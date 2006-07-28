MoneyTec LLC

Account: 25762 Name: Porche Crrency: USD 2006 July 28, 23:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
12573902006.07.28 05:57buy1.30gbpusd1.85841.85611.86312006.07.28 06:541.85780.000.000.00-78.00
12598652006.07.28 09:06buy1.30gbpusd1.85941.85841.86422006.07.28 12:061.85990.000.000.0065.00
12704022006.07.28 14:18buy1.30gbpusd1.85571.85351.86492006.07.28 14:351.86490.000.000.001 196.00
12713422006.07.28 14:44buy1.30gbpusd1.86461.86431.87122006.07.28 15:231.86500.000.000.0052.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 1 235.00
Closed P/L: 1 235.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 235.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 610.10 Equity: 5 610.10 Free Margin: 5 610.10