|Account: 6110276
|Name: maksi
|Currency: USD
|2012 June 1, 17:20
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4866241
|2012.05.15 13:49
|balance
|Deposit
|500.00
|4866419
|2012.05.15 13:51
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurjpy
|102.863
|102.600
|0.000
|2012.05.15 14:54
|102.675
|cancelled
|4866437
|2012.05.15 14:44
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|102.650
|102.880
|0.000
|2012.05.15 21:51
|102.254
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|49.31
|4866541
|2012.05.15 13:53
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|128.267
|128.500
|0.000
|2012.05.15 15:33
|128.500
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.10
|4866546
|2012.05.15 13:54
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.60492
|1.60700
|0.00000
|2012.05.15 17:06
|1.60252
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|4866799
|2012.05.15 15:10
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.28440
|1.28060
|0.00000
|2012.05.15 21:51
|1.27343
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|109.70
|4868594
|2012.05.15 14:25
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.60476
|1.60700
|0.00000
|2012.05.15 17:06
|1.60252
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.40
|4869065
|2012.05.15 14:32
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|128.259
|128.500
|0.000
|2012.05.15 15:33
|128.500
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.10
|4872470
|2012.05.15 15:58
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|102.500
|102.880
|0.000
|2012.05.15 21:52
|102.254
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.63
|4886598
|2012.05.15 17:04
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27788
|1.28400
|0.00000
|2012.05.15 21:52
|1.27342
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.60
|4887443
|2012.05.15 17:58
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27790
|1.28400
|0.00000
|2012.05.15 21:52
|1.27343
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.70
|4889008
|2012.05.15 17:28
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27902
|1.27710
|1.27202
|2012.05.15 19:06
|1.27710
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.20
|4889530
|2012.05.15 17:32
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|80.141
|79.950
|0.000
|2012.05.15 21:51
|80.281
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.44
|4890985
|2012.05.15 17:55
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|102.374
|102.880
|0.000
|2012.05.15 21:52
|102.254
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.95
|4896078
|2012.05.15 18:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.94135
|0.93890
|0.00000
|2012.05.15 21:52
|0.94306
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.13
|4953507
|2012.05.16 12:39
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27040
|1.26750
|0.00000
|2012.05.18 10:26
|1.26750
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.66
|29.00
|4956660
|2012.05.16 12:10
|sell stop
|0.10
|cadjpy
|79.380
|0.000
|0.000
|2012.05.16 15:12
|79.868
|cancelled
|4956729
|2012.05.16 12:10
|sell stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.98950
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.05.16 14:35
|0.99284
|cancelled
|4956777
|2012.05.16 12:19
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.99200
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.05.16 17:53
|0.99466
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.60
|4976390
|2012.05.16 15:14
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27429
|1.26750
|0.00000
|2012.05.18 10:26
|1.26750
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.66
|67.90
|4976716
|2012.05.16 15:15
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.94286
|0.94750
|0.00000
|2012.05.18 10:27
|0.94750
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|48.97
|4985039
|2012.05.16 15:58
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.94219
|0.95733
|0.93519
|2012.05.16 17:07
|0.94219
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4993910
|2012.05.16 16:40
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27224
|1.26750
|0.00000
|2012.05.18 10:26
|1.26750
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.66
|47.40
|4993954
|2012.05.16 16:40
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.94408
|0.94750
|0.00000
|2012.05.18 10:27
|0.94750
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|36.09
|4994911
|2012.05.16 16:48
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.99452
|0.99300
|1.00152
|2012.05.16 17:53
|0.99462
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|5000535
|2012.05.16 17:53
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27350
|1.26750
|0.00000
|2012.05.18 10:26
|1.26750
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.66
|60.00
|5003972
|2012.05.16 17:53
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27344
|1.26750
|0.00000
|2012.05.18 10:26
|1.26750
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.66
|59.40
|5003987
|2012.05.16 17:54
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.94312
|0.94750
|0.00000
|2012.05.18 10:27
|0.94750
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|46.23
|5020593
|2012.05.16 21:35
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27170
|1.26750
|0.00000
|2012.05.18 10:26
|1.26750
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.66
|42.00
|5021582
|2012.05.16 21:17
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.94440
|0.94750
|0.00000
|2012.05.18 10:27
|0.94750
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|32.72
|5060360
|2012.05.17 10:55
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27259
|1.26750
|0.00000
|2012.05.18 10:26
|1.26750
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|50.90
|5060445
|2012.05.17 10:56
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.94418
|0.94750
|0.00000
|2012.05.18 10:27
|0.94750
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|35.04
|5105992
|2012.05.17 17:12
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27275
|1.26750
|0.00000
|2012.05.18 10:26
|1.26750
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|52.50
|5106039
|2012.05.17 17:12
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.94400
|0.94750
|0.00000
|2012.05.18 10:27
|0.94750
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|36.94
