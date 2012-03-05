Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 6026915 Name: mandarine_martingale Currency: USD 2012 September 7, 09:30
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
7747142012.03.05 08:23balanceDeposit15 000.00
12401502012.03.13 21:04buy0.01usdcad0.991210.931210.999952012.03.15 17:430.994400.000.00-0.173.21
12434882012.03.13 21:53buy0.02usdcad0.988950.991700.999952012.03.14 12:100.991700.000.00-0.085.55
16621892012.03.21 15:00buy0.01gbpchf1.444981.450211.453942012.03.22 11:051.450210.000.00-0.005.71
16677312012.03.21 16:15buy0.02gbpchf1.443051.446661.453942012.03.21 18:181.446660.000.000.007.91
20486502012.03.28 17:01sell0.01usdcad0.995021.055020.990272012.03.30 08:260.997710.000.00-0.00-2.70
20516182012.03.28 17:33sell0.02usdcad0.997161.055020.990272012.03.30 08:260.997710.000.00-0.01-1.10
20590992012.03.28 19:12sell0.03usdcad0.999261.055020.990272012.03.30 08:260.997700.000.00-0.014.69
21356572012.03.29 17:14sell0.05usdcad1.001270.997510.990272012.03.30 07:540.997510.000.00-0.0118.85
26601502012.04.09 14:33sell0.01gbpchf1.457101.455001.448182012.04.10 17:561.455000.000.00-0.042.28
26686952012.04.09 16:13sell0.02gbpchf1.459181.455221.448182012.04.10 15:491.455220.000.00-0.088.64
31240812012.04.16 12:59sell0.01usdcad0.998320.993380.991332012.04.17 16:050.991330.000.000.017.05
31318492012.04.16 15:04sell0.02usdcad1.000330.993370.991332012.04.17 16:050.991330.000.000.0218.16
31348152012.04.16 15:42sell0.01gbpchf1.459151.455761.448152012.04.16 21:061.455760.000.000.003.70
31454372012.04.16 17:38sell0.03usdcad1.002330.993380.991332012.04.17 16:050.991330.000.000.0233.29
38775152012.04.27 11:32sell0.01usdcad0.984270.982130.973272012.04.30 12:450.982130.000.000.012.18
38976352012.04.27 14:30sell0.01gbpchf1.471811.531811.467422012.05.01 11:281.467420.000.00-0.104.85
39230162012.04.27 20:13sell0.02gbpchf1.473891.469931.467422012.05.01 11:281.467420.000.00-0.1914.30
39342592012.04.30 00:00sell0.03gbpchf1.476411.469931.467422012.05.01 11:281.467420.000.00-0.1529.80
39629962012.04.30 11:12sell0.05gbpchf1.478351.469921.467422012.05.01 11:281.467420.000.00-0.2460.39
40589352012.05.01 17:31buy0.01gbpchf1.473591.479381.484452012.05.02 13:481.479380.000.00-0.006.34
42311852012.05.03 17:22buy0.01usdcad0.987070.996010.998072012.05.07 01:370.998070.000.00-0.1911.02
43845142012.05.07 12:19sell0.01usdcad0.996171.056171.025452012.06.07 14:171.025450.000.000.30-28.55
44059392012.05.07 16:27sell0.01gbpchf1.486671.546671.497912012.05.17 15:301.497910.000.00-0.51-11.87
44085902012.05.07 17:04sell0.02gbpchf1.488691.546671.497912012.05.17 15:301.497910.000.00-1.03-19.47
44308372012.05.08 03:55sell0.03gbpchf1.490731.546671.497912012.05.17 15:301.497910.000.00-1.41-22.75
44710062012.05.08 16:36sell0.02usdcad0.998171.056171.025452012.06.07 14:171.025450.000.000.58-53.21
44748222012.05.08 17:36sell0.03usdcad1.000170.997540.993172012.05.11 20:010.997540.000.000.127.91
44774152012.05.08 18:10sell0.05gbpchf1.492781.546671.497912012.05.17 15:301.497910.000.00-2.35-27.09
45079902012.05.09 08:05sell0.05usdcad1.002170.999860.993172012.05.10 17:240.999860.000.000.1411.55
