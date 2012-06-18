Forex Capital Markets, LLC

Account: 2089592072 Name: newstrader_ecn Currency: USD 2012 August 24, 13:15
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
685125682012.06.18 08:45balanceDeposit5 000.00
685317842012.06.19 08:30sell0.10gbpusd1.562531.562531.552532012.06.19 08:311.562530.000.000.000.00
685321762012.06.19 09:00sell0.10eurusd1.257601.262601.247602012.06.19 10:111.262600.000.000.00-50.00
685437432012.06.20 08:30sell0.10gbpusd1.567851.567851.557852012.06.20 08:301.567850.000.000.000.00
685437672012.06.20 08:30sell0.10gbpusd1.566301.571301.556302012.06.20 08:421.571300.000.000.00-50.00
685437852012.06.20 08:30sell0.10gbpusd1.565221.570221.555222012.06.20 08:371.570220.000.000.00-50.00
685499052012.06.20 16:31sell0.10gbpusd1.570091.568371.560092012.06.20 16:421.568370.000.000.0017.20
685500512012.06.20 16:33sell0.10eurusd1.266251.266251.256252012.06.20 16:361.266250.000.000.000.00
685502062012.06.20 16:36buy0.10usdchf0.948960.948960.958962012.06.20 16:380.948960.000.000.000.00
685502202012.06.20 16:36sell0.10gbpusd1.568381.568371.558382012.06.20 16:421.568370.000.000.000.10
685502612012.06.20 16:37sell0.10eurusd1.264671.264671.254672012.06.20 16:371.264670.000.000.000.00
685502892012.06.20 16:37sell0.10gbpusd1.566841.571841.556842012.06.20 17:001.571840.000.000.00-50.00
685541002012.06.20 22:44buy0.10nzdusd0.797830.799520.807832012.06.20 22:550.799520.000.000.0016.90
685541012012.06.20 22:44buy0.10nzdusd0.798940.799520.808942012.06.20 22:550.799520.000.000.005.80
685541122012.06.20 22:44buy0.10nzdusd0.799800.796800.809802012.06.20 22:590.799680.000.000.00-1.20
685602672012.06.21 12:30buy0.10usdcad1.021241.021241.031242012.06.21 12:521.021240.000.000.000.00
685602752012.06.21 12:30buy0.10usdcad1.021461.018461.031462012.06.21 18:511.027800.000.000.0061.69
685740612012.06.22 12:30buy0.10usdcad1.029681.029681.039682012.06.22 12:301.029680.000.000.000.00
686251572012.06.29 12:36sell0.10usdcad1.019981.019981.009982012.06.29 12:361.019980.000.000.000.00
686347212012.07.02 14:05sell0.10usdjpy79.49579.49578.4952012.07.02 14:0679.4950.000.000.000.00
686379062012.07.03 01:31buy0.10audusd1.027200.000000.000002012.07.03 01:311.027000.000.000.00-2.00
686386532012.07.03 04:30sell0.10audusd1.026160.000000.000002012.07.03 04:301.026500.000.000.00-3.40
686488972012.07.04 01:30buy0.10audusd1.031970.000000.000002012.07.04 01:301.031690.000.000.00-2.80
686626132012.07.05 10:59buy0.10gbpusd1.559071.559071.569072012.07.05 11:011.559070.000.000.000.00
686627062012.07.05 11:00buy0.10gbpusd1.560661.555661.570662012.07.05 12:161.555660.000.000.00-50.00
686634422012.07.05 11:46sell0.10eurusd1.247861.240991.237862012.07.05 12:401.237860.000.000.00100.00
686635552012.07.05 11:47buy0.10usdchf0.963080.963080.973082012.07.05 11:480.963080.000.000.000.00
686636002012.07.05 11:48sell0.10eurusd1.246491.239561.236492012.07.05 16:171.239560.000.000.0069.30
686636932012.07.05 11:51buy0.10usdchf0.964590.964590.974592012.07.05 11:560.964590.000.000.000.00
686637092012.07.05 11:51sell0.10eurusd1.245321.239561.235322012.07.05 16:171.239560.000.000.0057.60
686719542012.07.06 12:30sell0.10usdjpy79.59480.09478.5942012.07.06 16:0579.6390.000.000.00-5.65
686719662012.07.06 12:30buy0.10usdcad1.016451.016451.026452012.07.06 12:421.016450.000.000.000.00
686720462012.07.06 12:31sell0.10usdcad1.014011.017011.004012012.07.06 12:431.017010.000.000.00-29.50
686721192012.07.06 12:31sell0.10eurusd1.234881.229791.224882012.07.06 16:051.228020.000.000.0068.60
687083442012.07.11 18:03sell0.10eurusd1.223781.223781.213782012.07.11 18:041.223780.000.000.000.00
