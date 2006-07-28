FXDirectDealer

Account: 425548 Name: CCI-1440 Currency: USD 2006 August 2, 17:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
17630852006.07.28 03:29balanceDeposit50 000.00
17631142006.07.28 03:30sell1.00gbpusd1.85670.00001.85382006.07.28 15:111.85580.000.000.0090.00
17631242006.07.28 03:30sell1.00eurusd1.26920.00001.26602006.07.28 15:111.26670.000.000.00250.00
17631282006.07.28 03:31buy1.00usdcad1.13580.00001.13832006.07.28 15:111.13590.000.000.008.80
17631292006.07.28 03:31sell1.00audusd0.76220.00000.75932006.07.28 15:110.76060.000.000.00160.00
17631422006.07.28 03:32sell1.00usdjpy115.880.00115.592006.07.28 06:49115.590.000.000.00250.89
17631472006.07.28 03:32sell1.00gbpjpy215.070.00214.572006.07.28 08:16214.660.000.000.00354.86
17631592006.07.28 03:34buy1.00usdchf1.23910.00001.24192006.07.28 14:461.24190.000.000.00225.46
17847872006.07.31 02:04buy1.00eurusd1.27660.00001.27932006.08.01 01:211.27660.000.00-12.890.00
17847932006.07.31 02:05sell1.00usdcad1.12960.00001.12642006.07.31 12:081.12640.000.000.00284.09
17847992006.07.31 02:07sell1.00gbpjpy213.750.00213.352006.07.31 08:02213.350.000.000.00349.83
17848332006.07.31 02:10sell1.00usdjpy114.750.00114.422006.07.31 06:34114.420.000.000.00288.41
17848412006.07.31 02:11sell1.00usdchf1.23210.00001.22892006.07.31 15:591.22890.000.000.00260.40
17848592006.07.31 02:13sell1.00gbpusd1.86240.00001.85942006.08.02 01:031.87630.000.0010.48-1 390.00
18118222006.08.01 01:21sell1.00eurusd1.27650.00001.27352006.08.01 07:551.27350.000.000.00300.00
18118232006.08.01 01:21buy1.00usdcad1.13130.00001.13432006.08.01 15:321.13430.000.000.00264.45
18118282006.08.01 01:22buy1.00usdjpy114.710.00114.962006.08.01 15:37114.960.000.000.00217.47
18118292006.08.01 01:23buy1.00gbpjpy214.130.00214.442006.08.01 15:38214.440.000.000.00269.63
18124512006.08.01 03:54buy1.00usdchf1.23240.00001.23492006.08.01 08:031.23490.000.000.00202.45
18368742006.08.02 01:20buy1.00gbpjpy214.99214.18215.342006.08.02 15:59215.340.000.000.00305.01
18368782006.08.02 01:20sell1.00usdcad1.13121.13951.12832006.08.02 14:371.12830.000.000.00257.02
18368792006.08.02 01:20sell1.00usdjpy114.58115.48114.262006.08.02 05:40114.260.000.000.00280.06
  0.00 0.00 -2.41 3 228.83
Closed P/L: 3 226.42
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
18369632006.08.02 01:35sell1.00eurusd1.28181.28951.2787 1.28030.000.000.00150.00
18369582006.08.02 01:34sell1.00gbpusd1.87570.00001.8727 1.87650.000.000.00-80.00
18368762006.08.02 01:20sell1.00usdchf1.22631.23501.2238 1.22840.000.000.00-170.95
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -100.95
 Floating P/L: -100.95
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 3 226.42 Floating P/L: -100.95 Margin: 2 078.75
Balance: 53 226.42 Equity: 53 125.47 Free Margin: 51 046.72
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 4 618.83 Gross Loss: 1 392.41 Total Net Profit: 3 226.42
Profit Factor: 3.32 Expected Payoff: 153.64  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 1 379.52 (2.6%)  
 
Total Trades: 21 Short Positions (won %): 13 (92.31%) Long Positions (won %): 8 (87.50%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 19 (90.48%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (9.52%)
Largest profit trade: 354.86 loss trade: -1 379.52
Average profit trade: 243.10 loss trade: -696.21
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 11 (2 522.74) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-1 379.52)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 522.74 (11) consecutive loss (count): -1 379.52 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 1