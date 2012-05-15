Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 6110276 Name: maksi Currency: USD 2012 June 1, 17:20
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
48662412012.05.15 13:49balanceDeposit500.00
48664192012.05.15 13:51buy stop0.10eurjpy102.863102.6000.0002012.05.15 14:54102.675cancelled
48664372012.05.15 14:44sell0.10eurjpy102.650102.8800.0002012.05.15 21:51102.2540.000.000.0049.31
48665412012.05.15 13:53sell0.10gbpjpy128.267128.5000.0002012.05.15 15:33128.5000.000.000.00-29.10
48665462012.05.15 13:54sell0.10gbpusd1.604921.607000.000002012.05.15 17:061.602520.000.000.0024.00
48667992012.05.15 15:10sell0.10eurusd1.284401.280600.000002012.05.15 21:511.273430.000.000.00109.70
48685942012.05.15 14:25sell0.10gbpusd1.604761.607000.000002012.05.15 17:061.602520.000.000.0022.40
48690652012.05.15 14:32sell0.10gbpjpy128.259128.5000.0002012.05.15 15:33128.5000.000.000.00-30.10
48724702012.05.15 15:58sell0.10eurjpy102.500102.8800.0002012.05.15 21:52102.2540.000.000.0030.63
48865982012.05.15 17:04sell0.10eurusd1.277881.284000.000002012.05.15 21:521.273420.000.000.0044.60
48874432012.05.15 17:58sell0.10eurusd1.277901.284000.000002012.05.15 21:521.273430.000.000.0044.70
48890082012.05.15 17:28sell0.10eurusd1.279021.277101.272022012.05.15 19:061.277100.000.000.0019.20
48895302012.05.15 17:32buy0.10usdjpy80.14179.9500.0002012.05.15 21:5180.2810.000.000.0017.44
48909852012.05.15 17:55sell0.10eurjpy102.374102.8800.0002012.05.15 21:52102.2540.000.000.0014.95
48960782012.05.15 18:30buy0.10usdchf0.941350.938900.000002012.05.15 21:520.943060.000.000.0018.13
49535072012.05.16 12:39sell0.10eurusd1.270401.267500.000002012.05.18 10:261.267500.000.00-0.6629.00
49566602012.05.16 12:10sell stop0.10cadjpy79.3800.0000.0002012.05.16 15:1279.868cancelled
49567292012.05.16 12:10sell stop0.10audusd0.989500.000000.000002012.05.16 14:350.99284cancelled
49567772012.05.16 12:19buy0.10audusd0.992000.000000.000002012.05.16 17:530.994660.000.000.0026.60
49763902012.05.16 15:14sell0.10eurusd1.274291.267500.000002012.05.18 10:261.267500.000.00-0.6667.90
49767162012.05.16 15:15buy0.10usdchf0.942860.947500.000002012.05.18 10:270.947500.000.00-0.1448.97
49850392012.05.16 15:58sell0.10usdchf0.942190.957330.935192012.05.16 17:070.942190.000.000.000.00
49939102012.05.16 16:40sell0.10eurusd1.272241.267500.000002012.05.18 10:261.267500.000.00-0.6647.40
49939542012.05.16 16:40buy0.10usdchf0.944080.947500.000002012.05.18 10:270.947500.000.00-0.1436.09
49949112012.05.16 16:48buy0.10audusd0.994520.993001.001522012.05.16 17:530.994620.000.000.001.00
50005352012.05.16 17:53sell0.10eurusd1.273501.267500.000002012.05.18 10:261.267500.000.00-0.6660.00
50039722012.05.16 17:53sell0.10eurusd1.273441.267500.000002012.05.18 10:261.267500.000.00-0.6659.40
50039872012.05.16 17:54buy0.10usdchf0.943120.947500.000002012.05.18 10:270.947500.000.00-0.1446.23
50205932012.05.16 21:35sell0.10eurusd1.271701.267500.000002012.05.18 10:261.267500.000.00-0.6642.00
50215822012.05.16 21:17buy0.10usdchf0.944400.947500.000002012.05.18 10:270.947500.000.00-0.1432.72
50603602012.05.17 10:55sell0.10eurusd1.272591.267500.000002012.05.18 10:261.267500.000.00-0.0950.90
50604452012.05.17 10:56buy0.10usdchf0.944180.947500.000002012.05.18 10:270.947500.000.00-0.0135.04
51059922012.05.17 17:12sell0.10eurusd1.272751.267500.000002012.05.18 10:261.267500.000.00-0.0952.50
