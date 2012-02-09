Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 3811939 Name: ttm_scalper_divergence Currency: USD 2012 February 9, 11:47
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1551537812012.02.09 08:36balanceDeposit1 000.00
1551541722012.02.09 08:38sell0.10eurusd1.330981.339051.329002012.02.09 09:281.329860.000.000.0011.20
1551542412012.02.09 08:39buy0.10usdchf0.909870.901530.911512012.02.09 09:550.911510.000.000.0017.99
1551542862012.02.09 08:40sell0.10eurgbp0.839690.847950.838912012.02.09 09:510.838910.000.000.0012.35
1551544122012.02.09 08:40sell0.10eurjpy102.678103.500102.5982012.02.09 09:51102.5980.000.000.0010.36
1551594992012.02.09 09:23sell0.10eurgbp0.839280.847570.838572012.02.09 11:330.838570.000.000.0011.26
1551595602012.02.09 09:23sell0.10eurusd1.329791.338031.329042012.02.09 09:361.329040.000.000.007.50
1551597212012.02.09 09:25sell0.10eurgbp0.839100.847370.838372012.02.09 11:460.838540.000.000.008.89
1551600362012.02.09 09:28sell0.10eurusd1.329661.337841.328842012.02.09 09:511.328840.000.000.008.20
1551601682012.02.09 09:29buy0.10usdchf0.910670.902270.911272012.02.09 09:510.911270.000.000.006.58
1551614182012.02.09 09:40sell0.10eurusd1.329421.337601.328612012.02.09 09:511.328610.000.000.008.10
1551721692012.02.09 10:46buy0.10eurgbp0.839750.831420.840422012.02.09 11:070.839560.000.000.00-3.01
1551722432012.02.09 10:47buy0.10gbpjpy122.326121.476122.3762012.02.09 11:40122.3760.000.000.006.48
1551788022012.02.09 11:38buy0.10gbpjpy122.375121.510122.4072012.02.09 11:46122.3830.000.000.001.03
  0.00 0.00 0.00 106.93
Closed P/L: 106.93
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 106.93 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 1 106.93 Equity: 1 106.93 Free Margin: 1 106.93
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 109.94 Gross Loss: 3.01 Total Net Profit: 106.93
Profit Factor: 36.52 Expected Payoff: 8.23  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 3.01 (0.28%) Relative Drawdown: 0.28% (3.01)
 
Total Trades: 13 Short Positions (won %): 8 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (80.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 12 (92.31%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (7.69%)
Largest profit trade: 17.99 loss trade: -3.01
Average profit trade: 9.16 loss trade: -3.01
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (82.28) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-3.01)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 82.28 (8) consecutive loss (count): -3.01 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 1