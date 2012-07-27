|Account: xxxxxx
|Name: x x
|Currency: EUR
|2012 August 9, 12:03
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|37934958
|2012.07.27 08:58
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.22927
|0.00000
|1.23027
|2012.07.27 09:45
|1.23027
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.63
|37934959
|2012.07.27 08:31
|sell stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.22717
|0.00000
|1.22617
|2012.07.27 09:21
|1.22926
|cancelled
|37934961
|2012.07.27 09:43
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.56965
|0.00000
|1.57065
|2012.07.27 12:42
|1.57065
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.63
|37934966
|2012.07.27 08:34
|sell stop
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.56685
|0.00000
|1.56585
|2012.07.27 10:01
|1.56872
|cancelled
|37934984
|2012.07.27 09:20
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpy
|96.218
|0.000
|96.318
|2012.07.27 09:42
|96.318
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.08
|37934990
|2012.07.27 08:37
|sell stop
|0.02
|eurjpy
|95.951
|0.000
|95.852
|2012.07.27 09:21
|96.169
|cancelled
|37962426
|2012.07.30 08:31
|buy stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.23119
|0.00000
|1.23219
|2012.07.30 09:13
|1.22911
|cancelled
|37962429
|2012.07.30 09:05
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.22842
|0.00000
|1.22742
|2012.07.30 10:01
|1.22742
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.63
|37962436
|2012.07.30 08:33
|buy stop
|0.02
|eurjpy
|96.683
|0.000
|96.783
|2012.07.30 09:05
|96.285
|cancelled
|37962468
|2012.07.30 09:59
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|0.97796
|0.00000
|0.97896
|2012.07.30 11:22
|0.97873
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.28
|37962472
|2012.07.30 08:36
|sell stop
|0.02
|usdchf
|0.97568
|0.00000
|0.97468
|2012.07.30 10:01
|0.97847
|cancelled
|37962478
|2012.07.30 08:43
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpy
|96.269
|0.000
|96.169
|2012.07.30 08:44
|96.328
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.22
|37962660
|2012.07.30 09:05
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpy
|96.253
|0.000
|96.160
|2012.07.30 10:04
|96.190
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.31
|37984054
|2012.07.31 08:30
|buy stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.22912
|0.00000
|1.22990
|2012.07.31 11:07
|1.22502
|cancelled
|37984056
|2012.07.31 08:31
|sell stop
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.22512
|0.00000
|1.22412
|2012.07.31 10:37
|1.22757
|cancelled
|37984066
|2012.07.31 08:33
|sell stop
|0.02
|eurjpy
|95.789
|0.000
|95.689
|2012.07.31 10:37
|96.048
|cancelled
|37984072
|2012.07.31 08:33
|buy stop
|0.02
|eurjpy
|96.158
|0.000
|96.222
|2012.07.31 11:33
|96.061
|expiration [2012.07.31 11:33]
|37984080
|2012.07.31 08:34
|buy stop
|0.02
|usdchf
|0.98031
|0.00000
|0.98131
|2012.07.31 10:39
|0.97850
|cancelled
|37984386
|2012.07.31 10:37
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|0.97831
|0.00000
|0.97731
|2012.07.31 10:37
|0.97861
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.50
|37986132
|2012.07.31 10:38
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|0.97809
|0.00000
|0.97735
|2012.07.31 13:04
|0.97735
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.24
|37986317
|2012.07.31 11:07
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.22495
|0.00000
|1.22415
|2012.08.01 02:21
|1.22945
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.32
|37986355
|2012.07.31 10:53
|sell stop
|0.02
|eurjpy
|95.756
|0.000
|95.688
|2012.07.31 11:33
|96.029
|cancelled
|38027744
|2012.08.02 08:33
|sell stop
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.22165
|0.00000
|1.22092
|2012.08.02 09:08
|1.22514
|cancelled
|38027748
|2012.08.02 08:34
|sell stop
|0.04
|eurjpy
|95.799
|0.000
|95.732
|2012.08.02 10:27
|96.169
|cancelled
|38027755
|2012.08.02 08:35
|buy stop
|0.04
|usdchf
|0.98341
|0.00000
|0.98404
|2012.08.02 11:30
|0.98086
|cancelled
|38027823
|2012.08.02 09:00
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.22580
|0.00000
|1.22660
|2012.08.02 11:32
|1.22660
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.61
|38027830
|2012.08.02 10:27
|buy
|0.04
|eurjpy
|96.193
|0.000
|96.256
|2012.08.02 11:35
|96.256
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.62
|38027834
|2012.08.02 08:51
|sell stop
|0.04
|usdchf
|0.98015
|0.00000
|0.97946
|2012.08.02 11:30
|0.98060
|cancelled
|38083890
|2012.08.06 08:47
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.23815
|0.00000
|1.23733
|2012.08.06 09:57
|1.23733
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.65
|38083897
|2012.08.06 08:57
|sell
|0.04
