Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 9204970 Name: dss_fichi_70 Currency: USD 2012 September 28, 10:23
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
13285879732012.08.23 10:48balanceDeposit1 000.00
13286387462012.08.23 23:12sell0.01usdchf0.955970.953020.948982012.08.31 16:500.95303-0.040.00-0.253.08
13287040892012.08.27 20:15buy0.01eurusd1.251421.253981.258422012.08.28 14:001.25383-0.050.00-0.042.41
13287294812012.08.28 14:28buy0.01eurusd1.254771.255281.261692012.08.28 16:591.25518-0.050.000.000.41
13287414652012.08.28 19:38buy0.01eurusd1.256641.260641.263622012.08.31 16:131.26063-0.050.00-0.153.99
13288351162012.08.31 16:19buy0.01eurusd1.261981.263001.268952012.09.06 14:491.26299-0.050.00-0.181.01
13288403812012.08.31 17:19sell0.01usdchf0.951560.946760.944702012.09.07 17:260.94470-0.040.00-0.237.26
13288575362012.09.03 00:12sell0.01usdcad0.986190.982960.979202012.09.06 18:190.98298-0.040.000.043.27
13288589872012.09.03 02:00sell0.01audcad1.014891.012991.007862012.09.03 09:071.01299-0.040.000.001.92
13288725792012.09.03 12:04sell0.01audcad1.010311.007611.003312012.09.05 14:231.00763-0.040.00-0.182.71
13289109732012.09.04 17:13sell0.01nzdusd0.793320.808500.786382012.09.07 15:530.80850-0.030.00-0.31-15.18
13289622392012.09.05 19:58sell0.01usdjpy78.35578.24177.6552012.09.07 20:2378.242-0.040.00-0.101.44
13290030532012.09.06 18:34sell0.01usdcad0.982270.979990.975282012.09.07 16:050.98000-0.040.000.012.32
13290090032012.09.06 23:47sell0.01audcad1.010561.010111.003562012.09.11 12:111.01012-0.040.00-0.270.45
13290093612012.09.07 00:20buy0.01eurusd1.263401.266501.270402012.09.07 12:031.26649-0.050.000.003.09
13290240662012.09.07 12:24buy0.01eurusd1.267571.271961.274552012.09.07 15:331.27187-0.050.000.004.30
13290407352012.09.07 17:10buy0.01eurusd1.277171.278491.284152012.09.07 18:211.27843-0.050.000.001.26
13290458012012.09.07 19:12sell0.01usdchf0.945040.943530.938042012.09.11 11:030.94353-0.040.00-0.051.60
13290461092012.09.07 19:29sell0.01usdcad0.977430.973430.970442012.09.11 21:570.97345-0.040.000.024.09
13290461682012.09.07 19:33buy0.01eurusd1.278741.279711.285732012.09.10 01:551.27970-0.050.00-0.060.96
13290471312012.09.07 20:40sell0.01usdjpy78.22077.90877.5202012.09.12 04:1577.909-0.040.00-0.063.99
13290535032012.09.10 02:26buy0.01eurusd1.279421.279821.286422012.09.11 10:441.27981-0.050.00-0.020.39
13291060622012.09.11 11:41buy0.01eurusd1.280221.285071.287222012.09.12 00:021.28505-0.050.00-0.044.83
13291062272012.09.11 11:44sell0.01usdchf0.942960.941760.935972012.09.11 16:300.94179-0.040.000.001.24
13291096772012.09.11 12:34sell0.01audcad1.009341.024581.002342012.09.14 16:521.02460-0.040.00-0.46-15.78
13291274622012.09.11 17:46sell0.01usdchf0.940160.939940.933162012.09.12 10:150.93994-0.040.00-0.030.23
13291352522012.09.11 22:08sell0.01usdcad0.972960.968640.965962012.09.13 21:330.96864-0.040.000.034.46
13291394112012.09.12 03:04buy0.01eurusd1.285321.286491.292322012.09.12 10:141.28637-0.050.000.001.05
13291497542012.09.12 10:41buy0.01eurusd1.286591.287991.293652012.09.12 11:241.28799-0.050.000.001.40
13291729822012.09.12 17:12sell0.01usdchf0.937090.933400.930042012.09.14 10:090.93343-0.040.00-0.143.92
13291757732012.09.12 17:57buy0.01eurusd1.289041.291071.296052012.09.13 10:071.29103-0.050.00-0.101.99
