Forex Capital Markets, LLC

Account: 1529914 Name: Juan Stepmav7 Currency: USD 2012 September 17, 21:21
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
102769722012.09.14 03:54balanceDeposit3 000.00
103019212012.09.14 13:00buy0.10gbpnzd1.948281.943281.949482012.09.14 14:451.949570.000.000.0010.72
103024782012.09.14 13:15buy0.10usdcad0.968130.963130.969332012.09.14 15:460.969330.000.000.0012.38
103066532012.09.14 14:15buy0.10audnzd1.272571.267571.273772012.09.14 15:361.273820.000.000.0010.37
103087002012.09.14 15:00buy0.10gbpaud1.536211.531211.537412012.09.14 15:511.537410.000.000.0012.68
103103442012.09.14 16:00sell0.10nzdusd0.828820.833880.827682012.09.17 03:080.827680.000.000.0011.40
103103522012.09.14 16:00sell0.10cadjpy80.53881.03880.4182012.09.17 13:0881.0390.000.000.00-63.67
103114212012.09.14 17:00sell0.10eurgbp0.807800.812820.806622012.09.17 12:290.807080.000.000.0011.68
103117672012.09.14 17:15buy0.10gbpchf1.506471.498601.507672012.09.17 16:161.507670.000.000.0012.94
103140962012.09.14 20:30sell0.10audusd1.054631.059561.053362012.09.16 22:461.053550.000.000.0010.80
103665692012.09.14 22:48balanceRollover - Order 10314096-1.24
103665702012.09.14 22:48balanceRollover - Order 10310344-0.73
103665712012.09.14 22:48balanceRollover - Order 103114210.11
103665722012.09.14 22:48balanceRollover - Order 103117670.20
104102602012.09.17 07:45sell0.10audnzd1.269141.274141.268142012.09.17 11:591.268120.000.000.008.45
104102662012.09.17 07:45sell0.10eurnzd1.579911.584911.578912012.09.17 07:591.578900.000.000.008.39
104107042012.09.17 07:59sell0.10eurnzd1.578491.583491.577492012.09.17 10:101.583540.000.000.00-41.84
104107342012.09.17 08:00sell0.10euraud1.243731.248721.242722012.09.17 13:101.248720.000.000.00-52.44
104107482012.09.17 08:00buy0.10audchf0.979400.974460.980462012.09.17 13:100.974440.000.000.00-53.49
104107512012.09.17 08:00buy0.10usdchf0.929560.924560.930562012.09.17 13:410.924560.000.000.00-54.08
104107612012.09.17 08:00buy0.10cadchf0.956810.951850.957852012.09.17 13:450.951970.000.000.00-52.32
104184982012.09.17 13:15buy0.10cadjpy81.12280.62081.2202012.09.17 13:3581.2210.000.000.0012.55
104185302012.09.17 13:15buy0.10eurnzd1.585801.580781.586782012.09.17 13:351.586790.000.000.008.20
104185352012.09.17 13:15buy0.10euraud1.249461.244431.250432012.09.17 13:361.250440.000.000.0010.31
104185442012.09.17 13:15buy0.10audjpy82.84982.34882.9482012.09.17 13:3582.9480.000.000.0012.55
104195122012.09.17 13:30sell0.10audchf0.974470.979490.973492012.09.17 13:400.973490.000.000.0010.59
104203372012.09.17 13:41sell0.10audchf0.973090.978090.972092012.09.17 14:080.972020.000.000.0011.55
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -142.28
Closed P/L: -142.28
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
104299592012.09.17 18:15sell0.10audjpy82.34882.84882.248 82.4840.000.000.00-17.27
104206332012.09.17 13:45sell0.10cadchf0.951970.956970.95097 0.951910.000.000.000.65
104299472012.09.17 18:15sell0.10cadjpy80.67281.16780.567 80.7980.000.000.00-16.00
104299542012.09.17 18:15sell0.10chfjpy84.73485.22984.629 84.9140.000.000.00-22.85
104206422012.09.17 13:45sell0.10usdchf0.925010.929990.92399 0.927780.000.000.00-29.86
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -85.33
 Floating P/L: -85.33
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 2 998.34 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -142.28 Floating P/L: -85.33 Margin: 1 160.00
Balance: 2 856.06 Equity: 2 770.73 Free Margin: 1 610.73
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 175.56 Gross Loss: 317.84 Total Net Profit: -142.28
Profit Factor: 0.55 Expected Payoff: -6.47  
Absolute Drawdown: 168.43 Maximal Drawdown: 243.51 (7.92%) Relative Drawdown: 7.92% (243.51)
 
Total Trades: 22 Short Positions (won %): 10 (70.00%) Long Positions (won %): 12 (75.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 16 (72.73%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (27.27%)
Largest profit trade: 12.94 loss trade: -63.67
Average profit trade: 10.97 loss trade: -52.97
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (76.74) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-169.60)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 76.74 (7) consecutive loss (count): -169.60 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2