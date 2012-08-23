|Account: 9204970
|Name: dss_fichi_70
|Currency: USD
|2012 September 21, 11:08
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1328587973
|2012.08.23 10:48
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|1328638746
|2012.08.23 23:12
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.95597
|0.95302
|0.94898
|2012.08.31 16:50
|0.95303
|-0.04
|0.00
|-0.25
|3.08
|1328704089
|2012.08.27 20:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.25142
|1.25398
|1.25842
|2012.08.28 14:00
|1.25383
|-0.05
|0.00
|-0.04
|2.41
|1328729481
|2012.08.28 14:28
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.25477
|1.25528
|1.26169
|2012.08.28 16:59
|1.25518
|-0.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.41
|1328741465
|2012.08.28 19:38
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.25664
|1.26064
|1.26362
|2012.08.31 16:13
|1.26063
|-0.05
|0.00
|-0.15
|3.99
|1328835116
|2012.08.31 16:19
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.26198
|1.26300
|1.26895
|2012.09.06 14:49
|1.26299
|-0.05
|0.00
|-0.18
|1.01
|1328840381
|2012.08.31 17:19
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.95156
|0.94676
|0.94470
|2012.09.07 17:26
|0.94470
|-0.04
|0.00
|-0.23
|7.26
|1328857536
|2012.09.03 00:12
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.98619
|0.98296
|0.97920
|2012.09.06 18:19
|0.98298
|-0.04
|0.00
|0.04
|3.27
|1328858987
|2012.09.03 02:00
|sell
|0.01
|audcad
|1.01489
|1.01299
|1.00786
|2012.09.03 09:07
|1.01299
|-0.04
|0.00
|0.00
|1.92
|1328872579
|2012.09.03 12:04
|sell
|0.01
|audcad
|1.01031
|1.00761
|1.00331
|2012.09.05 14:23
|1.00763
|-0.04
|0.00
|-0.18
|2.71
|1328910973
|2012.09.04 17:13
|sell
|0.01
|nzdusd
|0.79332
|0.80850
|0.78638
|2012.09.07 15:53
|0.80850
|-0.03
|0.00
|-0.31
|-15.18
|1328962239
|2012.09.05 19:58
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|78.355
|78.241
|77.655
|2012.09.07 20:23
|78.242
|-0.04
|0.00
|-0.10
|1.44
|1329003053
|2012.09.06 18:34
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.98227
|0.97999
|0.97528
|2012.09.07 16:05
|0.98000
|-0.04
|0.00
|0.01
|2.32
|1329009003
|2012.09.06 23:47
|sell
|0.01
|audcad
|1.01056
|1.01011
|1.00356
|2012.09.11 12:11
|1.01012
|-0.04
|0.00
|-0.27
|0.45
|1329009361
|2012.09.07 00:20
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.26340
|1.26650
|1.27040
|2012.09.07 12:03
|1.26649
|-0.05
|0.00
|0.00
|3.09
|1329024066
|2012.09.07 12:24
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.26757
|1.27196
|1.27455
|2012.09.07 15:33
|1.27187
|-0.05
|0.00
|0.00
|4.30
|1329040735
|2012.09.07 17:10
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.27717
|1.27849
|1.28415
|2012.09.07 18:21
|1.27843
|-0.05
|0.00
|0.00
|1.26
|1329045801
|2012.09.07 19:12
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.94504
|0.94353
|0.93804
|2012.09.11 11:03
|0.94353
|-0.04
|0.00
|-0.05
|1.60
|1329046109
|2012.09.07 19:29
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.97743
|0.97343
|0.97044
|2012.09.11 21:57
|0.97345
|-0.04
|0.00
|0.02
|4.09
|1329046168
|2012.09.07 19:33
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.27874
|1.27971
|1.28573
|2012.09.10 01:55
|1.27970
|-0.05
|0.00
|-0.06
|0.96
|1329047131
|2012.09.07 20:40
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|78.220
|77.908
|77.520
|2012.09.12 04:15
|77.909
|-0.04
|0.00
|-0.06
|3.99
|1329053503
|2012.09.10 02:26
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.27942
|1.27982
|1.28642
|2012.09.11 10:44
|1.27981
|-0.05
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.39
|1329106062
|2012.09.11 11:41
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.28022
|1.28507
|1.28722
|2012.09.12 00:02
|1.28505
|-0.05
|0.00
|-0.04
|4.83
|1329106227
|2012.09.11 11:44
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.94296
|0.94176
|0.93597
|2012.09.11 16:30
|0.94179
|-0.04
|0.00
|0.00
|1.24
|1329109677
|2012.09.11 12:34
|sell
|0.01
|audcad
|1.00934
|1.02458
|1.00234
|2012.09.14 16:52
|1.02460
|-0.04
|0.00
|-0.46
|-15.78
|1329127462
|2012.09.11 17:46
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.94016
|0.93994
|0.93316
|2012.09.12 10:15
|0.93994
|-0.04
|0.00
|-0.03
|0.23
|1329135252
|2012.09.11 22:08
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.97296
|0.96864
|0.96596
|2012.09.13 21:33
|0.96864
|-0.04
|0.00
|0.03
|4.46
|1329139411
|2012.09.12 03:04
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.28532
