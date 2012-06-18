Forex Capital Markets, LLC
|Account: 2089592072
|Name: newstrader_ecn
|Currency: USD
|2012 August 3, 13:10
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|68512568
|2012.06.18 08:45
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|68531784
|2012.06.19 08:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.56253
|1.56253
|1.55253
|2012.06.19 08:31
|1.56253
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68532176
|2012.06.19 09:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.25760
|1.26260
|1.24760
|2012.06.19 10:11
|1.26260
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|68543743
|2012.06.20 08:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.56785
|1.56785
|1.55785
|2012.06.20 08:30
|1.56785
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68543767
|2012.06.20 08:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.56630
|1.57130
|1.55630
|2012.06.20 08:42
|1.57130
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|68543785
|2012.06.20 08:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.56522
|1.57022
|1.55522
|2012.06.20 08:37
|1.57022
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|68549905
|2012.06.20 16:31
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.57009
|1.56837
|1.56009
|2012.06.20 16:42
|1.56837
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.20
|68550051
|2012.06.20 16:33
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.26625
|1.26625
|1.25625
|2012.06.20 16:36
|1.26625
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68550206
|2012.06.20 16:36
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.94896
|0.94896
|0.95896
|2012.06.20 16:38
|0.94896
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68550220
|2012.06.20 16:36
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.56838
|1.56837
|1.55838
|2012.06.20 16:42
|1.56837
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|68550261
|2012.06.20 16:37
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.26467
|1.26467
|1.25467
|2012.06.20 16:37
|1.26467
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68550289
|2012.06.20 16:37
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.56684
|1.57184
|1.55684
|2012.06.20 17:00
|1.57184
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|68554100
|2012.06.20 22:44
|buy
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.79783
|0.79952
|0.80783
|2012.06.20 22:55
|0.79952
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.90
|68554101
|2012.06.20 22:44
|buy
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.79894
|0.79952
|0.80894
|2012.06.20 22:55
|0.79952
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.80
|68554112
|2012.06.20 22:44
|buy
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.79980
|0.79680
|0.80980
|2012.06.20 22:59
|0.79968
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.20
|68560267
|2012.06.21 12:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.02124
|1.02124
|1.03124
|2012.06.21 12:52
|1.02124
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68560275
|2012.06.21 12:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.02146
|1.01846
|1.03146
|2012.06.21 18:51
|1.02780
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|61.69
|68574061
|2012.06.22 12:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.02968
|1.02968
|1.03968
|2012.06.22 12:30
|1.02968
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68625157
|2012.06.29 12:36
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.01998
|1.01998
|1.00998
|2012.06.29 12:36
|1.01998
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68634721
|2012.07.02 14:05
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|79.495
|79.495
|78.495
|2012.07.02 14:06
|79.495
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68637906
|2012.07.03 01:31
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|1.02720
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.07.03 01:31
|1.02700
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|68638653
|2012.07.03 04:30
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|1.02616
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.07.03 04:30
|1.02650
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.40
|68648897
|2012.07.04 01:30
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|1.03197
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.07.04 01:30
|1.03169
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.80
|68662613
|2012.07.05 10:59
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.55907
|1.55907
|1.56907
|2012.07.05 11:01
|1.55907
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68662706
|2012.07.05 11:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.56066
|1.55566
|1.57066
|2012.07.05 12:16
|1.55566
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|68663442
|2012.07.05 11:46
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.24786
|1.24099
|1.23786
|2012.07.05 12:40
|1.23786
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|68663555
|2012.07.05 11:47
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.96308
|0.96308
|0.97308
|2012.07.05 11:48
|0.96308
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68663600
|2012.07.05 11:48
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.24649
|1.23956
|1.23649
|2012.07.05 16:17
|1.23956
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.30
|68663693
|2012.07.05 11:51
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.96459
|0.96459
|0.97459
|2012.07.05 11:56
|0.96459
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68663709
|2012.07.05 11:51
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.24532
|1.23956
|1.23532
|2012.07.05 16:17
|1.23956
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|57.60
|68671954
|2012.07.06 12:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|79.594
|80.094
|78.594
|2012.07.06 16:05
|79.639
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.65
|68671966
|2012.07.06 12:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.01645
|1.01645
|1.02645
|2012.07.06 12:42
|1.01645
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68672046
|2012.07.06 12:31
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.01401
|1.01701
|1.00401
|2012.07.06 12:43
|1.01701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.50
|68672119
|2012.07.06 12:31
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.23488
|1.22979
|1.22488
|2012.07.06 16:05
|1.22802
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68.60
|68708344
|2012.07.11 18:03
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.22378
|1.22378
|1.21378
|2012.07.11 18:04
|1.22378
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68708365
|2012.07.11 18:04
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.98164
|0.98164
|0.99164
|2012.07.11 19:23
|0.98164
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68708399
|2012.07.11 18:05
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.55098
|1.55098
|1.54098
|2012.07.11 18:05
|1.55098
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68708411
|2012.07.11 18:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.22238
|1.22238
|1.21238
|2012.07.11 18:05
|1.22238
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68708512
|2012.07.11 18:07
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.54956
|1.54956
|1.53956
|2012.07.11 18:13
|1.54956
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68708523
|2012.07.11 18:07
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.98322
|0.97922
|0.99322
|2012.07.11 22:59
|0.98060
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|-26.72
|68710449
|2012.07.12 01:30
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|1.02261
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.07.12 01:30
|1.02337
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.60
|68710456
|2012.07.12 01:30
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|1.02170
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.07.12 01:30
|1.02139
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.10
