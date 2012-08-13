|Account: 6221557
|Name: stepma_45
|Currency: USD
|2012 August 31, 09:52
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|12965338
|2012.08.13 15:56
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|12969542
|2012.08.13 16:30
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|1.05349
|1.05229
|1.02781
|2012.08.13 17:43
|1.05229
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|13033807
|2012.08.14 08:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|123.112
|123.065
|128.012
|2012.08.14 20:00
|123.523
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.19
|13071882
|2012.08.14 13:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.52605
|1.52458
|1.57505
|2012.08.15 05:00
|1.52613
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|0.82
|13096396
|2012.08.14 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.56852
|1.56943
|1.54243
|2012.08.15 11:30
|1.56943
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.37
|-9.10
|13201027
|2012.08.15 12:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.56922
|1.56803
|1.61822
|2012.08.15 12:43
|1.56803
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.90
|13209553
|2012.08.15 13:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.23101
|1.22781
|1.20346
|2012.08.15 15:07
|1.22781
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|13243213
|2012.08.15 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|78.643
|78.943
|76.243
|2012.08.15 18:00
|78.878
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.79
|13311295
|2012.08.16 08:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.22804
|1.22689
|1.27704
|2012.08.16 08:30
|1.22815
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.10
|13359096
|2012.08.16 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.53226
|1.52752
|1.50052
|2012.08.17 14:56
|1.52752
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.33
|48.70
|13458120
|2012.08.17 15:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.23435
|1.23115
|1.20568
|2012.08.17 18:09
|1.23115
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|13463367
|2012.08.17 15:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|0.98940
|0.98815
|1.03840
|2012.08.17 15:47
|0.98815
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.65
|13467625
|2012.08.17 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|124.927
|124.770
|129.827
|2012.08.17 16:45
|124.770
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.77
|13491139
|2012.08.17 19:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.23220
|1.22881
|1.28120
|2012.08.20 14:00
|1.23204
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|-1.60
|13551371
|2012.08.20 13:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.97458
|0.97342
|1.02358
|2012.08.20 17:56
|0.97342
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.92
|13578499
|2012.08.20 17:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.23286
|1.24099
|1.28299
|2012.08.22 10:30
|1.24525
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.50
|123.90
|13622258
|2012.08.21 08:00
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|1.04857
|1.04738
|1.09757
|2012.08.21 19:00
|1.04913
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.60
|13640905
|2012.08.21 10:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|124.976
|124.824
|129.876
|2012.08.21 21:30
|125.080
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.12
|13769162
|2012.08.22 14:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|125.102
|124.882
|122.012
|2012.08.23 00:00
|124.836
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.84
|33.84
|13797602
|2012.08.22 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.52015
|1.52315
|1.49615
|2012.08.22 18:25
|1.52315
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.12
|13850358
|2012.08.22 22:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.52229
|1.52049
|1.57129
|2012.08.23 02:08
|1.52049
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-18.80
|14090815
|2012.08.24 11:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.51595
|1.51897
|1.49197
|2012.08.24 12:54
|1.51897
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.53
|14141658
|2012.08.24 18:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|124.511
|124.354
|129.411
|2012.08.24 18:59
|124.354
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.96
|14200552
|2012.08.27 11:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.58277
|1.58155
|1.63177
|2012.08.27 11:48
|1.58155
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.20
|14365242
|2012.08.28 15:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|123.985
|124.276
|121.576
|2012.08.28 16:50
|124.276
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-37.03
|14385394
|2012.08.28 17:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|124.353
|124.197
|129.253
|2012.08.28 18:12
|124.197
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.88
|14458262
|2012.08.29 10:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.25436
|1.25686
|1.22986
|2012.08.29 11:34
|1.25686
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.00
|14526134
|2012.08.29 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03583
|1.02963
|1.00407
|2012.08.30 19:58
|1.02963
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.36
|62.00
|14595059
|2012.08.30 09:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.25540
|1.25425
|1.30440
|2012.08.30 10:09
|1.25425
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.50
|14662804
|2012.08.30 17:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.58343
|1.57823
|1.55312
|2012.08.30 21:06
|1.57823
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.00
|14672060
|2012.08.30 18:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.96103
|0.95987
|1.01003
|2012.08.30 22:04
|0.95987
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.08
|14701577
|2012.08.30 22:30
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03089
|1.02959
|1.07989
|2012.08.30 22:58
|1.02959
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.59
|140.44
|Closed P/L:
|134.85
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14734480
|2012.08.31 08:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|123.869
|124.085
|121.385
|123.854
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.91
|Floating P/L:
|1.91
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|134.85
|Floating P/L:
|1.91
|Margin:
|31.59
|Balance:
|3 134.85
|Equity:
|3 136.76
|Free Margin:
|3 105.17
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|464.27
|Gross Loss:
|329.42
|Total Net Profit:
|134.85
|Profit Factor:
|1.41
|Expected Payoff:
|4.35
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|175.87 (5.45%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|5.45% (175.87)
|Total Trades:
|31
|Short Positions (won %):
|13 (53.85%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|18 (33.33%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|13 (41.94%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|18 (58.06%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|123.40
|loss trade:
|-37.03
|Average
|profit trade:
|35.71
|loss trade:
|-18.30
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (142.12)
|consecutive losses ($):
|8 (-175.87)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|142.12 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-175.87 (8)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|3