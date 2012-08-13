Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 6221557 Name: stepma_45 Currency: USD 2012 August 17, 23:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
129653382012.08.13 15:56balanceDeposit3 000.00
129695422012.08.13 16:30sell0.10audusd1.053491.052291.027812012.08.13 17:431.052290.000.000.0012.00
130338072012.08.14 08:00buy0.10gbpjpy123.112123.065128.0122012.08.14 20:00123.5230.000.000.0052.19
130718822012.08.14 13:00buy0.10gbpchf1.526051.524581.575052012.08.15 05:001.526130.000.000.030.82
130963962012.08.14 16:00sell0.10gbpusd1.568521.569431.542432012.08.15 11:301.569430.000.00-0.37-9.10
132010272012.08.15 12:00buy0.10gbpusd1.569221.568031.618222012.08.15 12:431.568030.000.000.00-11.90
132095532012.08.15 13:00sell0.10eurusd1.231011.227811.203462012.08.15 15:071.227810.000.000.0032.00
132432132012.08.15 16:00sell0.10usdjpy78.64378.94376.2432012.08.15 18:0078.8780.000.000.00-29.79
133112952012.08.16 08:00buy0.10eurusd1.228041.226891.277042012.08.16 08:301.228150.000.000.001.10
133590962012.08.16 16:00sell0.10gbpchf1.532261.527521.500522012.08.17 14:561.527520.000.00-0.3348.70
134581202012.08.17 15:00sell0.10eurusd1.234351.231151.205682012.08.17 18:091.231150.000.000.0032.00
134633672012.08.17 15:30buy0.10usdcad0.989400.988151.038402012.08.17 15:470.988150.000.000.00-12.65
134676252012.08.17 16:00buy0.10gbpjpy124.927124.770129.8272012.08.17 16:45124.7700.000.000.00-19.77
  0.00 0.00 -0.67 95.60
Closed P/L: 94.93
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
134911392012.08.17 19:30buy0.10eurusd1.232201.231101.28120 1.233270.000.00-0.2510.70
  0.00 0.00 -0.25 10.70
 Floating P/L: 10.45
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 94.93 Floating P/L: 10.45 Margin: 24.64
Balance: 3 094.93 Equity: 3 105.38 Free Margin: 3 080.74
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 178.51 Gross Loss: 83.58 Total Net Profit: 94.93
Profit Factor: 2.14 Expected Payoff: 7.91  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 32.42 (1.05%) Relative Drawdown: 1.05% (32.42)
 
Total Trades: 12 Short Positions (won %): 6 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 7 (58.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (41.67%)
Largest profit trade: 52.19 loss trade: -29.79
Average profit trade: 25.50 loss trade: -16.72
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (65.04) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-32.42)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 65.04 (3) consecutive loss (count): -32.42 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2