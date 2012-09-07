Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 6254596 Name: tick_3457a_eurgbp Currency: USD 2012 September 14, 08:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
157408002012.09.07 17:17balanceDeposit500.00
157408242012.09.07 17:18buy0.01eurgbp0.797910.000000.000002012.09.07 17:340.798420.000.000.000.82
157446472012.09.07 17:35buy0.01eurgbp0.798390.000000.000002012.09.07 18:530.798920.000.000.000.85
158128972012.09.10 09:10buy0.01eurgbp0.799550.000000.000002012.09.10 15:180.800050.000.000.000.80
158569902012.09.10 15:35buy0.01eurgbp0.800410.000000.000002012.09.10 15:470.800910.000.000.000.80
158586782012.09.10 15:48buy0.01eurgbp0.801070.000000.000002012.09.11 18:200.800280.000.00-0.02-1.27
158739192012.09.10 17:59buy0.02eurgbp0.798730.798730.000002012.09.10 19:280.798730.000.000.000.00
158834902012.09.10 19:30buy0.02eurgbp0.798860.000000.000002012.09.11 18:200.800240.000.00-0.054.43
160103342012.09.11 20:00buy0.01eurgbp0.800490.000000.000002012.09.12 11:070.799650.000.00-0.03-1.36
160625682012.09.12 11:05buy0.02eurgbp0.798220.798220.000002012.09.12 11:070.799610.000.000.004.47
160983922012.09.12 13:15buy0.01eurgbp0.801930.000000.000002012.09.12 13:290.802450.000.000.000.84
161097782012.09.12 14:40buy0.01eurgbp0.802470.000000.000002012.09.13 05:290.801590.000.00-0.11-1.42
161446712012.09.12 18:53buy0.02eurgbp0.800180.800180.000002012.09.13 05:290.801580.000.00-0.214.51
161714022012.09.13 06:00buy0.01eurgbp0.801890.000000.000002012.09.13 09:220.802390.000.000.000.81
161811352012.09.13 09:22buy0.01eurgbp0.802490.000000.000002012.09.13 19:320.801810.000.000.00-1.10
162474272012.09.13 19:30buy0.02eurgbp0.800640.800640.000002012.09.13 19:320.801830.000.000.003.84
  0.00 0.00 -0.42 17.02
Closed P/L: 16.60
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
162937852012.09.13 21:25buy0.01eurgbp0.804510.000000.00000 0.804710.000.00-0.040.33
  0.00 0.00 -0.04 0.33
 Floating P/L: 0.29
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 16.60 Floating P/L: 0.29 Margin: 2.60
Balance: 516.60 Equity: 516.89 Free Margin: 514.29
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 21.91 Gross Loss: 5.31 Total Net Profit: 16.60
Profit Factor: 4.13 Expected Payoff: 1.11  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 1.53 (0.30%) Relative Drawdown: 0.30% (1.53)
 
Total Trades: 15 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 15 (73.33%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 11 (73.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (26.67%)
Largest profit trade: 4.47 loss trade: -1.53
Average profit trade: 1.99 loss trade: -1.33
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (7.65) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-1.53)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 7.65 (6) consecutive loss (count): -1.53 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1