|Account: 6250567
|Name: poly_161_martin_changed_txt_file
|Currency: USD
|2012 September 28, 10:21
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|15275580
|2012.09.05 10:26
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|15417225
|2012.09.06 01:27
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.26002
|1.25552
|0.00000
|2012.09.06 02:56
|1.25995
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|15417282
|2012.09.06 01:28
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.25989
|1.25539
|0.00000
|2012.09.06 02:56
|1.25999
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|15425622
|2012.09.06 04:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.25944
|1.25494
|0.00000
|2012.09.06 04:32
|1.25983
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.39
|15593129
|2012.09.06 22:12
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.26381
|1.25931
|0.00000
|2012.09.07 03:01
|1.26332
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-0.49
|15593282
|2012.09.06 22:13
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.26365
|1.25915
|0.00000
|2012.09.07 03:01
|1.26346
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|-0.38
|15882887
|2012.09.10 19:21
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.94462
|0.94912
|0.00000
|2012.09.11 05:42
|0.94532
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.74
|15884442
|2012.09.10 19:42
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.27876
|1.27426
|0.00000
|2012.09.10 20:15
|1.27897
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|15889626
|2012.09.10 20:44
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.60045
|1.59595
|0.00000
|2012.09.11 05:22
|1.60057
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|15889637
|2012.09.10 20:44
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.27775
|1.27325
|0.00000
|2012.09.10 21:01
|1.27818
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.43
|15896432
|2012.09.10 22:02
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.27630
|1.27180
|0.00000
|2012.09.10 22:19
|1.27670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|15912763
|2012.09.11 05:43
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.79844
|0.80294
|0.00000
|2012.09.11 05:49
|0.79824
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|15912967
|2012.09.11 05:44
|sell
|0.02
|eurgbp
|0.79851
|0.80301
|0.00000
|2012.09.11 05:50
|0.79825
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.83
|16154974
|2012.09.12 21:40
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.28952
|1.28502
|0.00000
|2012.09.12 22:21
|1.28959
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|16155008
|2012.09.12 21:40
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.61036
|1.60586
|0.00000
|2012.09.12 21:51
|1.61072
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|16155178
|2012.09.12 21:42
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.28931
|1.28481
|0.00000
|2012.09.12 22:21
|1.28958
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|16167970
|2012.09.13 04:11
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.93674
|0.94124
|0.00000
|2012.09.13 04:52
|0.93659
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|16168003
|2012.09.13 04:12
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|0.93699
|0.94149
|0.00000
|2012.09.13 04:52
|0.93659
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.85
|16168299
|2012.09.13 04:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.29079
|1.28629
|0.00000
|2012.09.13 04:50
|1.29153
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.74
|16170660
|2012.09.13 05:27
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.61152
|1.60702
|0.00000
|2012.09.13 07:16
|1.61163
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|16243455
|2012.09.13 19:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.29040
|1.28590
|0.00000
|2012.09.13 19:30
|1.28590
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.50
|16243478
|2012.09.13 19:15
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.61102
|1.60652
|0.00000
|2012.09.13 19:31
|1.61172
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|16243683
|2012.09.13 19:16
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.28953
|1.28503
|0.00000
|2012.09.13 19:31
|1.29071
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.36
|16243827
|2012.09.13 19:16
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.61071
|1.60621
|0.00000
|2012.09.13 19:31
|1.61151
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|16244328
|2012.09.13 19:17
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.28940
|1.28490
|0.00000
|2012.09.13 19:31
|1.29183
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.29
|16244840
|2012.09.13 19:19
|buy
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.61000
|1.60550
|0.00000
|2012.09.13 19:31
|1.61129
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.87
|16247374
|2012.09.13 19:30
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.28633
|1.28183
|0.00000
|2012.09.13 19:31
|1.29248
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.75
|16247650
|2012.09.13 19:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.94165
|0.94615
|0.00000
|2012.09.13 19:31
|0.94022
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.52
|16247960
|2012.09.13 19:31
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|0.94156
|0.94606
|0.00000
|2012.09.13 19:31
|0.93992
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.49
|16249438
|2012.09.13 19:32
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.80170
|0.80620
|0.00000
|2012.09.13 19:34
|0.80101
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.11
|16249988
|2012.09.13 19:32
|sell
|0.02
|eurgbp
|0.80170
|0.80620
|0.00000
|2012.09.13 19:34
|0.80095
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.42
|16251186
|2012.09.13 19:33
|sell
|0.03
|eurgbp
|0.80229
|0.80679
|0.00000
|2012.09.13 19:34
|0.80025
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.87
|16253263
|2012.09.13 19:34
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.470
|77.920
|0.000
|2012.09.13 20:28
|77.483
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|16255825
|2012.09.13 19:36
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|77.491
|77.941
|0.000
|2012.09.13 20:28
|77.483
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|16256321
|2012.09.13 19:36
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.28877
|1.28427
|0.00000
|2012.09.13 19:41
|1.29083
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.06
|16256436
|2012.09.13 19:36
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.60940
|1.60490
|0.00000
|2012.09.13 19:42
|1.61175
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.35
|16256943
|2012.09.13 19:37
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|77.549
|77.999
|0.000
|2012.09.13 20:06
|77.539
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.39
|16257522
|2012.09.13 19:37
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.28812
|1.28362
|0.00000
|2012.09.13 19:41
|1.29078
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.32
|16260370
|2012.09.13 19:41
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.80161
|0.80611
|0.00000
|2012.09.13 19:46
|0.80104
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.91
|16272869
|2012.09.13 20:07
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.80187
|0.80637
|0.00000
|2012.09.14 11:12
|0.80392
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.32
|16273499
|2012.09.13 20:09
|sell
|0.02
|eurgbp
|0.80216
|0.80666
|0.00000
|2012.09.14 11:12
|0.80394
