|Account: 6221557
|Name: stepma_45
|Currency: USD
|2012 August 17, 23:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|12965338
|2012.08.13 15:56
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|12969542
|2012.08.13 16:30
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|1.05349
|1.05229
|1.02781
|2012.08.13 17:43
|1.05229
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|13033807
|2012.08.14 08:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|123.112
|123.065
|128.012
|2012.08.14 20:00
|123.523
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.19
|13071882
|2012.08.14 13:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.52605
|1.52458
|1.57505
|2012.08.15 05:00
|1.52613
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|0.82
|13096396
|2012.08.14 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.56852
|1.56943
|1.54243
|2012.08.15 11:30
|1.56943
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.37
|-9.10
|13201027
|2012.08.15 12:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.56922
|1.56803
|1.61822
|2012.08.15 12:43
|1.56803
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.90
|13209553
|2012.08.15 13:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.23101
|1.22781
|1.20346
|2012.08.15 15:07
|1.22781
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|13243213
|2012.08.15 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|78.643
|78.943
|76.243
|2012.08.15 18:00
|78.878
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.79
|13311295
|2012.08.16 08:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.22804
|1.22689
|1.27704
|2012.08.16 08:30
|1.22815
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.10
|13359096
|2012.08.16 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.53226
|1.52752
|1.50052
|2012.08.17 14:56
|1.52752
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.33
|48.70
|13458120
|2012.08.17 15:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.23435
|1.23115
|1.20568
|2012.08.17 18:09
|1.23115
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|13463367
|2012.08.17 15:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|0.98940
|0.98815
|1.03840
|2012.08.17 15:47
|0.98815
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.65
|13467625
|2012.08.17 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|124.927
|124.770
|129.827
|2012.08.17 16:45
|124.770
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.77
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.67
|95.60
|Closed P/L:
|94.93
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|13491139
|2012.08.17 19:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.23220
|1.23110
|1.28120
|1.23327
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|10.70
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|10.70
|Floating P/L:
|10.45
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|94.93
|Floating P/L:
|10.45
|Margin:
|24.64
|Balance:
|3 094.93
|Equity:
|3 105.38
|Free Margin:
|3 080.74
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|178.51
|Gross Loss:
|83.58
|Total Net Profit:
|94.93
|Profit Factor:
|2.14
|Expected Payoff:
|7.91
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|32.42 (1.05%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.05% (32.42)
|Total Trades:
|12
|Short Positions (won %):
|6 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|7 (58.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|5 (41.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|52.19
|loss trade:
|-29.79
|Average
|profit trade:
|25.50
|loss trade:
|-16.72
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (65.04)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-32.42)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|65.04 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-32.42 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2