51060392012.05.17 17:12buy0.10usdchf0.944000.947500.000002012.05.18 10:270.947500.000.00-0.0136.94
51654512012.05.18 09:19sell0.10eurusd1.266021.267500.000002012.05.18 10:261.267500.000.000.00-14.80
51654842012.05.18 09:19buy0.10usdchf0.948860.947500.000002012.05.18 10:270.947500.000.000.00-14.35
52644062012.05.21 08:46sell stop0.10usdchf0.938800.000000.000002012.05.21 09:210.94036cancelled
52644312012.05.21 09:05buy0.10usdchf0.939900.947100.000002012.05.23 07:440.947240.000.00-0.0677.49
52644492012.05.21 09:05sell0.10eurusd1.277901.268900.000002012.05.23 07:441.267770.000.00-0.37101.30
52644762012.05.21 08:58buy0.10eurusd1.279000.000000.000002012.05.21 09:201.277210.000.000.00-17.90
52645862012.05.21 09:38buy0.10usdjpy79.30079.9200.0002012.05.22 22:4579.9200.000.00-0.0477.58
52702662012.05.21 09:37sell0.10eurusd1.277051.268900.000002012.05.23 07:441.267740.000.00-0.3793.10
52702922012.05.21 09:38buy0.10usdchf0.940690.947100.000002012.05.23 07:440.947270.000.00-0.0669.46
52716472012.05.21 10:05sell0.10eurusd1.276801.268900.000002012.05.23 07:431.267660.000.00-0.3791.40
52716862012.05.21 10:06buy0.10usdchf0.941200.947100.000002012.05.23 07:440.947270.000.00-0.0664.08
53035622012.05.21 15:25sell0.10eurusd1.274521.268900.000002012.05.23 07:431.267620.000.00-0.3769.00
53035732012.05.21 15:25buy0.10usdchf0.942450.947100.000002012.05.23 07:440.947260.000.00-0.0650.78
53087352012.05.21 16:30buy0.10usdchf0.943370.000000.000002012.05.23 07:390.947190.000.00-0.0640.33
53087612012.05.21 16:31sell0.10eurusd1.273451.268900.000002012.05.23 07:431.267680.000.00-0.3757.70
53116522012.05.21 17:02sell0.10eurusd1.274161.268900.000002012.05.23 07:431.267680.000.00-0.3764.80
53127082012.05.21 17:15sell0.10eurusd1.274581.268900.000002012.05.23 07:431.267680.000.00-0.3769.00
53130832012.05.21 17:18buy0.10usdchf0.941890.946100.000002012.05.23 07:400.947170.000.00-0.0655.75
53180112012.05.21 18:07buy0.10usdchf0.940480.947100.000002012.05.23 07:430.947320.000.00-0.0672.20
53281872012.05.21 21:03buy0.10usdchf0.940400.000000.000002012.05.23 07:390.947300.000.00-0.0672.84
53282002012.05.22 12:03sell0.10eurusd1.277001.268900.000002012.05.23 07:431.267640.000.00-0.2093.60
55644072012.05.24 10:34buy0.10usdchf0.957330.956450.000002012.05.25 07:590.959420.000.00-0.0421.78
55644172012.05.24 10:34sell0.10eurusd1.254681.254560.000002012.05.25 18:021.251550.000.00-0.1931.30
55663182012.05.24 10:42sell0.10eurusd1.254331.254540.000002012.05.25 18:011.251530.000.00-0.1928.00
55663322012.05.24 10:42buy0.10usdchf0.957440.956480.000002012.05.25 07:570.959490.000.00-0.0421.37
55724302012.05.24 11:25buy0.10usdchf0.957400.956510.000002012.05.25 07:570.959490.000.00-0.0421.78
55724382012.05.24 11:25sell0.10eurusd1.254601.254430.000002012.05.25 18:001.251520.000.00-0.1930.80
55875482012.05.24 13:36sell0.10eurusd1.257311.256500.000002012.05.24 21:421.253490.000.000.0038.20
55875532012.05.24 13:36buy0.10usdchf0.955150.955360.000002012.05.24 21:430.958360.000.000.0033.49
55909922012.05.24 14:16buy0.10usdchf0.955470.955410.000002012.05.24 21:430.958380.000.000.0030.36
55909972012.05.24 14:16sell0.10eurusd1.257071.256490.000002012.05.24 21:431.253460.000.000.0036.10
55952592012.05.24 15:04sell0.10eurusd1.256071.256510.000002012.05.24 21:431.253470.000.000.0026.00
55952652012.05.24 15:04buy0.10usdchf0.956130.955380.000002012.05.24 21:430.958420.000.000.0023.89
56119732012.05.24 17:04buy0.10usdchf0.957360.956480.000002012.05.25 07:580.959480.000.00-0.0422.10
