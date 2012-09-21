Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 6274616 Name: digital_martingale Currency: USD 2012 October 5, 18:38
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
170805742012.09.21 10:28balanceDeposit1 000.00
180616342012.10.01 14:12buy0.01audjpy80.77881.02381.8782012.10.01 17:4281.0230.000.000.003.14
181400392012.10.02 07:30buy0.01audjpy80.59474.58780.8922012.10.03 18:1480.2750.000.000.08-4.06
181507862012.10.02 09:02buy0.02audjpy80.39374.58780.8922012.10.03 18:1480.2810.000.000.16-2.85
182450952012.10.02 20:55buy0.03audjpy80.19374.58780.8922012.10.03 18:1480.2810.000.000.233.37
182888462012.10.03 04:41buy0.05audjpy79.99374.58780.8922012.10.03 18:1480.2810.000.000.0018.33
183450222012.10.03 11:38buy0.09audjpy79.79274.58780.8922012.10.03 15:1580.0760.000.000.0032.62
186587782012.10.05 15:30sell0.03audjpy80.70986.30879.8102012.10.05 17:4480.6180.000.000.003.47
186692672012.10.05 15:57sell0.05audjpy80.91086.30879.8102012.10.05 17:4480.6180.000.000.0018.56
  0.00 0.00 0.47 72.58
Closed P/L: 73.05
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
185673802012.10.04 20:00sell0.01audjpy80.30886.30879.810 80.3900.000.00-0.10-1.04
185974612012.10.05 03:47sell0.02audjpy80.50986.30879.810 80.3900.000.000.003.02
  0.00 0.00 -0.10 1.98
 Floating P/L: 1.88
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 73.05 Floating P/L: 1.88 Margin: 6.15
Balance: 1 073.05 Equity: 1 074.93 Free Margin: 1 068.78
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 79.72 Gross Loss: 6.67 Total Net Profit: 73.05
Profit Factor: 11.95 Expected Payoff: 9.13  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 6.67 (0.63%) Relative Drawdown: 0.63% (6.67)
 
Total Trades: 8 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (75.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (25.00%)
Largest profit trade: 32.62 loss trade: -3.98
Average profit trade: 13.29 loss trade: -3.34
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (57.69) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-6.67)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 57.69 (4) consecutive loss (count): -6.67 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2