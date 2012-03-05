|Account: 6026915
|Name: mandarine_martingale
|Currency: USD
|2012 September 14, 11:16
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|774714
|2012.03.05 08:23
|balance
|Deposit
|15 000.00
|1240150
|2012.03.13 21:04
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.99121
|0.93121
|0.99995
|2012.03.15 17:43
|0.99440
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|3.21
|1243488
|2012.03.13 21:53
|buy
|0.02
|usdcad
|0.98895
|0.99170
|0.99995
|2012.03.14 12:10
|0.99170
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|5.55
|1662189
|2012.03.21 15:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.44498
|1.45021
|1.45394
|2012.03.22 11:05
|1.45021
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.00
|5.71
|1667731
|2012.03.21 16:15
|buy
|0.02
|gbpchf
|1.44305
|1.44666
|1.45394
|2012.03.21 18:18
|1.44666
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.91
|2048650
|2012.03.28 17:01
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.99502
|1.05502
|0.99027
|2012.03.30 08:26
|0.99771
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.00
|-2.70
|2051618
|2012.03.28 17:33
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|0.99716
|1.05502
|0.99027
|2012.03.30 08:26
|0.99771
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-1.10
|2059099
|2012.03.28 19:12
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|0.99926
|1.05502
|0.99027
|2012.03.30 08:26
|0.99770
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|4.69
|2135657
|2012.03.29 17:14
|sell
|0.05
|usdcad
|1.00127
|0.99751
|0.99027
|2012.03.30 07:54
|0.99751
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|18.85
|2660150
|2012.04.09 14:33
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.45710
|1.45500
|1.44818
|2012.04.10 17:56
|1.45500
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|2.28
|2668695
|2012.04.09 16:13
|sell
|0.02
|gbpchf
|1.45918
|1.45522
|1.44818
|2012.04.10 15:49
|1.45522
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|8.64
|3124081
|2012.04.16 12:59
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.99832
|0.99338
|0.99133
|2012.04.17 16:05
|0.99133
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|7.05
|3131849
|2012.04.16 15:04
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.00033
|0.99337
|0.99133
|2012.04.17 16:05
|0.99133
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|18.16
|3134815
|2012.04.16 15:42
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.45915
|1.45576
|1.44815
|2012.04.16 21:06
|1.45576
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.70
|3145437
|2012.04.16 17:38
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.00233
|0.99338
|0.99133
|2012.04.17 16:05
|0.99133
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|33.29
|3877515
|2012.04.27 11:32
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.98427
|0.98213
|0.97327
|2012.04.30 12:45
|0.98213
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|2.18
|3897635
|2012.04.27 14:30
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.47181
|1.53181
|1.46742
|2012.05.01 11:28
|1.46742
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|4.85
|3923016
|2012.04.27 20:13
|sell
|0.02
|gbpchf
|1.47389
|1.46993
|1.46742
|2012.05.01 11:28
|1.46742
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|14.30
|3934259
|2012.04.30 00:00
|sell
|0.03
|gbpchf
|1.47641
|1.46993
|1.46742
|2012.05.01 11:28
|1.46742
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|29.80
|3962996
|2012.04.30 11:12
|sell
|0.05
|gbpchf
|1.47835
|1.46992
|1.46742
|2012.05.01 11:28
|1.46742
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|60.39
|4058935
|2012.05.01 17:31
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.47359
|1.47938
|1.48445
|2012.05.02 13:48
|1.47938
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.00
|6.34
|4231185
|2012.05.03 17:22
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.98707
|0.99601
|0.99807
|2012.05.07 01:37
|0.99807
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|11.02
|4384514
