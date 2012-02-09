|Account: 3811939
|Name: ttm_scalper_divergence
|Currency: USD
|2012 February 9, 11:47
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|155153781
|2012.02.09 08:36
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|155154172
|2012.02.09 08:38
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.33098
|1.33905
|1.32900
|2012.02.09 09:28
|1.32986
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.20
|155154241
|2012.02.09 08:39
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.90987
|0.90153
|0.91151
|2012.02.09 09:55
|0.91151
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.99
|155154286
|2012.02.09 08:40
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.83969
|0.84795
|0.83891
|2012.02.09 09:51
|0.83891
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.35
|155154412
|2012.02.09 08:40
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|102.678
|103.500
|102.598
|2012.02.09 09:51
|102.598
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.36
|155159499
|2012.02.09 09:23
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.83928
|0.84757
|0.83857
|2012.02.09 11:33
|0.83857
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.26
|155159560
|2012.02.09 09:23
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.32979
|1.33803
|1.32904
|2012.02.09 09:36
|1.32904
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.50
|155159721
|2012.02.09 09:25
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.83910
|0.84737
|0.83837
|2012.02.09 11:46
|0.83854
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.89
|155160036
|2012.02.09 09:28
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.32966
|1.33784
|1.32884
|2012.02.09 09:51
|1.32884
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.20
|155160168
|2012.02.09 09:29
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.91067
|0.90227
|0.91127
|2012.02.09 09:51
|0.91127
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.58
|155161418
|2012.02.09 09:40
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.32942
|1.33760
|1.32861
|2012.02.09 09:51
|1.32861
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.10
|155172169
|2012.02.09 10:46
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.83975
|0.83142
|0.84042
|2012.02.09 11:07
|0.83956
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.01
|155172243
|2012.02.09 10:47
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|122.326
|121.476
|122.376
|2012.02.09 11:40
|122.376
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.48
|155178802
|2012.02.09 11:38
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|122.375
|121.510
|122.407
|2012.02.09 11:46
|122.383
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.03
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|106.93
|Closed P/L:
|106.93
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|106.93
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 106.93
|Equity:
|1 106.93
|Free Margin:
|1 106.93
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|109.94
|Gross Loss:
|3.01
|Total Net Profit:
|106.93
|Profit Factor:
|36.52
|Expected Payoff:
|8.23
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|3.01 (0.28%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.28% (3.01)
|
|Total Trades:
|13
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|5 (80.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|12 (92.31%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (7.69%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|17.99
|loss trade:
|-3.01
|Average
|profit trade:
|9.16
|loss trade:
|-3.01
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (82.28)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-3.01)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|82.28 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-3.01 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|1