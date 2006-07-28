|Account: 425548
|Name: CCI-1440
|Currency: USD
|2006 July 28, 18:21
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1763085
|2006.07.28 03:29
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|1763114
|2006.07.28 03:30
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8567
|0.0000
|1.8538
|2006.07.28 15:11
|1.8558
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|1763124
|2006.07.28 03:30
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2692
|0.0000
|1.2660
|2006.07.28 15:11
|1.2667
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|250.00
|1763128
|2006.07.28 03:31
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1358
|0.0000
|1.1383
|2006.07.28 15:11
|1.1359
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.80
|1763129
|2006.07.28 03:31
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7622
|0.0000
|0.7593
|2006.07.28 15:11
|0.7606
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|1763142
|2006.07.28 03:32
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|115.88
|0.00
|115.59
|2006.07.28 06:49
|115.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|250.89
|1763147
|2006.07.28 03:32
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|215.07
|0.00
|214.57
|2006.07.28 08:16
|214.66
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|354.86
|1763159
|2006.07.28 03:34
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2391
|0.0000
|1.2419
|2006.07.28 14:46
|1.2419
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|225.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 340.01
|Closed P/L:
|1 340.01
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 340.01
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|51 340.01
|Equity:
|51 340.01
|Free Margin:
|51 340.01
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 340.01
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|1 340.01
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|191.43
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|7
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|7 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|354.86
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|191.43
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (1 340.01)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 340.01 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|7
|consecutive losses:
|0