|5165451
|2012.05.18 09:19
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.26602
|1.26750
|0.00000
|2012.05.18 10:26
|1.26750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.80
|5165484
|2012.05.18 09:19
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.94886
|0.94750
|0.00000
|2012.05.18 10:27
|0.94750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.35
|5264406
|2012.05.21 08:46
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.93880
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.05.21 09:21
|0.94036
|cancelled
|5264431
|2012.05.21 09:05
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.93990
|0.94710
|0.00000
|2012.05.23 07:44
|0.94724
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|77.49
|5264449
|2012.05.21 09:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27790
|1.26890
|0.00000
|2012.05.23 07:44
|1.26777
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.37
|101.30
|5264476
|2012.05.21 08:58
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27900
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.05.21 09:20
|1.27721
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.90
|5264586
|2012.05.21 09:38
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|79.300
|79.920
|0.000
|2012.05.22 22:45
|79.920
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|77.58
|5270266
|2012.05.21 09:37
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27705
|1.26890
|0.00000
|2012.05.23 07:44
|1.26774
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.37
|93.10
|5270292
|2012.05.21 09:38
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.94069
|0.94710
|0.00000
|2012.05.23 07:44
|0.94727
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|69.46
|5271647
|2012.05.21 10:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27680
|1.26890
|0.00000
|2012.05.23 07:43
|1.26766
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.37
|91.40
|5271686
|2012.05.21 10:06
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.94120
|0.94710
|0.00000
|2012.05.23 07:44
|0.94727
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|64.08
|5303562
|2012.05.21 15:25
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27452
|1.26890
|0.00000
|2012.05.23 07:43
|1.26762
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.37
|69.00
|5303573
|2012.05.21 15:25
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.94245
|0.94710
|0.00000
|2012.05.23 07:44
|0.94726
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|50.78
|5308735
|2012.05.21 16:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.94337
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.05.23 07:39
|0.94719
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|40.33
|5308761
|2012.05.21 16:31
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27345
|1.26890
|0.00000
|2012.05.23 07:43
|1.26768
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.37
|57.70
|5311652
|2012.05.21 17:02
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27416
|1.26890
|0.00000
|2012.05.23 07:43
|1.26768
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.37
|64.80
|5312708
|2012.05.21 17:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27458
|1.26890
|0.00000
|2012.05.23 07:43
|1.26768
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.37
|69.00
|5313083
|2012.05.21 17:18
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.94189
|0.94610
|0.00000
|2012.05.23 07:40
|0.94717
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|55.75
|5318011
|2012.05.21 18:07
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.94048
|0.94710
|0.00000
|2012.05.23 07:43
|0.94732
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|72.20
|5328187
|2012.05.21 21:03
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.94040
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.05.23 07:39
|0.94730
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|72.84
|5328200
|2012.05.22 12:03
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.27700
|1.26890
|0.00000
|2012.05.23 07:43
|1.26764
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|93.60
|5564407
|2012.05.24 10:34
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.95733
|0.95645
|0.00000
|2012.05.25 07:59
|0.95942
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|21.78
|5564417
|2012.05.24 10:34
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.25468
|1.25456
|0.00000
|2012.05.25 18:02
|1.25155
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|31.30
|5566318
|2012.05.24 10:42
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.25433
|1.25454
|0.00000
|2012.05.25 18:01
|1.25153
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|28.00
|5566332
|2012.05.24 10:42
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.95744
|0.95648
|0.00000
|2012.05.25 07:57
|0.95949
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|21.37
|5572430
|2012.05.24 11:25
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.95740
|0.95651
|0.00000
|2012.05.25 07:57
|0.95949
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|21.78
|5572438
|2012.05.24 11:25
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.25460
|1.25443
|0.00000
|2012.05.25 18:00
|1.25152
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|30.80
|5587548
|2012.05.24 13:36
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.25731
|1.25650
|0.00000
|2012.05.24 21:42
|1.25349
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.20
|5587553
|2012.05.24 13:36
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.95515
|0.95536
|0.00000
|2012.05.24 21:43
|0.95836
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.49
|5590992
|2012.05.24 14:16
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.95547
|0.95541
|0.00000
|2012.05.24 21:43
|0.95838
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.36
|5590997
|2012.05.24 14:16
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.25707
|1.25649
|0.00000
|2012.05.24 21:43
|1.25346
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.10
|5595259
|2012.05.24 15:04
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.25607
|1.25651
|0.00000
|2012.05.24 21:43
|1.25347
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.00
|5595265
|2012.05.24 15:04
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.95613
|0.95538
|0.00000
