GCI Financial Ltd.

Account: 576587 Name: indian_market Currency: USD 2012 October 5, 01:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
234591432012.10.03 07:14balanceDeposit700.00
234749002012.10.03 16:27buy0.10gold1778.360.001778.862012.10.03 18:351778.860.000.00-5.005.00
234805552012.10.03 23:45buy0.10tata_steel406.930.00407.432012.10.03 23:51407.430.000.000.000.50
234805702012.10.03 23:46buy0.10tata_motors276.250.00276.752012.10.03 23:52276.750.000.000.000.50
234818942012.10.04 00:49buy0.10rel_infra563.200.00563.702012.10.04 23:45563.700.000.000.000.50
234824962012.10.04 01:06buy0.10tata_steel407.180.00407.682012.10.04 01:29407.680.000.000.000.50
234829152012.10.04 01:22buy0.10bha_airtel270.360.00270.862012.10.04 02:31270.860.000.000.000.50
234831072012.10.04 01:30buy0.10gold1782.350.001782.852012.10.04 02:461782.850.000.000.005.00
234831172012.10.04 01:30buy0.10tata_motors277.580.00278.082012.10.04 23:52278.080.000.000.000.50
234845952012.10.04 02:31buy0.10tata_steel409.810.00410.312012.10.04 02:44410.310.000.000.000.50
234852012012.10.04 02:58sell0.10state_bank2324.930.002324.432012.10.05 00:212324.430.000.00-0.020.50
234868942012.10.04 03:52buy0.10infosys2574.150.002574.652012.10.04 03:572574.650.000.000.000.50
234882352012.10.04 04:31buy0.10infosys2575.600.002576.102012.10.04 04:402576.100.000.000.000.50
234885002012.10.04 04:45sell0.10tata_power104.150.00103.652012.10.05 00:24103.650.000.000.000.50
234891962012.10.04 05:16buy0.10infosys2580.230.002580.732012.10.04 23:452580.730.000.00-0.020.50
235132022012.10.05 00:12sell0.10tata_motors280.530.00280.032012.10.05 00:21280.030.000.000.000.50
  0.00 0.00 -5.04 16.50
Closed P/L: 11.46
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
234851162012.10.04 02:54buy0.10bha_airtel271.980.00272.48 266.160.000.000.00-5.82
234886762012.10.04 04:53sell0.10rel_comm62.600.0062.10 63.150.000.000.00-0.55
235138632012.10.05 00:59sell0.10infosys2544.750.002544.25 2548.680.000.000.00-3.93
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -10.30
 Floating P/L: -10.30
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 700.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 11.46 Floating P/L: -10.30 Margin: 287.93
Balance: 711.46 Equity: 701.16 Free Margin: 413.23
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 11.46 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 11.46
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 0.76  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 15 Short Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 12 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 15 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 5.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 0.76 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 15 (11.46) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 11.46 (15) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 15 consecutive losses: 0