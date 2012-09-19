Forex Capital Markets, LLC

Account: 2089607968 Name: asasasas Currency: USD 2012 October 19, 12:43
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
692186622012.09.19 07:19balanceDeposit5 000.00
692228692012.09.19 22:45buy0.10nzdusd0.826820.827840.836822012.09.19 22:460.827840.000.000.0010.20
692228722012.09.19 22:45buy0.10nzdusd0.827870.828350.837872012.09.19 22:590.829190.000.000.0013.20
692228772012.09.19 22:45buy0.10nzdusd0.829290.826290.839292012.09.19 22:590.829190.000.000.00-1.00
692234092012.09.20 02:42sell0.10audusd1.044010.000000.000002012.09.20 02:421.044260.000.000.00-2.50
692331792012.09.21 12:31buy0.10usdcad0.975510.975510.985512012.09.21 12:330.975510.000.000.000.00
692482092012.09.24 08:02sell0.10eurusd1.292541.292541.282542012.09.24 08:211.292540.000.000.000.00
692631512012.09.25 12:30sell0.10usdcad0.978060.978060.968062012.09.25 12:300.978060.000.000.000.00
692631812012.09.25 12:34sell0.10usdcad0.977110.977110.967112012.09.25 12:380.977110.000.000.000.00
692781842012.09.28 12:36buy0.10usdcad0.982200.982200.992202012.09.28 13:320.982200.000.000.000.00
692866582012.10.01 14:02buy0.10eurusd1.293561.293561.303562012.10.01 14:071.293560.000.000.000.00
692866792012.10.01 14:03buy0.10gbpusd1.616291.616291.626292012.10.01 14:041.616290.000.000.000.00
692886962012.10.02 04:30sell0.10audusd1.033900.000000.000002012.10.02 04:301.033030.000.000.008.70
692886992012.10.02 04:30sell0.10audusd1.033090.000000.000002012.10.02 04:301.032670.000.000.004.20
692887102012.10.02 04:30sell0.10audusd1.032030.000000.000002012.10.02 04:301.031860.000.000.001.70
692947272012.10.03 01:30sell0.10audusd1.022920.000000.000002012.10.03 01:301.023180.000.000.00-2.60
692987162012.10.04 01:39sell0.10audusd1.019910.000000.000002012.10.04 01:391.020080.000.000.00-1.70
693514712012.10.17 08:33buy0.10gbpusd1.615601.615601.625602012.10.17 09:391.615600.000.000.000.00
693556602012.10.18 02:00buy0.10audusd1.038470.000000.000002012.10.18 02:001.038500.000.000.000.30
693556702012.10.18 02:00buy0.10audusd1.039220.000000.000002012.10.18 02:001.038930.000.000.00-2.90
693556802012.10.18 02:01sell0.10usdcad0.977100.000000.000002012.10.18 02:010.977330.000.000.00-2.35
  0.00 0.00 0.00 25.25
Closed P/L: 25.25
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 25.25 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 025.25 Equity: 5 025.25 Free Margin: 5 025.25
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 38.30 Gross Loss: 13.05 Total Net Profit: 25.25
Profit Factor: 2.93 Expected Payoff: 1.26  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 9.25 (0.18%) Relative Drawdown: 0.18% (9.25)
 
Total Trades: 20 Short Positions (won %): 10 (60.00%) Long Positions (won %): 10 (80.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 14 (70.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (30.00%)
Largest profit trade: 13.20 loss trade: -2.90
Average profit trade: 2.74 loss trade: -2.18
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 10 (14.60) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-5.25)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 14.60 (10) consecutive loss (count): -5.25 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2