|2012.05.24 21:43
|0.95842
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.89
|5611973
|2012.05.24 17:04
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.95736
|0.95648
|0.00000
|2012.05.25 07:58
|0.95948
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|22.10
|5630173
|2012.05.24 19:57
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.95782
|0.95589
|0.00000
|2012.05.28 20:25
|0.95895
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|11.78
|5630191
|2012.05.24 19:57
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.25457
|1.25452
|0.00000
|2012.05.25 18:01
|1.25150
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|30.70
|5640268
|2012.05.24 21:44
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.95866
|0.96034
|0.00000
|2012.05.30 07:23
|0.96340
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|49.20
|5640272
|2012.05.24 21:44
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.25318
|1.24972
|0.00000
|2012.05.30 07:23
|1.24672
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|64.60
|5640275
|2012.05.24 21:44
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.25319
|1.24972
|0.00000
|2012.05.30 07:23
|1.24671
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|64.80
|5663062
|2012.05.25 09:03
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.96000
|0.96039
|0.00000
|2012.05.30 07:23
|0.96335
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|34.77
|5663068
|2012.05.25 15:29
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.25210
|1.24972
|0.00000
|2012.05.30 07:23
|1.24670
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.41
|54.00
|5663898
|2012.05.25 08:12
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.25397
|1.25505
|0.00000
|2012.05.25 21:05
|1.25205
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.20
|5663901
|2012.05.25 08:12
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.95865
|0.96039
|0.00000
|2012.05.30 07:24
|0.96334
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|48.68
|5664951
|2012.05.25 08:58
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.95940
|0.96033
|0.00000
|2012.05.30 07:24
|0.96333
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|40.80
|5665064
|2012.05.25 09:03
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.25280
|1.24955
|0.00000
|2012.05.30 07:08
|1.24659
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.41
|62.10
|5666476
|2012.05.25 09:10
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.96004
|0.96031
|0.00000
|2012.05.30 07:24
|0.96330
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|33.84
|5666479
|2012.05.25 09:10
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.25262
|1.24969
|0.00000
|2012.05.30 07:22
|1.24672
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.41
|59.00
|5666873
|2012.05.25 09:16
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.25337
|1.24963
|0.00000
|2012.05.30 07:08
|1.24657
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.41
|68.00
|5677749
|2012.05.25 10:41
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.95628
|0.95671
|0.00000
|2012.05.25 18:01
|0.95954
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.97
|5677764
|2012.05.25 10:41
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.25711
|1.25467
|0.00000
|2012.05.25 18:01
|1.25165
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|54.60
|5712349
|2012.05.25 15:32
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.95954
|0.96142
|0.00000
|2012.05.28 22:07
|0.95842
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|11.69
|5732478
|2012.05.25 18:54
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.25181
|1.24971
|0.00000
|2012.05.30 07:24
|1.24675
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.41
|50.60
|5732488
|2012.05.25 18:54
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.95931
|0.96030
|0.00000
|2012.05.30 07:24
|0.96332
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|41.63
|5767630
|2012.05.28 09:21
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.25958
|1.25949
|0.00000
|2012.05.28 15:22
|1.25638
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|5778476
|2012.05.28 10:44
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.25940
|1.25954
|0.00000
|2012.05.28 15:22
|1.25653
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.70
|5789820
|2012.05.28 12:36
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.25797
|1.25957
|0.00000
|2012.05.28 15:22
|1.25657
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|5806943
|2012.05.28 15:22
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.25643
|1.25752
|0.00000
|2012.05.28 16:44
|1.25454
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.90
|5807028
|2012.05.28 15:22
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.95678
|0.95505
|0.00000
|2012.05.28 16:44
|0.95800
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.73
|5815821
|2012.05.28 16:44
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.95819
|0.95623
|0.00000
|2012.05.29 14:50
|0.95923
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|10.84
|5815910
|2012.05.28 16:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.95827
|0.96030
|0.00000
|2012.05.30 07:24
|0.96329
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|52.11
|5815920
|2012.05.28 16:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.25436
|1.25628
|0.00000
|2012.05.28 20:25
|1.25327
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.90
|5817023
|2012.05.28 17:07
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.25360
|1.24944
|0.00000
|2012.05.30 07:07
|1.24645
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|71.50
|5817173
|2012.05.28 17:07
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.95870
|0.96029
|0.00000
|2012.05.30 07:25
|0.96335
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|48.27
|5820824
|2012.05.28 17:28
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.25344
|1.24951
|0.00000
|2012.05.30 07:07
|1.24650
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|69.40
|5832545
|2012.05.28 19:19
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.25374
|1.25549
|0.00000
|2012.05.29 14:51
|1.25235
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|13.90
|5832550
|2012.05.28 19:19
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.95869
|0.96035
|0.00000
|2012.05.30 07:25
