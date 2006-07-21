North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 204292 Name: pivot Currency: USD 2006 July 21, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
40301732006.07.21 13:56buy0.10usdjpy116.110.000.002006.07.21 18:02116.160.000.000.004.30
 123456PM
40238372006.07.21 10:39sell0.10gbpusd1.85470.00000.00002006.07.21 13:011.85440.000.000.003.00
 123456PM
40154282006.07.21 01:10sell0.10gbpusd1.84880.00000.00002006.07.21 09:021.84800.000.000.008.00
 123456PM
39701222006.07.19 12:04sell0.10usdjpy117.51117.450.002006.07.19 17:11116.900.000.000.0052.18
 123456PM
39630842006.07.19 05:23sell0.10gbpusd1.82540.00000.00002006.07.19 11:341.82530.000.000.001.00
 123456PM
39423662006.07.18 13:27sell0.10usdjpy116.860.000.002006.07.18 16:18116.840.000.000.001.71
 123456PM
39187972006.07.17 15:21sell0.10usdchf1.24680.00000.00002006.07.18 13:251.24660.000.00-0.641.60
 123456PM
39038932006.07.17 04:17buy0.10gbpusd1.83750.00000.00002006.07.17 10:111.83540.000.000.00-21.00
 123456PM
38978442006.07.14 19:03sell0.10usdjpy116.340.000.002006.07.17 01:43116.310.000.00-0.692.58
 123456PM
38906682006.07.14 15:30sell0.10gbpusd1.84301.84250.00002006.07.14 16:171.83700.000.000.0060.00
 123456PM
38809082006.07.14 09:37buy0.10eurusd1.26681.26381.26832006.07.14 11:461.26830.000.000.0015.00
  [tp]
38755882006.07.14 06:24sell0.10gbpusd1.84130.00000.00002006.07.14 09:331.83680.000.000.0045.00
 123456PM
38178992006.07.12 07:33sell0.10gbpusd1.84540.00000.00002006.07.12 11:301.84530.000.000.001.00
 123456PM
38109902006.07.11 21:01sell0.10usdjpy114.230.000.002006.07.12 02:51114.210.000.00-0.701.75
 123456PM
37981142006.07.11 12:26sell0.10usdjpy114.220.000.002006.07.11 18:09114.200.000.000.001.75
 123456PM
37920562006.07.11 08:45buy0.10gbpusd1.84270.00000.00002006.07.11 11:101.84320.000.000.005.00
 123456PM
37815272006.07.10 18:27sell0.10eurusd1.27450.00000.00002006.07.10 21:541.27350.000.000.0010.00
 123456PM
37299292006.07.07 10:58sell0.10gbpusd1.83840.00000.00002006.07.10 16:361.83810.000.000.103.00
 123456PM
37252762006.07.07 04:18buy0.10gbpusd1.83690.00000.00002006.07.07 10:291.83740.000.000.005.00
 123456PM
36948932006.07.05 21:03sell0.10usdjpy115.670.000.002006.07.06 01:32115.650.000.00-2.071.73
 123456PM
36790762006.07.05 12:04sell0.10usdchf1.22870.00000.00002006.07.05 14:321.22590.000.000.0022.84
 123456PM
35853442006.06.30 02:30buy0.10usdjpy115.090.000.002006.07.05 01:17115.140.000.001.054.34
 123456PM
35456362006.06.28 19:10buy0.10eurusd1.25240.00000.00002006.06.29 02:581.25450.000.00-1.2021.00
 123456PM
35375702006.06.28 15:09sell0.10usdjpy116.230.000.002006.06.28 18:27116.190.000.000.003.44
 123456PM
35338722006.06.28 12:05sell0.10usdjpy116.350.000.002006.06.28 14:54116.280.000.000.006.02
 123456PM
34895492006.06.26 19:13sell0.10eurusd1.25630.00000.00002006.06.28 10:081.25590.000.000.404.00
 123456PM
34855022006.06.26 17:03buy0.10gbpusd1.81880.00000.00002006.06.26 19:061.81930.000.000.005.00
 123456PM
34820962006.06.26 14:30buy0.10gbpusd1.81950.00000.00002006.06.26 16:111.82130.000.000.0018.00
 123456PM
34490672006.06.23 12:32sell0.10usdchf1.24570.00000.00002006.06.26 10:071.24560.000.00-0.640.80
 123456PM
34380902006.06.23 01:01buy0.10eurusd1.25730.00000.00002006.06.23 09:151.25780.000.000.005.00
 123456PM
33972122006.06.21 15:06sell0.10gbpusd1.84230.00000.00002006.06.22 10:511.84220.000.000.301.00
 123458PM
33837512006.06.21 04:45sell0.10gbpusd1.84580.00000.00002006.06.21 13:431.84210.000.000.0037.00
 123458PM
33812312006.06.20 23:04buy0.10gbpusd1.84250.00000.00002006.06.21 04:411.84540.000.00-0.3029.00
 123458PM
33696522006.06.20 15:13buy0.10eurusd1.25441.25570.00002006.06.20 20:291.26140.000.000.0070.00
 123456PM
33635962006.06.20 12:01buy0.10usdjpy114.770.000.002006.06.20 13:57115.090.000.000.0027.80
 123458PM
33419352006.06.19 15:34buy0.10eurusd1.25740.00000.00002006.06.19 19:011.25790.000.000.005.00
 123456PM
33306932006.06.19 09:19balanceDeposit3 000.00
  0.00 0.00 -4.39 462.84
Closed P/L: 458.45
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 458.45 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 3 458.45 Equity: 3 458.45 Free Margin: 3 458.45
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 479.79 Gross Loss: 21.34 Total Net Profit: 458.45
Profit Factor: 22.48 Expected Payoff: 12.73  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 21.00 (0.62%) Relative Drawdown: 0.62% (21.00)
 
Total Trades: 36 Short Positions (won %): 22 (95.45%) Long Positions (won %): 14 (92.86%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 34 (94.44%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (5.56%)
Largest profit trade: 70.00 loss trade: -21.00
Average profit trade: 14.11 loss trade: -10.67
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 16 (259.85) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-21.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 259.85 (16) consecutive loss (count): -21.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 11 consecutive losses: 1