|2012.05.07 12:19
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.99617
|1.05617
|1.02545
|2012.06.07 14:17
|1.02545
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|-28.55
|4405939
|2012.05.07 16:27
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.48667
|1.54667
|1.49791
|2012.05.17 15:30
|1.49791
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.51
|-11.87
|4408590
|2012.05.07 17:04
|sell
|0.02
|gbpchf
|1.48869
|1.54667
|1.49791
|2012.05.17 15:30
|1.49791
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.03
|-19.47
|4430837
|2012.05.08 03:55
|sell
|0.03
|gbpchf
|1.49073
|1.54667
|1.49791
|2012.05.17 15:30
|1.49791
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.41
|-22.75
|4471006
|2012.05.08 16:36
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|0.99817
|1.05617
|1.02545
|2012.06.07 14:17
|1.02545
|0.00
|0.00
|0.58
|-53.21
|4474822
|2012.05.08 17:36
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.00017
|0.99754
|0.99317
|2012.05.11 20:01
|0.99754
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|7.91
|4477415
|2012.05.08 18:10
|sell
|0.05
|gbpchf
|1.49278
|1.54667
|1.49791
|2012.05.17 15:30
|1.49791
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.35
|-27.09
|4507990
|2012.05.09 08:05
|sell
|0.05
|usdcad
|1.00217
|0.99986
|0.99317
|2012.05.10 17:24
|0.99986
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|11.55
|4531985
|2012.05.09 14:10
|sell
|0.09
|usdcad
|1.00417
|1.00155
|0.99317
|2012.05.10 11:06
|1.00155
|0.00
|0.00
|0.24
|23.54
|4547560
|2012.05.09 17:11
|sell
|0.09
|gbpchf
|1.49479
|1.54667
|1.49791
|2012.05.17 15:30
|1.49791
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.84
|-29.65
|4566877
|2012.05.09 21:49
|sell
|0.15
|gbpchf
|1.49679
|1.49448
|1.48989
|2012.05.11 20:38
|1.49448
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.59
|37.28
|4575042
|2012.05.10 02:40
|sell
|0.25
|gbpchf
|1.49880
|1.49522
|1.48780
|2012.05.10 11:34
|1.49522
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|96.46
|4610573
|2012.05.10 14:15
|sell
|0.25
|gbpchf
|1.50079
|1.49575
|1.48989
|2012.05.11 14:15
|1.49575
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.07
|135.64
|4789196
|2012.05.14 15:35
|sell
|0.15
|gbpchf
|1.50287
|1.50082
|1.49589
|2012.05.15 14:27
|1.50082
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.64
|32.89
|4799869
|2012.05.14 17:26
|sell
|0.25
|gbpchf
|1.50489
|1.50084
|1.49589
|2012.05.15 14:27
|1.50084
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.06
|108.31
|4803718
|2012.05.14 18:02
|sell
|0.42
|gbpchf
|1.50689
|1.50354
|1.49589
|2012.05.15 12:39
|1.50354
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.78
|150.44
|4910938
|2012.05.15 21:59
|sell
|0.15
|gbpchf
|1.50891
|1.50395
|1.49791
|2012.05.16 12:36
|1.50395
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.64
|78.74
|4913112
|2012.05.15 22:27
|sell
|0.03
|usdcad
|1.00693
|1.05617
|1.02545
|2012.06.07 14:17
|1.02545
|0.00
|0.00
|0.71
|-54.18
|4935245
|2012.05.16 08:27
|sell
|0.05
|usdcad
|1.00993
|1.00765
|1.00102
|2012.05.16 15:44
|1.00765
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.31
|4939948
|2012.05.16 09:28
|sell
|0.09
|usdcad
|1.01202
|1.00759
|1.00102
|2012.05.16 15:44
|1.00759
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.57
|5075189
|2012.05.17 13:21
|sell
|0.05
|usdcad
|1.01402
|1.05617
|1.02545
|2012.06.07 14:17
|1.02545
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|-55.73
|5102529
|2012.05.17 17:00
|sell
|0.09
|usdcad
|1.01616
|1.05617
|1.02545
|2012.06.07 14:17
|1.02545
|0.00
|0.00
|1.79
|-81.53
|5136116
|2012.05.17 22:24
|sell
|0.15
|usdcad
|1.01817
|1.01610
|1.01118
|2012.05.18 15:49
|1.01610
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|30.56
|5148921
|2012.05.18 04:02
|sell
|0.25
|usdcad
|1.02017
|1.01608
|1.01118
|2012.05.18 15:48
|1.01608
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.63
|5159622
|2012.05.18 08:14
|sell
|0.42
|usdcad
|1.02218
|1.01821
|1.01118
|2012.05.18 14:52
|1.01821
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|163.76
|5478468
|2012.05.23 15:35
|sell
|0.15
|usdcad
|1.02426
|1.05617