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.77
|16300687
|2012.09.13 22:03
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.29817
|1.29367
|0.00000
|2012.09.13 23:23
|1.29878
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.61
|16302458
|2012.09.13 22:22
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.61402
|1.60952
|0.00000
|2012.09.13 23:17
|1.61515
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.13
|16309885
|2012.09.14 01:21
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.557
|78.007
|0.000
|2012.09.14 04:39
|77.547
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|16313213
|2012.09.14 03:03
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.29878
|1.29428
|0.00000
|2012.09.14 03:43
|1.29914
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|16447559
|2012.09.17 01:12
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|78.394
|78.844
|0.000
|2012.09.17 01:39
|78.382
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|16447662
|2012.09.17 01:13
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|78.458
|78.908
|0.000
|2012.09.17 01:39
|78.381
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.96
|16460359
|2012.09.17 06:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.31249
|1.30799
|0.00000
|2012.09.17 06:53
|1.31270
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|16561389
|2012.09.17 20:54
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.31073
|1.30623
|0.00000
|2012.09.17 21:26
|1.31054
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|16561870
|2012.09.17 20:55
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.31035
|1.30585
|0.00000
|2012.09.17 21:26
|1.31064
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.58
|16562456
|2012.09.17 20:58
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.62504
|1.62054
|0.00000
|2012.09.17 23:00
|1.62439
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.65
|16585691
|2012.09.18 02:20
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.31107
|1.30657
|0.00000
|2012.09.18 04:42
|1.31003
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.04
|16585750
|2012.09.18 02:22
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.31092
|1.30642
|0.00000
|2012.09.18 04:42
|1.31006
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.72
|16586671
|2012.09.18 02:41
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.62421
|1.61971
|0.00000
|2012.09.18 04:28
|1.62409
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|16733927
|2012.09.19 03:20
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.30405
|1.29955
|0.00000
|2012.09.19 03:54
|1.30417
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|16863103
|2012.09.19 20:06
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.92731
|0.93181
|0.00000
|2012.09.20 01:59
|0.92718
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|0.14
|16864688
|2012.09.19 20:18
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.30570
|1.30120
|0.00000
|2012.09.19 21:20
|1.30581
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|16889913
|2012.09.20 03:10
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.62235
|1.61785
|0.00000
|2012.09.20 03:58
|1.62247
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|16889929
|2012.09.20 03:10
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.30473
|1.30023
|0.00000
|2012.09.20 04:03
|1.30510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.37
|16889989
|2012.09.20 03:11
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.92735
|0.93185
|0.00000
|2012.09.20 04:29
|0.92718
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|16896207
|2012.09.20 04:53
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.30403
|1.29953
|0.00000
|2012.09.20 07:20
|1.30132
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.71
|16896516
|2012.09.20 04:53
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.30373
|1.29923
|0.00000
|2012.09.20 07:20
|1.30127
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.92
|17044745
|2012.09.21 04:03
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.62195
|1.61745
|0.00000
|2012.09.21 04:35
|1.62199
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|17044851
|2012.09.21 04:04
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.62177
|1.61727
|0.00000
|2012.09.21 04:35
|1.62204
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|17045122
|2012.09.21 04:05
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.93299
|0.93749
|0.00000
|2012.09.21 05:12
|0.93287
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|17193253
|2012.09.24 04:16
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.62145
|1.61695
|0.00000
|2012.09.24 06:23
|1.62157
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|17475634
|2012.09.25 22:04
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.62023
|1.61573
|0.00000
|2012.09.26 03:38
|1.61960
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.63
|17667971
|2012.09.27 02:39
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.28801
|1.29251
|0.00000
|2012.09.27 03:00
|1.28786
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|17668320
|2012.09.27 02:42
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.28832
|1.29282
|0.00000
|2012.09.27 03:00
|1.28785
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.94
|17676232
|2012.09.27 04:23
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.28826
|1.29276
|0.00000
|2012.09.27 05:13
|1.28815
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|17838284
|2012.09.28 03:48
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.29138
|1.29588
|0.00000
|2012.09.28 04:18
|1.29145
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|17838307
|2012.09.28 03:49
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.29148
|1.29598
|0.00000
|2012.09.28 04:18
|1.29145
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|17838594
|2012.09.28 03:53
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.29165
|1.29615
|0.00000
|2012.09.28 04:18
|1.29145
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|17843768
|2012.09.28 04:52
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.29219
|1.29669
|0.00000
|2012.09.28 08:14
|1.29266
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.47
|17845529
|2012.09.28 05:08
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.29289
|1.29739
|0.00000
|2012.09.28 08:14
|1.29278
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|63.07
|Closed P/L:
|62.88
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|62.88
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 062.88
|Equity:
|1 062.88
|Free Margin:
|1 062.88
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|90.95
|Gross Loss:
|28.07
|Total Net Profit:
|62.88
|Profit Factor:
|3.24
|Expected Payoff:
|0.85
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.55
|Maximal Drawdown:
|16.58 (1.54%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.54% (16.58)
|
|Total Trades:
|74
|Short Positions (won %):
|30 (80.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|44 (72.73%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|56 (75.68%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|18 (24.32%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|30.75
|loss trade:
|-5.77
|Average
|profit trade:
|1.62
|loss trade:
|-1.56
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|16 (76.01)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-3.53)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|76.01 (16)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-9.09 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|2