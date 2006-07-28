MoneyTec LLC
|Account: 25762
|Name: Porche
|Crrency: USD
|2006 July 28, 23:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1257390
|2006.07.28 05:57
|buy
|1.30
|gbpusd
|1.8584
|1.8561
|1.8631
|2006.07.28 06:54
|1.8578
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-78.00
|1259865
|2006.07.28 09:06
|buy
|1.30
|gbpusd
|1.8594
|1.8584
|1.8642
|2006.07.28 12:06
|1.8599
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|65.00
|1270402
|2006.07.28 14:18
|buy
|1.30
|gbpusd
|1.8557
|1.8535
|1.8649
|2006.07.28 14:35
|1.8649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 196.00
|1271342
|2006.07.28 14:44
|buy
|1.30
|gbpusd
|1.8646
|1.8643
|1.8712
|2006.07.28 15:23
|1.8650
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 235.00
|Closed P/L:
|1 235.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 235.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 610.10
|Equity:
|5 610.10
|Free Margin:
|5 610.10