687083652012.07.11 18:04buy0.10usdchf0.981640.981640.991642012.07.11 19:230.981640.000.000.000.00
687083992012.07.11 18:05sell0.10gbpusd1.550981.550981.540982012.07.11 18:051.550980.000.000.000.00
687084112012.07.11 18:05sell0.10eurusd1.222381.222381.212382012.07.11 18:051.222380.000.000.000.00
687085122012.07.11 18:07sell0.10gbpusd1.549561.549561.539562012.07.11 18:131.549560.000.000.000.00
687085232012.07.11 18:07buy0.10usdchf0.983220.979220.993222012.07.11 22:590.980600.000.000.13-26.72
687104492012.07.12 01:30sell0.10audusd1.022610.000000.000002012.07.12 01:301.023370.000.000.00-7.60
687104562012.07.12 01:30sell0.10audusd1.021700.000000.000002012.07.12 01:301.021390.000.000.003.10
687104652012.07.12 01:30sell0.10audusd1.020930.000000.000002012.07.12 01:301.021100.000.000.00-1.70
687184992012.07.13 02:00buy0.10audusd1.014640.000000.000002012.07.13 02:001.014360.000.000.00-2.80
687185182012.07.13 02:01buy0.10audusd1.015510.000000.000002012.07.13 02:011.015240.000.000.00-2.70
687185242012.07.13 02:01buy0.10nzdusd0.791360.000000.000002012.07.13 02:010.790990.000.000.00-3.70
687185382012.07.13 02:01buy0.10audusd1.016470.000000.000002012.07.13 02:011.016160.000.000.00-3.10
687185572012.07.13 02:01sell0.10usdcad1.017990.000000.000002012.07.13 02:021.018310.000.000.00-3.14
687282172012.07.16 12:33buy0.10gbpusd1.555551.555551.565552012.07.16 12:371.555550.000.000.000.00
687282542012.07.16 12:36buy0.10eurusd1.220881.221621.230882012.07.16 14:081.221620.000.000.007.40
687282872012.07.16 12:37sell0.10usdchf0.983160.983160.973162012.07.16 12:410.983160.000.000.000.00
687312152012.07.16 22:44sell0.10nzdusd0.795660.798660.785662012.07.16 22:590.796670.000.000.00-10.10
687312172012.07.16 22:44sell0.10nzdusd0.796250.799250.786252012.07.16 22:590.796670.000.000.00-4.20
687351982012.07.17 13:00sell0.10usdcad1.013961.013961.003962012.07.17 13:221.013960.000.000.000.00
687356642012.07.17 14:01sell0.10eurusd1.224731.222051.214732012.07.17 15:041.222050.000.000.0026.80
687357422012.07.17 14:02buy0.10usdchf0.981090.981090.991092012.07.17 14:020.981090.000.000.000.00
687357502012.07.17 14:02sell0.10gbpusd1.559071.559071.549072012.07.17 14:021.559070.000.000.000.00
687358202012.07.17 14:03sell0.10eurusd1.223451.222061.213452012.07.17 15:041.222060.000.000.0013.90
687359442012.07.17 14:07buy0.10usdchf0.982550.982550.992552012.07.17 14:190.982550.000.000.000.00
687412122012.07.18 08:30sell0.10gbpusd1.561771.561771.551772012.07.18 08:341.561770.000.000.000.00
687652622012.07.20 12:30buy0.10usdcad1.011971.011971.021972012.07.20 12:391.011970.000.000.000.00
687653252012.07.20 12:33buy0.10usdcad1.012541.012541.022542012.07.23 03:491.015570.000.00-0.2229.84
687800892012.07.24 02:30buy0.10audusd1.028461.029311.038462012.07.24 05:171.030330.000.000.0018.70
687985532012.07.25 21:00buy0.10nzdusd0.790090.790240.800092012.07.25 21:450.790240.000.000.981.50
687986002012.07.25 21:05buy0.10nzdusd0.791110.792080.801112012.07.26 07:050.792080.000.000.009.70
688364402012.07.27 12:37sell0.10eurusd1.228931.228931.218932012.07.27 12:371.228930.000.000.000.00
688364462012.07.27 12:37buy0.10usdchf0.977670.977670.987672012.07.27 12:390.977670.000.000.000.00
688891202012.08.01 18:14sell0.10eurusd1.227201.227201.217202012.08.01 18:161.227200.000.000.000.00
688891492012.08.01 18:14buy0.10usdchf0.980420.980420.990422012.08.01 18:180.980420.000.000.000.00
688891602012.08.01 18:14sell0.10gbpusd1.557651.557651.547652012.08.01 18:161.557650.000.000.000.00
688891852012.08.01 18:14sell0.10eurusd1.225521.225521.215522012.08.01 18:201.225520.000.000.000.00
688893432012.08.01 18:19buy0.10usdchf0.981390.981390.991392012.08.01 18:190.981390.000.000.000.00