45319852012.05.09 14:10sell0.09usdcad1.004171.001550.993172012.05.10 11:061.001550.000.000.2423.54
45475602012.05.09 17:11sell0.09gbpchf1.494791.546671.497912012.05.17 15:301.497910.000.00-3.84-29.65
45668772012.05.09 21:49sell0.15gbpchf1.496791.494481.489892012.05.11 20:381.494480.000.00-2.5937.28
45750422012.05.10 02:40sell0.25gbpchf1.498801.495221.487802012.05.10 11:341.495220.000.000.0096.46
46105732012.05.10 14:15sell0.25gbpchf1.500791.495751.489892012.05.11 14:151.495750.000.00-1.07135.64
47891962012.05.14 15:35sell0.15gbpchf1.502871.500821.495892012.05.15 14:271.500820.000.00-0.6432.89
47998692012.05.14 17:26sell0.25gbpchf1.504891.500841.495892012.05.15 14:271.500840.000.00-1.06108.31
48037182012.05.14 18:02sell0.42gbpchf1.506891.503541.495892012.05.15 12:391.503540.000.00-1.78150.44
49109382012.05.15 21:59sell0.15gbpchf1.508911.503951.497912012.05.16 12:361.503950.000.00-0.6478.74
49131122012.05.15 22:27sell0.03usdcad1.006931.056171.025452012.06.07 14:171.025450.000.000.71-54.18
49352452012.05.16 08:27sell0.05usdcad1.009931.007651.001022012.05.16 15:441.007650.000.000.0011.31
49399482012.05.16 09:28sell0.09usdcad1.012021.007591.001022012.05.16 15:441.007590.000.000.0039.57
50751892012.05.17 13:21sell0.05usdcad1.014021.056171.025452012.06.07 14:171.025450.000.001.00-55.73
51025292012.05.17 17:00sell0.09usdcad1.016161.056171.025452012.06.07 14:171.025450.000.001.79-81.53
51361162012.05.17 22:24sell0.15usdcad1.018171.016101.011182012.05.18 15:491.016100.000.000.1030.56
51489212012.05.18 04:02sell0.25usdcad1.020171.016081.011182012.05.18 15:481.016080.000.000.00100.63
51596222012.05.18 08:14sell0.42usdcad1.022181.018211.011182012.05.18 14:521.018210.000.000.00163.76
54784682012.05.23 15:35sell0.15usdcad1.024261.056171.025452012.06.07 14:171.025450.000.002.50-17.41
54913742012.05.23 17:17sell0.25usdcad1.026321.022821.019352012.05.29 11:061.022820.000.001.4685.55
54979802012.05.23 17:45sell0.42usdcad1.028341.025431.017342012.05.23 23:591.025430.000.001.23119.19
57406022012.05.25 23:15sell0.42usdcad1.030351.024461.019352012.05.28 15:051.024460.000.000.41241.47
60411932012.05.30 19:44sell0.01gbpchf1.502101.497071.491102012.05.31 19:011.497070.000.00-0.145.18
61342972012.05.31 17:44sell0.25usdcad1.032351.056171.025452012.06.01 11:291.038190.000.000.17-140.63
61367132012.05.31 17:56sell0.42usdcad1.034411.056171.025452012.06.01 11:291.038190.000.000.28-152.92
61392832012.05.31 18:05sell0.70usdcad1.036451.033241.025452012.05.31 23:221.033240.000.000.00217.47
68746822012.06.11 11:05buy0.01gbpchf1.482531.487021.493532012.06.11 15:011.487020.000.000.004.69
74131852012.06.15 13:19buy0.01gbpchf1.481151.487001.490122012.06.15 20:011.487000.000.000.006.16
74160482012.06.15 13:55buy0.02gbpchf1.479121.487071.490122012.06.15 20:011.487070.000.000.0016.74
89294262012.06.28 10:56buy0.01gbpchf1.501431.441291.497902012.06.29 07:061.490130.000.000.01-11.84
89999502012.06.28 16:17buy0.02gbpchf1.499141.441291.497902012.06.29 07:061.490140.000.000.01-18.85
90548302012.06.28 22:45buy0.03gbpchf1.497081.441291.497902012.06.29 07:061.490150.000.000.02-21.77
90906592012.06.29 05:59buy0.05gbpchf1.495071.441291.497902012.06.29 07:071.490250.000.000.00-25.24
90919152012.06.29 06:00buy0.09gbpchf1.492991.441291.497902012.06.29 07:071.490310.000.000.00-25.26
