|Account: 6250567
|Name: poly_161_martin_changed_txt_file
|Currency: USD
|2012 September 14, 08:55
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|15275580
|2012.09.05 10:26
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|15417225
|2012.09.06 01:27
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.26002
|1.25552
|0.00000
|2012.09.06 02:56
|1.25995
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|15417282
|2012.09.06 01:28
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.25989
|1.25539
|0.00000
|2012.09.06 02:56
|1.25999
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|15425622
|2012.09.06 04:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.25944
|1.25494
|0.00000
|2012.09.06 04:32
|1.25983
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.39
|15593129
|2012.09.06 22:12
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.26381
|1.25931
|0.00000
|2012.09.07 03:01
|1.26332
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-0.49
|15593282
|2012.09.06 22:13
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.26365
|1.25915
|0.00000
|2012.09.07 03:01
|1.26346
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|-0.38
|15882887
|2012.09.10 19:21
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.94462
|0.94912
|0.00000
|2012.09.11 05:42
|0.94532
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.74
|15884442
|2012.09.10 19:42
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.27876
|1.27426
|0.00000
|2012.09.10 20:15
|1.27897
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|15889626
|2012.09.10 20:44
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.60045
|1.59595
|0.00000
|2012.09.11 05:22
|1.60057
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|15889637
|2012.09.10 20:44
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.27775
|1.27325
|0.00000
|2012.09.10 21:01
|1.27818
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.43
|15896432
|2012.09.10 22:02
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.27630
|1.27180
|0.00000
|2012.09.10 22:19
|1.27670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|15912763
|2012.09.11 05:43
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.79844
|0.80294
|0.00000
|2012.09.11 05:49
|0.79824
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|15912967
|2012.09.11 05:44
|sell
|0.02
|eurgbp
|0.79851
|0.80301
|0.00000
|2012.09.11 05:50
|0.79825
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.83
|16154974
|2012.09.12 21:40
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.28952
|1.28502
|0.00000
|2012.09.12 22:21
|1.28959
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|16155008
|2012.09.12 21:40
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.61036
|1.60586
|0.00000
|2012.09.12 21:51
|1.61072
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|16155178
|2012.09.12 21:42
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.28931
|1.28481
|0.00000
|2012.09.12 22:21
|1.28958
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|16167970
|2012.09.13 04:11
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.93674
|0.94124
|0.00000
|2012.09.13 04:52
|0.93659
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|16168003
|2012.09.13 04:12
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|0.93699
|0.94149
|0.00000
|2012.09.13 04:52
|0.93659
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.85
|16168299
|2012.09.13 04:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.29079
|1.28629
|0.00000
|2012.09.13 04:50
|1.29153
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.74
|16170660
|2012.09.13 05:27
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.61152
|1.60702
|0.00000
|2012.09.13 07:16
|1.61163
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|16243455
|2012.09.13 19:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.29040
|1.28590
|0.00000
|2012.09.13 19:30
|1.28590
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.50
|16243478
|2012.09.13 19:15
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.61102
|1.60652
|0.00000
|2012.09.13 19:31
|1.61172
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|16243683
|2012.09.13 19:16
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.28953
|1.28503
|0.00000
|2012.09.13 19:31
|1.29071
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.36
|16243827
|2012.09.13 19:16
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.61071
|1.60621
|0.00000
|2012.09.13 19:31
|1.61151
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|16244328
|2012.09.13 19:17
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.28940
|1.28490
|0.00000
|2012.09.13 19:31
|1.29183
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.29
|16244840
|2012.09.13 19:19
|buy
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.61000
|1.60550
|0.00000
|2012.09.13 19:31
|1.61129
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.87
|16247374
|2012.09.13 19:30
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.28633
|1.28183
|0.00000
|2012.09.13 19:31
|1.29248
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.75
|16247650
|2012.09.13 19:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.94165
|0.94615
|0.00000
|2012.09.13 19:31
|0.94022
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.52
|16247960
|2012.09.13 19:31
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|0.94156
|0.94606
|0.00000
|2012.09.13 19:31
|0.93992
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.49
|16249438
|2012.09.13 19:32
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.80170
|0.80620
|0.00000
|2012.09.13 19:34
|0.80101
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.11
|16249988
|2012.09.13 19:32
|sell
|0.02
|eurgbp
|0.80170
|0.80620
|0.00000
|2012.09.13 19:34
|0.80095
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.42
|16251186
|2012.09.13 19:33
|sell
|0.03
|eurgbp
|0.80229
|0.80679
|0.00000
|2012.09.13 19:34
|0.80025
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.87
|16253263
|2012.09.13 19:34
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.470
|77.920
|0.000
|2012.09.13 20:28
|77.483
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|16255825
|2012.09.13 19:36
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|77.491
|77.941
|0.000
|2012.09.13 20:28
|77.483
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|16256321
|2012.09.13 19:36
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.28877
|1.28427
|0.00000
|2012.09.13 19:41
|1.29083
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.06
|16256436
|2012.09.13 19:36
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.60940
|1.60490
|0.00000
|2012.09.13 19:42
|1.61175
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.35
|16256943
|2012.09.13 19:37
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|77.549
|77.999
|0.000
|2012.09.13 20:06
|77.539
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.39
|16257522
|2012.09.13 19:37
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.28812
|1.28362
|0.00000
|2012.09.13 19:41
|1.29078
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.32
|16260370
|2012.09.13 19:41
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.80161
|0.80611
|0.00000
|2012.09.13 19:46
|0.80104
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.91
|16300687
|2012.09.13 22:03
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.29817
|1.29367
|0.00000
|2012.09.13 23:23
|1.29878
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.61
|16302458
|2012.09.13 22:22
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.61402
|1.60952
|0.00000
|2012.09.13 23:17
|1.61515
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.13
|16309885
|2012.09.14 01:21
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.557
|78.007
|0.000
|2012.09.14 04:39
|77.547
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|16313213
|2012.09.14 03:03
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.29878
|1.29428
|0.00000
|2012.09.14 03:43
|1.29914
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|77.83
|Closed P/L:
|77.73
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|16272869
|2012.09.13 20:07
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.80187
|0.80637
|0.00000
|
|0.80483
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.79
|16273499
|2012.09.13 20:09
|sell
|0.02
|eurgbp
|0.80216
|0.80666
|0.00000
|
|0.80483
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.65
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.44
|
|Floating P/L:
|-13.44
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|77.73
|Floating P/L:
|-13.44
|Margin:
|7.76
|Balance:
|1 077.73
|Equity:
|1 064.29
|Free Margin:
|1 056.53
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|84.18
|Gross Loss:
|6.45
|Total Net Profit:
|77.73
|Profit Factor:
|13.05
|Expected Payoff:
|1.85
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.55
|Maximal Drawdown:
|4.50 (0.45%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.45% (4.50)
|
|Total Trades:
|42
|Short Positions (won %):
|15 (86.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|27 (85.19%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|36 (85.71%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (14.29%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|30.75
|loss trade:
|-4.50
|Average
|profit trade:
|2.34
|loss trade:
|-1.08
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|16 (76.01)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-0.95)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|76.01 (16)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-4.50 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|7
|consecutive losses:
|1