|1.02545
|2012.06.07 14:17
|1.02545
|0.00
|0.00
|2.50
|-17.41
|5491374
|2012.05.23 17:17
|sell
|0.25
|usdcad
|1.02632
|1.02282
|1.01935
|2012.05.29 11:06
|1.02282
|0.00
|0.00
|1.46
|85.55
|5497980
|2012.05.23 17:45
|sell
|0.42
|usdcad
|1.02834
|1.02543
|1.01734
|2012.05.23 23:59
|1.02543
|0.00
|0.00
|1.23
|119.19
|5740602
|2012.05.25 23:15
|sell
|0.42
|usdcad
|1.03035
|1.02446
|1.01935
|2012.05.28 15:05
|1.02446
|0.00
|0.00
|0.41
|241.47
|6041193
|2012.05.30 19:44
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.50210
|1.49707
|1.49110
|2012.05.31 19:01
|1.49707
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|5.18
|6134297
|2012.05.31 17:44
|sell
|0.25
|usdcad
|1.03235
|1.05617
|1.02545
|2012.06.01 11:29
|1.03819
|0.00
|0.00
|0.17
|-140.63
|6136713
|2012.05.31 17:56
|sell
|0.42
|usdcad
|1.03441
|1.05617
|1.02545
|2012.06.01 11:29
|1.03819
|0.00
|0.00
|0.28
|-152.92
|6139283
|2012.05.31 18:05
|sell
|0.70
|usdcad
|1.03645
|1.03324
|1.02545
|2012.05.31 23:22
|1.03324
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|217.47
|6874682
|2012.06.11 11:05
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.48253
|1.48702
|1.49353
|2012.06.11 15:01
|1.48702
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.69
|7413185
|2012.06.15 13:19
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.48115
|1.48700
|1.49012
|2012.06.15 20:01
|1.48700
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.16
|7416048
|2012.06.15 13:55
|buy
|0.02
|gbpchf
|1.47912
|1.48707
|1.49012
|2012.06.15 20:01
|1.48707
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.74
|8929426
|2012.06.28 10:56
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.50143
|1.44129
|1.49790
|2012.06.29 07:06
|1.49013
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-11.84
|8999950
|2012.06.28 16:17
|buy
|0.02
|gbpchf
|1.49914
|1.44129
|1.49790
|2012.06.29 07:06
|1.49014
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-18.85
|9054830
|2012.06.28 22:45
|buy
|0.03
|gbpchf
|1.49708
|1.44129
|1.49790
|2012.06.29 07:06
|1.49015
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-21.77
|9090659
|2012.06.29 05:59
|buy
|0.05
|gbpchf
|1.49507
|1.44129
|1.49790
|2012.06.29 07:07
|1.49025
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.24
|9091915
|2012.06.29 06:00
|buy
|0.09
|gbpchf
|1.49299
|1.44129
|1.49790
|2012.06.29 07:07
|1.49031
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.26
|9093295
|2012.06.29 06:01
|buy
|0.15
|gbpchf
|1.49087
|1.44129
|1.49790
|2012.06.29 07:07
|1.49035
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.17
|9094000
|2012.06.29 06:02
|buy
|0.25
|gbpchf
|1.48697
|1.48912
|1.49790
|2012.06.29 07:07
|1.49035
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|88.50
|10298664
|2012.07.12 20:50
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.01911
|1.01511
|1.00811
|2012.07.13 18:13
|1.01511
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|3.94
|12402552
|2012.08.06 23:13
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.51433
|1.51929
|1.52133
|2012.08.08 13:09
|1.52133
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.20
|12403165
|2012.08.06 23:16
|buy
|0.02
|gbpchf
|1.51233
|1.51435
|1.52133
|2012.08.07 16:20
|1.51435
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.18
|12416935
|2012.08.07 04:43
|buy
|0.03
|gbpchf
|1.51033
|1.51437
|1.52133
|2012.08.07 16:20
|1.51437
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.54
|13472633
|2012.08.17 16:41
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.53077
|1.47074
|1.52780
|2012.08.24 10:22
|1.51880
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.49
|13497478
|2012.08.17 22:51
|buy
|0.02
|gbpchf
|1.52864
|1.53075
|1.53764
|2012.08.20 16:20
|1.53075
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|4.33
|13529006
|2012.08.20 10:03
|buy
|0.03
|gbpchf
|1.52664
|1.53076
|1.53764
|2012.08.20 16:20
|1.53076
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.67
|13658988
|2012.08.21 13:03
|buy
|0.02
|gbpchf
|1.52487
|1.47074
|1.52780
|2012.08.24 10:22
|1.51900
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-12.26
|13668648
|2012.08.21 15:00
