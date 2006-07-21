|Account: 204292
|Name: pivot
|Currency: USD
|2006 July 21, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4030173
|2006.07.21 13:56
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.11
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.07.21 18:02
|116.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.30
|123456
|PM
|4023837
|2006.07.21 10:39
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8547
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.21 13:01
|1.8544
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|123456
|PM
|4015428
|2006.07.21 01:10
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8488
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.21 09:02
|1.8480
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|123456
|PM
|3970122
|2006.07.19 12:04
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.51
|117.45
|0.00
|2006.07.19 17:11
|116.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.18
|123456
|PM
|3963084
|2006.07.19 05:23
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8254
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.19 11:34
|1.8253
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|123456
|PM
|3942366
|2006.07.18 13:27
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.86
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.07.18 16:18
|116.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.71
|123456
|PM
|3918797
|2006.07.17 15:21
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2468
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.18 13:25
|1.2466
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.64
|1.60
|123456
|PM
|3903893
|2006.07.17 04:17
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8375
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.17 10:11
|1.8354
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.00
|123456
|PM
|3897844
|2006.07.14 19:03
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.34
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.07.17 01:43
|116.31
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.69
|2.58
|123456
|PM
|3890668
|2006.07.14 15:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8430
|1.8425
|0.0000
|2006.07.14 16:17
|1.8370
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|123456
|PM
|3880908
|2006.07.14 09:37
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2668
|1.2638
|1.2683
|2006.07.14 11:46
|1.2683
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|[tp]
|3875588
|2006.07.14 06:24
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8413
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.14 09:33
|1.8368
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|45.00
|123456
|PM
|3817899
|2006.07.12 07:33
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8454
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.12 11:30
|1.8453
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|123456
|PM
|3810990
|2006.07.11 21:01
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.23
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.07.12 02:51
|114.21
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|1.75
|123456
|PM
|3798114
|2006.07.11 12:26
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.22
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.07.11 18:09
|114.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.75
|123456
|PM
|3792056
|2006.07.11 08:45
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8427
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.11 11:10
|1.8432
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|123456
|PM
|3781527
|2006.07.10 18:27
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2745
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.10 21:54
|1.2735
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|123456
|PM
|3729929
|2006.07.07 10:58
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8384
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.10 16:36
|1.8381
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|3.00
|123456
|PM
|3725276
|2006.07.07 04:18
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8369
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.07 10:29
|1.8374
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|123456
|PM
|3694893
|2006.07.05 21:03
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.67
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.07.06 01:32
|115.65
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.07
|1.73
|123456
|PM
|3679076
|2006.07.05 12:04
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2287
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.05 14:32
|1.2259
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.84
|123456
|PM
|3585344
|2006.06.30 02:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.09
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.07.05 01:17
|115.14
|0.00
|0.00
|1.05
|4.34
|123456
|PM
|3545636
|2006.06.28 19:10
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2524
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.06.29 02:58
|1.2545
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.20
|21.00
|123456
|PM
|3537570
|2006.06.28 15:09
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.23
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.06.28 18:27
|116.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.44
|123456
|PM
|3533872
|2006.06.28 12:05
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.35
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.06.28 14:54
|116.28
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.02
|123456
|PM
|3489549
|2006.06.26 19:13
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2563
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.06.28 10:08
|1.2559
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|4.00
|123456
|PM
|3485502
|2006.06.26 17:03
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8188
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.06.26 19:06
|1.8193
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|123456
|PM
|3482096
|2006.06.26 14:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8195
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.06.26 16:11
|1.8213
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|123456
|PM
|3449067
|2006.06.23 12:32
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2457
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.06.26 10:07
|1.2456
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.64
|0.80
|123456
|PM
|3438090
|2006.06.23 01:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2573
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.06.23 09:15
|1.2578
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|123456
|PM
|3397212
|2006.06.21 15:06
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8423
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.06.22 10:51
|1.8422
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|1.00
|123458
|PM
|3383751
|2006.06.21 04:45
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8458
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.06.21 13:43
|1.8421
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|37.00
|123458
|PM
|3381231
|2006.06.20 23:04
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8425
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.06.21 04:41
|1.8454
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|29.00
|123458
|PM
|3369652
|2006.06.20 15:13
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2544
|1.2557
|0.0000
|2006.06.20 20:29
|1.2614
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|123456
|PM
|3363596
|2006.06.20 12:01
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.77
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.06.20 13:57
|115.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.80
|123458
|PM
|3341935
|2006.06.19 15:34
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2574
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.06.19 19:01
|1.2579
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|123456
|PM
|3330693
|2006.06.19 09:19
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.39
|462.84
|Closed P/L:
|458.45
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|458.45
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|3 458.45
|Equity:
|3 458.45
|Free Margin:
|3 458.45
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|479.79
|Gross Loss:
|21.34
|Total Net Profit:
|458.45
|Profit Factor:
|22.48
|Expected Payoff:
|12.73
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|21.00 (0.62%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.62% (21.00)
|Total Trades:
|36
|Short Positions (won %):
|22 (95.45%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|14 (92.86%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|34 (94.44%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (5.56%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|70.00
|loss trade:
|-21.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|14.11
|loss trade:
|-10.67
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|16 (259.85)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-21.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|259.85 (16)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-21.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|11
|consecutive losses:
|1