Teletrade D.J.

Account: 3490573 Name: Joe Due Currency: USD 2012 October 24, 21:01
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
391694232012.10.03 21:30balanceDeposit5 000.00
391708782012.10.05 05:44sell1.00usdjpy78.2978.7377.102012.10.05 14:3078.730.000.000.00-558.87
391708882012.10.08 05:12sell1.00eurusd1.29921.28971.27372012.10.10 14:151.28970.000.00-18.20950.00
392145502012.10.08 04:24buy1.00usdchf0.93230.93760.95362012.10.10 16:280.93760.000.001.60847.91
392145712012.10.08 02:05sell1.00gbpusd1.61211.60351.58752012.10.10 16:261.60350.000.00-11.40860.00
392519122012.10.08 00:04sell stop1.00usdjpy78.2578.8977.252012.10.08 09:3578.25deleted [no money]
393969912012.10.11 10:35sell1.00usdchf0.93720.93660.92062012.10.15 02:450.93660.000.00-40.1596.09
393971102012.10.11 12:35buy1.00eurusd1.29141.29331.30932012.10.15 01:581.29330.000.00-1.00190.00
394438312012.10.18 20:27sell1.00gbpusd1.61101.60521.58922012.10.22 10:531.60520.000.00-11.40580.00
395271332012.10.18 16:17sell1.00eurusd1.30811.30721.29122012.10.22 12:161.30720.000.00-18.2090.00
397347812012.10.23 12:38sell1.00eurusd1.30131.29811.28212012.10.24 15:051.29810.000.00-9.10320.00
  0.00 0.00 -107.85 3 375.13
Closed P/L: 3 267.28
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
395269802012.10.18 06:17buy1.00usdchf0.92480.93050.9465 0.93230.000.003.231 206.69
392910582012.10.11 12:48buy1.00usdjpy78.3979.4481.04 79.770.000.00-38.941 729.97
  0.00 0.00 -35.71 2 936.66
 Floating P/L: 2 900.95
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 3 267.28 Floating P/L: 2 900.95 Margin: 2 500.00
Balance: 8 267.28 Equity: 11 168.23 Free Margin: 5 767.28
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 826.15 Gross Loss: 558.87 Total Net Profit: 3 267.28
Profit Factor: 6.85 Expected Payoff: 363.03  
Absolute Drawdown: 558.87 Maximal Drawdown: 558.87 (11.18%) Relative Drawdown: 11.18% (558.87)
 
Total Trades: 9 Short Positions (won %): 7 (85.71%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (88.89%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (11.11%)
Largest profit trade: 931.80 loss trade: -558.87
Average profit trade: 478.27 loss trade: -558.87
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (3 826.15) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-558.87)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 3 826.15 (8) consecutive loss (count): -558.87 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 8 consecutive losses: 1