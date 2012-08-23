|Account: 9205098
|Name: poly_161
|Currency: USD
|2012 August 24, 09:42
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1328610646
|2012.08.23 15:58
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|1328629296
|2012.08.23 20:14
|buy
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.25691
|1.25239
|0.00000
|2012.08.23 21:48
|1.25702
|-0.55
|0.00
|0.00
|1.21
|1328629813
|2012.08.23 20:19
|buy
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.25656
|1.25207
|0.00000
|2012.08.23 20:49
|1.25678
|-0.55
|0.00
|0.00
|2.42
|1328643954
|2012.08.24 01:32
|buy
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.25619
|1.25170
|0.00000
|2012.08.24 03:06
|1.25616
|-0.55
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.33
|1328644062
|2012.08.24 01:54
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.95605
|0.96058
|0.00000
|2012.08.24 03:07
|0.95599
|-0.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.63
|1328646168
|2012.08.24 04:59
|buy
|0.11
|gbpusd
|1.58576
|1.58125
|0.00000
|2012.08.24 05:10
|1.58613
|-0.63
|0.00
|0.00
|4.07
|1328646321
|2012.08.24 05:01
|buy
|0.11
|gbpusd
|1.58556
|1.58106
|0.00000
|2012.08.24 05:10
|1.58613
|-0.63
|0.00
|0.00
|6.27
|-3.31
|0.00
|0.00
|14.27
|Closed P/L:
|10.96
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|10.96
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 010.96
|Equity:
|1 010.96
|Free Margin:
|1 010.96
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|11.84
|Gross Loss:
|0.88
|Total Net Profit:
|10.96
|Profit Factor:
|13.41
|Expected Payoff:
|1.83
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.88 (0.09%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.09% (0.88)
|Total Trades:
|6
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|5 (80.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|5 (83.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (16.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|5.64
|loss trade:
|-0.88
|Average
|profit trade:
|2.37
|loss trade:
|-0.88
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (9.31)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-0.88)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|9.31 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-0.88 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1