Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 6250567 Name: poly_161_martin_changed_txt_file Currency: USD 2012 September 14, 08:55
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
152755802012.09.05 10:26balanceDeposit1 000.00
154172252012.09.06 01:27buy0.01eurusd1.260021.255520.000002012.09.06 02:561.259950.000.000.00-0.07
154172822012.09.06 01:28buy0.02eurusd1.259891.255390.000002012.09.06 02:561.259990.000.000.000.20
154256222012.09.06 04:30buy0.01eurusd1.259441.254940.000002012.09.06 04:321.259830.000.000.000.39
155931292012.09.06 22:12buy0.01eurusd1.263811.259310.000002012.09.07 03:011.263320.000.00-0.03-0.49
155932822012.09.06 22:13buy0.02eurusd1.263651.259150.000002012.09.07 03:011.263460.000.00-0.05-0.38
158828872012.09.10 19:21sell0.01usdchf0.944620.949120.000002012.09.11 05:420.945320.000.00-0.02-0.74
158844422012.09.10 19:42buy0.01eurusd1.278761.274260.000002012.09.10 20:151.278970.000.000.000.21
158896262012.09.10 20:44buy0.01gbpusd1.600451.595950.000002012.09.11 05:221.600570.000.000.000.12
158896372012.09.10 20:44buy0.01eurusd1.277751.273250.000002012.09.10 21:011.278180.000.000.000.43
158964322012.09.10 22:02buy0.01eurusd1.276301.271800.000002012.09.10 22:191.276700.000.000.000.40
159127632012.09.11 05:43sell0.01eurgbp0.798440.802940.000002012.09.11 05:490.798240.000.000.000.32
159129672012.09.11 05:44sell0.02eurgbp0.798510.803010.000002012.09.11 05:500.798250.000.000.000.83
161549742012.09.12 21:40buy0.01eurusd1.289521.285020.000002012.09.12 22:211.289590.000.000.000.07
161550082012.09.12 21:40buy0.01gbpusd1.610361.605860.000002012.09.12 21:511.610720.000.000.000.36
161551782012.09.12 21:42buy0.02eurusd1.289311.284810.000002012.09.12 22:211.289580.000.000.000.54
161679702012.09.13 04:11sell0.01usdchf0.936740.941240.000002012.09.13 04:520.936590.000.000.000.16
161680032012.09.13 04:12sell0.02usdchf0.936990.941490.000002012.09.13 04:520.936590.000.000.000.85
161682992012.09.13 04:15buy0.01eurusd1.290791.286290.000002012.09.13 04:501.291530.000.000.000.74
161706602012.09.13 05:27buy0.01gbpusd1.611521.607020.000002012.09.13 07:161.611630.000.000.000.11
162434552012.09.13 19:15buy0.01eurusd1.290401.285900.000002012.09.13 19:301.285900.000.000.00-4.50
162434782012.09.13 19:15buy0.01gbpusd1.611021.606520.000002012.09.13 19:311.611720.000.000.000.70
162436832012.09.13 19:16buy0.02eurusd1.289531.285030.000002012.09.13 19:311.290710.000.000.002.36
162438272012.09.13 19:16buy0.02gbpusd1.610711.606210.000002012.09.13 19:311.611510.000.000.001.60
162443282012.09.13 19:17buy0.03eurusd1.289401.284900.000002012.09.13 19:311.291830.000.000.007.29
162448402012.09.13 19:19buy0.03gbpusd1.610001.605500.000002012.09.13 19:311.611290.000.000.003.87
162473742012.09.13 19:30buy0.05eurusd1.286331.281830.000002012.09.13 19:311.292480.000.000.0030.75
162476502012.09.13 19:30sell0.01usdchf0.941650.946150.000002012.09.13 19:310.940220.000.000.001.52
162479602012.09.13 19:31sell0.02usdchf0.941560.946060.000002012.09.13 19:310.939920.000.000.003.49
162494382012.09.13 19:32sell0.01eurgbp0.801700.806200.000002012.09.13 19:340.801010.000.000.001.11
162499882012.09.13 19:32sell0.02eurgbp0.801700.806200.000002012.09.13 19:340.800950.000.000.002.42
162511862012.09.13 19:33sell0.03eurgbp0.802290.806790.000002012.09.13 19:340.800250.000.000.009.87
162532632012.09.13 19:34sell0.01usdjpy77.47077.9200.0002012.09.13 20:2877.4830.000.000.00-0.17
162558252012.09.13 19:36sell0.02usdjpy77.49177.9410.0002012.09.13 20:2877.4830.000.000.000.21
162563212012.09.13 19:36buy0.01eurusd1.288771.284270.000002012.09.13 19:411.290830.000.000.002.06
162564362012.09.13 19:36buy0.01gbpusd1.609401.604900.000002012.09.13 19:421.611750.000.000.002.35
162569432012.09.13 19:37sell0.03usdjpy77.54977.9990.0002012.09.13 20:0677.5390.000.000.000.39
162575222012.09.13 19:37buy0.02eurusd1.288121.283620.000002012.09.13 19:411.290780.000.000.005.32
162603702012.09.13 19:41sell0.01eurgbp0.801610.806110.000002012.09.13 19:460.801040.000.000.000.91
163006872012.09.13 22:03buy0.01eurusd1.298171.293670.000002012.09.13 23:231.298780.000.000.000.61
163024582012.09.13 22:22buy0.01gbpusd1.614021.609520.000002012.09.13 23:171.615150.000.000.001.13
163098852012.09.14 01:21sell0.01usdjpy77.55778.0070.0002012.09.14 04:3977.5470.000.000.000.13
163132132012.09.14 03:03buy0.01eurusd1.298781.294280.000002012.09.14 03:431.299140.000.000.000.36
  0.00 0.00 -0.10 77.83
Closed P/L: 77.73
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
162728692012.09.13 20:07sell0.01eurgbp0.801870.806370.00000 0.804830.000.000.00-4.79
162734992012.09.13 20:09sell0.02eurgbp0.802160.806660.00000 0.804830.000.000.00-8.65
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -13.44
 Floating P/L: -13.44
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 77.73 Floating P/L: -13.44 Margin: 7.76
Balance: 1 077.73 Equity: 1 064.29 Free Margin: 1 056.53
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 84.18 Gross Loss: 6.45 Total Net Profit: 77.73
Profit Factor: 13.05 Expected Payoff: 1.85  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.55 Maximal Drawdown: 4.50 (0.45%) Relative Drawdown: 0.45% (4.50)
 
Total Trades: 42 Short Positions (won %): 15 (86.67%) Long Positions (won %): 27 (85.19%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 36 (85.71%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (14.29%)
Largest profit trade: 30.75 loss trade: -4.50
Average profit trade: 2.34 loss trade: -1.08
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 16 (76.01) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-0.95)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 76.01 (16) consecutive loss (count): -4.50 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 7 consecutive losses: 1