|buy
|0.03
|gbpchf
|1.52283
|1.47074
|1.52780
|2012.08.24 10:22
|1.51897
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-12.08
|13674909
|2012.08.21 15:40
|buy
|0.05
|gbpchf
|1.52083
|1.47074
|1.52780
|2012.08.24 10:22
|1.51888
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-10.18
|13702555
|2012.08.21 20:46
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.98814
|0.99263
|0.99914
|2012.08.22 17:00
|0.99263
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|4.52
|13936430
|2012.08.23 12:31
|buy
|0.09
|gbpchf
|1.51882
|1.47074
|1.52780
|2012.08.24 10:23
|1.51875
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.66
|13984848
|2012.08.23 17:33
|buy
|0.15
|gbpchf
|1.51680
|1.47074
|1.52780
|2012.08.24 10:23
|1.51883
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|31.79
|15013572
|2012.09.03 18:15
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.51365
|1.57380
|1.51737
|2012.09.07 15:39
|1.51737
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.29
|-3.91
|15149702
|2012.09.04 15:10
|sell
|0.02
|gbpchf
|1.51566
|1.57380
|1.51737
|2012.09.07 15:39
|1.51737
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.49
|-3.60
|15177584
|2012.09.04 17:36
|sell
|0.03
|gbpchf
|1.51766
|1.57380
|1.51737
|2012.09.07 15:39
|1.51737
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.71
|0.91
|15233040
|2012.09.05 02:46
|sell
|0.05
|gbpchf
|1.51967
|1.57380
|1.51737
|2012.09.07 15:39
|1.51737
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.96
|12.09
|15290362
|2012.09.05 11:50
|sell
|0.09
|gbpchf
|1.52167
|1.51950
|1.51067
|2012.09.05 16:21
|1.51950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.44
|15540109
|2012.09.06 16:45
|sell
|0.09
|gbpchf
|1.52368
|1.52134
|1.51268
|2012.09.06 17:59
|1.52134
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.05
|15644594
|2012.09.07 09:44
|sell
|0.09
|gbpchf
|1.52167
|1.51942
|1.51737
|2012.09.07 15:39
|1.51737
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.71
|15647349
|2012.09.07 10:01
|sell
|0.15
|gbpchf
|1.52367
|1.52104
|1.51737
|2012.09.07 15:04
|1.52104
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.33
|15663797
|2012.09.07 11:08
|sell
|0.25
|gbpchf
|1.52634
|1.52109
|1.51737
|2012.09.07 15:04
|1.52109
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|137.51
|15674969
|2012.09.07 12:21
|sell
|0.42
|gbpchf
|1.52837
|1.52111
|1.51737
|2012.09.07 15:04
|1.52111
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|319.48
|15721914
|2012.09.07 15:48
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.51412
|1.51176
|1.50513
|2012.09.10 16:53
|1.51176
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|2.49
|15723715
|2012.09.07 15:53
|sell
|0.02
|gbpchf
|1.51604
|1.51399
|1.50513
|2012.09.07 17:41
|1.51399
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.34
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.65
|1 878.88
|Closed P/L:
|1 869.23
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|15 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 869.23
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|16 869.25
|Equity:
|16 869.25
|Free Margin:
|16 869.25
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 736.82
|Gross Loss:
|867.60
|Total Net Profit:
|1 869.23
|Profit Factor:
|3.15
|Expected Payoff:
|21.00
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|660.32 (3.93%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|3.93% (660.32)
|
|Total Trades:
|89
|Short Positions (won %):
|61 (72.13%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|28 (60.71%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|61 (68.54%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|28 (31.46%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|319.48
|loss trade:
|-152.64
|Average
|profit trade:
|44.87
|loss trade:
|-30.99
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|25 (927.42)
|consecutive losses ($):
|8 (-576.81)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|966.87 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-576.81 (8)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|9
|consecutive losses:
|5