13291866502012.09.13 04:58sell0.01usdjpy77.76177.36677.0612012.09.13 19:3477.368-0.040.000.005.08
13291937312012.09.13 10:28buy0.01eurusd1.291701.293831.298702012.09.13 19:331.29351-0.050.000.001.81
13292330872012.09.13 23:10sell0.01usdcad0.968370.965380.961362012.09.14 15:310.96538-0.040.000.013.10
13292367052012.09.14 03:43buy0.01eurusd1.299141.303331.306142012.09.14 09:481.30333-0.050.000.004.19
13292488632012.09.14 10:49buy0.01eurusd1.304041.308951.311032012.09.14 14:031.31103-0.050.000.006.99
13292505322012.09.14 11:32sell0.01usdchf0.933130.928900.926142012.09.14 14:510.92891-0.040.000.004.54
13292660462012.09.14 15:56sell0.01usdchf0.928550.925970.921552012.09.14 17:370.92597-0.040.000.002.79
13292665422012.09.14 16:04buy0.01eurusd1.309801.314721.316802012.09.14 17:281.31470-0.050.000.004.90
13292754542012.09.14 18:03buy0.01eurusd1.315041.315141.322042012.09.17 16:481.31510-0.050.00-0.030.06
13292754552012.09.14 18:03sell0.01usdchf0.925100.940210.918102012.09.26 11:090.94024-0.040.00-0.33-16.10
13292894542012.09.17 07:30sell0.01audcad1.021171.020081.014112012.09.18 05:001.02009-0.040.00-0.091.11
13293306282012.09.18 06:09sell0.01usdjpy78.57478.46377.8782012.09.20 03:4078.468-0.040.00-0.091.35
13293367382012.09.18 10:03sell0.01audcad1.018801.017791.011852012.09.18 15:561.01783-0.040.000.000.99
13293849452012.09.19 10:36buy0.01eurusd1.306921.291871.313922012.09.24 11:211.29182-0.050.00-0.15-15.10
13294436702012.09.20 10:00sell0.01usdjpy78.12877.86477.4162012.09.25 17:0077.915-0.040.00-0.082.73
13295021262012.09.21 13:41buy0.01nzdusd0.832730.833580.839732012.09.28 10:000.83358-0.030.000.270.85
13295799812012.09.25 05:47buy0.01eurusd1.294901.295081.301902012.09.25 18:441.29493-0.050.000.000.03
  -2.10 0.00 -3.06 47.43
Closed P/L: 42.27
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
13293542002012.09.18 16:23sell0.01audcad1.017261.032421.01022 1.02420-0.040.00-1.10-7.09
13296294682012.09.25 19:16buy0.01eurusd1.295361.280311.30232 1.29277-0.050.00-0.13-2.59
13293627102012.09.18 19:57sell0.01usdcad0.973900.989010.96690 0.97906-0.040.000.12-5.27
13297453222012.09.27 04:19sell0.01usdchf0.939040.937200.93204 0.93607-0.040.00-0.023.17
13298342382012.09.28 10:06buy0.01nzdusd0.834130.818990.84113 0.83419-0.030.000.000.06
  -0.21 0.00 -1.13 -11.72
 Floating P/L: -13.06
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 42.27 Floating P/L: -13.06 Margin: 10.35
Balance: 1 042.31 Equity: 1 029.25 Free Margin: 1 018.91
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 105.89 Gross Loss: 63.62 Total Net Profit: 42.27
Profit Factor: 1.66 Expected Payoff: 0.90  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 34.74 (3.23%) Relative Drawdown: 3.23% (34.74)
 
Total Trades: 47 Short Positions (won %): 26 (88.46%) Long Positions (won %): 21 (85.71%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 41 (87.23%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (12.77%)
Largest profit trade: 6.99 loss trade: -16.47
Average profit trade: 2.58 loss trade: -10.60
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 24 (66.48) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-16.49)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 66.48 (24) consecutive loss (count): -16.49 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 7 consecutive losses: 1