56301732012.05.24 19:57buy0.10usdchf0.957820.955890.000002012.05.28 20:250.958950.000.00-0.0511.78
56301912012.05.24 19:57sell0.10eurusd1.254571.254520.000002012.05.25 18:011.251500.000.00-0.1930.70
56402682012.05.24 21:44buy0.10usdchf0.958660.960340.000002012.05.30 07:230.963400.000.00-0.1049.20
56402722012.05.24 21:44sell0.10eurusd1.253181.249720.000002012.05.30 07:231.246720.000.00-0.6064.60
56402752012.05.24 21:44sell0.10eurusd1.253191.249720.000002012.05.30 07:231.246710.000.00-0.6064.80
56630622012.05.25 09:03buy0.10usdchf0.960000.960390.000002012.05.30 07:230.963350.000.00-0.0634.77
56630682012.05.25 15:29sell0.10eurusd1.252101.249720.000002012.05.30 07:231.246700.000.00-0.4154.00
56638982012.05.25 08:12sell0.10eurusd1.253971.255050.000002012.05.25 21:051.252050.000.000.0019.20
56639012012.05.25 08:12buy0.10usdchf0.958650.960390.000002012.05.30 07:240.963340.000.00-0.0648.68
56649512012.05.25 08:58buy0.10usdchf0.959400.960330.000002012.05.30 07:240.963330.000.00-0.0640.80
56650642012.05.25 09:03sell0.10eurusd1.252801.249550.000002012.05.30 07:081.246590.000.00-0.4162.10
56664762012.05.25 09:10buy0.10usdchf0.960040.960310.000002012.05.30 07:240.963300.000.00-0.0633.84
56664792012.05.25 09:10sell0.10eurusd1.252621.249690.000002012.05.30 07:221.246720.000.00-0.4159.00
56668732012.05.25 09:16sell0.10eurusd1.253371.249630.000002012.05.30 07:081.246570.000.00-0.4168.00
56777492012.05.25 10:41buy0.10usdchf0.956280.956710.000002012.05.25 18:010.959540.000.000.0033.97
56777642012.05.25 10:41sell0.10eurusd1.257111.254670.000002012.05.25 18:011.251650.000.000.0054.60
57123492012.05.25 15:32sell0.10usdchf0.959540.961420.000002012.05.28 22:070.958420.000.00-0.2211.69
57324782012.05.25 18:54sell0.10eurusd1.251811.249710.000002012.05.30 07:241.246750.000.00-0.4150.60
57324882012.05.25 18:54buy0.10usdchf0.959310.960300.000002012.05.30 07:240.963320.000.00-0.0641.63
57676302012.05.28 09:21sell0.10eurusd1.259581.259490.000002012.05.28 15:221.256380.000.000.0032.00
57784762012.05.28 10:44sell0.10eurusd1.259401.259540.000002012.05.28 15:221.256530.000.000.0028.70
57898202012.05.28 12:36sell0.10eurusd1.257971.259570.000002012.05.28 15:221.256570.000.000.0014.00
58069432012.05.28 15:22sell0.10eurusd1.256431.257520.000002012.05.28 16:441.254540.000.000.0018.90
58070282012.05.28 15:22buy0.10usdchf0.956780.955050.000002012.05.28 16:440.958000.000.000.0012.73
58158212012.05.28 16:44buy0.10usdchf0.958190.956230.000002012.05.29 14:500.959230.000.00-0.0410.84
58159102012.05.28 16:45buy0.10usdchf0.958270.960300.000002012.05.30 07:240.963290.000.00-0.0552.11
58159202012.05.28 16:45sell0.10eurusd1.254361.256280.000002012.05.28 20:251.253270.000.000.0010.90
58170232012.05.28 17:07sell0.10eurusd1.253601.249440.000002012.05.30 07:071.246450.000.00-0.2571.50
58171732012.05.28 17:07buy0.10usdchf0.958700.960290.000002012.05.30 07:250.963350.000.00-0.0548.27
58208242012.05.28 17:28sell0.10eurusd1.253441.249510.000002012.05.30 07:071.246500.000.00-0.2569.40
58325452012.05.28 19:19sell0.10eurusd1.253741.255490.000002012.05.29 14:511.252350.000.00-0.1613.90
58325502012.05.28 19:19buy0.10usdchf0.958690.960350.000002012.05.30 07:250.963340.000.00-0.0548.27
58382922012.05.28 20:25buy0.10usdchf0.959110.960340.000002012.05.30 07:250.963320.000.00-0.0543.70
58383112012.05.28 20:26sell0.10eurusd1.253181.249470.000002012.05.30 07:071.246460.000.00-0.2567.20
