FXDirectDealer

Account: 421936 Name: Philip Currency: USD 2006 July 21, 23:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
15214642006.07.17 00:21balanceDeposit10 000.00
15227582006.07.17 01:07buy1.00eurusd1.26360.00000.00002006.07.19 03:161.24970.000.00-23.79-1 390.00
15872392006.07.19 05:27buy1.00eurusd1.24941.25340.00002006.07.19 20:101.25930.000.000.00990.00
15333752006.07.17 11:23buy1.00gbpusd1.82641.82650.00002006.07.18 17:281.82650.000.00-9.4610.00
15769312006.07.18 17:41sell1.00gbpusd1.82560.00000.00002006.07.20 00:531.84260.000.0023.52-1 700.00
15220912006.07.17 00:34sell1.00usdchf1.23440.00000.00002006.07.20 23:561.24380.000.00-57.37-755.75
  0.00 0.00 -67.10 -2 845.75
Closed P/L: -2 912.85
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
16107272006.07.19 20:38sell1.00eurusd1.25870.00000.0000 1.27000.000.0048.57-1 130.00
16392262006.07.21 08:53sell1.00gbpusd1.84800.00000.0000 1.85920.000.005.02-1 120.00
16361852006.07.21 01:05buy1.00usdchf1.24390.00000.0000 1.23610.000.009.94-631.02
15237042006.07.17 02:06sell1.00usdjpy116.230.000.00 116.200.000.00-100.9825.82
  0.00 0.00 -37.45 -2 855.20
 Floating P/L: -2 892.65
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -2 912.85 Floating P/L: -2 892.65 Margin: 5 106.70
Balance: 7 087.15 Equity: 4 194.50 Free Margin: -912.20
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 990.54 Gross Loss: 3 903.39 Total Net Profit: -2 912.85
Profit Factor: 0.25 Expected Payoff: -582.57  
Absolute Drawdown: 2 912.85 Maximal Drawdown: 2 913.39 (29.13%) Relative Drawdown: 29.13% (2 913.39)
 
Total Trades: 5 Short Positions (won %): 2 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (40.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (60.00%)
Largest profit trade: 990.00 loss trade: -1 676.48
Average profit trade: 495.27 loss trade: -1 301.13
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (990.00) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-2 489.60)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 990.00 (1) consecutive loss (count): -2 489.60 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 2