90932952012.06.29 06:01buy0.15gbpchf1.490871.441291.497902012.06.29 07:071.490350.000.000.00-8.17
90940002012.06.29 06:02buy0.25gbpchf1.486971.489121.497902012.06.29 07:071.490350.000.000.0088.50
102986642012.07.12 20:50sell0.01usdcad1.019111.015111.008112012.07.13 18:131.015110.000.000.013.94
124025522012.08.06 23:13buy0.01gbpchf1.514331.519291.521332012.08.08 13:091.521330.000.000.007.20
124031652012.08.06 23:16buy0.02gbpchf1.512331.514351.521332012.08.07 16:201.514350.000.000.004.18
124169352012.08.07 04:43buy0.03gbpchf1.510331.514371.521332012.08.07 16:201.514370.000.000.0012.54
134726332012.08.17 16:41buy0.01gbpchf1.530771.470741.527802012.08.24 10:221.518800.000.000.00-12.49
134974782012.08.17 22:51buy0.02gbpchf1.528641.530751.537642012.08.20 16:201.530750.000.000.014.33
135290062012.08.20 10:03buy0.03gbpchf1.526641.530761.537642012.08.20 16:201.530760.000.000.0012.67
136589882012.08.21 13:03buy0.02gbpchf1.524871.470741.527802012.08.24 10:221.519000.000.000.01-12.26
136686482012.08.21 15:00buy0.03gbpchf1.522831.470741.527802012.08.24 10:221.518970.000.000.01-12.08
136749092012.08.21 15:40buy0.05gbpchf1.520831.470741.527802012.08.24 10:221.518880.000.000.04-10.18
137025552012.08.21 20:46buy0.01usdcad0.988140.992630.999142012.08.22 17:000.992630.000.00-0.054.52
139364302012.08.23 12:31buy0.09gbpchf1.518821.470741.527802012.08.24 10:231.518750.000.000.01-0.66
139848482012.08.23 17:33buy0.15gbpchf1.516801.470741.527802012.08.24 10:231.518830.000.000.0231.79
152903622012.09.05 11:50sell0.09gbpchf1.521671.519501.510672012.09.05 16:211.519500.000.000.0020.44
155401092012.09.06 16:45sell0.09gbpchf1.523681.521341.512682012.09.06 17:591.521340.000.000.0022.05
  0.00 0.00 -7.15 1 327.53
Closed P/L: 1 320.38
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
150135722012.09.03 18:15sell0.01gbpchf1.513651.573801.51268 1.521590.000.00-0.29-8.32
151497022012.09.04 15:10sell0.02gbpchf1.515661.573801.51268 1.521590.000.00-0.49-12.42
151775842012.09.04 17:36sell0.03gbpchf1.517661.573801.51268 1.521590.000.00-0.71-12.35
152330402012.09.05 02:46sell0.05gbpchf1.519671.573801.51268 1.521590.000.00-0.96-10.06
  0.00 0.00 -2.45 -43.15
 Floating P/L: -45.60
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 15 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 320.38 Floating P/L: -45.60 Margin: 34.92
Balance: 16 320.40 Equity: 16 274.80 Free Margin: 16 239.88
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 179.68 Gross Loss: 859.31 Total Net Profit: 1 320.38
Profit Factor: 2.54 Expected Payoff: 16.71  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 660.32 (3.93%) Relative Drawdown: 3.93% (660.32)
 
Total Trades: 79 Short Positions (won %): 51 (70.59%) Long Positions (won %): 28 (60.71%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 53 (67.09%) Loss trades (% of total): 26 (32.91%)
Largest profit trade: 241.88 loss trade: -152.64
Average profit trade: 41.13 loss trade: -33.05
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 25 (927.42) consecutive losses ($): 8 (-576.81)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 966.87 (8) consecutive loss (count): -576.81 (8)
Average consecutive wins: 9 consecutive losses: 5