58383622012.05.29 02:39sell0.10eurusd1.252701.249470.000002012.05.30 07:071.246510.000.00-0.0961.90
58597102012.05.29 09:02sell0.10eurusd1.252601.249510.000002012.05.30 07:071.246520.000.00-0.0960.80
58597262012.05.29 09:02buy0.10usdchf0.959500.960320.000002012.05.30 07:250.963240.000.00-0.0138.83
59743132012.05.30 10:05sell0.10eurusd1.246401.247100.000002012.05.30 12:101.244120.000.000.0022.80
59743422012.05.30 10:05buy0.10usdchf0.963700.962700.000002012.05.30 12:280.965200.000.000.0015.54
59788492012.05.30 10:18sell0.10eurusd1.245641.246740.000002012.05.30 12:281.244260.000.000.0013.80
59788552012.05.30 10:18buy0.10usdchf0.964260.962630.000002012.05.30 12:280.965200.000.000.009.74
59842312012.05.30 11:03buy0.10usdchf0.964210.962560.000002012.05.30 12:280.965190.000.000.0010.15
59842562012.05.30 11:03sell0.10eurusd1.245681.246840.000002012.05.30 12:281.244310.000.000.0013.70
59851712012.05.30 11:12sell0.10eurusd1.244781.246770.000002012.05.30 12:281.244240.000.000.005.40
59851742012.05.30 11:12buy0.10usdchf0.964920.962630.000002012.05.30 12:280.965290.000.000.003.83
59895802012.05.30 12:04sell0.10eurusd1.243871.246920.000002012.05.30 12:281.244300.000.000.00-4.30
61823802012.06.01 08:19sell0.10usdchf0.971790.000000.000002012.06.01 08:430.971760.000.000.000.31
61871352012.06.01 09:35buy0.10eurusd1.236131.238070.000002012.06.01 17:191.239710.000.000.0035.80
61871442012.06.01 09:35sell0.10usdchf0.971590.970710.000002012.06.01 17:190.968380.000.000.0033.15
61918382012.06.01 10:33sell0.10usdchf0.972510.970770.000002012.06.01 17:190.968710.000.000.0039.23
61918702012.06.01 10:33buy0.10eurusd1.235001.238000.000002012.06.01 17:191.240230.000.000.0052.30
62138762012.06.01 14:11sell0.10usdchf0.973820.970640.000002012.06.01 17:190.968600.000.000.0053.89
62138802012.06.01 14:11buy0.10eurusd1.232991.238260.000002012.06.01 17:191.240200.000.000.0072.10
62265502012.06.01 15:48buy0.10eurusd1.229220.000000.000002012.06.01 15:491.231000.000.000.0017.80
62266752012.06.01 15:48sell0.10usdchf0.976350.970560.000002012.06.01 17:190.968480.000.000.0081.26
62267322012.06.01 15:49sell0.10usdchf0.975940.970550.000002012.06.01 17:190.968570.000.000.0076.09
62270222012.06.01 15:49sell0.10usdchf0.975000.970620.000002012.06.01 17:200.968600.000.000.0066.07
62270532012.06.01 15:49buy0.10eurusd1.231411.238040.000002012.06.01 17:201.239910.000.000.0085.00
  0.00 0.00 -14.26 4 788.65
Closed P/L: 4 774.39
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 4 774.39 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 274.44 Equity: 5 274.44 Free Margin: 5 274.44
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 4 884.94 Gross Loss: 110.55 Total Net Profit: 4 774.39
Profit Factor: 44.19 Expected Payoff: 39.46  
Absolute Drawdown: 59.20 Maximal Drawdown: 59.20 (11.84%) Relative Drawdown: 11.84% (59.20)
 
Total Trades: 121 Short Positions (won %): 69 (94.20%) Long Positions (won %): 52 (96.15%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 115 (95.04%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (4.96%)
Largest profit trade: 109.70 loss trade: -30.10
Average profit trade: 42.48 loss trade: -18.43
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 75 (3 208.90) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-59.20)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 3 208.90 (75) consecutive loss (count): -59.20 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 29 consecutive losses: 2