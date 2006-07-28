|Account: 425548
|Name: CCI-1440
|Currency: USD
|2006 August 2, 17:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1763085
|2006.07.28 03:29
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|1763114
|2006.07.28 03:30
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8567
|0.0000
|1.8538
|2006.07.28 15:11
|1.8558
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|1763124
|2006.07.28 03:30
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2692
|0.0000
|1.2660
|2006.07.28 15:11
|1.2667
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|250.00
|1763128
|2006.07.28 03:31
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1358
|0.0000
|1.1383
|2006.07.28 15:11
|1.1359
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.80
|1763129
|2006.07.28 03:31
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7622
|0.0000
|0.7593
|2006.07.28 15:11
|0.7606
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|1763142
|2006.07.28 03:32
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|115.88
|0.00
|115.59
|2006.07.28 06:49
|115.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|250.89
|1763147
|2006.07.28 03:32
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|215.07
|0.00
|214.57
|2006.07.28 08:16
|214.66
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|354.86
|1763159
|2006.07.28 03:34
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2391
|0.0000
|1.2419
|2006.07.28 14:46
|1.2419
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|225.46
|1784787
|2006.07.31 02:04
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2766
|0.0000
|1.2793
|2006.08.01 01:21
|1.2766
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.89
|0.00
|1784793
|2006.07.31 02:05
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1296
|0.0000
|1.1264
|2006.07.31 12:08
|1.1264
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|284.09
|1784799
|2006.07.31 02:07
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|213.75
|0.00
|213.35
|2006.07.31 08:02
|213.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|349.83
|1784833
|2006.07.31 02:10
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.75
|0.00
|114.42
|2006.07.31 06:34
|114.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|288.41
|1784841
|2006.07.31 02:11
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2321
|0.0000
|1.2289
|2006.07.31 15:59
|1.2289
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|260.40
|1784859
|2006.07.31 02:13
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8624
|0.0000
|1.8594
|2006.08.02 01:03
|1.8763
|0.00
|0.00
|10.48
|-1 390.00
|1811822
|2006.08.01 01:21
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2765
|0.0000
|1.2735
|2006.08.01 07:55
|1.2735
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|1811823
|2006.08.01 01:21
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1313
|0.0000
|1.1343
|2006.08.01 15:32
|1.1343
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|264.45
|1811828
|2006.08.01 01:22
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.71
|0.00
|114.96
|2006.08.01 15:37
|114.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|217.47
|1811829
|2006.08.01 01:23
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|214.13
|0.00
|214.44
|2006.08.01 15:38
|214.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|269.63
|1812451
|2006.08.01 03:54
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2324
|0.0000
|1.2349
|2006.08.01 08:03
|1.2349
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|202.45
|1836874
|2006.08.02 01:20
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|214.99
|214.18
|215.34
|2006.08.02 15:59
|215.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|305.01
|1836878
|2006.08.02 01:20
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1312
|1.1395
|1.1283
|2006.08.02 14:37
|1.1283
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|257.02
|1836879
|2006.08.02 01:20
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.58
|115.48
|114.26
|2006.08.02 05:40
|114.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|280.06
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.41
|3 228.83
|Closed P/L:
|3 226.42
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1836963
|2006.08.02 01:35
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2818
|1.2895
|1.2787
|1.2803
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|150.00
|1836958
|2006.08.02 01:34
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8757
|0.0000
|1.8727
|1.8765
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.00
|1836876
|2006.08.02 01:20
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2263
|1.2350
|1.2238
|1.2284
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-170.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.95
|Floating P/L:
|-100.95
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|3 226.42
|Floating P/L:
|-100.95
|Margin:
|2 078.75
|Balance:
|53 226.42
|Equity:
|53 125.47
|Free Margin:
|51 046.72
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|4 618.83
|Gross Loss:
|1 392.41
|Total Net Profit:
|3 226.42
|Profit Factor:
|3.32
|Expected Payoff:
|153.64
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|1 379.52 (2.6%)
|Total Trades:
|21
|Short Positions (won %):
|13 (92.31%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|8 (87.50%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|19 (90.48%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (9.52%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|354.86
|loss trade:
|-1 379.52
|Average
|profit trade:
|243.10
|loss trade:
|-696.21
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|11 (2 522.74)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-1 379.52)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|2 522.74 (11)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 379.52 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|1