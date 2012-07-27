Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: xxxxxx Name: x x Currency: EUR 2012 August 9, 12:03
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
379349582012.07.27 08:58buy0.02eurusd1.229270.000001.230272012.07.27 09:451.230270.000.000.001.63
379349592012.07.27 08:31sell stop0.02eurusd1.227170.000001.226172012.07.27 09:211.22926cancelled
379349612012.07.27 09:43buy0.02gbpusd1.569650.000001.570652012.07.27 12:421.570650.000.000.001.63
379349662012.07.27 08:34sell stop0.02gbpusd1.566850.000001.565852012.07.27 10:011.56872cancelled
379349842012.07.27 09:20buy0.02eurjpy96.2180.00096.3182012.07.27 09:4296.3180.000.000.002.08
379349902012.07.27 08:37sell stop0.02eurjpy95.9510.00095.8522012.07.27 09:2196.169cancelled
379624262012.07.30 08:31buy stop0.02eurusd1.231190.000001.232192012.07.30 09:131.22911cancelled
379624292012.07.30 09:05sell0.02eurusd1.228420.000001.227422012.07.30 10:011.227420.000.000.001.63
379624362012.07.30 08:33buy stop0.02eurjpy96.6830.00096.7832012.07.30 09:0596.285cancelled
379624682012.07.30 09:59buy0.02usdchf0.977960.000000.978962012.07.30 11:220.978730.000.000.001.28
379624722012.07.30 08:36sell stop0.02usdchf0.975680.000000.974682012.07.30 10:010.97847cancelled
379624782012.07.30 08:43sell0.02eurjpy96.2690.00096.1692012.07.30 08:4496.3280.000.000.00-1.22
379626602012.07.30 09:05sell0.02eurjpy96.2530.00096.1602012.07.30 10:0496.1900.000.000.001.31
379840542012.07.31 08:30buy stop0.02eurusd1.229120.000001.229902012.07.31 11:071.22502cancelled
379840562012.07.31 08:31sell stop0.02eurusd1.225120.000001.224122012.07.31 10:371.22757cancelled
379840662012.07.31 08:33sell stop0.02eurjpy95.7890.00095.6892012.07.31 10:3796.048cancelled
379840722012.07.31 08:33buy stop0.02eurjpy96.1580.00096.2222012.07.31 11:3396.061expiration [2012.07.31 11:33]
379840802012.07.31 08:34buy stop0.02usdchf0.980310.000000.981312012.07.31 10:390.97850cancelled
379843862012.07.31 10:37sell0.02usdchf0.978310.000000.977312012.07.31 10:370.978610.000.000.00-0.50
379861322012.07.31 10:38sell0.02usdchf0.978090.000000.977352012.07.31 13:040.977350.000.000.001.24
379863172012.07.31 11:07sell0.02eurusd1.224950.000001.224152012.08.01 02:211.229450.000.000.00-7.32
379863552012.07.31 10:53sell stop0.02eurjpy95.7560.00095.6882012.07.31 11:3396.029cancelled
380277442012.08.02 08:33sell stop0.04eurusd1.221650.000001.220922012.08.02 09:081.22514cancelled
380277482012.08.02 08:34sell stop0.04eurjpy95.7990.00095.7322012.08.02 10:2796.169cancelled
380277552012.08.02 08:35buy stop0.04usdchf0.983410.000000.984042012.08.02 11:300.98086cancelled
380278232012.08.02 09:00buy0.04eurusd1.225800.000001.226602012.08.02 11:321.226600.000.000.002.61
380278302012.08.02 10:27buy0.04eurjpy96.1930.00096.2562012.08.02 11:3596.2560.000.000.002.62
380278342012.08.02 08:51sell stop0.04usdchf0.980150.000000.979462012.08.02 11:300.98060cancelled
380838902012.08.06 08:47sell0.04eurusd1.238150.000001.237332012.08.06 09:571.237330.000.000.002.65
380838972012.08.06 08:57sell0.04eurjpy97.0790.00097.0132012.08.06 09:5097.0130.000.000.002.72
