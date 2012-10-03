|Account: 3490573
|Name: Joe Due
|Currency: USD
|2012 October 24, 21:01
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|39169423
|2012.10.03 21:30
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|39170878
|2012.10.05 05:44
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|78.29
|78.73
|77.10
|2012.10.05 14:30
|78.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-558.87
|39170888
|2012.10.08 05:12
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2992
|1.2897
|1.2737
|2012.10.10 14:15
|1.2897
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.20
|950.00
|39214550
|2012.10.08 04:24
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.9323
|0.9376
|0.9536
|2012.10.10 16:28
|0.9376
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|847.91
|39214571
|2012.10.08 02:05
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.6121
|1.6035
|1.5875
|2012.10.10 16:26
|1.6035
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.40
|860.00
|39251912
|2012.10.08 00:04
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|78.25
|78.89
|77.25
|2012.10.08 09:35
|78.25
|deleted [no money]
|39396991
|2012.10.11 10:35
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.9372
|0.9366
|0.9206
|2012.10.15 02:45
|0.9366
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.15
|96.09
|39397110
|2012.10.11 12:35
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2914
|1.2933
|1.3093
|2012.10.15 01:58
|1.2933
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|190.00
|39443831
|2012.10.18 20:27
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.6110
|1.6052
|1.5892
|2012.10.22 10:53
|1.6052
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.40
|580.00
|39527133
|2012.10.18 16:17
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3081
|1.3072
|1.2912
|2012.10.22 12:16
|1.3072
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.20
|90.00
|39734781
|2012.10.23 12:38
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3013
|1.2981
|1.2821
|2012.10.24 15:05
|1.2981
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.10
|320.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-107.85
|3 375.13
|Closed P/L:
|3 267.28
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|39526980
|2012.10.18 06:17
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|0.9248
|0.9305
|0.9465
|0.9323
|0.00
|0.00
|3.23
|1 206.69
|39291058
|2012.10.11 12:48
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|78.39
|79.44
|81.04
|79.77
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.94
|1 729.97
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.71
|2 936.66
|Floating P/L:
|2 900.95
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|3 267.28
|Floating P/L:
|2 900.95
|Margin:
|2 500.00
|Balance:
|8 267.28
|Equity:
|11 168.23
|Free Margin:
|5 767.28
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3 826.15
|Gross Loss:
|558.87
|Total Net Profit:
|3 267.28
|Profit Factor:
|6.85
|Expected Payoff:
|363.03
|Absolute Drawdown:
|558.87
|Maximal Drawdown:
|558.87 (11.18%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|11.18% (558.87)
|Total Trades:
|9
|Short Positions (won %):
|7 (85.71%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (88.89%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (11.11%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|931.80
|loss trade:
|-558.87
|Average
|profit trade:
|478.27
|loss trade:
|-558.87
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (3 826.15)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-558.87)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|3 826.15 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-558.87 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|8
|consecutive losses:
|1