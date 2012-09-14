Forex Capital Markets, LLC
|Account: 1529914
|Name: Juan Stepmav7
|Currency: USD
|2012 September 17, 21:21
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|10276972
|2012.09.14 03:54
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|10301921
|2012.09.14 13:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpnzd
|1.94828
|1.94328
|1.94948
|2012.09.14 14:45
|1.94957
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.72
|10302478
|2012.09.14 13:15
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|0.96813
|0.96313
|0.96933
|2012.09.14 15:46
|0.96933
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.38
|10306653
|2012.09.14 14:15
|buy
|0.10
|audnzd
|1.27257
|1.26757
|1.27377
|2012.09.14 15:36
|1.27382
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.37
|10308700
|2012.09.14 15:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpaud
|1.53621
|1.53121
|1.53741
|2012.09.14 15:51
|1.53741
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.68
|10310344
|2012.09.14 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.82882
|0.83388
|0.82768
|2012.09.17 03:08
|0.82768
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.40
|10310352
|2012.09.14 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|cadjpy
|80.538
|81.038
|80.418
|2012.09.17 13:08
|81.039
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-63.67
|10311421
|2012.09.14 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.80780
|0.81282
|0.80662
|2012.09.17 12:29
|0.80708
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.68
|10311767
|2012.09.14 17:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.50647
|1.49860
|1.50767
|2012.09.17 16:16
|1.50767
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.94
|10314096
|2012.09.14 20:30
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|1.05463
|1.05956
|1.05336
|2012.09.16 22:46
|1.05355
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.80
|10366569
|2012.09.14 22:48
|balance
|Rollover - Order 10314096
|-1.24
|10366570
|2012.09.14 22:48
|balance
|Rollover - Order 10310344
|-0.73
|10366571
|2012.09.14 22:48
|balance
|Rollover - Order 10311421
|0.11
|10366572
|2012.09.14 22:48
|balance
|Rollover - Order 10311767
|0.20
|10410260
|2012.09.17 07:45
|sell
|0.10
|audnzd
|1.26914
|1.27414
|1.26814
|2012.09.17 11:59
|1.26812
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.45
|10410266
|2012.09.17 07:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurnzd
|1.57991
|1.58491
|1.57891
|2012.09.17 07:59
|1.57890
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.39
|10410704
|2012.09.17 07:59
|sell
|0.10
|eurnzd
|1.57849
|1.58349
|1.57749
|2012.09.17 10:10
|1.58354
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-41.84
|10410734
|2012.09.17 08:00
|sell
|0.10
|euraud
|1.24373
|1.24872
|1.24272
|2012.09.17 13:10
|1.24872
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-52.44
|10410748
|2012.09.17 08:00
|buy
|0.10
|audchf
|0.97940
|0.97446
|0.98046
|2012.09.17 13:10
|0.97444
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-53.49
|10410751
|2012.09.17 08:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.92956
|0.92456
|0.93056
|2012.09.17 13:41
|0.92456
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-54.08
|10410761
|2012.09.17 08:00
|buy
|0.10
|cadchf
|0.95681
|0.95185
|0.95785
|2012.09.17 13:45
|0.95197
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-52.32
|10418498
|2012.09.17 13:15
|buy
|0.10
|cadjpy
|81.122
|80.620
|81.220
|2012.09.17 13:35
|81.221
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.55
|10418530
|2012.09.17 13:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurnzd
|1.58580
|1.58078
|1.58678
|2012.09.17 13:35
|1.58679
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.20
|10418535
|2012.09.17 13:15
|buy
|0.10
|euraud
|1.24946
|1.24443
|1.25043
|2012.09.17 13:36
|1.25044
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.31
|10418544
|2012.09.17 13:15
|buy
|0.10
|audjpy
|82.849
|82.348
|82.948
|2012.09.17 13:35
|82.948
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.55
|10419512
|2012.09.17 13:30
|sell
|0.10
|audchf
|0.97447
|0.97949
|0.97349
|2012.09.17 13:40
|0.97349
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.59
|10420337
|2012.09.17 13:41
|sell
|0.10
|audchf
|0.97309
|0.97809
|0.97209
|2012.09.17 14:08
|0.97202
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.55
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-142.28
|Closed P/L:
|-142.28
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|10429959
|2012.09.17 18:15
|sell
|0.10
|audjpy
|82.348
|82.848
|82.248
|
|82.484
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.27
|10420633
|2012.09.17 13:45
|sell
|0.10
|cadchf
|0.95197
|0.95697
|0.95097
|
|0.95191
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.65
|10429947
|2012.09.17 18:15
|sell
|0.10
|cadjpy
|80.672
|81.167
|80.567
|
|80.798
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.00
|10429954
|2012.09.17 18:15
|sell
|0.10
|chfjpy
|84.734
|85.229
|84.629
|
|84.914
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.85
|10420642
|2012.09.17 13:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.92501
|0.92999
|0.92399
|
|0.92778
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.86
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-85.33
|
|Floating P/L:
|-85.33
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|2 998.34
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-142.28
|Floating P/L:
|-85.33
|Margin:
|1 160.00
|Balance:
|2 856.06
|Equity:
|2 770.73
|Free Margin:
|1 610.73
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|175.56
|Gross Loss:
|317.84
|Total Net Profit:
|-142.28
|Profit Factor:
|0.55
|Expected Payoff:
|-6.47
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|168.43
|Maximal Drawdown:
|243.51 (7.92%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|7.92% (243.51)
|
|Total Trades:
|22
|Short Positions (won %):
|10 (70.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|12 (75.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|16 (72.73%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (27.27%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|12.94
|loss trade:
|-63.67
|Average
|profit trade:
|10.97
|loss trade:
|-52.97
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (76.74)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-169.60)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|76.74 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-169.60 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2