|0.96334
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|48.27
|5838292
|2012.05.28 20:25
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.95911
|0.96034
|0.00000
|2012.05.30 07:25
|0.96332
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|43.70
|5838311
|2012.05.28 20:26
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.25318
|1.24947
|0.00000
|2012.05.30 07:07
|1.24646
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|67.20
|5838362
|2012.05.29 02:39
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.25270
|1.24947
|0.00000
|2012.05.30 07:07
|1.24651
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|61.90
|5859710
|2012.05.29 09:02
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.25260
|1.24951
|0.00000
|2012.05.30 07:07
|1.24652
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|60.80
|5859726
|2012.05.29 09:02
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.95950
|0.96032
|0.00000
|2012.05.30 07:25
|0.96324
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|38.83
|5974313
|2012.05.30 10:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.24640
|1.24710
|0.00000
|2012.05.30 12:10
|1.24412
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.80
|5974342
|2012.05.30 10:05
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.96370
|0.96270
|0.00000
|2012.05.30 12:28
|0.96520
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.54
|5978849
|2012.05.30 10:18
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.24564
|1.24674
|0.00000
|2012.05.30 12:28
|1.24426
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.80
|5978855
|2012.05.30 10:18
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.96426
|0.96263
|0.00000
|2012.05.30 12:28
|0.96520
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.74
|5984231
|2012.05.30 11:03
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.96421
|0.96256
|0.00000
|2012.05.30 12:28
|0.96519
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.15
|5984256
|2012.05.30 11:03
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.24568
|1.24684
|0.00000
|2012.05.30 12:28
|1.24431
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.70
|5985171
|2012.05.30 11:12
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.24478
|1.24677
|0.00000
|2012.05.30 12:28
|1.24424
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.40
|5985174
|2012.05.30 11:12
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.96492
|0.96263
|0.00000
|2012.05.30 12:28
|0.96529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.83
|5989580
|2012.05.30 12:04
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.24387
|1.24692
|0.00000
|2012.05.30 12:28
|1.24430
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.30
|6182380
|2012.06.01 08:19
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.97179
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.06.01 08:43
|0.97176
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.31
|6187135
|2012.06.01 09:35
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.23613
|1.23807
|0.00000
|2012.06.01 17:19
|1.23971
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.80
|6187144
|2012.06.01 09:35
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.97159
|0.97071
|0.00000
|2012.06.01 17:19
|0.96838
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.15
|6191838
|2012.06.01 10:33
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.97251
|0.97077
|0.00000
|2012.06.01 17:19
|0.96871
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.23
|6191870
|2012.06.01 10:33
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.23500
|1.23800
|0.00000
|2012.06.01 17:19
|1.24023
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.30
|6213876
|2012.06.01 14:11
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.97382
|0.97064
|0.00000
|2012.06.01 17:19
|0.96860
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|53.89
|6213880
|2012.06.01 14:11
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.23299
|1.23826
|0.00000
|2012.06.01 17:19
|1.24020
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|72.10
|6226550
|2012.06.01 15:48
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.22922
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.06.01 15:49
|1.23100
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.80
|6226675
|2012.06.01 15:48
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.97635
|0.97056
|0.00000
|2012.06.01 17:19
|0.96848
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|81.26
|6226732
|2012.06.01 15:49
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.97594
|0.97055
|0.00000
|2012.06.01 17:19
|0.96857
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|76.09
|6227022
|2012.06.01 15:49
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|0.97500
|0.97062
|0.00000
|2012.06.01 17:20
|0.96860
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|66.07
|6227053
|2012.06.01 15:49
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.23141
|1.23804
|0.00000
|2012.06.01 17:20
|1.23991
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|85.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.26
|4 788.65
|Closed P/L:
|4 774.39
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|4 774.39
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 274.44
|Equity:
|5 274.44
|Free Margin:
|5 274.44
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|4 884.94
|Gross Loss:
|110.55
|Total Net Profit:
|4 774.39
|Profit Factor:
|44.19
|Expected Payoff:
|39.46
|Absolute Drawdown:
|59.20
|Maximal Drawdown:
|59.20 (11.84%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|11.84% (59.20)
|Total Trades:
|121
|Short Positions (won %):
|69 (94.20%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|52 (96.15%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|115 (95.04%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (4.96%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|109.70
|loss trade:
|-30.10
|Average
|profit trade:
|42.48
|loss trade:
|-18.43
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|75 (3 208.90)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-59.20)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|3 208.90 (75)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-59.20 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|29
|consecutive losses:
|2