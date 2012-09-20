|Account: 6273298
|Name: vq_35s
|Currency: USD
|2012 October 5, 18:16
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|16973367
|2012.09.20 13:33
|balance
|Deposit
|500.00
|16975125
|2012.09.20 13:48
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpy
|101.279
|0.000
|99.779
|2012.09.21 14:18
|101.501
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.84
|16975148
|2012.09.20 13:48
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.61873
|0.00000
|1.60373
|2012.09.21 14:18
|1.62631
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-7.58
|16976147
|2012.09.20 14:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.80005
|0.00000
|0.81505
|2012.09.25 14:16
|0.79659
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|-5.62
|16979449
|2012.09.20 14:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.29463
|0.00000
|1.30963
|2012.09.25 03:06
|1.29418
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|-0.45
|16982579
|2012.09.20 15:00
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.93318
|0.00000
|0.91818
|2012.09.25 02:46
|0.93522
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|-2.18
|17055633
|2012.09.21 06:59
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.62374
|0.00000
|1.60874
|2012.09.21 14:18
|1.62646
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.44
|17094563
|2012.09.21 11:41
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.62874
|0.00000
|1.61374
|2012.09.21 14:18
|1.62664
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.40
|17094650
|2012.09.21 11:41
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpy
|101.790
|0.000
|100.290
|2012.09.21 14:18
|101.497
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.49
|17182809
|2012.09.24 00:33
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.62431
|0.00000
|1.60931
|2012.10.03 10:08
|1.60931
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|15.00
|17188155
|2012.09.24 02:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpy
|101.364
|0.000
|102.864
|2012.09.25 14:16
|100.563
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-10.30
|17237324
|2012.09.24 11:16
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpy
|100.860
|0.000
|102.360
|2012.09.25 14:16
|100.564
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-7.62
|17270529
|2012.09.24 15:29
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|0.93819
|0.00000
|0.92319
|2012.09.25 02:46
|0.93523
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|6.33
|17271926
|2012.09.24 15:34
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.28961
|0.00000
|1.30461
|2012.09.25 03:06
|1.29419
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|9.16
|17350159
|2012.09.25 08:45
|buy
|0.04
|eurjpy
|100.357
|0.000
|101.857
|2012.09.25 14:16
|100.566
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.75
|17350389
|2012.09.25 08:46
|buy
|0.02
|eurgbp
|0.79505
|0.00000
|0.81005
|2012.09.25 14:16
|0.79660
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.04
|17407130
|2012.09.25 14:16
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpy
|100.578
|0.000
|102.078
|2012.09.26 07:15
|100.069
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-6.55
|17520183
|2012.09.26 07:14
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpy
|100.077
|0.000
|101.577
|2012.09.26 07:14
|100.071
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|17564928
|2012.09.26 12:27
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpy
|100.006
|0.000
|101.506
|2012.10.04 05:27
|101.506
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|19.09
|17879088
|2012.09.28 10:46
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.29349
|0.00000
|1.30849
|2012.09.28 17:11
|1.28810
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.39
|17879091
|2012.09.28 10:46
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.93561
|0.00000
|0.92061
|2012.09.28 17:20
|0.94092
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.64
|17879096
|2012.09.28 10:46
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpy
|100.333
|0.000
|101.833
|2012.10.01 05:35
|99.792
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-6.94
|17943743
|2012.09.28 17:10
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.28849
|0.00000
|1.30349
|2012.09.28 17:10
|1.28807
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.84
|17946766
|2012.09.28 17:20
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|0.94063
|0.00000
|0.92563
|2012.09.28 17:20
|0.94085
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.47
|18014364
|2012.10.01 05:35
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpy
|99.829
|0.000
|101.329
|2012.10.01 05:35
|99.793
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.93
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.91
|12.32
|Closed P/L:
|11.41
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|17471617
|2012.09.25 21:30
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.79717
|0.00000
|0.78217
|0.80649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.08
|17879098
|2012.09.28 10:46
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.79644
|0.00000
|0.81144
|0.80639
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|16.10
|18019431
|2012.10.01 07:10
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpy
|99.877
|102.090
|104.990
|102.687
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|35.71
|17337222
|2012.09.25 06:30
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.29417
|0.00000
|1.27917
|1.30514
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-10.97
|17999360
|2012.10.01 00:37
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.28498
|1.30008
|1.32908
|1.30499
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|20.01
|18339786
|2012.10.03 11:11
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.61138
|0.00000
|1.62638
|1.61826
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|6.88
|17330142
|2012.09.25 03:51
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.93537
|0.00000
|0.95037
|0.92881
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-7.06
|17998864
|2012.10.01 00:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.94040
|0.00000
|0.92540
|0.92902
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|12.25
|16974624
|2012.09.20 13:44
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|78.219
|0.000
|76.719
|78.698
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.34
|-6.09
|17879107
|2012.09.28 10:46
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.569
|78.162
|81.062
|78.681
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|14.13
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.13
|65.88
|Floating P/L:
|64.75
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|11.41
|Floating P/L:
|64.75
|Margin:
|14.95
|Balance:
|511.41
|Equity:
|576.16
|Free Margin:
|561.21
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|80.78
|Gross Loss:
|69.37
|Total Net Profit:
|11.41
|Profit Factor:
|1.16
|Expected Payoff:
|0.48
|Absolute Drawdown:
|22.34
|Maximal Drawdown:
|45.58 (8.71%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|8.71% (45.58)
|Total Trades:
|24
|Short Positions (won %):
|10 (40.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|14 (28.57%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (33.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|16 (66.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|18.97
|loss trade:
|-10.32
|Average
|profit trade:
|10.10
|loss trade:
|-4.34
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (33.75)
|consecutive losses ($):
|9 (-32.65)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|33.75 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-32.65 (9)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|3