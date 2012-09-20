Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 6273298 Name: vq_35s Currency: USD 2012 October 5, 18:16
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
169733672012.09.20 13:33balanceDeposit500.00
169751252012.09.20 13:48sell0.01eurjpy101.2790.00099.7792012.09.21 14:18101.5010.000.000.00-2.84
169751482012.09.20 13:48sell0.01gbpusd1.618730.000001.603732012.09.21 14:181.626310.000.00-0.04-7.58
169761472012.09.20 14:00buy0.01eurgbp0.800050.000000.815052012.09.25 14:160.796590.000.00-0.08-5.62
169794492012.09.20 14:30buy0.01eurusd1.294630.000001.309632012.09.25 03:061.294180.000.00-0.11-0.45
169825792012.09.20 15:00sell0.01usdchf0.933180.000000.918182012.09.25 02:460.935220.000.00-0.11-2.18
170556332012.09.21 06:59sell0.02gbpusd1.623740.000001.608742012.09.21 14:181.626460.000.000.00-5.44
170945632012.09.21 11:41sell0.04gbpusd1.628740.000001.613742012.09.21 14:181.626640.000.000.008.40
170946502012.09.21 11:41sell0.02eurjpy101.7900.000100.2902012.09.21 14:18101.4970.000.000.007.49
171828092012.09.24 00:33sell0.01gbpusd1.624310.000001.609312012.10.03 10:081.609310.000.00-0.2215.00
171881552012.09.24 02:30buy0.01eurjpy101.3640.000102.8642012.09.25 14:16100.5630.000.00-0.02-10.30
172373242012.09.24 11:16buy0.02eurjpy100.8600.000102.3602012.09.25 14:16100.5640.000.00-0.03-7.62
172705292012.09.24 15:29sell0.02usdchf0.938190.000000.923192012.09.25 02:460.935230.000.00-0.076.33
172719262012.09.24 15:34buy0.02eurusd1.289610.000001.304612012.09.25 03:061.294190.000.00-0.079.16
173501592012.09.25 08:45buy0.04eurjpy100.3570.000101.8572012.09.25 14:16100.5660.000.000.0010.75
173503892012.09.25 08:46buy0.02eurgbp0.795050.000000.810052012.09.25 14:160.796600.000.000.005.04
174071302012.09.25 14:16buy0.01eurjpy100.5780.000102.0782012.09.26 07:15100.0690.000.00-0.02-6.55
175201832012.09.26 07:14buy0.02eurjpy100.0770.000101.5772012.09.26 07:14100.0710.000.000.00-0.15
175649282012.09.26 12:27buy0.01eurjpy100.0060.000101.5062012.10.04 05:27101.5060.000.00-0.1219.09
178790882012.09.28 10:46buy0.01eurusd1.293490.000001.308492012.09.28 17:111.288100.000.000.00-5.39
178790912012.09.28 10:46sell0.01usdchf0.935610.000000.920612012.09.28 17:200.940920.000.000.00-5.64
178790962012.09.28 10:46buy0.01eurjpy100.3330.000101.8332012.10.01 05:3599.7920.000.00-0.02-6.94
179437432012.09.28 17:10buy0.02eurusd1.288490.000001.303492012.09.28 17:101.288070.000.000.00-0.84
179467662012.09.28 17:20sell0.02usdchf0.940630.000000.925632012.09.28 17:200.940850.000.000.00-0.47
180143642012.10.01 05:35buy0.02eurjpy99.8290.000101.3292012.10.01 05:3599.7930.000.000.00-0.93
  0.00 0.00 -0.91 12.32
Closed P/L: 11.41
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
174716172012.09.25 21:30sell0.01eurgbp0.797170.000000.78217 0.806490.000.000.00-15.08
178790982012.09.28 10:46buy0.01eurgbp0.796440.000000.81144 0.806390.000.00-0.1916.10
180194312012.10.01 07:10buy0.01eurjpy99.877102.090104.990 102.6870.000.00-0.1235.71
173372222012.09.25 06:30sell0.01eurusd1.294170.000001.27917 1.305140.000.00-0.01-10.97
179993602012.10.01 00:37buy0.01eurusd1.284981.300081.32908 1.304990.000.00-0.1820.01
183397862012.10.03 11:11buy0.01gbpusd1.611380.000001.62638 1.618260.000.00-0.026.88
173301422012.09.25 03:51buy0.01usdchf0.935370.000000.95037 0.928810.000.00-0.02-7.06
179988642012.10.01 00:30sell0.01usdchf0.940400.000000.92540 0.929020.000.00-0.1812.25
169746242012.09.20 13:44sell0.01usdjpy78.2190.00076.719 78.6980.000.00-0.34-6.09
178791072012.09.28 10:46buy0.01usdjpy77.56978.16281.062 78.6810.000.00-0.0714.13
  0.00 0.00 -1.13 65.88
 Floating P/L: 64.75
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 11.41 Floating P/L: 64.75 Margin: 14.95
Balance: 511.41 Equity: 576.16 Free Margin: 561.21
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 80.78 Gross Loss: 69.37 Total Net Profit: 11.41
Profit Factor: 1.16 Expected Payoff: 0.48  
Absolute Drawdown: 22.34 Maximal Drawdown: 45.58 (8.71%) Relative Drawdown: 8.71% (45.58)
 
Total Trades: 24 Short Positions (won %): 10 (40.00%) Long Positions (won %): 14 (28.57%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (33.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 16 (66.67%)
Largest profit trade: 18.97 loss trade: -10.32
Average profit trade: 10.10 loss trade: -4.34
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (33.75) consecutive losses ($): 9 (-32.65)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 33.75 (2) consecutive loss (count): -32.65 (9)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 3