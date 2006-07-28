FXDirectDealer

Account: 425548 Name: CCI-1440 Currency: USD 2006 August 2, 01:05
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
17630852006.07.28 03:29balanceDeposit50 000.00
17631142006.07.28 03:30sell1.00gbpusd1.85670.00001.85382006.07.28 15:111.85580.000.000.0090.00
17631242006.07.28 03:30sell1.00eurusd1.26920.00001.26602006.07.28 15:111.26670.000.000.00250.00
17631282006.07.28 03:31buy1.00usdcad1.13580.00001.13832006.07.28 15:111.13590.000.000.008.80
17631292006.07.28 03:31sell1.00audusd0.76220.00000.75932006.07.28 15:110.76060.000.000.00160.00
17631422006.07.28 03:32sell1.00usdjpy115.880.00115.592006.07.28 06:49115.590.000.000.00250.89
17631472006.07.28 03:32sell1.00gbpjpy215.070.00214.572006.07.28 08:16214.660.000.000.00354.86
17631592006.07.28 03:34buy1.00usdchf1.23910.00001.24192006.07.28 14:461.24190.000.000.00225.46
17847872006.07.31 02:04buy1.00eurusd1.27660.00001.27932006.08.01 01:211.27660.000.00-12.890.00
17847932006.07.31 02:05sell1.00usdcad1.12960.00001.12642006.07.31 12:081.12640.000.000.00284.09
17847992006.07.31 02:07sell1.00gbpjpy213.750.00213.352006.07.31 08:02213.350.000.000.00349.83
17848332006.07.31 02:10sell1.00usdjpy114.750.00114.422006.07.31 06:34114.420.000.000.00288.41
17848412006.07.31 02:11sell1.00usdchf1.23210.00001.22892006.07.31 15:591.22890.000.000.00260.40
17848592006.07.31 02:13sell1.00gbpusd1.86240.00001.85942006.08.02 01:031.87630.000.0010.48-1 390.00
18118222006.08.01 01:21sell1.00eurusd1.27650.00001.27352006.08.01 07:551.27350.000.000.00300.00
18118232006.08.01 01:21buy1.00usdcad1.13130.00001.13432006.08.01 15:321.13430.000.000.00264.45
18118282006.08.01 01:22buy1.00usdjpy114.710.00114.962006.08.01 15:37114.960.000.000.00217.47
18118292006.08.01 01:23buy1.00gbpjpy214.130.00214.442006.08.01 15:38214.440.000.000.00269.63
18124512006.08.01 03:54buy1.00usdchf1.23240.00001.23492006.08.01 08:031.23490.000.000.00202.45
  0.00 0.00 -2.41 2 386.74
Closed P/L: 2 384.33
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 384.33 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 52 384.33 Equity: 52 384.33 Free Margin: 52 384.33
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 776.74 Gross Loss: 1 392.41 Total Net Profit: 2 384.33
Profit Factor: 2.71 Expected Payoff: 132.46  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 1 379.52 (2.6%)  
 
Total Trades: 18 Short Positions (won %): 11 (90.91%) Long Positions (won %): 7 (85.71%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 16 (88.89%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (11.11%)
Largest profit trade: 354.86 loss trade: -1 379.52
Average profit trade: 236.05 loss trade: -696.21
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 11 (2 522.74) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-1 379.52)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 522.74 (11) consecutive loss (count): -1 379.52 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 8 consecutive losses: 1