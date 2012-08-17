|Account: 6226819
|Name: dss_filteterd
|Currency: USD
|2012 August 31, 10:02
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|13411994
|2012.08.17 07:55
|balance
|Deposit
|300.00
|14299741
|2012.08.28 07:20
|sell
|0.01
|nzdjpy
|63.375
|63.360
|62.675
|2012.08.28 17:23
|63.360
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.19
|14579604
|2012.08.30 06:20
|sell
|0.01
|nzdjpy
|63.014
|62.807
|62.314
|2012.08.30 17:59
|62.807
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.82
|Closed P/L:
|2.82
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14696765
|2012.08.30 21:35
|sell
|0.01
|nzdjpy
|62.691
|64.271
|61.991
|62.739
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-0.61
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-0.61
|Floating P/L:
|-0.68
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|300.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2.82
|Floating P/L:
|-0.68
|Margin:
|1.60
|Balance:
|302.82
|Equity:
|302.14
|Free Margin:
|300.54
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2.82
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|2.82
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|1.41
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|2
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|2.63
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|1.41
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (2.82)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|2.82 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|0