|68710465
|2012.07.12 01:30
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|1.02093
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.07.12 01:30
|1.02110
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.70
|68718499
|2012.07.13 02:00
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|1.01464
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.07.13 02:00
|1.01436
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.80
|68718518
|2012.07.13 02:01
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|1.01551
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.07.13 02:01
|1.01524
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.70
|68718524
|2012.07.13 02:01
|buy
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.79136
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.07.13 02:01
|0.79099
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.70
|68718538
|2012.07.13 02:01
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|1.01647
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.07.13 02:01
|1.01616
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.10
|68718557
|2012.07.13 02:01
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.01799
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.07.13 02:02
|1.01831
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.14
|68728217
|2012.07.16 12:33
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.55555
|1.55555
|1.56555
|2012.07.16 12:37
|1.55555
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68728254
|2012.07.16 12:36
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.22088
|1.22162
|1.23088
|2012.07.16 14:08
|1.22162
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.40
|68728287
|2012.07.16 12:37
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.98316
|0.98316
|0.97316
|2012.07.16 12:41
|0.98316
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68731215
|2012.07.16 22:44
|sell
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.79566
|0.79866
|0.78566
|2012.07.16 22:59
|0.79667
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.10
|68731217
|2012.07.16 22:44
|sell
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.79625
|0.79925
|0.78625
|2012.07.16 22:59
|0.79667
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.20
|68735198
|2012.07.17 13:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.01396
|1.01396
|1.00396
|2012.07.17 13:22
|1.01396
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68735664
|2012.07.17 14:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.22473
|1.22205
|1.21473
|2012.07.17 15:04
|1.22205
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.80
|68735742
|2012.07.17 14:02
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.98109
|0.98109
|0.99109
|2012.07.17 14:02
|0.98109
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68735750
|2012.07.17 14:02
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.55907
|1.55907
|1.54907
|2012.07.17 14:02
|1.55907
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68735820
|2012.07.17 14:03
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.22345
|1.22206
|1.21345
|2012.07.17 15:04
|1.22206
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.90
|68735944
|2012.07.17 14:07
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.98255
|0.98255
|0.99255
|2012.07.17 14:19
|0.98255
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68741212
|2012.07.18 08:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.56177
|1.56177
|1.55177
|2012.07.18 08:34
|1.56177
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68765262
|2012.07.20 12:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.01197
|1.01197
|1.02197
|2012.07.20 12:39
|1.01197
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68765325
|2012.07.20 12:33
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.01254
|1.01254
|1.02254
|2012.07.23 03:49
|1.01557
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|29.84
|68780089
|2012.07.24 02:30
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|1.02846
|1.02931
|1.03846
|2012.07.24 05:17
|1.03033
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.70
|68798553
|2012.07.25 21:00
|buy
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.79009
|0.79024
|0.80009
|2012.07.25 21:45
|0.79024
|0.00
|0.00
|0.98
|1.50
|68798600
|2012.07.25 21:05
|buy
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.79111
|0.79208
|0.80111
|2012.07.26 07:05
|0.79208
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.70
|68836440
|2012.07.27 12:37
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.22893
|1.22893
|1.21893
|2012.07.27 12:37
|1.22893
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68836446
|2012.07.27 12:37
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.97767
|0.97767
|0.98767
|2012.07.27 12:39
|0.97767
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68889120
|2012.08.01 18:14
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.22720
|1.22720
|1.21720
|2012.08.01 18:16
|1.22720
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68889149
|2012.08.01 18:14
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.98042
|0.98042
|0.99042
|2012.08.01 18:18
|0.98042
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68889160
|2012.08.01 18:14
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.55765
|1.55765
|1.54765
|2012.08.01 18:16
|1.55765
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68889185
|2012.08.01 18:14
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.22552
|1.22552
|1.21552
|2012.08.01 18:20
|1.22552
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68889343
|2012.08.01 18:19
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.98139
|0.98139
|0.99139
|2012.08.01 18:19
|0.98139
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68889361
|2012.08.01 18:19
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.22414
|1.22914
|1.21414
|2012.08.01 22:59
|1.22384
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.26
|3.00
|68892029
|2012.08.02 01:30
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|1.04742
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.08.02 01:30
|1.04694
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.80
|68895906
|2012.08.02 11:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.22918
|1.23541
|1.23918
|2012.08.02 12:35
|1.23918
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|68908537
|2012.08.03 12:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|78.588
|78.588
|79.588
|2012.08.03 12:30
|78.588
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68908755
|2012.08.03 12:32
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.55290
|1.55290
|1.54290
|2012.08.03 12:32
|1.55290
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68908829
|2012.08.03 12:33
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.22181
|1.22681
|1.21181
|2012.08.03 12:42
|1.22681
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.37
|196.02
|Closed P/L:
|195.65
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|195.65
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 195.65
|Equity:
|5 195.65
|Free Margin:
|5 195.65
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|610.63
|Gross Loss:
|414.98
|Total Net Profit:
|195.65
|Profit Factor:
|1.47
|Expected Payoff:
|2.54
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|182.70
|Maximal Drawdown:
|182.70 (3.65%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|3.65% (182.70)
|
|Total Trades:
|77
|Short Positions (won %):
|42 (69.05%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|35 (71.43%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|54 (70.13%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|23 (29.87%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|100.00
|loss trade:
|-50.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|11.31
|loss trade:
|-18.04
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|20 (102.94)
|consecutive losses ($):
|6 (-17.14)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|226.90 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-100.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2