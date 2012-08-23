Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 9204970 Name: dss_fichi_70 Currency: USD 2012 September 14, 08:58
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
13285879732012.08.23 10:48balanceDeposit1 000.00
13286387462012.08.23 23:12sell0.01usdchf0.955970.953020.948982012.08.31 16:500.95303-0.040.00-0.253.08
13287040892012.08.27 20:15buy0.01eurusd1.251421.253981.258422012.08.28 14:001.25383-0.050.00-0.042.41
13287294812012.08.28 14:28buy0.01eurusd1.254771.255281.261692012.08.28 16:591.25518-0.050.000.000.41
13287414652012.08.28 19:38buy0.01eurusd1.256641.260641.263622012.08.31 16:131.26063-0.050.00-0.153.99
13288351162012.08.31 16:19buy0.01eurusd1.261981.263001.268952012.09.06 14:491.26299-0.050.00-0.181.01
13288403812012.08.31 17:19sell0.01usdchf0.951560.946760.944702012.09.07 17:260.94470-0.040.00-0.237.26
13288575362012.09.03 00:12sell0.01usdcad0.986190.982960.979202012.09.06 18:190.98298-0.040.000.043.27
13288589872012.09.03 02:00sell0.01audcad1.014891.012991.007862012.09.03 09:071.01299-0.040.000.001.92
13288725792012.09.03 12:04sell0.01audcad1.010311.007611.003312012.09.05 14:231.00763-0.040.00-0.182.71
13289109732012.09.04 17:13sell0.01nzdusd0.793320.808500.786382012.09.07 15:530.80850-0.030.00-0.31-15.18
13289622392012.09.05 19:58sell0.01usdjpy78.35578.24177.6552012.09.07 20:2378.242-0.040.00-0.101.44
13290030532012.09.06 18:34sell0.01usdcad0.982270.979990.975282012.09.07 16:050.98000-0.040.000.012.32
13290090032012.09.06 23:47sell0.01audcad1.010561.010111.003562012.09.11 12:111.01012-0.040.00-0.270.45
13290093612012.09.07 00:20buy0.01eurusd1.263401.266501.270402012.09.07 12:031.26649-0.050.000.003.09
13290240662012.09.07 12:24buy0.01eurusd1.267571.271961.274552012.09.07 15:331.27187-0.050.000.004.30
13290407352012.09.07 17:10buy0.01eurusd1.277171.278491.284152012.09.07 18:211.27843-0.050.000.001.26
13290458012012.09.07 19:12sell0.01usdchf0.945040.943530.938042012.09.11 11:030.94353-0.040.00-0.051.60
13290461092012.09.07 19:29sell0.01usdcad0.977430.973430.970442012.09.11 21:570.97345-0.040.000.024.09
13290461682012.09.07 19:33buy0.01eurusd1.278741.279711.285732012.09.10 01:551.27970-0.050.00-0.060.96
13290471312012.09.07 20:40sell0.01usdjpy78.22077.90877.5202012.09.12 04:1577.909-0.040.00-0.063.99
13290535032012.09.10 02:26buy0.01eurusd1.279421.279821.286422012.09.11 10:441.27981-0.050.00-0.020.39
13291060622012.09.11 11:41buy0.01eurusd1.280221.285071.287222012.09.12 00:021.28505-0.050.00-0.044.83
13291062272012.09.11 11:44sell0.01usdchf0.942960.941760.935972012.09.11 16:300.94179-0.040.000.001.24
13291274622012.09.11 17:46sell0.01usdchf0.940160.939940.933162012.09.12 10:150.93994-0.040.00-0.030.23
13291352522012.09.11 22:08sell0.01usdcad0.972960.968640.965962012.09.13 21:330.96864-0.040.000.034.46
13291394112012.09.12 03:04buy0.01eurusd1.285321.286491.292322012.09.12 10:141.28637-0.050.000.001.05
13291497542012.09.12 10:41buy0.01eurusd1.286591.287991.293652012.09.12 11:241.28799-0.050.000.001.40
13291757732012.09.12 17:57buy0.01eurusd1.289041.291071.296052012.09.13 10:071.29103-0.050.00-0.101.99
13291866502012.09.13 04:58sell0.01usdjpy77.76177.36677.0612012.09.13 19:3477.368-0.040.000.005.08
13291937312012.09.13 10:28buy0.01eurusd1.291701.293831.298702012.09.13 19:331.29351-0.050.000.001.81
  -1.35 0.00 -1.97 56.86
Closed P/L: 53.54
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
13291096772012.09.11 12:34sell0.01audcad1.009341.024581.00234 1.02102-0.040.00-0.46-12.10
13292330872012.09.13 23:10sell0.01usdcad0.968370.967290.96136 0.96542-0.040.000.013.06
13291729822012.09.12 17:12sell0.01usdchf0.937090.935620.93004 0.93372-0.040.00-0.143.61
13292367052012.09.14 03:43buy0.01eurusd1.299141.301931.30614 1.30344-0.050.000.004.30
  -0.17 0.00 -0.59 -1.13
 Floating P/L: -1.89
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 53.54 Floating P/L: -1.89 Margin: 8.67
Balance: 1 053.56 Equity: 1 051.67 Free Margin: 1 042.99
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 69.06 Gross Loss: 15.52 Total Net Profit: 53.54
Profit Factor: 4.45 Expected Payoff: 1.78  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 15.52 (1.51%) Relative Drawdown: 1.51% (15.52)
 
Total Trades: 30 Short Positions (won %): 16 (93.75%) Long Positions (won %): 14 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 29 (96.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (3.33%)
Largest profit trade: 6.99 loss trade: -15.52
Average profit trade: 2.38 loss trade: -15.52
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 19 (44.10) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-15.52)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 44.10 (19) consecutive loss (count): -15.52 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 15 consecutive losses: 1