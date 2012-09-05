Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 6250567 Name: poly_161_martin_changed_txt_file Currency: USD 2012 September 21, 11:07
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
152755802012.09.05 10:26balanceDeposit1 000.00
154172252012.09.06 01:27buy0.01eurusd1.260021.255520.000002012.09.06 02:561.259950.000.000.00-0.07
154172822012.09.06 01:28buy0.02eurusd1.259891.255390.000002012.09.06 02:561.259990.000.000.000.20
154256222012.09.06 04:30buy0.01eurusd1.259441.254940.000002012.09.06 04:321.259830.000.000.000.39
155931292012.09.06 22:12buy0.01eurusd1.263811.259310.000002012.09.07 03:011.263320.000.00-0.03-0.49
155932822012.09.06 22:13buy0.02eurusd1.263651.259150.000002012.09.07 03:011.263460.000.00-0.05-0.38
158828872012.09.10 19:21sell0.01usdchf0.944620.949120.000002012.09.11 05:420.945320.000.00-0.02-0.74
158844422012.09.10 19:42buy0.01eurusd1.278761.274260.000002012.09.10 20:151.278970.000.000.000.21
158896262012.09.10 20:44buy0.01gbpusd1.600451.595950.000002012.09.11 05:221.600570.000.000.000.12
158896372012.09.10 20:44buy0.01eurusd1.277751.273250.000002012.09.10 21:011.278180.000.000.000.43
158964322012.09.10 22:02buy0.01eurusd1.276301.271800.000002012.09.10 22:191.276700.000.000.000.40
159127632012.09.11 05:43sell0.01eurgbp0.798440.802940.000002012.09.11 05:490.798240.000.000.000.32
159129672012.09.11 05:44sell0.02eurgbp0.798510.803010.000002012.09.11 05:500.798250.000.000.000.83
161549742012.09.12 21:40buy0.01eurusd1.289521.285020.000002012.09.12 22:211.289590.000.000.000.07
161550082012.09.12 21:40buy0.01gbpusd1.610361.605860.000002012.09.12 21:511.610720.000.000.000.36
161551782012.09.12 21:42buy0.02eurusd1.289311.284810.000002012.09.12 22:211.289580.000.000.000.54
161679702012.09.13 04:11sell0.01usdchf0.936740.941240.000002012.09.13 04:520.936590.000.000.000.16
161680032012.09.13 04:12sell0.02usdchf0.936990.941490.000002012.09.13 04:520.936590.000.000.000.85
161682992012.09.13 04:15buy0.01eurusd1.290791.286290.000002012.09.13 04:501.291530.000.000.000.74
161706602012.09.13 05:27buy0.01gbpusd1.611521.607020.000002012.09.13 07:161.611630.000.000.000.11
162434552012.09.13 19:15buy0.01eurusd1.290401.285900.000002012.09.13 19:301.285900.000.000.00-4.50
162434782012.09.13 19:15buy0.01gbpusd1.611021.606520.000002012.09.13 19:311.611720.000.000.000.70
162436832012.09.13 19:16buy0.02eurusd1.289531.285030.000002012.09.13 19:311.290710.000.000.002.36
162438272012.09.13 19:16buy0.02gbpusd1.610711.606210.000002012.09.13 19:311.611510.000.000.001.60
162443282012.09.13 19:17buy0.03eurusd1.289401.284900.000002012.09.13 19:311.291830.000.000.007.29
162448402012.09.13 19:19buy0.03gbpusd1.610001.605500.000002012.09.13 19:311.611290.000.000.003.87
162473742012.09.13 19:30buy0.05eurusd1.286331.281830.000002012.09.13 19:311.292480.000.000.0030.75
162476502012.09.13 19:30sell0.01usdchf0.941650.946150.000002012.09.13 19:310.940220.000.000.001.52
162479602012.09.13 19:31sell0.02usdchf0.941560.946060.000002012.09.13 19:310.939920.000.000.003.49
162494382012.09.13 19:32sell0.01eurgbp0.801700.806200.000002012.09.13 19:340.801010.000.000.001.11
162499882012.09.13 19:32sell0.02eurgbp0.801700.806200.000002012.09.13 19:340.800950.000.000.002.42
162511862012.09.13 19:33sell0.03eurgbp0.802290.806790.000002012.09.13 19:340.800250.000.000.009.87
162532632012.09.13 19:34sell0.01usdjpy77.47077.9200.0002012.09.13 20:2877.4830.000.000.00-0.17
162558252012.09.13 19:36sell0.02usdjpy77.49177.9410.0002012.09.13 20:2877.4830.000.000.000.21
162563212012.09.13 19:36buy0.01eurusd1.288771.284270.000002012.09.13 19:411.290830.000.000.002.06
162564362012.09.13 19:36buy0.01gbpusd1.609401.604900.000002012.09.13 19:421.611750.000.000.002.35
