Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 6226819 Name: dss_filteterd Currency: USD 2012 August 31, 10:02
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
134119942012.08.17 07:55balanceDeposit300.00
142997412012.08.28 07:20sell0.01nzdjpy63.37563.36062.6752012.08.28 17:2363.3600.000.000.000.19
145796042012.08.30 06:20sell0.01nzdjpy63.01462.80762.3142012.08.30 17:5962.8070.000.000.002.63
  0.00 0.00 0.00 2.82
Closed P/L: 2.82
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
146967652012.08.30 21:35sell0.01nzdjpy62.69164.27161.991 62.7390.000.00-0.07-0.61
  0.00 0.00 -0.07 -0.61
 Floating P/L: -0.68
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 300.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2.82 Floating P/L: -0.68 Margin: 1.60
Balance: 302.82 Equity: 302.14 Free Margin: 300.54
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2.82 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 2.82
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 1.41  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 2 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 2.63 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 1.41 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (2.82) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2.82 (2) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 0