|1.28649
|1.29232
|2012.09.12 10:14
|1.28637
|-0.05
|0.00
|0.00
|1.05
|1329149754
|2012.09.12 10:41
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.28659
|1.28799
|1.29365
|2012.09.12 11:24
|1.28799
|-0.05
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|1329172982
|2012.09.12 17:12
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.93709
|0.93340
|0.93004
|2012.09.14 10:09
|0.93343
|-0.04
|0.00
|-0.14
|3.92
|1329175773
|2012.09.12 17:57
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.28904
|1.29107
|1.29605
|2012.09.13 10:07
|1.29103
|-0.05
|0.00
|-0.10
|1.99
|1329186650
|2012.09.13 04:58
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.761
|77.366
|77.061
|2012.09.13 19:34
|77.368
|-0.04
|0.00
|0.00
|5.08
|1329193731
|2012.09.13 10:28
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.29170
|1.29383
|1.29870
|2012.09.13 19:33
|1.29351
|-0.05
|0.00
|0.00
|1.81
|1329233087
|2012.09.13 23:10
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.96837
|0.96538
|0.96136
|2012.09.14 15:31
|0.96538
|-0.04
|0.00
|0.01
|3.10
|1329236705
|2012.09.14 03:43
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.29914
|1.30333
|1.30614
|2012.09.14 09:48
|1.30333
|-0.05
|0.00
|0.00
|4.19
|1329248863
|2012.09.14 10:49
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.30404
|1.30895
|1.31103
|2012.09.14 14:03
|1.31103
|-0.05
|0.00
|0.00
|6.99
|1329250532
|2012.09.14 11:32
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.93313
|0.92890
|0.92614
|2012.09.14 14:51
|0.92891
|-0.04
|0.00
|0.00
|4.54
|1329266046
|2012.09.14 15:56
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.92855
|0.92597
|0.92155
|2012.09.14 17:37
|0.92597
|-0.04
|0.00
|0.00
|2.79
|1329266542
|2012.09.14 16:04
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.30980
|1.31472
|1.31680
|2012.09.14 17:28
|1.31470
|-0.05
|0.00
|0.00
|4.90
|1329275454
|2012.09.14 18:03
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.31504
|1.31514
|1.32204
|2012.09.17 16:48
|1.31510
|-0.05
|0.00
|-0.03
|0.06
|1329289454
|2012.09.17 07:30
|sell
|0.01
|audcad
|1.02117
|1.02008
|1.01411
|2012.09.18 05:00
|1.02009
|-0.04
|0.00
|-0.09
|1.11
|1329330628
|2012.09.18 06:09
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|78.574
|78.463
|77.878
|2012.09.20 03:40
|78.468
|-0.04
|0.00
|-0.09
|1.35
|1329336738
|2012.09.18 10:03
|sell
|0.01
|audcad
|1.01880
|1.01779
|1.01185
|2012.09.18 15:56
|1.01783
|-0.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.99
|-1.88
|0.00
|-2.77
|75.02
|Closed P/L:
|70.37
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1329354200
|2012.09.18 16:23
|sell
|0.01
|audcad
|1.01726
|1.03242
|1.01022
|1.02166
|-0.04
|0.00
|-0.46
|-4.52
|1329362710
|2012.09.18 19:57
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.97390
|0.98901
|0.96690
|0.97542
|-0.04
|0.00
|0.05
|-1.56
|1329275455
|2012.09.14 18:03
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.92510
|0.94021
|0.91810
|0.93382
|-0.04
|0.00
|-0.22
|-9.34
|1329384945
|2012.09.19 10:36
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.30692
|1.29187
|1.31392
|1.29689
|-0.05
|0.00
|-0.11
|-10.03
|1329443670
|2012.09.20 10:00
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|78.128
|79.622
|77.416
|78.187
|-0.04
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.75
|-0.21
|0.00
|-0.76
|-26.20
|Floating P/L:
|-27.17
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|70.37
|Floating P/L:
|-27.17
|Margin:
|10.70
|Balance:
|1 070.40
|Equity:
|1 043.23
|Free Margin:
|1 032.53
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|102.19
|Gross Loss:
|31.83
|Total Net Profit:
|70.37
|Profit Factor:
|3.21
|Expected Payoff:
|1.68
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|16.28 (1.51%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.51% (15.52)
|Total Trades:
|42
|Short Positions (won %):
|24 (91.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|18 (94.44%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|39 (92.86%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (7.14%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|6.99
|loss trade:
|-16.28
|Average
|profit trade:
|2.62
|loss trade:
|-10.61
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|24 (66.48)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-16.28)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|66.48 (24)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-16.28 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|10
|consecutive losses:
|1