162569432012.09.13 19:37sell0.03usdjpy77.54977.9990.0002012.09.13 20:0677.5390.000.000.000.39
162575222012.09.13 19:37buy0.02eurusd1.288121.283620.000002012.09.13 19:411.290780.000.000.005.32
162603702012.09.13 19:41sell0.01eurgbp0.801610.806110.000002012.09.13 19:460.801040.000.000.000.91
162728692012.09.13 20:07sell0.01eurgbp0.801870.806370.000002012.09.14 11:120.803920.000.000.00-3.32
162734992012.09.13 20:09sell0.02eurgbp0.802160.806660.000002012.09.14 11:120.803940.000.000.00-5.77
163006872012.09.13 22:03buy0.01eurusd1.298171.293670.000002012.09.13 23:231.298780.000.000.000.61
163024582012.09.13 22:22buy0.01gbpusd1.614021.609520.000002012.09.13 23:171.615150.000.000.001.13
163098852012.09.14 01:21sell0.01usdjpy77.55778.0070.0002012.09.14 04:3977.5470.000.000.000.13
163132132012.09.14 03:03buy0.01eurusd1.298781.294280.000002012.09.14 03:431.299140.000.000.000.36
164475592012.09.17 01:12sell0.01usdjpy78.39478.8440.0002012.09.17 01:3978.3820.000.000.000.15
164476622012.09.17 01:13sell0.02usdjpy78.45878.9080.0002012.09.17 01:3978.3810.000.000.001.96
164603592012.09.17 06:00buy0.01eurusd1.312491.307990.000002012.09.17 06:531.312700.000.000.000.21
165613892012.09.17 20:54buy0.01eurusd1.310731.306230.000002012.09.17 21:261.310540.000.000.00-0.19
165618702012.09.17 20:55buy0.02eurusd1.310351.305850.000002012.09.17 21:261.310640.000.000.000.58
165624562012.09.17 20:58buy0.01gbpusd1.625041.620540.000002012.09.17 23:001.624390.000.000.00-0.65
165856912012.09.18 02:20buy0.01eurusd1.311071.306570.000002012.09.18 04:421.310030.000.000.00-1.04
165857502012.09.18 02:22buy0.02eurusd1.310921.306420.000002012.09.18 04:421.310060.000.000.00-1.72
165866712012.09.18 02:41buy0.01gbpusd1.624211.619710.000002012.09.18 04:281.624090.000.000.00-0.12
167339272012.09.19 03:20buy0.01eurusd1.304051.299550.000002012.09.19 03:541.304170.000.000.000.12
168631032012.09.19 20:06sell0.01usdchf0.927310.931810.000002012.09.20 01:590.927180.000.00-0.080.14
168646882012.09.19 20:18buy0.01eurusd1.305701.301200.000002012.09.19 21:201.305810.000.000.000.11
168899132012.09.20 03:10buy0.01gbpusd1.622351.617850.000002012.09.20 03:581.622470.000.000.000.12
168899292012.09.20 03:10buy0.01eurusd1.304731.300230.000002012.09.20 04:031.305100.000.000.000.37
168899892012.09.20 03:11sell0.01usdchf0.927350.931850.000002012.09.20 04:290.927180.000.000.000.18
168962072012.09.20 04:53buy0.01eurusd1.304031.299530.000002012.09.20 07:201.301320.000.000.00-2.71
168965162012.09.20 04:53buy0.02eurusd1.303731.299230.000002012.09.20 07:201.301270.000.000.00-4.92
170447452012.09.21 04:03buy0.01gbpusd1.621951.617450.000002012.09.21 04:351.621990.000.000.000.04
170448512012.09.21 04:04buy0.02gbpusd1.621771.617270.000002012.09.21 04:351.622040.000.000.000.54
170451222012.09.21 04:05sell0.01usdchf0.932990.937490.000002012.09.21 05:120.932870.000.000.000.13
  0.00 0.00 -0.18 62.04
Closed P/L: 61.86
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 61.86 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 1 061.86 Equity: 1 061.86 Free Margin: 1 061.86
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 88.75 Gross Loss: 26.89 Total Net Profit: 61.86
Profit Factor: 3.30 Expected Payoff: 0.97  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.55 Maximal Drawdown: 16.58 (1.54%) Relative Drawdown: 1.54% (16.58)
 
Total Trades: 64 Short Positions (won %): 22 (81.82%) Long Positions (won %): 42 (73.81%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 49 (76.56%) Loss trades (% of total): 15 (23.44%)
Largest profit trade: 30.75 loss trade: -5.77
Average profit trade: 1.81 loss trade: -1.79
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 16 (76.01) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-3.53)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 76.01 (16) consecutive loss (count): -9.09 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 2