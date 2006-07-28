FXDirectDealer

Account: 425548 Name: CCI-1440 Currency: USD 2006 August 1, 01:34
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
17630852006.07.28 03:29balanceDeposit50 000.00
17631142006.07.28 03:30sell1.00gbpusd1.85670.00001.85382006.07.28 15:111.85580.000.000.0090.00
17631242006.07.28 03:30sell1.00eurusd1.26920.00001.26602006.07.28 15:111.26670.000.000.00250.00
17631282006.07.28 03:31buy1.00usdcad1.13580.00001.13832006.07.28 15:111.13590.000.000.008.80
17631292006.07.28 03:31sell1.00audusd0.76220.00000.75932006.07.28 15:110.76060.000.000.00160.00
17631422006.07.28 03:32sell1.00usdjpy115.880.00115.592006.07.28 06:49115.590.000.000.00250.89
17631472006.07.28 03:32sell1.00gbpjpy215.070.00214.572006.07.28 08:16214.660.000.000.00354.86
17631592006.07.28 03:34buy1.00usdchf1.23910.00001.24192006.07.28 14:461.24190.000.000.00225.46
17847872006.07.31 02:04buy1.00eurusd1.27660.00001.27932006.08.01 01:211.27660.000.00-12.890.00
17847932006.07.31 02:05sell1.00usdcad1.12960.00001.12642006.07.31 12:081.12640.000.000.00284.09
17847992006.07.31 02:07sell1.00gbpjpy213.750.00213.352006.07.31 08:02213.350.000.000.00349.83
17848332006.07.31 02:10sell1.00usdjpy114.750.00114.422006.07.31 06:34114.420.000.000.00288.41
17848412006.07.31 02:11sell1.00usdchf1.23210.00001.22892006.07.31 15:591.22890.000.000.00260.40
  0.00 0.00 -12.89 2 522.74
Closed P/L: 2 509.85
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
17848592006.07.31 02:13sell1.00gbpusd1.86240.00001.8594 1.86700.000.005.23-460.00
18118222006.08.01 01:21sell1.00eurusd1.27650.00001.2735 1.27680.000.000.00-30.00
18118232006.08.01 01:21buy1.00usdcad1.13130.00001.1343 1.13100.000.000.00-26.53
18118282006.08.01 01:22buy1.00usdjpy114.710.00114.96 114.670.000.000.00-34.88
18118292006.08.01 01:23buy1.00gbpjpy214.130.00214.44 213.990.000.000.00-122.09
  0.00 0.00 5.23 -673.50
 Floating P/L: -668.27
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 509.85 Floating P/L: -668.27 Margin: 3 503.13
Balance: 52 509.85 Equity: 51 841.58 Free Margin: 48 338.46
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 522.74 Gross Loss: 12.89 Total Net Profit: 2 509.85
Profit Factor: 195.71 Expected Payoff: 209.15  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 12.89 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 12 Short Positions (won %): 9 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 11 (91.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (8.33%)
Largest profit trade: 354.86 loss trade: -12.89
Average profit trade: 229.34 loss trade: -12.89
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 11 (2 522.74) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-12.89)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 522.74 (11) consecutive loss (count): -12.89 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 11 consecutive losses: 1