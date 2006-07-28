|Account: 425548
|Name: CCI-1440
|Currency: USD
|2006 August 1, 01:34
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1763085
|2006.07.28 03:29
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|1763114
|2006.07.28 03:30
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8567
|0.0000
|1.8538
|2006.07.28 15:11
|1.8558
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|1763124
|2006.07.28 03:30
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2692
|0.0000
|1.2660
|2006.07.28 15:11
|1.2667
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|250.00
|1763128
|2006.07.28 03:31
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1358
|0.0000
|1.1383
|2006.07.28 15:11
|1.1359
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.80
|1763129
|2006.07.28 03:31
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7622
|0.0000
|0.7593
|2006.07.28 15:11
|0.7606
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|1763142
|2006.07.28 03:32
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|115.88
|0.00
|115.59
|2006.07.28 06:49
|115.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|250.89
|1763147
|2006.07.28 03:32
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|215.07
|0.00
|214.57
|2006.07.28 08:16
|214.66
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|354.86
|1763159
|2006.07.28 03:34
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2391
|0.0000
|1.2419
|2006.07.28 14:46
|1.2419
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|225.46
|1784787
|2006.07.31 02:04
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2766
|0.0000
|1.2793
|2006.08.01 01:21
|1.2766
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.89
|0.00
|1784793
|2006.07.31 02:05
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1296
|0.0000
|1.1264
|2006.07.31 12:08
|1.1264
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|284.09
|1784799
|2006.07.31 02:07
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|213.75
|0.00
|213.35
|2006.07.31 08:02
|213.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|349.83
|1784833
|2006.07.31 02:10
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.75
|0.00
|114.42
|2006.07.31 06:34
|114.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|288.41
|1784841
|2006.07.31 02:11
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2321
|0.0000
|1.2289
|2006.07.31 15:59
|1.2289
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|260.40
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.89
|2 522.74
|Closed P/L:
|2 509.85
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1784859
|2006.07.31 02:13
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8624
|0.0000
|1.8594
|1.8670
|0.00
|0.00
|5.23
|-460.00
|1811822
|2006.08.01 01:21
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2765
|0.0000
|1.2735
|1.2768
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|1811823
|2006.08.01 01:21
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1313
|0.0000
|1.1343
|1.1310
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.53
|1811828
|2006.08.01 01:22
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.71
|0.00
|114.96
|114.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.88
|1811829
|2006.08.01 01:23
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|214.13
|0.00
|214.44
|213.99
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-122.09
|0.00
|0.00
|5.23
|-673.50
|Floating P/L:
|-668.27
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 509.85
|Floating P/L:
|-668.27
|Margin:
|3 503.13
|Balance:
|52 509.85
|Equity:
|51 841.58
|Free Margin:
|48 338.46
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 522.74
|Gross Loss:
|12.89
|Total Net Profit:
|2 509.85
|Profit Factor:
|195.71
|Expected Payoff:
|209.15
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|12.89 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|12
|Short Positions (won %):
|9 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|11 (91.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (8.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|354.86
|loss trade:
|-12.89
|Average
|profit trade:
|229.34
|loss trade:
|-12.89
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|11 (2 522.74)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-12.89)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|2 522.74 (11)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-12.89 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|11
|consecutive losses:
|1