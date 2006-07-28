FXDirectDealer

Account: 425548 Name: CCI-1440 Currency: USD 2006 August 4, 15:16
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
17630852006.07.28 03:29balanceDeposit50 000.00
17631142006.07.28 03:30sell1.00gbpusd1.85670.00001.85382006.07.28 15:111.85580.000.000.0090.00
17631242006.07.28 03:30sell1.00eurusd1.26920.00001.26602006.07.28 15:111.26670.000.000.00250.00
17631282006.07.28 03:31buy1.00usdcad1.13580.00001.13832006.07.28 15:111.13590.000.000.008.80
17631292006.07.28 03:31sell1.00audusd0.76220.00000.75932006.07.28 15:110.76060.000.000.00160.00
17631422006.07.28 03:32sell1.00usdjpy115.880.00115.592006.07.28 06:49115.590.000.000.00250.89
17631472006.07.28 03:32sell1.00gbpjpy215.070.00214.572006.07.28 08:16214.660.000.000.00354.86
17631592006.07.28 03:34buy1.00usdchf1.23910.00001.24192006.07.28 14:461.24190.000.000.00225.46
17847872006.07.31 02:04buy1.00eurusd1.27660.00001.27932006.08.01 01:211.27660.000.00-12.890.00
17847932006.07.31 02:05sell1.00usdcad1.12960.00001.12642006.07.31 12:081.12640.000.000.00284.09
17847992006.07.31 02:07sell1.00gbpjpy213.750.00213.352006.07.31 08:02213.350.000.000.00349.83
17848332006.07.31 02:10sell1.00usdjpy114.750.00114.422006.07.31 06:34114.420.000.000.00288.41
17848412006.07.31 02:11sell1.00usdchf1.23210.00001.22892006.07.31 15:591.22890.000.000.00260.40
17848592006.07.31 02:13sell1.00gbpusd1.86240.00001.85942006.08.02 01:031.87630.000.0010.48-1 390.00
18118222006.08.01 01:21sell1.00eurusd1.27650.00001.27352006.08.01 07:551.27350.000.000.00300.00
18118232006.08.01 01:21buy1.00usdcad1.13130.00001.13432006.08.01 15:321.13430.000.000.00264.45
18118282006.08.01 01:22buy1.00usdjpy114.710.00114.962006.08.01 15:37114.960.000.000.00217.47
18118292006.08.01 01:23buy1.00gbpjpy214.130.00214.442006.08.01 15:38214.440.000.000.00269.63
18124512006.08.01 03:54buy1.00usdchf1.23240.00001.23492006.08.01 08:031.23490.000.000.00202.45
18368742006.08.02 01:20buy1.00gbpjpy214.99214.18215.342006.08.02 15:59215.340.000.000.00305.01
18368762006.08.02 01:20sell1.00usdchf1.22631.23501.22382006.08.03 01:551.23050.000.00-35.82-341.32
18368782006.08.02 01:20sell1.00usdcad1.13121.13951.12832006.08.02 14:371.12830.000.000.00257.02
18368792006.08.02 01:20sell1.00usdjpy114.58115.48114.262006.08.02 05:40114.260.000.000.00280.06
18369582006.08.02 01:34sell1.00gbpusd1.87571.88001.87272006.08.03 11:441.87270.000.0015.76300.00
18369632006.08.02 01:35sell1.00eurusd1.28181.28951.27872006.08.02 18:071.27870.000.000.00310.00
18618882006.08.03 01:55sell1.00eurusd1.27891.28251.27562006.08.03 04:041.27590.000.000.00300.00
18618892006.08.03 01:56buy1.00usdjpy114.61113.90114.882006.08.03 04:15114.880.000.000.00235.03
18618942006.08.03 01:56buy1.00gbpjpy215.20214.55215.632006.08.03 14:00215.630.000.000.00373.92
18618982006.08.03 01:57buy1.00usdchf1.23050.00001.23342006.08.03 03:371.23340.000.000.00235.12
18619002006.08.03 01:57sell1.00usdcad1.12631.13551.12322006.08.03 10:441.12320.000.000.00276.00
18939852006.08.04 02:05buy1.00usdchf1.23140.00000.00002006.08.04 14:361.23420.000.000.00226.87
18939862006.08.04 02:06buy1.00gbpjpy217.260.00217.462006.08.04 10:07217.460.000.000.00173.54
18939882006.08.04 02:06buy1.00usdjpy115.100.00115.412006.08.04 12:28115.410.000.000.00268.61
18939892006.08.04 02:06sell1.00eurusd1.27980.00001.27682006.08.04 15:041.27970.000.000.0010.00
18939902006.08.04 02:06sell1.00gbpusd1.88721.89451.88432006.08.04 15:151.89290.000.000.00-570.00
18939912006.08.04 02:07buy1.00usdcad1.12520.00001.12782006.08.04 13:581.12780.000.000.00230.54
18939952006.08.04 02:07buy0.50eurjpy147.280.00147.532006.08.04 13:48147.530.000.000.00108.36
18939992006.08.04 02:08sell0.50audusd0.76050.00000.75752006.08.04 15:050.76100.000.000.00-25.00
  0.00 0.00 -22.47 5 340.50
Closed P/L: 5 318.03
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 5 318.03 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 55 318.03 Equity: 55 318.03 Free Margin: 55 318.03
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 7 682.58 Gross Loss: 2 364.55 Total Net Profit: 5 318.03
Profit Factor: 3.25 Expected Payoff: 143.73  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 1 379.52 (2.6%)  
 
Total Trades: 37 Short Positions (won %): 21 (80.95%) Long Positions (won %): 16 (93.75%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 32 (86.49%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (13.51%)
Largest profit trade: 373.92 loss trade: -1 379.52
Average profit trade: 240.08 loss trade: -472.91
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 12 (2 753.75) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-595.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 753.75 (12) consecutive loss (count): -1 379.52 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 8 consecutive losses: 1