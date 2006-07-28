FXDirectDealer

Account: 425548 Name: CCI-1440 Currency: USD 2006 July 28, 18:21
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
17630852006.07.28 03:29balanceDeposit50 000.00
17631142006.07.28 03:30sell1.00gbpusd1.85670.00001.85382006.07.28 15:111.85580.000.000.0090.00
17631242006.07.28 03:30sell1.00eurusd1.26920.00001.26602006.07.28 15:111.26670.000.000.00250.00
17631282006.07.28 03:31buy1.00usdcad1.13580.00001.13832006.07.28 15:111.13590.000.000.008.80
17631292006.07.28 03:31sell1.00audusd0.76220.00000.75932006.07.28 15:110.76060.000.000.00160.00
17631422006.07.28 03:32sell1.00usdjpy115.880.00115.592006.07.28 06:49115.590.000.000.00250.89
17631472006.07.28 03:32sell1.00gbpjpy215.070.00214.572006.07.28 08:16214.660.000.000.00354.86
17631592006.07.28 03:34buy1.00usdchf1.23910.00001.24192006.07.28 14:461.24190.000.000.00225.46
  0.00 0.00 0.00 1 340.01
Closed P/L: 1 340.01
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 340.01 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 51 340.01 Equity: 51 340.01 Free Margin: 51 340.01
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 340.01 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 1 340.01
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: 191.43  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 7 Short Positions (won %): 5 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 7 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 354.86 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 191.43 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (1 340.01) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 340.01 (7) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 7 consecutive losses: 0