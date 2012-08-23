Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 9205098 Name: poly_161 Currency: USD 2012 August 24, 09:42
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
13286106462012.08.23 15:58balanceDeposit1 000.00
13286292962012.08.23 20:14buy0.11eurusd1.256911.252390.000002012.08.23 21:481.25702-0.550.000.001.21
13286298132012.08.23 20:19buy0.11eurusd1.256561.252070.000002012.08.23 20:491.25678-0.550.000.002.42
13286439542012.08.24 01:32buy0.11eurusd1.256191.251700.000002012.08.24 03:061.25616-0.550.000.00-0.33
13286440622012.08.24 01:54sell0.10usdchf0.956050.960580.000002012.08.24 03:070.95599-0.400.000.000.63
13286461682012.08.24 04:59buy0.11gbpusd1.585761.581250.000002012.08.24 05:101.58613-0.630.000.004.07
13286463212012.08.24 05:01buy0.11gbpusd1.585561.581060.000002012.08.24 05:101.58613-0.630.000.006.27
  -3.31 0.00 0.00 14.27
Closed P/L: 10.96
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 10.96 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 1 010.96 Equity: 1 010.96 Free Margin: 1 010.96
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 11.84 Gross Loss: 0.88 Total Net Profit: 10.96
Profit Factor: 13.41 Expected Payoff: 1.83  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.88 (0.09%) Relative Drawdown: 0.09% (0.88)
 
Total Trades: 6 Short Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (80.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (83.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (16.67%)
Largest profit trade: 5.64 loss trade: -0.88
Average profit trade: 2.37 loss trade: -0.88
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (9.31) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-0.88)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 9.31 (3) consecutive loss (count): -0.88 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1