|Account: 9208832
|Name: forecasting
|Currency: USD
|2012 September 4, 17:09
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1328895974
|2012.09.04 10:23
|balance
|Deposit
|300.00
|1328896116
|2012.09.04 10:26
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.26119
|1.26814
|1.25720
|2012.09.04 15:20
|1.25720
|-0.50
|0.00
|0.00
|39.90
|1328896720
|2012.09.04 10:35
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|1.02697
|1.03405
|1.02310
|2012.09.04 17:08
|1.02310
|-0.41
|0.00
|0.00
|38.70
|1328896799
|2012.09.04 10:39
|sell
|0.10
|audjpy
|80.518
|81.231
|80.131
|2012.09.04 17:08
|80.131
|-0.41
|0.00
|0.00
|49.41
|1328897483
|2012.09.04 11:07
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.95209
|0.94500
|0.95500
|2012.09.04 15:20
|0.95500
|-0.40
|0.00
|0.00
|30.47
|1328908618
|2012.09.04 16:26
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.25759
|1.26445
|1.25600
|2012.09.04 16:51
|1.25739
|-0.50
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|1328909590
|2012.09.04 16:53
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.25650
|1.26350
|1.25140
|2012.09.04 17:09
|1.25806
|cancelled
|-2.23
|0.00
|0.00
|160.48
|Closed P/L:
|158.25
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|300.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|158.25
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|458.26
|Equity:
|458.26
|Free Margin:
|458.26
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|158.25
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|158.25
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|31.65
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|5
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|5 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|49.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|31.65
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (158.25)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|158.25 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|0