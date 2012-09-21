|Account: 6274616
|Name: digital_martingale
|Currency: USD
|2012 October 5, 18:38
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|17080574
|2012.09.21 10:28
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|18061634
|2012.10.01 14:12
|buy
|0.01
|audjpy
|80.778
|81.023
|81.878
|2012.10.01 17:42
|81.023
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.14
|18140039
|2012.10.02 07:30
|buy
|0.01
|audjpy
|80.594
|74.587
|80.892
|2012.10.03 18:14
|80.275
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|-4.06
|18150786
|2012.10.02 09:02
|buy
|0.02
|audjpy
|80.393
|74.587
|80.892
|2012.10.03 18:14
|80.281
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|-2.85
|18245095
|2012.10.02 20:55
|buy
|0.03
|audjpy
|80.193
|74.587
|80.892
|2012.10.03 18:14
|80.281
|0.00
|0.00
|0.23
|3.37
|18288846
|2012.10.03 04:41
|buy
|0.05
|audjpy
|79.993
|74.587
|80.892
|2012.10.03 18:14
|80.281
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.33
|18345022
|2012.10.03 11:38
|buy
|0.09
|audjpy
|79.792
|74.587
|80.892
|2012.10.03 15:15
|80.076
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.62
|18658778
|2012.10.05 15:30
|sell
|0.03
|audjpy
|80.709
|86.308
|79.810
|2012.10.05 17:44
|80.618
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.47
|18669267
|2012.10.05 15:57
|sell
|0.05
|audjpy
|80.910
|86.308
|79.810
|2012.10.05 17:44
|80.618
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.47
|72.58
|Closed P/L:
|73.05
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|18567380
|2012.10.04 20:00
|sell
|0.01
|audjpy
|80.308
|86.308
|79.810
|80.390
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|-1.04
|18597461
|2012.10.05 03:47
|sell
|0.02
|audjpy
|80.509
|86.308
|79.810
|80.390
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.02
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|1.98
|Floating P/L:
|1.88
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|73.05
|Floating P/L:
|1.88
|Margin:
|6.15
|Balance:
|1 073.05
|Equity:
|1 074.93
|Free Margin:
|1 068.78
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|79.72
|Gross Loss:
|6.67
|Total Net Profit:
|73.05
|Profit Factor:
|11.95
|Expected Payoff:
|9.13
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|6.67 (0.63%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.63% (6.67)
|Total Trades:
|8
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|6 (75.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (25.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|32.62
|loss trade:
|-3.98
|Average
|profit trade:
|13.29
|loss trade:
|-3.34
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (57.69)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-6.67)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|57.69 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-6.67 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2