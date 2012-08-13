Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 6221557 Name: stepma_45 Currency: USD 2012 August 31, 09:52
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
129653382012.08.13 15:56balanceDeposit3 000.00
129695422012.08.13 16:30sell0.10audusd1.053491.052291.027812012.08.13 17:431.052290.000.000.0012.00
130338072012.08.14 08:00buy0.10gbpjpy123.112123.065128.0122012.08.14 20:00123.5230.000.000.0052.19
130718822012.08.14 13:00buy0.10gbpchf1.526051.524581.575052012.08.15 05:001.526130.000.000.030.82
130963962012.08.14 16:00sell0.10gbpusd1.568521.569431.542432012.08.15 11:301.569430.000.00-0.37-9.10
132010272012.08.15 12:00buy0.10gbpusd1.569221.568031.618222012.08.15 12:431.568030.000.000.00-11.90
132095532012.08.15 13:00sell0.10eurusd1.231011.227811.203462012.08.15 15:071.227810.000.000.0032.00
132432132012.08.15 16:00sell0.10usdjpy78.64378.94376.2432012.08.15 18:0078.8780.000.000.00-29.79
133112952012.08.16 08:00buy0.10eurusd1.228041.226891.277042012.08.16 08:301.228150.000.000.001.10
133590962012.08.16 16:00sell0.10gbpchf1.532261.527521.500522012.08.17 14:561.527520.000.00-0.3348.70
134581202012.08.17 15:00sell0.10eurusd1.234351.231151.205682012.08.17 18:091.231150.000.000.0032.00
134633672012.08.17 15:30buy0.10usdcad0.989400.988151.038402012.08.17 15:470.988150.000.000.00-12.65
134676252012.08.17 16:00buy0.10gbpjpy124.927124.770129.8272012.08.17 16:45124.7700.000.000.00-19.77
134911392012.08.17 19:30buy0.10eurusd1.232201.228811.281202012.08.20 14:001.232040.000.00-0.25-1.60
135513712012.08.20 13:30buy0.10usdchf0.974580.973421.023582012.08.20 17:560.973420.000.000.00-11.92
135784992012.08.20 17:30buy0.10eurusd1.232861.240991.282992012.08.22 10:301.245250.000.00-0.50123.90
136222582012.08.21 08:00buy0.10audusd1.048571.047381.097572012.08.21 19:001.049130.000.000.005.60
136409052012.08.21 10:30buy0.10gbpjpy124.976124.824129.8762012.08.21 21:30125.0800.000.000.0013.12
137691622012.08.22 14:00sell0.10gbpjpy125.102124.882122.0122012.08.23 00:00124.8360.000.00-0.8433.84
137976022012.08.22 17:00sell0.10gbpchf1.520151.523151.496152012.08.22 18:251.523150.000.000.00-31.12
138503582012.08.22 22:30buy0.10gbpchf1.522291.520491.571292012.08.23 02:081.520490.000.000.03-18.80
140908152012.08.24 11:30sell0.10gbpchf1.515951.518971.491972012.08.24 12:541.518970.000.000.00-31.53
141416582012.08.24 18:30buy0.10gbpjpy124.511124.354129.4112012.08.24 18:59124.3540.000.000.00-19.96
142005522012.08.27 11:30buy0.10gbpusd1.582771.581551.631772012.08.27 11:481.581550.000.000.00-12.20
143652422012.08.28 15:30sell0.10gbpjpy123.985124.276121.5762012.08.28 16:50124.2760.000.000.00-37.03
143853942012.08.28 17:30buy0.10gbpjpy124.353124.197129.2532012.08.28 18:12124.1970.000.000.00-19.88
144582622012.08.29 10:30sell0.10eurusd1.254361.256861.229862012.08.29 11:341.256860.000.000.00-25.00
145261342012.08.29 18:00sell0.10audusd1.035831.029631.004072012.08.30 19:581.029630.000.00-3.3662.00
145950592012.08.30 09:00buy0.10eurusd1.255401.254251.304402012.08.30 10:091.254250.000.000.00-11.50
146628042012.08.30 17:30sell0.10gbpusd1.583431.578231.553122012.08.30 21:061.578230.000.000.0052.00
146720602012.08.30 18:00buy0.10usdchf0.961030.959871.010032012.08.30 22:040.959870.000.000.00-12.08
147015772012.08.30 22:30buy0.10audusd1.030891.029591.079892012.08.30 22:581.029590.000.000.00-13.00
  0.00 0.00 -5.59 140.44
Closed P/L: 134.85
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
147344802012.08.31 08:00sell0.10gbpjpy123.869124.085121.385 123.8540.000.000.001.91
  0.00 0.00 0.00 1.91
 Floating P/L: 1.91
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 134.85 Floating P/L: 1.91 Margin: 31.59
Balance: 3 134.85 Equity: 3 136.76 Free Margin: 3 105.17
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 464.27 Gross Loss: 329.42 Total Net Profit: 134.85
Profit Factor: 1.41 Expected Payoff: 4.35  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 175.87 (5.45%) Relative Drawdown: 5.45% (175.87)
 
Total Trades: 31 Short Positions (won %): 13 (53.85%) Long Positions (won %): 18 (33.33%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 13 (41.94%) Loss trades (% of total): 18 (58.06%)
Largest profit trade: 123.40 loss trade: -37.03
Average profit trade: 35.71 loss trade: -18.30
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (142.12) consecutive losses ($): 8 (-175.87)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 142.12 (3) consecutive loss (count): -175.87 (8)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 3