380839002012.08.06 08:47buy0.04usdchf0.970510.000000.971222012.08.06 10:000.971220.000.000.002.36
380839062012.08.06 08:34buy stop0.04eurusd1.244530.000001.245272012.08.06 08:471.23836cancelled
380839112012.08.06 08:35buy stop0.04eurjpy97.8240.00097.8872012.08.06 08:5897.103cancelled
380839172012.08.06 08:36sell stop0.04usdchf0.965550.000000.964862012.08.06 08:470.97024cancelled
381020142012.08.07 09:02sell0.04eurusd1.238350.000001.237372012.08.07 23:211.240120.000.000.00-5.71
381020272012.08.07 09:00buy0.04usdchf0.970010.000000.970702012.08.07 23:210.968600.000.000.00-4.70
381020282012.08.07 10:22buy0.04eurjpy97.1550.00097.2172012.08.07 10:2997.2170.000.000.002.55
381020312012.08.07 08:32buy stop0.04eurusd1.240830.000001.241632012.08.07 09:021.23824cancelled
381020322012.08.07 08:32sell0.04eurjpy96.9660.0000.0002012.08.07 08:3396.9990.000.000.00-1.36
381020362012.08.07 08:33sell stop0.04eurjpy96.8150.00096.7192012.08.07 10:2297.139cancelled
381020372012.08.07 08:34sell stop0.04usdchf0.967450.000000.966482012.08.07 09:010.96972cancelled
381199862012.08.08 08:32buy stop0.04eurusd1.240430.000001.241172012.08.08 09:371.23764cancelled
381200582012.08.08 08:40sell stop0.04usdchf0.968450.000000.967762012.08.08 09:370.97059cancelled
381200612012.08.08 08:52sell0.04eurjpy97.2220.00097.1592012.08.08 09:0197.1590.000.000.002.59
381200652012.08.08 09:36sell0.04eurusd1.237550.000001.236802012.08.08 09:571.236800.000.000.002.43
381200732012.08.08 08:42buy stop0.04eurjpy97.5080.00097.5702012.08.08 08:5297.268cancelled
381200782012.08.08 09:36buy0.04usdchf0.970780.000000.971472012.08.08 09:570.971470.000.000.002.30
381402182012.08.09 08:30buy stop0.04eurusd1.238930.000001.239652012.08.09 10:241.23649cancelled
381402332012.08.09 08:30sell stop0.04usdchf0.969630.000000.968992012.08.09 10:240.97151cancelled
381402392012.08.09 08:31buy stop0.04eurjpy97.3070.00097.3682012.08.09 11:1796.949cancelled
381402412012.08.09 10:12sell0.04eurusd1.236050.000001.235322012.08.09 10:591.235320.000.000.002.36
381402472012.08.09 11:17sell0.04eurjpy96.9250.00096.8672012.08.09 11:2496.8670.000.000.002.40
381402522012.08.09 10:12buy0.04usdchf0.971930.000000.972622012.08.09 11:170.972620.000.000.002.30
  0.00 0.00 0.00 19.88
Closed P/L: 19.88
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 19.88 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 78.11 Equity: 78.11 Free Margin: 78.11
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 40.69 Gross Loss: 20.81 Total Net Profit: 19.88
Profit Factor: 1.96 Expected Payoff: 0.80  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 10.41 (14.04%) Relative Drawdown: 14.04% (10.41)
 
Total Trades: 25 Short Positions (won %): 14 (64.29%) Long Positions (won %): 11 (90.91%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 19 (76.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (24.00%)
Largest profit trade: 2.72 loss trade: -7.32
Average profit trade: 2.14 loss trade: -3.47
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (14.38) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-10.41)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 14.38 (6) consecutive loss (count): -10.41 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1