.10.18 02:01
|0.97733
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.35
|69375839
|2012.10.23 12:33
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|0.99758
|0.99458
|1.00758
|2012.10.23 12:55
|0.99679
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.93
|69376110
|2012.10.23 13:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|0.99453
|0.99453
|0.98453
|2012.10.23 22:59
|0.99293
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|16.11
|69376120
|2012.10.23 13:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|0.99353
|0.99353
|0.98353
|2012.10.23 15:31
|0.99353
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69376128
|2012.10.23 13:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|0.99255
|0.99555
|0.98255
|2012.10.23 22:59
|0.99293
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|-3.83
|69378157
|2012.10.24 00:30
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|1.02966
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.10.24 00:30
|1.02937
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.90
|69378167
|2012.10.24 00:30
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03006
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.10.24 00:30
|1.02982
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.40
|69378444
|2012.10.24 01:45
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03093
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.10.24 01:45
|1.03063
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|69378483
|2012.10.24 01:50
|buy
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.81299
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.10.24 01:50
|0.81280
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.90
|69379697
|2012.10.24 08:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29383
|1.29383
|1.28383
|2012.10.24 08:05
|1.29383
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69379780
|2012.10.24 08:07
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.93586
|0.93586
|0.94586
|2012.10.24 08:16
|0.93586
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69382411
|2012.10.24 20:00
|buy
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.81587
|0.81870
|0.82587
|2012.10.24 20:13
|0.81870
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.30
|69382416
|2012.10.24 20:01
|buy
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.81743
|0.81870
|0.82743
|2012.10.24 20:13
|0.81870
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.70
|69382427
|2012.10.24 20:02
|buy
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.81898
|0.81984
|0.82898
|2012.10.24 21:05
|0.81984
|0.00
|0.00
|0.98
|8.60
|69385219
|2012.10.25 08:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.61203
|1.61203
|1.62203
|2012.10.25 08:30
|1.61203
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69385249
|2012.10.25 08:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.61297
|1.61297
|1.62297
|2012.10.25 19:44
|1.61297
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|1.16
|69.00
|Closed P/L:
|70.16
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|70.16
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 070.16
|Equity:
|5 070.16
|Free Margin:
|5 070.16
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|105.08
|Gross Loss:
|34.92
|Total Net Profit:
|70.16
|Profit Factor:
|3.01
|Expected Payoff:
|2.00
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|17.18 (0.34%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.34% (17.18)
|
|Total Trades:
|35
|Short Positions (won %):
|14 (64.29%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|21 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|23 (65.71%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|12 (34.29%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|28.30
|loss trade:
|-7.93
|Average
|profit trade:
|4.57
|loss trade:
|-2.91
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|10 (14.60)
|consecutive losses ($):
|5 (-13.94)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|50.58 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-13.94 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2