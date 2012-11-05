|Account: 9236569
|Name: maksigen
|Currency: USD
|2012 November 7, 10:14
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1331067283
|2012.11.05 21:27
|balance
|Deposit
|700.00
|1331067312
|2012.11.05 22:41
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|128.250
|127.106
|128.306
|2012.11.06 16:15
|128.306
|-0.58
|0.00
|0.01
|6.98
|1331067315
|2012.11.06 05:45
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|128.050
|129.044
|127.954
|2012.11.06 08:26
|128.047
|-0.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.38
|1331067371
|2012.11.06 00:07
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03701
|1.03270
|1.04370
|2012.11.06 08:56
|1.04261
|-0.41
|0.00
|0.00
|56.00
|1331067376
|2012.11.05 21:32
|sell stop
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03530
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.11.06 08:26
|1.04274
|cancelled
|1331067462
|2012.11.05 23:17
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|80.315
|79.161
|80.361
|2012.11.06 19:58
|80.361
|-0.40
|0.00
|-0.01
|5.72
|1331067471
|2012.11.06 01:46
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|80.190
|81.068
|79.968
|2012.11.06 08:27
|80.066
|-0.40
|0.00
|0.00
|15.49
|1331067590
|2012.11.06 01:38
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28014
|1.27023
|1.28222
|2012.11.06 18:45
|1.28222
|-0.51
|0.00
|0.00
|20.80
|1331067592
|2012.11.05 21:53
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27760
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.11.06 08:27
|1.27969
|cancelled
|1331100997
|2012.11.06 21:40
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|1.04460
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.11.07 10:14
|1.04632
|-0.42
|0.00
|0.74
|17.20
|1331101021
|2012.11.06 14:17
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27973
|1.27028
|1.28228
|2012.11.06 15:28
|1.28018
|-0.51
|0.00
|0.00
|4.50
|1331104259
|2012.11.07 05:39
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.94140
|0.94972
|0.93772
|2012.11.07 10:14
|0.93975
|-0.40
|0.00
|0.00
|17.56
|1331108169
|2012.11.06 16:39
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28107
|1.27099
|1.28296
|2012.11.07 05:27
|1.28296
|-0.51
|0.00
|-0.31
|18.90
|1331108175
|2012.11.06 16:39
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.94285
|0.95295
|0.94095
|2012.11.07 06:03
|0.94095
|-0.40
|0.00
|-0.31
|20.19
|1331114421
|2012.11.06 19:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.94281
|0.95293
|0.94090
|2012.11.07 06:04
|0.94090
|-0.40
|0.00
|-0.31
|20.30
|-5.52
|0.00
|-0.19
|204.02
|Closed P/L:
|198.31
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|700.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|198.31
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|898.31
|Equity:
|898.31
|Free Margin:
|898.31
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|198.51
|Gross Loss:
|0.20
|Total Net Profit:
|198.31
|Profit Factor:
|1015.87
|Expected Payoff:
|16.53
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.20
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.20 (0.03%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.03% (0.20)
|Total Trades:
|12
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (80.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|7 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|11 (91.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (8.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|55.59
|loss trade:
|-0.20
|Average
|profit trade:
|18.05
|loss trade:
|-0.20
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|11 (198.51)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-0.20)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|198.51 (11)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-0.20 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|11
|consecutive losses:
|1