688893612012.08.01 18:19sell0.10eurusd1.224141.229141.214142012.08.01 22:591.223840.000.00-1.263.00
688920292012.08.02 01:30buy0.10audusd1.047420.000000.000002012.08.02 01:301.046940.000.000.00-4.80
688959062012.08.02 11:45buy0.10eurusd1.229181.235411.239182012.08.02 12:351.239180.000.000.00100.00
689085372012.08.03 12:30buy0.10usdjpy78.58878.58879.5882012.08.03 12:3078.5880.000.000.000.00
689087552012.08.03 12:32sell0.10gbpusd1.552901.552901.542902012.08.03 12:321.552900.000.000.000.00
689088292012.08.03 12:33sell0.10eurusd1.221811.226811.211812012.08.03 12:421.226810.000.000.00-50.00
689381462012.08.08 09:33buy0.10gbpusd1.560471.560471.570472012.08.08 09:331.560470.000.000.000.00
689427452012.08.08 22:44sell0.10nzdusd0.812780.812530.802782012.08.08 22:590.812110.000.000.006.70
689427462012.08.08 22:44sell0.10nzdusd0.813110.812530.803112012.08.08 22:590.812080.000.000.0010.30
689427622012.08.08 22:46sell0.10nzdusd0.811890.814890.801892012.08.08 22:590.812110.000.000.00-2.20
689436002012.08.09 01:30buy0.10audusd1.058360.000000.000002012.08.09 01:301.058340.000.000.00-0.20
689557392012.08.10 12:30buy0.10usdcad0.996730.996731.006732012.08.10 12:410.996730.000.000.000.00
689557422012.08.10 12:30buy0.10usdcad0.996880.993881.006882012.08.10 14:050.993880.000.000.00-30.18
689718002012.08.13 22:45buy0.10nzdusd0.810470.807470.820472012.08.13 22:590.810010.000.000.00-4.60
690055712012.08.17 12:29buy0.10usdcad0.989370.989370.999372012.08.17 12:300.989370.000.000.000.00
690224212012.08.21 01:40buy0.10audusd1.047341.044341.057342012.08.21 05:121.048220.000.000.008.80
690360782012.08.22 12:32buy0.10usdcad0.994160.994161.004162012.08.22 12:450.994160.000.000.000.00
690375482012.08.22 15:05sell0.10usdcad0.992230.992230.982232012.08.22 15:050.992230.000.000.000.00
690387852012.08.22 18:03buy0.10eurusd1.249921.249921.259922012.08.22 18:091.249920.000.000.000.00
690388112012.08.22 18:03buy0.10gbpusd1.582631.582631.592632012.08.22 18:041.582630.000.000.000.00
690388212012.08.22 18:03sell0.10usdchf0.960080.960080.950082012.08.22 18:040.960080.000.000.000.00
690388712012.08.22 18:04buy0.10eurusd1.251511.252181.261512012.08.23 02:281.254120.000.000.5526.10
690389062012.08.22 18:05sell0.10usdjpy78.90478.61277.9042012.08.22 20:5978.6120.000.000.0037.14
690418542012.08.23 02:30sell0.10audusd1.051641.051641.041642012.08.23 03:111.051640.000.000.000.00
690418622012.08.23 02:30sell0.10nzdusd0.817080.816870.807082012.08.23 10:560.816870.000.000.002.10
690418962012.08.23 02:31sell0.10audusd1.050761.047111.040762012.08.23 14:331.047110.000.000.0036.50
690497342012.08.23 23:35buy0.10audusd1.044361.041361.054362012.08.24 06:371.041360.000.000.00-30.00
  0.00 0.00 0.18 256.48
Closed P/L: 256.66
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 256.66 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 256.66 Equity: 5 256.66 Free Margin: 5 256.66
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 738.82 Gross Loss: 482.16 Total Net Profit: 256.66
Profit Factor: 1.53 Expected Payoff: 2.62  
Absolute Drawdown: 182.70 Maximal Drawdown: 182.70 (3.65%) Relative Drawdown: 3.65% (182.70)
 
Total Trades: 98 Short Positions (won %): 51 (72.55%) Long Positions (won %): 47 (70.21%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 70 (71.43%) Loss trades (% of total): 28 (28.57%)
Largest profit trade: 100.00 loss trade: -50.00
Average profit trade: 10.55 loss trade: -17.22
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 20 (102.94) consecutive losses ($): 6 (-17.14)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 226.90 (4) consecutive loss (count): -100.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2