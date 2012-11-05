Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 9236569 Name: maksigen Currency: USD 2012 November 7, 10:14
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
13310672832012.11.05 21:27balanceDeposit700.00
13310673122012.11.05 22:41buy0.10gbpjpy128.250127.106128.3062012.11.06 16:15128.306-0.580.000.016.98
13310673152012.11.06 05:45sell0.10gbpjpy128.050129.044127.9542012.11.06 08:26128.047-0.580.000.000.38
13310673712012.11.06 00:07buy0.10audusd1.037011.032701.043702012.11.06 08:561.04261-0.410.000.0056.00
13310673762012.11.05 21:32sell stop0.10audusd1.035300.000000.000002012.11.06 08:261.04274cancelled
13310674622012.11.05 23:17buy0.10usdjpy80.31579.16180.3612012.11.06 19:5880.361-0.400.00-0.015.72
13310674712012.11.06 01:46sell0.10usdjpy80.19081.06879.9682012.11.06 08:2780.066-0.400.000.0015.49
13310675902012.11.06 01:38buy0.10eurusd1.280141.270231.282222012.11.06 18:451.28222-0.510.000.0020.80
13310675922012.11.05 21:53sell stop0.10eurusd1.277600.000000.000002012.11.06 08:271.27969cancelled
13311009972012.11.06 21:40buy0.10audusd1.044600.000000.000002012.11.07 10:141.04632-0.420.000.7417.20
13311010212012.11.06 14:17buy0.10eurusd1.279731.270281.282282012.11.06 15:281.28018-0.510.000.004.50
13311042592012.11.07 05:39sell0.10usdchf0.941400.949720.937722012.11.07 10:140.93975-0.400.000.0017.56
13311081692012.11.06 16:39buy0.10eurusd1.281071.270991.282962012.11.07 05:271.28296-0.510.00-0.3118.90
13311081752012.11.06 16:39sell0.10usdchf0.942850.952950.940952012.11.07 06:030.94095-0.400.00-0.3120.19
13311144212012.11.06 19:15sell0.10usdchf0.942810.952930.940902012.11.07 06:040.94090-0.400.00-0.3120.30
  -5.52 0.00 -0.19 204.02
Closed P/L: 198.31
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 700.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 198.31 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 898.31 Equity: 898.31 Free Margin: 898.31
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 198.51 Gross Loss: 0.20 Total Net Profit: 198.31
Profit Factor: 1015.87 Expected Payoff: 16.53  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.20 Maximal Drawdown: 0.20 (0.03%) Relative Drawdown: 0.03% (0.20)
 
Total Trades: 12 Short Positions (won %): 5 (80.00%) Long Positions (won %): 7 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 11 (91.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (8.33%)
Largest profit trade: 55.59 loss trade: -0.20
Average profit trade: 18.05 loss trade: -0.20
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 11 (198.51) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-0.20)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 198.51 (11) consecutive loss (count): -0.20 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 11 consecutive losses: 1