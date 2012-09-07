|Account: 6254596
|Name: tick_3457a_eurgbp
|Currency: USD
|2012 September 14, 08:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|15740800
|2012.09.07 17:17
|balance
|Deposit
|500.00
|15740824
|2012.09.07 17:18
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.79791
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.09.07 17:34
|0.79842
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.82
|15744647
|2012.09.07 17:35
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.79839
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.09.07 18:53
|0.79892
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.85
|15812897
|2012.09.10 09:10
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.79955
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.09.10 15:18
|0.80005
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|15856990
|2012.09.10 15:35
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.80041
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.09.10 15:47
|0.80091
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|15858678
|2012.09.10 15:48
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.80107
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.09.11 18:20
|0.80028
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-1.27
|15873919
|2012.09.10 17:59
|buy
|0.02
|eurgbp
|0.79873
|0.79873
|0.00000
|2012.09.10 19:28
|0.79873
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15883490
|2012.09.10 19:30
|buy
|0.02
|eurgbp
|0.79886
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.09.11 18:20
|0.80024
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|4.43
|16010334
|2012.09.11 20:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.80049
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.09.12 11:07
|0.79965
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-1.36
|16062568
|2012.09.12 11:05
|buy
|0.02
|eurgbp
|0.79822
|0.79822
|0.00000
|2012.09.12 11:07
|0.79961
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.47
|16098392
|2012.09.12 13:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.80193
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.09.12 13:29
|0.80245
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.84
|16109778
|2012.09.12 14:40
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.80247
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.09.13 05:29
|0.80159
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|-1.42
|16144671
|2012.09.12 18:53
|buy
|0.02
|eurgbp
|0.80018
|0.80018
|0.00000
|2012.09.13 05:29
|0.80158
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.21
|4.51
|16171402
|2012.09.13 06:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.80189
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.09.13 09:22
|0.80239
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.81
|16181135
|2012.09.13 09:22
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.80249
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.09.13 19:32
|0.80181
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.10
|16247427
|2012.09.13 19:30
|buy
|0.02
|eurgbp
|0.80064
|0.80064
|0.00000
|2012.09.13 19:32
|0.80183
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.84
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.42
|17.02
|Closed P/L:
|16.60
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|16293785
|2012.09.13 21:25
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.80451
|0.00000
|0.00000
|0.80471
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|0.33
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|0.33
|Floating P/L:
|0.29
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|16.60
|Floating P/L:
|0.29
|Margin:
|2.60
|Balance:
|516.60
|Equity:
|516.89
|Free Margin:
|514.29
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|21.91
|Gross Loss:
|5.31
|Total Net Profit:
|16.60
|Profit Factor:
|4.13
|Expected Payoff:
|1.11
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1.53 (0.30%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.30% (1.53)
|Total Trades:
|15
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|15 (73.33%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|11 (73.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (26.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|4.47
|loss trade:
|-1.53
|Average
|profit trade:
|1.99
|loss trade:
|-1.33
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (7.65)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-1.53)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|7.65 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1.53 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1