|eurjpy
|97.079
|0.000
|97.013
|2012.08.06 09:50
|97.013
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.72
|38083900
|2012.08.06 08:47
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|0.97051
|0.00000
|0.97122
|2012.08.06 10:00
|0.97122
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.36
|38083906
|2012.08.06 08:34
|buy stop
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.24453
|0.00000
|1.24527
|2012.08.06 08:47
|1.23836
|cancelled
|38083911
|2012.08.06 08:35
|buy stop
|0.04
|eurjpy
|97.824
|0.000
|97.887
|2012.08.06 08:58
|97.103
|cancelled
|38083917
|2012.08.06 08:36
|sell stop
|0.04
|usdchf
|0.96555
|0.00000
|0.96486
|2012.08.06 08:47
|0.97024
|cancelled
|38102014
|2012.08.07 09:02
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.23835
|0.00000
|1.23737
|2012.08.07 23:21
|1.24012
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.71
|38102027
|2012.08.07 09:00
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|0.97001
|0.00000
|0.97070
|2012.08.07 23:21
|0.96860
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.70
|38102028
|2012.08.07 10:22
|buy
|0.04
|eurjpy
|97.155
|0.000
|97.217
|2012.08.07 10:29
|97.217
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.55
|38102031
|2012.08.07 08:32
|buy stop
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.24083
|0.00000
|1.24163
|2012.08.07 09:02
|1.23824
|cancelled
|38102032
|2012.08.07 08:32
|sell
|0.04
|eurjpy
|96.966
|0.000
|0.000
|2012.08.07 08:33
|96.999
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.36
|38102036
|2012.08.07 08:33
|sell stop
|0.04
|eurjpy
|96.815
|0.000
|96.719
|2012.08.07 10:22
|97.139
|cancelled
|38102037
|2012.08.07 08:34
|sell stop
|0.04
|usdchf
|0.96745
|0.00000
|0.96648
|2012.08.07 09:01
|0.96972
|cancelled
|38119986
|2012.08.08 08:32
|buy stop
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.24043
|0.00000
|1.24117
|2012.08.08 09:37
|1.23764
|cancelled
|38120058
|2012.08.08 08:40
|sell stop
|0.04
|usdchf
|0.96845
|0.00000
|0.96776
|2012.08.08 09:37
|0.97059
|cancelled
|38120061
|2012.08.08 08:52
|sell
|0.04
|eurjpy
|97.222
|0.000
|97.159
|2012.08.08 09:01
|97.159
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.59
|38120065
|2012.08.08 09:36
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.23755
|0.00000
|1.23680
|2012.08.08 09:57
|1.23680
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.43
|38120073
|2012.08.08 08:42
|buy stop
|0.04
|eurjpy
|97.508
|0.000
|97.570
|2012.08.08 08:52
|97.268
|cancelled
|38120078
|2012.08.08 09:36
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|0.97078
|0.00000
|0.97147
|2012.08.08 09:57
|0.97147
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.30
|38140218
|2012.08.09 08:30
|buy stop
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.23893
|0.00000
|1.23965
|2012.08.09 10:24
|1.23649
|cancelled
|38140233
|2012.08.09 08:30
|sell stop
|0.04
|usdchf
|0.96963
|0.00000
|0.96899
|2012.08.09 10:24
|0.97151
|cancelled
|38140239
|2012.08.09 08:31
|buy stop
|0.04
|eurjpy
|97.307
|0.000
|97.368
|2012.08.09 11:17
|96.949
|cancelled
|38140241
|2012.08.09 10:12
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.23605
|0.00000
|1.23532
|2012.08.09 10:59
|1.23532
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.36
|38140247
|2012.08.09 11:17
|sell
|0.04
|eurjpy
|96.925
|0.000
|96.867
|2012.08.09 11:24
|96.867
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|38140252
|2012.08.09 10:12
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|0.97193
|0.00000
|0.97262
|2012.08.09 11:17
|0.97262
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.30
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.88
|Closed P/L:
|19.88
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|19.88
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|78.11
|Equity:
|78.11
|Free Margin:
|78.11
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|40.69
|Gross Loss:
|20.81
|Total Net Profit:
|19.88
|Profit Factor:
|1.96
|Expected Payoff:
|0.80
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|10.41 (14.04%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|14.04% (10.41)
|
|Total Trades:
|25
|Short Positions (won %):
|14 (64.29%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|11 (90.91%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|19 (76.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (24.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|2.72
|loss trade:
|-7.32
|Average
|profit trade:
|2.14
|loss trade:
|-3.47
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (14.38)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-10.41)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|14.38 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-10.41 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1