FXDirectDealer

Account: 425548 Name: CCI-1440 Currency: USD 2006 August 1, 09:14
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
17630852006.07.28 03:29balanceDeposit50 000.00
17631142006.07.28 03:30sell1.00gbpusd1.85670.00001.85382006.07.28 15:111.85580.000.000.0090.00
17631242006.07.28 03:30sell1.00eurusd1.26920.00001.26602006.07.28 15:111.26670.000.000.00250.00
17631282006.07.28 03:31buy1.00usdcad1.13580.00001.13832006.07.28 15:111.13590.000.000.008.80
17631292006.07.28 03:31sell1.00audusd0.76220.00000.75932006.07.28 15:110.76060.000.000.00160.00
17631422006.07.28 03:32sell1.00usdjpy115.880.00115.592006.07.28 06:49115.590.000.000.00250.89
17631472006.07.28 03:32sell1.00gbpjpy215.070.00214.572006.07.28 08:16214.660.000.000.00354.86
17631592006.07.28 03:34buy1.00usdchf1.23910.00001.24192006.07.28 14:461.24190.000.000.00225.46
17847872006.07.31 02:04buy1.00eurusd1.27660.00001.27932006.08.01 01:211.27660.000.00-12.890.00
17847932006.07.31 02:05sell1.00usdcad1.12960.00001.12642006.07.31 12:081.12640.000.000.00284.09
17847992006.07.31 02:07sell1.00gbpjpy213.750.00213.352006.07.31 08:02213.350.000.000.00349.83
17848332006.07.31 02:10sell1.00usdjpy114.750.00114.422006.07.31 06:34114.420.000.000.00288.41
17848412006.07.31 02:11sell1.00usdchf1.23210.00001.22892006.07.31 15:591.22890.000.000.00260.40
18118222006.08.01 01:21sell1.00eurusd1.27650.00001.27352006.08.01 07:551.27350.000.000.00300.00
18124512006.08.01 03:54buy1.00usdchf1.23240.00001.23492006.08.01 08:031.23490.000.000.00202.45
  0.00 0.00 -12.89 3 025.19
Closed P/L: 3 012.30
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
18118292006.08.01 01:23buy1.00gbpjpy214.130.00214.44 213.660.000.000.00-409.98
17848592006.07.31 02:13sell1.00gbpusd1.86240.00001.8594 1.86440.000.005.23-200.00
18118232006.08.01 01:21buy1.00usdcad1.13130.00001.1343 1.13170.000.000.0035.35
18118282006.08.01 01:22buy1.00usdjpy114.710.00114.96 114.640.000.000.00-61.06
  0.00 0.00 5.23 -635.69
 Floating P/L: -630.46
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 3 012.30 Floating P/L: -630.46 Margin: 2 864.88
Balance: 53 012.30 Equity: 52 381.84 Free Margin: 49 516.97
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 025.19 Gross Loss: 12.89 Total Net Profit: 3 012.30
Profit Factor: 234.69 Expected Payoff: 215.16  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 12.89 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 14 Short Positions (won %): 10 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (75.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 13 (92.86%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (7.14%)
Largest profit trade: 354.86 loss trade: -12.89
Average profit trade: 232.71 loss trade: -12.89
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 11 (2 522.74) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-12.89)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 522.74 (11) consecutive loss (count): -12.89 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 7 consecutive losses: 1