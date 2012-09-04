Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 9208832 Name: forecasting Currency: USD 2012 September 4, 17:09
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
13288959742012.09.04 10:23balanceDeposit300.00
13288961162012.09.04 10:26sell0.10eurusd1.261191.268141.257202012.09.04 15:201.25720-0.500.000.0039.90
13288967202012.09.04 10:35sell0.10audusd1.026971.034051.023102012.09.04 17:081.02310-0.410.000.0038.70
13288967992012.09.04 10:39sell0.10audjpy80.51881.23180.1312012.09.04 17:0880.131-0.410.000.0049.41
13288974832012.09.04 11:07buy0.10usdchf0.952090.945000.955002012.09.04 15:200.95500-0.400.000.0030.47
13289086182012.09.04 16:26sell0.10eurusd1.257591.264451.256002012.09.04 16:511.25739-0.500.000.002.00
13289095902012.09.04 16:53sell stop0.10eurusd1.256501.263501.251402012.09.04 17:091.25806cancelled
  -2.23 0.00 0.00 160.48
Closed P/L: 158.25
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 300.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 158.25 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 458.26 Equity: 458.26 Free Margin: 458.26
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 158.25 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 158.25
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 31.65  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 5 Short Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 49.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 31.65 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (158.25) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 158.25 (5) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 0