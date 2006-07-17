|Account: 421936
|Name: Philip
|Currency: USD
|2006 July 21, 23:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1521464
|2006.07.17 00:21
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|1522758
|2006.07.17 01:07
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2636
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.19 03:16
|1.2497
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.79
|-1 390.00
|1587239
|2006.07.19 05:27
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2494
|1.2534
|0.0000
|2006.07.19 20:10
|1.2593
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|990.00
|1533375
|2006.07.17 11:23
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8264
|1.8265
|0.0000
|2006.07.18 17:28
|1.8265
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.46
|10.00
|1576931
|2006.07.18 17:41
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8256
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.20 00:53
|1.8426
|0.00
|0.00
|23.52
|-1 700.00
|1522091
|2006.07.17 00:34
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2344
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.07.20 23:56
|1.2438
|0.00
|0.00
|-57.37
|-755.75
|0.00
|0.00
|-67.10
|-2 845.75
|Closed P/L:
|-2 912.85
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1610727
|2006.07.19 20:38
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2587
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.2700
|0.00
|0.00
|48.57
|-1 130.00
|1639226
|2006.07.21 08:53
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8480
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.8592
|0.00
|0.00
|5.02
|-1 120.00
|1636185
|2006.07.21 01:05
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2439
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.2361
|0.00
|0.00
|9.94
|-631.02
|1523704
|2006.07.17 02:06
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.23
|0.00
|0.00
|116.20
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.98
|25.82
|0.00
|0.00
|-37.45
|-2 855.20
|Floating P/L:
|-2 892.65
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-2 912.85
|Floating P/L:
|-2 892.65
|Margin:
|5 106.70
|Balance:
|7 087.15
|Equity:
|4 194.50
|Free Margin:
|-912.20
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|990.54
|Gross Loss:
|3 903.39
|Total Net Profit:
|-2 912.85
|Profit Factor:
|0.25
|Expected Payoff:
|-582.57
|Absolute Drawdown:
|2 912.85
|Maximal Drawdown:
|2 913.39 (29.13%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|29.13% (2 913.39)
|Total Trades:
|5
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (40.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (60.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|990.00
|loss trade:
|-1 676.48
|Average
|profit trade:
|495.27
|loss trade:
|-1 301.13
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (990.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-2 489.60)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|990.00 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-2 489.60 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|2