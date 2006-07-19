Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1138409 Name: paul bortell Currency: USD 2006 July 24, 04:02
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
76404202006.07.19 02:00balanceDeposit10 000.00
76420052006.07.19 02:27sell0.50eurusd1.24931.24841.24332006.07.19 12:301.24630.000.000.00150.00
76688992006.07.19 08:22sell0.48gbpusd1.82761.83181.82582006.07.19 08:311.82580.000.000.0086.40
76759032006.07.19 09:12sell0.48gbpusd1.82831.83251.82652006.07.19 12:101.82650.000.000.0086.40
76807622006.07.19 09:57buy0.45gbpusd1.83021.82601.83202006.07.19 12:121.82600.000.000.00-189.00
76956882006.07.19 12:30buy0.50eurusd1.24641.24221.24822006.07.19 12:421.24820.000.000.0090.00
77010222006.07.19 12:40sell0.49gbpusd1.82461.82881.82282006.07.19 14:001.82880.000.000.00-205.80
77025512006.07.19 12:43buy0.49eurusd1.24831.24411.25012006.07.19 14:001.25010.000.000.0088.20
77135492006.07.19 14:00buy0.48gbpusd1.82941.82521.83122006.07.19 14:001.83120.000.000.0086.40
77137722006.07.19 14:00buy0.49gbpusd1.83201.82781.83382006.07.19 14:061.83380.000.000.0088.20
77138892006.07.19 14:00sell0.50eurusd1.25161.25711.24562006.07.19 14:091.25710.000.000.00-275.00
77146572006.07.19 14:00buy0.46eurusd1.25191.24771.25372006.07.19 14:011.25370.000.000.0082.80
77162322006.07.19 14:01buy0.47eurusd1.25421.24971.25572006.07.19 14:081.25570.000.000.0070.50
77206682006.07.19 14:06buy0.49gbpusd1.83421.83001.83602006.07.19 14:081.83600.000.000.0088.20
77221322006.07.19 14:08buy0.50gbpusd1.83631.83211.83812006.07.19 14:111.83810.000.000.0090.00
77227112006.07.19 14:08buy0.47eurusd1.25601.25181.25782006.07.19 16:481.25780.000.000.0084.60
77235492006.07.19 14:09sell0.50eurusd1.25691.25651.25092006.07.19 15:201.25650.000.000.0020.00
77251212006.07.19 14:11buy0.50gbpusd1.83841.83421.84022006.07.19 16:541.84020.000.000.0090.00
77500842006.07.19 16:48buy0.50eurusd1.25801.25381.25982006.07.19 17:271.25980.000.000.0090.00
77510482006.07.19 16:54buy0.50gbpusd1.84061.83641.84242006.07.19 16:591.84240.000.000.0090.00
77534842006.07.19 16:59buy0.50gbpusd1.84251.83831.84432006.07.20 01:171.84430.000.00-6.6090.00
77573222006.07.19 17:27buy0.50eurusd1.26001.25581.26182006.07.20 10:281.26180.000.00-13.4390.00
77711452006.07.19 20:16buy0.50eurusd1.25921.25961.26522006.07.20 06:081.25960.000.00-13.4320.00
80125562006.07.24 00:00buy0.50eurusd1.26951.26401.27552006.07.24 01:281.26400.000.000.00-275.00
  0.00 0.00 -33.46 636.90
Closed P/L: 603.44
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
80238142006.07.24 01:28buy0.50eurusd1.26421.25871.2702 1.26540.000.000.0060.00
80232112006.07.24 01:27sell0.50gbpusd1.85361.85781.8518 1.85460.000.000.00-50.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 10.00
 Floating P/L: 10.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 603.44 Floating P/L: 10.00 Margin: 1 000.00
Balance: 10 603.44 Equity: 10 613.44 Free Margin: 9 613.44
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 548.24 Gross Loss: 944.80 Total Net Profit: 603.44
Profit Factor: 1.64 Expected Payoff: 26.24  
Absolute Drawdown: 16.20 Maximal Drawdown (%): 275.00 (2.6%)  
 
Total Trades: 23 Short Positions (won %): 6 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 17 (88.24%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 19 (82.61%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (17.39%)
Largest profit trade: 150.00 loss trade: -275.00
Average profit trade: 81.49 loss trade: -236.20
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (631.14) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-275.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 631.14 (9) consecutive loss (count): -275.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 1