|Account: 576587
|Name: indian_market
|Currency: USD
|2012 October 5, 01:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|23459143
|2012.10.03 07:14
|balance
|Deposit
|700.00
|23474900
|2012.10.03 16:27
|buy
|0.10
|gold
|1778.36
|0.00
|1778.86
|2012.10.03 18:35
|1778.86
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|5.00
|23480555
|2012.10.03 23:45
|buy
|0.10
|tata_steel
|406.93
|0.00
|407.43
|2012.10.03 23:51
|407.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|23480570
|2012.10.03 23:46
|buy
|0.10
|tata_motors
|276.25
|0.00
|276.75
|2012.10.03 23:52
|276.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|23481894
|2012.10.04 00:49
|buy
|0.10
|rel_infra
|563.20
|0.00
|563.70
|2012.10.04 23:45
|563.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|23482496
|2012.10.04 01:06
|buy
|0.10
|tata_steel
|407.18
|0.00
|407.68
|2012.10.04 01:29
|407.68
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|23482915
|2012.10.04 01:22
|buy
|0.10
|bha_airtel
|270.36
|0.00
|270.86
|2012.10.04 02:31
|270.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|23483107
|2012.10.04 01:30
|buy
|0.10
|gold
|1782.35
|0.00
|1782.85
|2012.10.04 02:46
|1782.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|23483117
|2012.10.04 01:30
|buy
|0.10
|tata_motors
|277.58
|0.00
|278.08
|2012.10.04 23:52
|278.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|23484595
|2012.10.04 02:31
|buy
|0.10
|tata_steel
|409.81
|0.00
|410.31
|2012.10.04 02:44
|410.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|23485201
|2012.10.04 02:58
|sell
|0.10
|state_bank
|2324.93
|0.00
|2324.43
|2012.10.05 00:21
|2324.43
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.50
|23486894
|2012.10.04 03:52
|buy
|0.10
|infosys
|2574.15
|0.00
|2574.65
|2012.10.04 03:57
|2574.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|23488235
|2012.10.04 04:31
|buy
|0.10
|infosys
|2575.60
|0.00
|2576.10
|2012.10.04 04:40
|2576.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|23488500
|2012.10.04 04:45
|sell
|0.10
|tata_power
|104.15
|0.00
|103.65
|2012.10.05 00:24
|103.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|23489196
|2012.10.04 05:16
|buy
|0.10
|infosys
|2580.23
|0.00
|2580.73
|2012.10.04 23:45
|2580.73
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.50
|23513202
|2012.10.05 00:12
|sell
|0.10
|tata_motors
|280.53
|0.00
|280.03
|2012.10.05 00:21
|280.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.04
|16.50
|Closed P/L:
|11.46
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|23485116
|2012.10.04 02:54
|buy
|0.10
|bha_airtel
|271.98
|0.00
|272.48
|266.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.82
|23488676
|2012.10.04 04:53
|sell
|0.10
|rel_comm
|62.60
|0.00
|62.10
|63.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.55
|23513863
|2012.10.05 00:59
|sell
|0.10
|infosys
|2544.75
|0.00
|2544.25
|2548.68
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.93
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.30
|Floating P/L:
|-10.30
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|700.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|11.46
|Floating P/L:
|-10.30
|Margin:
|287.93
|Balance:
|711.46
|Equity:
|701.16
|Free Margin:
|413.23
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|11.46
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|11.46
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|0.76
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|15
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|12 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|15 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|5.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|0.76
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|15 (11.46)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|11.46 (15)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|15
|consecutive losses:
|0