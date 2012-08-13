|Account: 6221557
|Name: stepma_45
|Currency: USD
|2012 August 24, 09:51
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|12965338
|2012.08.13 15:56
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|12969542
|2012.08.13 16:30
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|1.05349
|1.05229
|1.02781
|2012.08.13 17:43
|1.05229
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|13033807
|2012.08.14 08:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|123.112
|123.065
|128.012
|2012.08.14 20:00
|123.523
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.19
|13071882
|2012.08.14 13:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.52605
|1.52458
|1.57505
|2012.08.15 05:00
|1.52613
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|0.82
|13096396
|2012.08.14 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.56852
|1.56943
|1.54243
|2012.08.15 11:30
|1.56943
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.37
|-9.10
|13201027
|2012.08.15 12:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.56922
|1.56803
|1.61822
|2012.08.15 12:43
|1.56803
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.90
|13209553
|2012.08.15 13:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.23101
|1.22781
|1.20346
|2012.08.15 15:07
|1.22781
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|13243213
|2012.08.15 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|78.643
|78.943
|76.243
|2012.08.15 18:00
|78.878
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.79
|13311295
|2012.08.16 08:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.22804
|1.22689
|1.27704
|2012.08.16 08:30
|1.22815
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.10
|13359096
|2012.08.16 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.53226
|1.52752
|1.50052
|2012.08.17 14:56
|1.52752
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.33
|48.70
|13458120
|2012.08.17 15:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.23435
|1.23115
|1.20568
|2012.08.17 18:09
|1.23115
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|13463367
|2012.08.17 15:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|0.98940
|0.98815
|1.03840
|2012.08.17 15:47
|0.98815
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.65
|13467625
|2012.08.17 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|124.927
|124.770
|129.827
|2012.08.17 16:45
|124.770
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.77
|13491139
|2012.08.17 19:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.23220
|1.22881
|1.28120
|2012.08.20 14:00
|1.23204
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|-1.60
|13551371
|2012.08.20 13:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.97458
|0.97342
|1.02358
|2012.08.20 17:56
|0.97342
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.92
|13578499
|2012.08.20 17:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.23286
|1.24099
|1.28299
|2012.08.22 10:30
|1.24525
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.50
|123.90
|13622258
|2012.08.21 08:00
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|1.04857
|1.04738
|1.09757
|2012.08.21 19:00
|1.04913
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.60
|13640905
|2012.08.21 10:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|124.976
|124.824
|129.876
|2012.08.21 21:30
|125.080
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.12
|13769162
|2012.08.22 14:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|125.102
|124.882
|122.012
|2012.08.23 00:00
|124.836
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.84
|33.84
|13797602
|2012.08.22 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.52015
|1.52315
|1.49615
|2012.08.22 18:25
|1.52315
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.12
|13850358
|2012.08.22 22:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.52229
|1.52049
|1.57129
|2012.08.23 02:08
|1.52049
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-18.80
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.23
|208.62
|Closed P/L:
|206.39
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|206.39
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|3 206.39
|Equity:
|3 206.39
|Free Margin:
|3 206.39
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|353.63
|Gross Loss:
|147.24
|Total Net Profit:
|206.39
|Profit Factor:
|2.40
|Expected Payoff:
|10.32
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|32.42 (1.05%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.05% (32.42)
|Total Trades:
|20
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (62.50%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|12 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|11 (55.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|9 (45.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|123.40
|loss trade:
|-31.12
|Average
|profit trade:
|32.15
|loss trade:
|-16.36
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (142.12)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-32.42)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|142.12 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-32.42 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2