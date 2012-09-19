Forex Capital Markets, LLC
|Account: 2089607968
|Name: asasasas
|Currency: USD
|2012 October 19, 12:43
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|69218662
|2012.09.19 07:19
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|69222869
|2012.09.19 22:45
|buy
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.82682
|0.82784
|0.83682
|2012.09.19 22:46
|0.82784
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.20
|69222872
|2012.09.19 22:45
|buy
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.82787
|0.82835
|0.83787
|2012.09.19 22:59
|0.82919
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.20
|69222877
|2012.09.19 22:45
|buy
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.82929
|0.82629
|0.83929
|2012.09.19 22:59
|0.82919
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|69223409
|2012.09.20 02:42
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|1.04401
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.09.20 02:42
|1.04426
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.50
|69233179
|2012.09.21 12:31
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|0.97551
|0.97551
|0.98551
|2012.09.21 12:33
|0.97551
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69248209
|2012.09.24 08:02
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29254
|1.29254
|1.28254
|2012.09.24 08:21
|1.29254
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69263151
|2012.09.25 12:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|0.97806
|0.97806
|0.96806
|2012.09.25 12:30
|0.97806
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69263181
|2012.09.25 12:34
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|0.97711
|0.97711
|0.96711
|2012.09.25 12:38
|0.97711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69278184
|2012.09.28 12:36
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|0.98220
|0.98220
|0.99220
|2012.09.28 13:32
|0.98220
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69286658
|2012.10.01 14:02
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.29356
|1.29356
|1.30356
|2012.10.01 14:07
|1.29356
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69286679
|2012.10.01 14:03
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.61629
|1.61629
|1.62629
|2012.10.01 14:04
|1.61629
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69288696
|2012.10.02 04:30
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03390
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.10.02 04:30
|1.03303
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.70
|69288699
|2012.10.02 04:30
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03309
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.10.02 04:30
|1.03267
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.20
|69288710
|2012.10.02 04:30
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03203
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.10.02 04:30
|1.03186
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.70
|69294727
|2012.10.03 01:30
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|1.02292
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.10.03 01:30
|1.02318
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.60
|69298716
|2012.10.04 01:39
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|1.01991
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.10.04 01:39
|1.02008
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.70
|69351471
|2012.10.17 08:33
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.61560
|1.61560
|1.62560
|2012.10.17 09:39
|1.61560
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69355660
|2012.10.18 02:00
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03847
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.10.18 02:00
|1.03850
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|69355670
|2012.10.18 02:00
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03922
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.10.18 02:00
|1.03893
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.90
|69355680
|2012.10.18 02:01
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|0.97710
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.10.18 02:01
|0.97733
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.35
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.25
|Closed P/L:
|25.25
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|25.25
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 025.25
|Equity:
|5 025.25
|Free Margin:
|5 025.25
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|38.30
|Gross Loss:
|13.05
|Total Net Profit:
|25.25
|Profit Factor:
|2.93
|Expected Payoff:
|1.26
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|9.25 (0.18%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.18% (9.25)
|
|Total Trades:
|20
|Short Positions (won %):
|10 (60.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|10 (80.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|14 (70.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (30.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|13.20
|loss trade:
|-2.90
|Average
|profit trade:
|2.74
|loss trade:
|-2.18
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|10 (14.60)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-5.25)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|14.60 (10)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-5.25 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2